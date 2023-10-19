“My Sister Is The Golden Child”: Teen Scraps B-Day Bash After Parents Serve Their Cake To Sibling

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t matter if you’re 5 or 95 – birthdays are always a big deal. A day all about you with cake, good food, gifts, and never-ending fun? Don’t mind if I do!

Unfortunately, though, some folks don’t know how to share this joy with others. Take this Redditor’s family, for instance; their folks routinely ignored their special day, and when they finally decided to take control, the mom and dad favored their younger sibling once again.

Teen works extra hard to throw a birthday bash as their parents never made the effort

The night before, the parents cut their younger sister a slice from their custom-made cake because she “cried for it”

“My parents cut my sister a slice of my custom-made birthday cake the night before my party because she cried for it” – this 16-year-old took to one of Reddit’s communities to vent to its members about how their parents wronged them right before their birthday. The post managed to garner almost 20K upvotes as well as 2.3K comments discussing the situation.

Did you know that studies show that birthdays are the leading cause of people growing one year older every year? Hilarious, I know.

Jokes aside, you gather your loved ones, celebrate life, get gifts and surprises, have great food and entertainment, reflect, and make wishes for the upcoming year – what could be better? Besides, for many non-birthday folks, giving gifts to others triggers the release of the so-called “feel-good” hormones, so it’s a win-win situation.

On the other hand, though, not everyone feels so cheery on their birthday. You see, a bulk of people have a completely different take and might even struggle with a thing called birthday depression; it’s not a formal diagnosis – however, feeling blue on this particular day isn’t all that uncommon. Unmet expectations, loneliness, past traumas, financial stress, unresolved conflicts, pressure to socialize, lack of acknowledgment, or even seasonal affective disorder – many things can contribute to such negative feelings towards this overall jolly celebration.

Now, returning to the unresolved conflicts example, it is worth noting that every family dynamic differs. There’s no such thing as a picture-perfect family, and every household goes through a rough patch every now and then. It’s just how it is.

Nonetheless, when you deliberately ruin your kid’s spirit by giving in to your middle offspring’s tantrum yet again, perhaps it’s time to ring the bell.

They confronted their dad but the man brushed it off, which prompted them to cancel the event altogether

The author of today’s story, a 16-year-old who goes by u/GuardSpecific2058, revealed that they have a little sister who’s considered the “miracle golden child” of the family. The parents had always favored her and were always conveniently strapped for cash when their birthday would come around, so this year, the kid took the matter into their own hands and got some side gigs to save up and make the grand birthday bash happen.

They invited all their buddies and even got a custom-made cake – however, all of that went south the night before the celebration. The thing is, the folks, once again, played favorites with their 11-year-old sister, let her have her way, and cut her a slice of the OP’s birthday cake.

Naturally, upon seeing that the cake was missing a slice, they confronted their dad, but instead of acknowledging the wrongdoing, the man caused a scene and ruined his offspring’s plans.

The teen was so totally crushed that they ended up calling the entire thing off as they couldn’t change the location so last minute. One of their pals later noted that it was an overreaction, which prompted them to go online and find out whether they were indeed wrong for canceling the party.

Many, if not all, r/AmItheA**hole online community members agreed that scrapping the event was a tad disproportionate; however, the netizens also sympathized with the kid and even suggested they eat their sister’s entire cake the night before her birthday.

What do you reckon, Pandas? Do you think the OP should’ve proceeded with the celebration instead?

Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions on the situation

