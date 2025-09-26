“I’m Not Responsible For Your Emotions”: Woman’s MIL Makes Years Of Rude Comments, Husband Finally Breaks Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone wants a harmonious dynamic with their in-laws. But as we all know, these relationships can be complicated to navigate, especially if the person you’re trying to win over has an overbearing personality.

A woman knows this feeling all too well after her recent dealings with her mother-in-law. She had initially put up with passive-aggressive comments, including matters that were highly sensitive to her.

Things eventually reached a boiling point, leading to her husband breaking down in tears. Scroll through to find the lengthy story below.

Dealing with an overbearing mother-in-law can be a headache

Older woman with glasses and cross necklace making a rude comment during a tense family conversation at home.

Image credits: Image-Source / envatoelements

For this woman, her MIL’s comments had been a burden for years

Woman faces years of rude comments from MIL, husband breaks down over ongoing emotional strain in their marriage.

Text on a plain background stating fluency in Korean but not in Japanese, providing cultural context for a statement about emotions and rude comments.

Text excerpt showing rude comments from mother-in-law during a Zoom call, highlighting emotional strain on husband and wife.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing rude comments from her mother-in-law during a cold family vacation.

Bride in wedding dress holding bouquet, symbolizing woman’s emotional struggle with rude mother-in-law comments.

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik

One of her unpleasant memories happened during her wedding

Text about a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and the husband finally breaking down over emotions.

Woman explains rough childhood to MIL, highlighting years of rude comments and emotional strain on her and husband.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a MIL responding to rude comments with a defensive statement about family decisions and emotions.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a woman’s MIL making rude comments at a family reunion, highlighting tension and emotions.

Share icon

Text excerpt highlighting rude comments from a mother-in-law affecting a woman’s emotions and family dynamics.

Share icon

Older woman in casual clothes gesturing with hands in a kitchen, depicting tension with mother-in-law and emotional conflict.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements

Another one of her issues is her MIL’s passive-aggressive behavior

Text excerpt showing a woman describing years of rude comments from her mother-in-law about her choices and behavior.

Share icon

Text showing frustration over years of rude comments from MIL delivered with a smile, causing emotional strain in marriage.

Text snippet discussing neutral husband and rude comments from mother-in-law causing emotional strain and husband’s breaking point.

Text excerpt discussing differences in communication styles between a woman and her mother-in-law amid rude comments.

Text excerpt about woman’s MIL making rude comments, husband breaking down over years of emotional strain and disrespect.

Woman looking upset and thoughtful at home, reflecting on years of rude comments from mother-in-law causing emotional strain.

Image credits: Tirachard / envatoelements

Her MIL was planning to stay in her home for a few days, and she immediately began to dread the idea

Text excerpt discussing someone flipping the script on rude comments from a family member and the husband starting to understand the situation.

Text excerpt about a husband urged to confront his rude mother-in-law regarding years of rude comments.

Text conversation about a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and the husband finally breaking down.

Woman packing clothes into suitcase at home, reflecting on years of rude comments from mother-in-law and emotional strain.

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik

To avoid encounters, she planned a trip to be away from the house

Text excerpt discussing minimizing contact with rude mother-in-law causing emotional strain on husband and wife.

Text bubble asking if comments are rude, relating to woman’s MIL rude comments and husband breaking down.

Image credits: felt_cute

The tensions between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law are often rooted in asserting dominance

Happy couple sitting together on a couch, smiling and showing support amid years of rude comments from mother-in-law.

Image credits: carlesiturbe / envatoelements

If you’ve heard enough mother-in-law jokes, you’d notice that they are usually from a male perspective. Yet, according to experts, the tension is typically highest with the daughter-in-law involved.

“Women are playing a more central role,” author and University of Maryland, Baltimore professor Dr. Geoffrey Greif told TODAY.

Dr. Greif co-authored a book titled “In-law Relationships: Mothers, Daughters, Fathers,and Sons,” which included a survey revealing that 15% of MILs and DILs have a strained relationship.

Further statistics from the survey showed that only 22% of young women enjoy spending time with their MIL, while only 23% admitted to showing and feeling admiration. Likewise, only 23% of DILs agreed that they trust their mother-in-law.

So, where is the tension coming from? As psychologist Dr. Terri Apter tells The Guardian, it all boils down to the assertion of dominance, particularly on the part of the mother-in-law.

‘There then arises that tricky question about who is ‘mother’ in the family, with final say over all those things women still assume charge over: housework and child care, meal times and children’s manners,’ she explained.

Dr. Apter notes that the daughter-in-law may perceive herself as the “most important woman” in her husband’s life, yet simultaneously expect to be both embraced and supported, as well as left alone.

