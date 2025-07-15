Man Denied Access To Son He Accidentally Had With SIL, Bro Demands Childcare When It’s Convenient

ADVERTISEMENT

Family relationships are the best bonds to have, but also very often the ones that complicate things the most. This can happen due to entitled people who expect their loved ones to cater to their every need, even if they’ve behaved rudely with them.

This is what one man experienced when his brother kept him apart from his biological son. The catch is that the man impregnated his sibling’s wife consensually and was separated from the child, but then expected to babysit for them for free when they were in need.

People might end up making mistakes in a moment of weakness, but they shouldn’t be punished for it forever, especially by their family

The poster shared that when he was extremely intoxicated, he slept with his brother’s wife, with the other man’s permission, of course, but later regretted it

His sister-in-law ended up pregnant, and a paternity test showed that the baby was his, but his brother refused to let him be part of the kid’s life

The poster kept out of his kid’s life because of his brother’s wishes, but was angry when they randomly asked him to babysit one day, so he refused to do so

In an update post, the man explained that after a lot of thought, he decided to babysit his child even though it would be challenging

Being around his 10-month-old son was a wonderful and emotional experience for him, and he ended up getting a week to spend with the child

When his sibling came back, the man begged to be part of his son’s life and assured him he wouldn’t fight for custody if he was allowed to do so

Unfortunately, the man’s hard-hearted brother refused to let him be around the kid, so the poster decided to consult an attorney and fight for his rights

The poster revealed that he had been kept away from his biological son for months, all because of a mistake he made a while back. When he was under the influence, he got intimate with his sister-in-law, with the permission of his sibling, only to realize the next day that it shouldn’t have happened at all.

According to research, poor relationships between siblings can cause a great deal of pain and hurt. This is because domestic conflicts are extremely personal and sometimes harder to solve due to the long shared history. That’s probably why the poster also felt awkward and confused after the situation with his brother’s wife.

The OP knew that his mistake would cause problems, and it did, as he and his brother were estranged for a while. Unfortunately, the man’s wife got pregnant, and a paternity test revealed that the baby was not his, but his brother’s. This is obviously a difficult situation to be in, but the poster knew that he wanted to be in his child’s life.

It might seem shocking that the brother was willing to be a dad to a kid who wasn’t his, but statistics show that approximately 10% of kids are fathered outside of marriage. Meaning that there are many marriages out there where people parent children who aren’t theirs biologically. Although it might be tough to do so, it’s the responsibility that they take on.

The poster just wanted to be involved in his kid’s life and wasn’t planning to sue for custody. Despite that, he was painted as the villain by his loved ones and kept apart from the kid. No matter how hard he tried, his brother didn’t want him in the little one’s life, until he needed a free babysitter.

At first, the OP was angry and refused to be a babysitter because he felt that his brother was just using him. Later, he gave in and saw it as an opportunity to be around his son for a while. This gave him a chance to be around the little one, which was an understandably emotional time for him.

Experts say that a person is entitled to be in their child’s life and exercise parental duties if they are the child’s parent. The OP is biologically his nephew’s dad and shouldn’t be treated like a stranger, but instead, given the parental rights that are owed to him. In case these rights are denied, the person can obtain a court order to do so.

After babysitting his son for a week, the man pleaded with his brother to allow him to visit the little one. Unfortunately, the other man refused, which angered the OP, and he decided to stand up for himself. He consulted an attorney and decided to take the matter further so that he could be involved in his kid’s life at least in some way.

Do you think the OP is doing the right thing by making this a legal matter? Do share what course of action you think he should take.

People urged the man to establish his rights as the child’s father and to be prepared for fallout with his family

