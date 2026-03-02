More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

ADVERTISEMENT

Comic artist Lark has been using the absurd idea of a company run by a cat CEO and his cat workers to highlight the common frustrations of an office job, while making it a multicharacter love story at the same time.

Things have come to a head at Catch.co, with the birds increasingly suspicious of Mr. Catch while he tightens his grip, literally and metaphorically, around them. So this post brings you the final chapter of the story, giving everyone the wrap-up they’ve been waiting for. And if you’re jumping in now, consider this your last guided tour through the strangest corporate office on the internet, run by a cat, staffed by birds, and fueled entirely by chaos.

Scroll down to see how it all ends at Catch.co, where the deadlines are endless, the meetings are suspicious, and Mr. Catch is that one manager we’ve all had to deal with.

More info: Instagram | catarse.me | tiktok.com

RELATED:

Leave him alone

Image credits: larkness_

Lunch break

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Next dismissal

Image credits: larkness_

One last feedback

Image credits: larkness_

It must be…

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommendation letter

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

You have to find another job!

Image credits: larkness_

Family

Image credits: larkness_

Hippie jobless lazy loafer

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Crystal quit

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Pst!

Image credits: larkness_

Not a mere coincidence…

Image credits: larkness_

This is my life

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointless

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Must be nothing

Image credits: larkness_

Signs

Image credits: larkness_

Entrepreneurs convention

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Generic

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Too naive

Image credits: larkness_

Alive

Image credits: larkness_

Storylines

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Genius

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Fear

Image credits: larkness_

Stay with you

Image credits: larkness_

Not afraid anymore

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Never get back

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Convetion

Image credits: larkness_

Back

Image credits: larkness_

New task division

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Coping with the tension

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhausted

Image credits: larkness_

This is my life…

Image credits: larkness_

Music to my ears

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a bird

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

This is fine…

Image credits: larkness_

Huge problems

Image credits: larkness_

In-between jobs

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Birdcide

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Department of labor

Image credits: larkness_

Well…

Image credits: larkness_

Come back here kitty

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Call the police

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Jururu

Image credits: larkness_

Sabbatical year

Image credits: larkness_

Deal

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

New decoration

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendance records

Image credits: larkness_

From Walden

Image credits: larkness_

Songbird pt. 1

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Songbird pt. 2

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Entrepreneur

Image credits: larkness_

Disappointing

Image credits: larkness_

Role playing game

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Travel around

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Nest

Image credits: larkness_

Bird

Image credits: larkness_

Something else

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Gathering

Image credits: larkness_

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert returns phone

Image credits: larkness_

Just this…

Image credits: larkness_