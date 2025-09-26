“I’m Not Responsible For Your Emotions”: Woman’s MIL Makes Years Of Rude Comments, Husband Finally Breaks Down

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Everyone wants a harmonious dynamic with their in-laws. But as we all know, these relationships can be complicated to navigate, especially if the person you’re trying to win over has an overbearing personality.
A woman knows this feeling all too well after her recent dealings with her mother-in-law. She had initially put up with passive-aggressive comments, including matters that were highly sensitive to her.
Things eventually reached a boiling point, leading to her husband breaking down in tears. Scroll through to find the lengthy story below.
Dealing with an overbearing mother-in-law can be a headache
Older woman with glasses and cross necklace making a rude comment during a tense family conversation at home.
If you’ve heard enough mother-in-law jokes, you’d notice that they are usually from a male perspective. Yet, according to experts, the tension is typically highest with the daughter-in-law involved.
“Women are playing a more central role,” author and University of Maryland, Baltimore professor Dr. Geoffrey Greif told TODAY.
Dr. Greif co-authored a book titled “In-law Relationships: Mothers, Daughters, Fathers,and Sons,” which included a survey revealing that 15% of MILs and DILs have a strained relationship.
Further statistics from the survey showed that only 22% of young women enjoy spending time with their MIL, while only 23% admitted to showing and feeling admiration. Likewise, only 23% of DILs agreed that they trust their mother-in-law.
So, where is the tension coming from? As psychologist Dr. Terri Apter tells The Guardian, it all boils down to the assertion of dominance, particularly on the part of the mother-in-law.
‘There then arises that tricky question about who is ‘mother’ in the family, with final say over all those things women still assume charge over: housework and child care, meal times and children’s manners,’ she explained.
Dr. Apter notes that the daughter-in-law may perceive herself as the “most important woman” in her husband’s life, yet simultaneously expect to be both embraced and supported, as well as left alone.
Handling such conflicts can be exhausting, especially in the woman’s case, where her MIL refuses to give a genuine apology. Experts like licensed clinical social worker Brooke Schwartz, LCSW, typically advise approaching with empathy, but based on the story, the situation seems to have passed that point.
In such cases, Schwartz urges avoiding contact, maintaining self-respect, and communicating with the spouse to address problems and discuss boundaries.
The woman did all of these, and based on her account, establishing a relationship with her MIL may already be a long shot. It would be best for her to maintain her distance for her sake.
People in the comments unanimously went after the MIL
Text from a woman sharing her experience of rude comments from her mother-in-law and her husband’s emotional response.
Online conversation about woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and husband reaching breaking point over emotions.
Reddit comment discussing a woman’s MIL making rude comments and the husband breaking down emotionally.
Screenshot of an online comment questioning why a husband protects his rude mother-in-law instead of his wife.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating husband cares more about his mother than his wife, reflecting MIL rude comments.
Text comment about rude and racist remarks towards Koreans, reflecting years of MIL’s disrespectful behavior.
Comment suggesting comebacks for rude mother-in-law’s behavior while husband struggles to accept her attitude.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband breaking down over his mother-in-law’s years of rude comments.
Reddit comment advice on handling passive aggressive MIL and years of rude comments from husband’s perspective.
User comment on forum about handling rude mother-in-law, discussing emotional boundaries and confrontation advice.
Comment thread discussing rude mother-in-law's behavior and husband’s emotional breakdown after years of tension with MIL.
Text excerpt about weddings symbolizing support for marriage, highlighting boundaries with healthy loved ones and refusal to ignore commitment.
Text excerpt discussing mother-in-law’s rude comments affecting family trust and a husband’s emotional breakdown.
Reddit comment advising to confront rude mother-in-law and husband about years of disrespectful comments and emotions.
Reddit comment reacting to rude mother-in-law’s years of comments, with husband finally breaking down.
Online comment about husband's rude mother-in-law making insensitive remarks at public events, causing emotional strain.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing handling rude comments from a woman's mother-in-law and emotional impact on husband.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing MIL’s rude comments and emotional responsibility in family communication.
Screenshot of a forum comment advising a woman on handling her rude MIL and her husband's role in addressing the behavior.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stop communication with a rude mother-in-law and urging husband to intervene.
Text post discussing rude comments from a woman’s MIL and the husband’s emotional breakdown over years of disrespect.
Commenter urging husband to confront rude mother-in-law and set boundaries after years of passive aggressive behavior.
Comment about rude MIL making offensive remarks, with husband finally breaking down after years of emotional strain.
Screenshot of an online comment praising a woman for removing herself from her mother-in-law’s rude comments and emotional stress.
Comment thread discussing rude mother-in-law’s behavior and the husband finally breaking down over years of emotional strain.
Text discussing rude and disrespectful comments from a mother-in-law and their impact on family relationships.
Comment advising to confront rude mother-in-law and urging husband to set clear boundaries in emotional conflict.
Close-up of a man with eyes closed and a tear rolling down, expressing emotional breakdown and vulnerability.
I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
