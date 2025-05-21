So when TikToker Jordan asked users to spill their most memorable celebrity encounters, the internet delivered. Scroll down for some of the wildest ones—and find out if your favorite made an appearance.

But let’s be honest, it’s easy to forget they exist in the same world we do. That is, until they suddenly show up somewhere unexpected and do something no one saw coming.

#1 Dolly Parton changed my diaper. When Dollywood (her theme park) had just opened, she spent a day at the park signing autographs. My mom stood in line, noticeably overwhelmed and struggling with me and my sister.



Dolly stopped what she was doing, grabbed me from my mom, and said, "It's ok, Momma, these lil' munchkins are a handful." She then asked my mom if she needed help with my diaper, and changed it for her.

RELATED:

#2 My friend met Tom Hiddleston in a bathroom, and while they were both washing their hands, my friend looked at him and said 'Loki?'



Tom looked back, said 'Mortal,' and walked away.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I saw Steven Tyler at the grocery store one time. I was trying to reach past him, so I said, 'Excuse me.'



He said, 'I’m sorry, I don’t want to take any photos.' I replied, 'That’s fine, you’re just blocking the cheese section.'

#4 I met Daniel Radcliffe and told him he smelled nice, and he said it was Listerine. Then he breathed in my face so I could smell it.



100/10 experience. He’s the best. Loved every moment.

#5 I sat next to Terry Crews at a fast food restaurant once. While we sat there, I told my sister, 'OMG, he looks like that bald guy,' and showed her a picture on my phone.



He looked over my shoulder and said 'Because I am that bald guy.'

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My mom chatted with Samuel L. Jackson for about an hour and a half while buying groceries because she didn't know who he was. When she returned to my dad, brother, and me, she looked at Samuel and said, 'Bye.' He looked confused because she didn't ask for an autograph or anything.



My dad kept staring and told her, 'That was Samuel L. Jackson.' She said, 'Oh, but he didn't swear at all.'

#7 When I met Ariana Grande, she accidentally stepped on my toe and profusely apologized.



She said, 'OMG I’m so f***ing sorry I f***ing stepped on your f***ing foot

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I live in Orlando. Once, I had a flat tire, so I pulled into a Racetrac (convenience store) and tried to change it. I couldn't get the lug nuts off.



So who comes to my rescue? John Cena. He was lovely. He changed my tire and took a picture with me.

#9 Johnny Depp asked for a lighter and I told him to keep it cause I thought he was just some homeless man asking for a light

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My mom met Al Pacino at a restaurant in NYC, she couldn’t decide what pasta to pick so they ate together and shared

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 When Jane Lynch came to my college, I walked up to her to say hello, and she responded, 'Oh please get away.'



I stopped dead in my tracks, and then she started laughing and said, 'I'm kidding, come sit with me.'

#12 Once, when I had a photo op with Matthew Lillard, I asked him how we would pose for the picture. He hugged me and said, 'Hug me like you're holding a pork chop.'

#13 When I worked in room service 30 years ago, I waited on Drew Barrymore. She missed her flight that day, so she ordered hot tea.



When I got to her room, I noticed she was crying, and she asked me for a hug. So sweet!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I met Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. Sabrina was like a fairy.



A bee landed on our hands as we shook hands, and she said, 'OMG, we're bonding! This is so awesome.' Barry was mid.

#15 I saw Chris Brown at the mall a week after he punched Rihanna. He saw me recognize him, I was on phone with a friend, "oh look it's the guy that punched Rihanna" to his face & kept walking. I was 15.

#16 Zendaya stopped me at the teen choice awards to tell me I was beautiful. When i recognized who it was I almost died and all I could say is “is this real?? I love you”

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I met Elijah Wood and accidentally spilled his coffee all over him. I apologized . He was not happy. I helped clean and awkwardly asked him for a photo after. We then took the most awkward photo ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My mom used to manage a Starbucks and always told us about her funny friend Dave. One day I went in and she said “oh come meet my friend Dave. Dave! My kid’s here” it was Dave Chappelle

#19 In 2016 I would go to this cafe in studio city. i was a broke college student during this time & my card kept declining. The guy behind me said “i got you” he paid, as i look up It was Mac Miller

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 one time I opened my car door (passenger) to get out & another car whipped in next to me and almost hit me & I said "NICE PARKING JACKA$$" & they opened their door to apologize& it was BOB SAGET

#21 I met Jeff Goldblum at a Christmas show in LA. He sat beside me, asked me a dozen questions, and wanted to know if I could sing.



