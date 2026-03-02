Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark
Comic panels showing a cat boss delivering news to a bird employee with cat boss energy and office meeting vibes.
Comics, Funny

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
Comic artist Lark has been using the absurd idea of a company run by a cat CEO and his cat workers to highlight the common frustrations of an office job, while making it a multicharacter love story at the same time.

Things have come to a head at Catch.co, with the birds increasingly suspicious of Mr. Catch while he tightens his grip, literally and metaphorically, around them. So this post brings you the final chapter of the story, giving everyone the wrap-up they’ve been waiting for. And if you’re jumping in now, consider this your last guided tour through the strangest corporate office on the internet, run by a cat, staffed by birds, and fueled entirely by chaos.

Scroll down to see how it all ends at Catch.co, where the deadlines are endless, the meetings are suspicious, and Mr. Catch is that one manager we’ve all had to deal with.

More info: Instagram | catarse.me | tiktok.com

    Leave him alone

    Image credits: larkness_

    Lunch break

    Image credits: larkness_

    Next dismissal

    Image credits: larkness_

    One last feedback

    Image credits: larkness_

    It must be…

    Image credits: larkness_

    Recommendation letter

    Image credits: larkness_

    You have to find another job!

    Image credits: larkness_

    Family

    Image credits: larkness_

    Hippie jobless lazy loafer

    Image credits: larkness_

    Crystal quit

    Image credits: larkness_

    Pst!

    Image credits: larkness_

    Not a mere coincidence…

    Image credits: larkness_

    This is my life

    Image credits: larkness_

    Pointless

    Image credits: larkness_

    Must be nothing

    Image credits: larkness_

    Signs

    Image credits: larkness_

    Entrepreneurs convention

    Image credits: larkness_

    Generic

    Image credits: larkness_

    Too naive

    Image credits: larkness_

    Alive

    Image credits: larkness_

    Storylines

    Image credits: larkness_

    Genius

    Image credits: larkness_

    Fear

    Image credits: larkness_

    Stay with you

    Image credits: larkness_

    Not afraid anymore

    Image credits: larkness_

    Never get back

    Image credits: larkness_

    Convetion

    Image credits: larkness_

    Back

    Image credits: larkness_

    New task division

    Image credits: larkness_

    Coping with the tension

    Image credits: larkness_

    Exhausted

    Image credits: larkness_

    This is my life…

    Image credits: larkness_

    Music to my ears

    Image credits: larkness_

    He is a bird

    Image credits: larkness_

    This is fine…

    Image credits: larkness_

    Huge problems

    Image credits: larkness_

    In-between jobs

    Image credits: larkness_

    Birdcide

    Image credits: larkness_

    Department of labor

    Image credits: larkness_

    Well…

    Image credits: larkness_

    Come back here kitty

    Image credits: larkness_

    Call the police

    Image credits: larkness_

    Jururu

    Image credits: larkness_

    Sabbatical year

    Image credits: larkness_

    Deal

    Image credits: larkness_

    New decoration

    Image credits: larkness_

    Attendance records

    Image credits: larkness_

    From Walden

    Image credits: larkness_

    Songbird pt. 1

    Image credits: larkness_

    Songbird pt. 2

    Image credits: larkness_

    Entrepreneur

    Image credits: larkness_

    Disappointing

    Image credits: larkness_

    Role playing game

    Image credits: larkness_

    Travel around

    Image credits: larkness_

    Nest

    Image credits: larkness_

    Bird

    Image credits: larkness_

    Something else

    Image credits: larkness_

    Gathering

    Image credits: larkness_

    Robert returns phone

    Image credits: larkness_

    Just this…

    Image credits: larkness_

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    Read more »

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

