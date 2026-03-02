More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark
Comic artist Lark has been using the absurd idea of a company run by a cat CEO and his cat workers to highlight the common frustrations of an office job, while making it a multicharacter love story at the same time.
Things have come to a head at Catch.co, with the birds increasingly suspicious of Mr. Catch while he tightens his grip, literally and metaphorically, around them. So this post brings you the final chapter of the story, giving everyone the wrap-up they’ve been waiting for. And if you’re jumping in now, consider this your last guided tour through the strangest corporate office on the internet, run by a cat, staffed by birds, and fueled entirely by chaos.
Scroll down to see how it all ends at Catch.co, where the deadlines are endless, the meetings are suspicious, and Mr. Catch is that one manager we’ve all had to deal with.
Leave him alone
Lunch break
Next dismissal
One last feedback
It must be…
Recommendation letter
You have to find another job!
Family
Hippie jobless lazy loafer
Crystal quit
Pst!
Not a mere coincidence…
This is my life
Pointless
Must be nothing
Signs
Entrepreneurs convention
Generic
Too naive
Alive
Storylines
Genius
Fear
Stay with you
Not afraid anymore
Never get back
Convetion
Back
New task division
Coping with the tension
Exhausted
This is my life…
Music to my ears
He is a bird
This is fine…
Huge problems
In-between jobs
Birdcide
Department of labor
Well…
Come back here kitty
Call the police
Jururu
Sabbatical year
Deal
New decoration
Attendance records
From Walden
Songbird pt. 1
Songbird pt. 2
Entrepreneur
Disappointing
Role playing game
Travel around
Nest
Bird
Something else
Gathering
Robert returns phone
Just this…
