Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Best Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine
Color has the power to seduce, but black and white has the power to reveal.
The 25 winning photographers of AAP Magazine #58: B&W prove that removing color doesn't simplify a photograph—it often makes it more profound. Selected from entries submitted by photographers around the world, these award-winning images demonstrate how light, shadow, texture, and composition can tell stories with remarkable clarity and emotional impact.
Representing 12 countries across 3 continents, the winners explore an impressive range of subjects, from intimate family moments and powerful documentary work to striking landscapes, architecture, portraits, and quiet observations of everyday life. Each portfolio offers a unique perspective, reminding us that black and white photography remains one of the most expressive and enduring forms of visual storytelling.
Rather than relying on color, these photographers draw us in through atmosphere, contrast, and emotion. The result is a collection of images that feels both timeless and unmistakably contemporary.
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Ua Natural Cadence From The Series 'Of Birds And Being' By Tzion Essel
First Prize was awarded to Anastasia Pagonas (United States) for 'Francis.'
Second Prize went to Eric Kunsman (United States) for his series 'Life-Lines Throughout the United States'.
Third Prize was awarded to Tzion Essel (United Kingdom) for his series 'Of Birds and Being.'
The remaining winners are Dev Kumar (Malaysia), Jaeseok Lim (South Korea), Michael Trueblood (United States), Isabelle Kettner (Netherlands), Antonio Denti (Italy), Kathryn Audet (Canada), Lera Zilbershtein (Russia), Tommy Jiang (China), Thibault Gerbaldi (France/United States), Paul Adams (United States), Troy Colby (United States), Paul Gibert (United States/Spain), Lena Sokolova (Russia), Eric Renard (United States), Kelly O'Leary (United States), Rikk Dunlap (United States), John Gubertini (Italy), Max Chu (China), Brice Weaver (United States), Jim Lustenader (United States), Ylva Sjögren (Sweden), and Richard Evnen (United States).