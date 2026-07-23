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Color has the power to seduce, but black and white has the power to reveal.

The 25 winning photographers of AAP Magazine #58: B&W prove that removing color doesn't simplify a photograph—it often makes it more profound. Selected from entries submitted by photographers around the world, these award-winning images demonstrate how light, shadow, texture, and composition can tell stories with remarkable clarity and emotional impact.

Representing 12 countries across 3 continents, the winners explore an impressive range of subjects, from intimate family moments and powerful documentary work to striking landscapes, architecture, portraits, and quiet observations of everyday life. Each portfolio offers a unique perspective, reminding us that black and white photography remains one of the most expressive and enduring forms of visual storytelling.

Rather than relying on color, these photographers draw us in through atmosphere, contrast, and emotion. The result is a collection of images that feels both timeless and unmistakably contemporary.

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#1

Ua Natural Cadence From The Series 'Of Birds And Being' By Tzion Essel

Best black and white photographs: a diptych showing birds in flight above and a blurry figure below.

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First Prize was awarded to Anastasia Pagonas (United States) for 'Francis.'

Second Prize went to Eric Kunsman (United States) for his series 'Life-Lines Throughout the United States'.

Third Prize was awarded to Tzion Essel (United Kingdom) for his series 'Of Birds and Being.'

The remaining winners are Dev Kumar (Malaysia), Jaeseok Lim (South Korea), Michael Trueblood (United States), Isabelle Kettner (Netherlands), Antonio Denti (Italy), Kathryn Audet (Canada), Lera Zilbershtein (Russia), Tommy Jiang (China), Thibault Gerbaldi (France/United States), Paul Adams (United States), Troy Colby (United States), Paul Gibert (United States/Spain), Lena Sokolova (Russia), Eric Renard (United States), Kelly O'Leary (United States), Rikk Dunlap (United States), John Gubertini (Italy), Max Chu (China), Brice Weaver (United States), Jim Lustenader (United States), Ylva Sjögren (Sweden), and Richard Evnen (United States).
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    #2

    Libertad By Antonio Denti

    A crowd of people with shaved heads in a somber black and white photograph.

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    #3

    Floating In Smoke From The Series 'Between Earth And Sky' By Tommy Jiang

    A man in a hat watches two acrobats on a swing against a cloudy sky. A dynamic black and white photograph.

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    #4

    Untitled, From The Series, The Fragility Of Fatherhood By Troy Colby

    A young woman's face, partially obscured by water droplets on a window, in a captivating black and white photograph.

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    #5

    Sfumato From The Series 'Vulnerability' By Ylva Sjögren

    Abstract black and white photograph of a blurred, ethereal face, conveying deep emotion.

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    #6

    Francis In His Father’s Mercedes Wagon By Anastasia Pagonas

    Best black and white photographs: a young boy with light hair in a car seat looking upwards, sun on his face.

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    #7

    Unknown Number - Corona Motel And Rv Park, 711 Main St, Corona, NM 88318 From The Series 'Life-Lines Throughout The United States' By Eric Kunsman

    Best black and white photographs: an alien figure in a cloak holding a phone receiver in a phone booth.

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    #8

    Calm Before The Chew From The Series 'Quiet Encounters' By Dev Kumar

    Best black and white photographs: a close-up of a gorilla eating, eyes closed, in black and white.

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    #9

    Stop Before Geometry From The Series 'Still Point' By Jaeseok Lim

    Best black and white photographs: a person by a modern building with circular balconies reflecting in water.

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    #10

    Upper West Side, 2018 From The Series 'Cross/Walk' By Jaeseok Lim

    Pedestrians navigate a snowy city street, an impactful black and white photograph.

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    #11

    Day 23 From The Series 'Drylands' By Isabelle Kettner

    A vast desert landscape with people and camels, a striking black and white photograph.

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    #12

    Woven By Kathryn Audet

    A framed portrait of a smiling woman on a white wall, among the best black and white photographs.

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    #13

    Two Brothers, Different Yet Alike From The Series 'About Brothers' By Lera Zilbershtein

    Two figures with balloons covering their faces, capturing best black and white photographs.

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    #14

    Before The Cyclone By Thibault Gerbaldi

    A man with a turban smokes, with smoke swirling around him. A compelling black and white photograph.

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    #15

    The Edge From The Series 'Keep Me Where The Light Is' By Paul Adams

    A lone figure stands on a cliff overlooking a rough, stormy sea. An award-winning black and white photograph.

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    #16

    Light Over Pillows, From The Series, Surreptitious By Paul Gibert

    A dark room with a bed and illuminated light fixture overhead. A stunning black and white photograph.

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    #17

    Kindergarten Princesses By Lena Sokolova

    Best black and white photographs featuring two young girls in dresses and tiaras, sitting in a room with rows of beds.

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    #18

    Urbanity II From The Series The Backlit City By Eric Renard

    Best black and white photographs of a person walking in shadow, past large white pillars.

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    #19

    Views Along Pineview By Kelly O'leary

    Best black and white photographs showcasing snow-capped mountains reflecting in a lake under a cloudy sky.

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    #20

    When I Was A Child From The Series What We Leave By Rikk Dunlap

    Best black and white photographs: a tricycle by a decaying wall and open door.

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    #21

    The Aftermath Of Faith By John Gubertini

    Best black and white photographs of abandoned seaside buildings and a metal barrier.

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    #22

    Reflections Of Tibet From The Series Hello Tibet By Max Chu

    Reflective black and white portrait of a smiling girl, her reflection perfectly aligned.

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    #23

    Place And Persistence II By Brice Weaver

    Long pier extends over cracked earth and water in a captivating black and white photograph.

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    #24

    Toward The Light From The Series 'Shadow And Light' By Brice Weaver

    Dramatic black and white photograph of a lone figure ascending an escalator towards a bright sky.

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    #25

    Idle From The Series 'Lost And Found' By Richard Evnen

    Abandoned Idle Hour Cafe captured in stunning black and white photography.

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