Handling such conflicts can be exhausting, especially in the woman’s case, where her MIL refuses to give a genuine apology. Experts like licensed clinical social worker Brooke Schwartz, LCSW, typically advise approaching with empathy, but based on the story, the situation seems to have passed that point.

In such cases, Schwartz urges avoiding contact, maintaining self-respect, and communicating with the spouse to address problems and discuss boundaries.

The woman did all of these, and based on her account, establishing a relationship with her MIL may already be a long shot. It would be best for her to maintain her distance for her sake.

People in the comments unanimously went after the MIL

Text from a woman sharing her experience of rude comments from her mother-in-law and her husband’s emotional response.

Online conversation about woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and husband reaching breaking point over emotions.

Reddit comment discussing a woman’s MIL making rude comments and the husband breaking down emotionally.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning why a husband protects his rude mother-in-law instead of his wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating husband cares more about his mother than his wife, reflecting MIL rude comments.

Text comment about rude and racist remarks towards Koreans, reflecting years of MIL’s disrespectful behavior.

Comment suggesting comebacks for rude mother-in-law’s behavior while husband struggles to accept her attitude.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband breaking down over his mother-in-law’s years of rude comments.

Reddit comment advice on handling passive aggressive MIL and years of rude comments from husband’s perspective.

User comment on forum about handling rude mother-in-law, discussing emotional boundaries and confrontation advice.

Comment thread discussing rude mother-in-law's behavior and husband’s emotional breakdown after years of tension with MIL.

Text excerpt about weddings symbolizing support for marriage, highlighting boundaries with healthy loved ones and refusal to ignore commitment.

Text excerpt discussing mother-in-law’s rude comments affecting family trust and a husband’s emotional breakdown.

Reddit comment advising to confront rude mother-in-law and husband about years of disrespectful comments and emotions.

Reddit comment reacting to rude mother-in-law’s years of comments, with husband finally breaking down.

Online comment about husband's rude mother-in-law making insensitive remarks at public events, causing emotional strain.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing handling rude comments from a woman's mother-in-law and emotional impact on husband.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing MIL’s rude comments and emotional responsibility in family communication.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising a woman on handling her rude MIL and her husband's role in addressing the behavior.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stop communication with a rude mother-in-law and urging husband to intervene.

Text post discussing rude comments from a woman’s MIL and the husband’s emotional breakdown over years of disrespect.

Commenter urging husband to confront rude mother-in-law and set boundaries after years of passive aggressive behavior.

Comment about rude MIL making offensive remarks, with husband finally breaking down after years of emotional strain.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a woman for removing herself from her mother-in-law’s rude comments and emotional stress.

Comment thread discussing rude mother-in-law’s behavior and the husband finally breaking down over years of emotional strain.

Text discussing rude and disrespectful comments from a mother-in-law and their impact on family relationships.

Comment advising to confront rude mother-in-law and urging husband to set clear boundaries in emotional conflict.

Close-up of a man with eyes closed and a tear rolling down, expressing emotional breakdown and vulnerability.

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / pexels

The woman shared an update, stating that her MIL’s behavior drove her husband to tears

Text excerpt about a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and the husband breaking down emotionally.

Text excerpt about a woman describing her mother-in-law’s rude comments causing her husband to break down in tears.

Text excerpt about avoiding MIL and FIL during a trip, highlighting family tension and rude comments context.

Text excerpt about a tense family dinner where husband breaks down over years of rude comments from mother-in-law.

Text excerpt showing a husband breaking down after years of rude comments from his mother-in-law about millennials and the internet.

Text on a white background showing a quote about a husband storming out due to mother-in-law’s rude comments affecting family emotions.

Young woman in a red sweater looking distressed, illustrating tension from years of rude comments by mother-in-law.

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik

To make matters worse, she had to cut her trip short

Text excerpt showing a woman’s reaction to rude comments from mother-in-law causing emotional strain in family interactions.

Text excerpt about a mother-in-law making rude comments while the husband finally breaks down after years.

Text excerpt describing a woman feeling excluded by her husband’s family after years of rude comments from mother-in-law.

Text excerpt about a woman refusing to tolerate rude comments from her mother-in-law during a planned trip.

Text excerpt showing a woman setting boundaries with MIL amid rude comments, highlighting emotional responsibility issues.

Text discussing a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and the husband finally breaking down emotionally.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s mother-in-law ignoring her and making rude comments, causing husband to break down.

Text excerpt about husband breaking down over mother-in-law’s rude comments, affecting emotions and relationship.

Text excerpt featuring a husband addressing grievances amid years of rude comments from his mother-in-law.

Older woman holding glasses and covering her face, reflecting years of rude comments impacting family emotions.

Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels

The husband finally decided to sit both women down and hash out their issues

Text expressing reluctance to have a conversation due to unproductive past with mother-in-law’s rude comments.

