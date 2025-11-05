Family “Birthday Club” Turns Into Lowkey Debt Collection Service, Annoyed Woman Puts Her Foot Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Birthdays are fun because they’re the one day a person can bask in attention from their friends and loved ones, while also being showered with gifts. The flip side is that sometimes giving presents feels like a chore that other people simply can’t opt out of.

This is what a woman felt because her family had started a club to collect money for people’s birthdays, but eventually, they turned into debt collectors. She couldn’t stand their constant hounding and finally called them out for their behavior, which didn’t go down well.

Birthday gifting should be fun and simple, instead of an obligation that people want to escape

The poster explained that her family started a club with 25 people, and that they’d collect $25 from everyone and give the collection to the birthday person

Text excerpt about family birthday club group chat with 25 people discussing birthday money collection.

Text about birthday money from family chat explaining sending $25 gifts adds up but feels daunting over time

Over time, the fun birthday collection turned into an obligation because the leaders of the club would keep pestering people for money

Text about birthday money family chat showing people reminding others to send gifts quickly in group messages.

Text showing a family chat message about birthday money, emphasizing fun and avoiding debt collection tone.

Text expressing doubt about birthday money, reflecting family chat feelings of being rude or ungrateful.

Eventually, the poster got tired of the messages and confronted the club members by calling them a “debt-collection service”

Text discussing if saying something about birthday money in a family chat makes the speaker the a*****e or not.

Text excerpt from a family chat discussing the meaning of receiving birthday money as a kind gesture, not profit.

Only two people seemed to side with the poster, and other members gave her the silent treatment, which made her rethink her actions

The poster’s family must have started the birthday collection as a way to make their loved ones feel special by giving them a lump sum that they could use as they pleased. Over time, it must have become difficult for the club leaders to collect the money, which is why they started pestering folks all the time.

According to experts, the problem with having a group birthday gift is that someone always has to be the organizer and take charge of the process. It can be quite a daunting task because not everyone takes initiative, and there might be a need to keep following up with folks. This is probably what must have happened to OP’s club as well, considering they have 25 members.

The poster couldn’t deal with the birthday club’s constant messaging, and she felt annoyed that they acted like debt collectors. She noticed that they had taken to texting people even before the day started, just so that they could complete the money collection fast. This obviously took the joy out of the whole experience.

Once you take part in a tradition like this, it can be hard to opt out of it if you ever change your mind. Many people, especially in offices, feel obligated to contribute to other people’s birthday funds just so that they can maintain goodwill with the entire group. Unfortunately, if the process becomes too tiresome, it might mean it’s time to speak out about it or just take a step back.

The OP finally decided to confront the club members and say what had been on her mind for a while. She told them that the fund collection was supposed to be a fun and family-oriented experience, and not the debt-collection service that it had become. This must have been a shocking message to receive, but it seemed to make the poster feel good in the moment.

After sending the message, only two people came out in support of what she had said, while others simply gave her the cold shoulder. That’s when the OP began to wonder if she had gone too far with the text and whether she should have said anything in the first place.

It’s definitely tough not to give in to peer pressure in situations like this, but the important thing is to actually stay true to yourself. Rather than compromising on your joy by contributing to a forced fund, it might make more sense to opt out and give the birthday person a meaningful gift on your own.

It’s clear that the birthday club’s purpose didn’t make sense to the poster anymore, so it’s probably good that she confronted its members. Hopefully, she decides on a new gifting tradition that sparks joy and doesn’t feel as forced as this one did.

Do you agree with how the OP stood up to her family? Let us know how you would have handled the situation if you were in her place.

Most folks sided with the poster and felt that the birthday tradition had become too forced

Screenshot of a family chat discussing birthday money exchanges and the idea of making birthdays feel special without gift stress.

Online family chat discussing the concept of birthday money and sharing funds to celebrate together.

Comment by user Either-Market-6395 with 2.2k points discussing how a birthday money family chat became obligatory and forced.

Comment explaining a yearly money exchange model in a family chat discussing birthday money savings.

Comment explaining a family chat about birthday money and stopping gift exchanges between adult siblings.

Comment discussing family conflicts over birthday money contributions in a group chat about birthday money and family.

Screenshot of a user sharing their experience about birthday money in a family chat that turned into a measuring contest.

Text conversation about birthday money contributions causing family chat tension and different opinions on gift giving.

Comment suggesting family birthday money chat to send wishes only, with gifts or money for milestone birthdays.

Chat conversation about birthday money involving family members discussing finances and planning.

Online family chat discussing birthday money contributions and plans for 2025 in a text message format.

Comment discussing a family chat about birthday money, expressing that enforcing rules should not be mandatory.

Commenter Sami_George sharing opinion about opting out of a club during a birthday money family chat discussion.

Comment discussing birthday money and family chat about gift swaps and holiday gift ideas among participants.

User comment discussing spending birthday money on family and questioning the value in a family chat setting.