We ended up singing 'Baby, It’s Cold Outside' together. I have it on video.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I asked Jennifer Garner what was in her wallet in the Hollywood Bowl bathroom. She looked shocked until she realized why I asked...



(In the Capital One commercials, she always asks, 'What’s in your wallet?')

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Not me, but my sister met Shemar Moore! Her son plays professional cornhole, so when Shemar was playing a celebrity game once, my nephew got to play with him!



My nephew approached his mom and asked 'Isn’t that the guy you like on TV?' And she told him, 'Yeah, but don’t tell him!' So my nephew goes to Shemar and says, 'My mom thinks you’re hot AND she’s single!'



Shemar winked at him, walked over to my sister, and talked to her for about an hour, just lighthearted conversation. He was extremely kind and respectful.



She called my mom and I because she was freaking out!

#24 I met Paul McCartney and had a five-minute conversation with him during which I complained about the price of cookies at the cafe we were standing in.



I was 13 and didn’t know it was him, but he gave me five dollars to get a cookie.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I met Aretha Franklin in a Walmart at 11 p.m. She had curlers in her hair and wasn't wearing makeup.



She told me she would sign whatever I wanted if I wouldn't tell anybody she was there. It was so cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I was at the mall selling Girl Scout cookies when Taylor Lautner was there promoting one of the Twilight movies, so I walked up to him and exclaimed, 'OMG, SHARK BOY!'



He said, 'Yes, little girl. Yes, I am.'

#27 Not mine, but my mom's story. She met Shaq at a bar around the time he was drafted into the NBA. She looked at him, laughed, and said, 'I can drink and you can't.' (He wasn't of legal drinking age yet).



He chuckled and responded, 'I can buy the bar and you can't.'

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 i met tracy morgan while waiting for an uber at a hotel. when i got the courage to ask for a photo he said “yes but prom style” and proceeded to put my arms around his waist so i was the big spoon

#29 Played poker with Ben Affleck. He gave me the money to gamble. I kept my winnings and bought me and my kids way out of an a***ive relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Michael Jackson would go into Disneyland in disguise sometimes. My mom worked there when she was 20 and he came in to her store and she knew. His fake mustache was falling off & she helped him fix it

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Shawn Mendes walked past me and something fell out of his pocket so I went to go pick it up and give it back to him and it was literally just a Polaroid of himself.

#32 i met robert downey jr when i was like 8 after iron man 2 came out and when i told him i loved him and he messed up my hair and said “ i love you too kiddo “ then gave me a hug

#33 Robin Williams was a regular at my moms restaurant he always came in disguise she knew it was him but never made a big deal of it so he would tip his glasses down and say “see you next time🤫”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 i met nicki minaj at an award show and she looked me and my friend up and down and rolled her eyes and walked away. then went on stage for an award and said she wouldn’t be anywhere without her fans

#35 I met Shaggy when I was 8 months pregnant with my third child and he looked at me and then my belly and then my husband and said “ it wasn’t me 😏“ we both laughed so hard 😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My fiancée and I walked by Alec Baldwin during while he was on trial - he was on the phone with his lawyer & we heard him say “well they can’t prove that!”

#37 I met Robert Pattinson while I was working at a TV station. This was the press tour for the first Twilight. He was LOVELY and asked if I wanted a smoke. I STUPIDLY said I don't smoke. Instant regret.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Zac Efron saw me get pushed at an event and stopped to ask if I was ok. The nicest.