Text excerpt about a husband breaking down after years of rude comments from wife’s mother-in-law impacting emotions and respect.

Conversation showing a woman confronting her rude mother-in-law’s comments and husband reaching a breaking point.

Text conversation showing a woman confronting her MIL about years of rude comments on race and emotions.

Woman looking upset and frustrated during a tense conversation about years of rude comments from mother-in-law

Image credits: freepik

She aired her grievances, but her MIL found a way to turn the tables on her

Text conversation showing a woman confronting her mother-in-law’s rude comments about therapy and unresolved trauma.

Text comment about responding to rude MIL’s emotional remarks and husband breaking down after years of rude comments.

Text excerpt showing varied responses including introspection, denial, and intention in a family conflict about emotions.

Alt text: List of rude comments from a mother-in-law telling to let go and not be responsible for emotions

Text excerpt showing a conversation about accountability and emotions related to rude comments from a mother-in-law.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s experience with her mother-in-law’s rude comments and her husband breaking down.

Text excerpt discussing a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and its emotional impact on her husband.

Husband breaks down after years of rude comments from mother-in-law, addressing emotions and genuine apologies.

Older woman with a stern expression, symbolizing rude comments from mother-in-law causing emotional strain.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements

After their sit-down, the woman decided to no longer try to have a relationship with her mother-in-law

Text from a woman describing her mother-in-law’s rude comments and her husband finally breaking down.

Sentence displayed on a plain white background expressing frustration about understanding a difficult emotional situation.

Husband breaking down in tears after years of rude comments from wife’s mother-in-law about emotions and responsibility.

Text about a woman’s MIL making rude comments and the husband finally breaking down over emotional strain.

Young Asian woman talking seriously to her husband indoors, reflecting emotions from MIL’s years of rude comments.

Image credits: Timur Weber / pexels

The husband spent the next day with his mother, upon his wife’s urging

Text excerpt discussing a husband and wife managing emotions with mother-in-law after years of rude comments.

Text discussing a husband breaking down after years of rude comments from his mother-in-law affecting emotions.

Text excerpt from a woman's story about her mother-in-law making rude comments and the emotional impact on her husband.

Text excerpt about a woman's mother-in-law making rude comments and the husband's emotional breakdown.

Text image showing a person expressing frustration about interacting with a rude mother-in-law after a difficult conversation.

Text on plain background saying My husband never came by to ask me if I was going to say bye, he knew I wouldn’t and had accepted it.

Text about a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and her husband breaking down from emotional stress.

Older woman hugging man inside a home, representing MIL making rude comments and husband breaking down emotionally

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik

Meanwhile, the woman was left dumbfounded at how her MIL self-sabotaged her relationship with his son

Alt text: Woman reflects on years of rude comments from mother-in-law and husband finally breaks down over emotions.

Text excerpt discussing a woman's strained relationship with her son amid years of rude comments from her MIL.

Text update about dealing with rude mother-in-law comments and emotional struggles in a marriage support discussion.

Text post about husband breaking down over mother-in-law’s rude comments and refusing further contact with her.

Image credits: felt_cute

She provided another lengthy update, as commenters didn’t hold back on their reactions

Woman’s MIL makes rude comments for years, husband finally breaks down over emotional boundaries and family tensions.

Text excerpt about woman confronting MIL's rude comments and husband agreeing, highlighting family tension and emotions.

Text excerpt discussing a husband's way of dealing with rude MIL by stopping engagement and ending communication.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law’s rude comments and its effect on the husband’s emotions.

Text excerpt showing a woman confronting husband's lack of support amid rude comments from mother-in-law over years.

Text from a Reddit post discussing a husband finally breaking down after years of rude comments from his mother-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a husband's reaction to rude comments from mother-in-law over years.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and relationship challenges.

Reddit conversation showing a woman’s husband breaking down after years of rude comments from her mother-in-law.

Reddit conversation about husband setting boundaries with rude mother-in-law and ignoring her texts to protect emotions.

Woman’s MIL makes rude comments for years, husband finally breaks down amid emotional family conflict.

Reddit conversation about a woman’s MIL rude comments and husband breaking down over family emotions issues.

Reddit comment discussing emotional dysregulation linked to brain damage and impatience during ongoing stressful events.

Text from the image discussing MIL's rude behavior and husband's emotional breakdown in a family conflict scenario.

Reddit comment discussing years of rude comments from mother-in-law and husband’s emotional breakdown.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and the husband’s emotional breakdown.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman’s mother-in-law making rude comments and the husband breaking down.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing rude behavior and lack of consequences from a woman’s mother-in-law over the years.

Comment discussing boundaries with rude mother-in-law and a husband finally breaking down about emotional disrespect.

Reddit comment discussing consequences for rude behavior from a mother-in-law and husband finally breaking down.