#39 Back when no one knew Avril Lavigne, I was walking with my mom and she was handing out her cd on the side of the road for free. That was my first cd ever :)

#40 I met Kesha at a club, and she grabbed me and pulled me into her little group to tell me i was beautiful. I've been riding that high ever since ❤️

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I met Bella Thorne and zendaya when they were on Shake it Up. We snapped a picture, I was able to sit in their limo, and zendaya said she loved my outfit. It was their clothing line

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I met Kelly clarkson at subway in the burleson Walmart and she looked at me like “please just let me get my sandwich in peace” while she was wearing lounge clothes and flip flops.. 😂 I left her alone

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Back in the ’90s, my mom had a fling with a well-known dancer of the time. One day, while they were at a restaurant, he said, 'I have a surprise for you.' And then literally DAVID BOWIE sat down with

#44 I met Britney Spears mom at Limited Too when I was a kid. She asked my mom if I could try on clothes for Jamie Lynn bc we were the same size. She cried while she showed us fam pics in her wallet

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I met Gordan Ramsey at one of his restaurants at DC and couldn’t believe it. When I saw him after I just stopped and stared and asked him if this is real and he told me to get a selfie with him

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My dad met Abby Lee miller on a plane and my dad didn’t know who she was so he asked. She said”do you have daughters?”my dad said yeah and she was like “tell your daughters you met me they’ll know me”

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I walked into cvs hungover one morning for pedialyte and as I’m staring at the flavors, I hear someone say “rough night?” I look over and it was Theo James.

#48 I accidentally met Cole Sprouse at a rally near NYU. I asked him, 'Are you Dylan or Cole?' And he replied, 'There is a 50/50 chance I am Dylan or Cole.'



We ended up taking selfies and making silly faces.

#49 Nick Jonas walked past me to get onto our flight and he looked me dead in the eye to say ‘don’t you say a word’

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I met Glen Powell at a bar bc his friend he was w/ saw my reaction to him walking in and told him that I recognized him so HE came up and talked to me and he was SO nice 1000/10 experience

#51 Met Serena Williams at an airport in rio after the Olympics. She declined a child an autograph and said something along the lines of “I don’t do that for people like you”

#52 I was crossing the street and my AirPod fell from my ear midway so of course I went back to pick it up and ASAP Rocky was crossing riding a bike and yelled “get tf out the street dum**s” and I CRIED

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I was waiting for a picture outside a concert with Lana Del Rey and she saw me in the crowd, came over to me individually, touched my face and said I was beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I met Ryan gosling on my 21st birthday flight (2007) We boarded jet blue at Long Beach air port to Vegas . We were literally 2 people in front of him and I about died. NO ONE knew who he was and I literally locked eyes at him like 😳😳😳😳 I KNOW YOU! He said back of the bus. He sat at the back with his friends. We waited at the gate I asked for his photo had my 21st birthday sash on he said happy 21st. Super nice guy we literally walked to baggage claim he chated with us and my dad. And a random girl was like who was that you took a photo with. I felt special that no one recognized him. Super nice dude. Kind friendly. They stayed st the Aria hotel he was like come hang! (Joking of course) but just made my birthday that much cooler.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Ashton Kutcher was standing next to me at the airport. I looked at him, he looked at me, and then it CLICKED. He got into his black SUV and I said "ur Ashton Kutcher!" And he said "yeah😎" & drove off

#56 I went to a restaurant in WeHo & saw Adam Sandler standing outside with his family. He didn’t have a reservation so they didn’t let him in. He was mad, walked away & ignored me when I said hi

#57 Matthew Perry saw me at a party by myself and came to introduce himself. He invited me to stay with him and his manager. We toasted (he was having Diet coke) and he was so sweet. He wasn't flirting

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Met Kid Rock at his bar Santa’s Pub. Had no idea who he was, but he stole the mic out of my hand (during a moving rendition of Goodbye Earl) and said “yeah ok it’s my turn” then sang All Summer Long

#59 I stood next to actual Gigi Hadid back in like 2016. We smiled at each other and I told her I liked her shirt. I had no idea who she was at the time. It haunts me.

#60 Bob Saget asked me for my tinder. I was 22

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Jojo Siwa almost hit me with her car in Beverly Hills one time

ADVERTISEMENT