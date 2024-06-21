But do all of them deserve a bad reputation? No, say the audience. In fact, some feel so strongly about it, that they even went on to Reddit to list the ones whom they believe should be acquitted.

From Count Dracula to Voldemort, some of the best stories in books and on screens have made a name for themselves, in large part, due to their unforgettable villains, whose malevolent presence can captivate us just as much as the heroes.

#1 Squidward. The more I paid attention, the more I realised that Spongebob was the a*****e.

#2 Professor Severus Snape.

#3 Lucifer. He k***s 2-3 people in the bible and gives humans knowledge and self awareness, while God k***s millions and demands sacrifice.

#4 Mr. Wilson. Dennis was a rotten little kid, and it's not Mr.Wilson's fault that he lived next door.

#5 Stuart in Mrs. Doubtfire. He was just dating a divorced woman and being kind to her children.

I've long thought that a remake of Mrs. Doubtfire from the wife's perspective would be a great movie. Except it isn't a comedy; it's a psychological horror movie about a woman who is becoming increasingly concerned that her elderly nanny is actually her non-custodial ex, and how crazy that makes her sound.

#6 Donkey Kong in the original game. According to the manual, he was abused at the circus and escaped.

#7 Teddy (the director of NASA) from The Martian. Everyone hates him because he makes hard decisions that seem to go against saving Mark. But the entire time, he's being practical and worrying about the rest of the crew and future missions. Literally, everyone else is laser-focused on Mark. Teddy is just making sure the organization survives the mission. That's why he's the director; he makes the hard, objective decisions.

#8 The step-dad in Ant-Man, played by Bobby Cannavale, was also a great character. Yeah, he was a cop, but he wasn't a d**k. He cared for Cassie and wanted her to have a relationship with her real dad, but the real dad was a convict who was getting into some dangerous stuff. He was rightfully protective of her and was still willing to hear Scott's side of things instead of just assuming Scott is bad. There is a healthy respect between them.

#9 Emily from Friends.



The man she was about to marry suddenly says his ex's name at the altar. She had a right to be angry. They both made the mistake of not waiting longer to actually get married, but Emily should not have been seen as the villain.

#10 The landlord in "Rent." First of all, it was SUPER f*****g cool of him to let you live there for free for an entire YEAR - did you actually think that was going to last forever? Second just pay your f*****g rent you little brats.

#11 Unions. They are the only tool left against corporate and governmental employee abuse. They are almost the sole reason that we don't still work to Industrial Revolution standards.



Big Corporate is terrified about workers uniting and collective bargaining so they shame, slander and execute huge PR campaigns against unions.

#12 Wile E. Coyote. Poor fella just wants to eat.

#13 Lord Hades of Greek Mythology. He may be the God of The Dead and King of the Underworld, but nothing points him as a bad man. He was given a rotten roll of luck and got the underworld. He had to renovate the entire place and keep it from falling into shambles. He NEVER cheated on his Persephone. He was a great king to his subjects. There is no reason to keep blatantly making him the big bad in every modern iteration of Greek myth.



And no, he never wanted to be the King of Olympus. He is the God of Riches. Everything below the earth and precious belongs to him: diamonds, gold, rubies, emeralds, you name it. He even had three kids. He has no need to be evil. He's just the owner of real estate for the deceased, trying his best to keep his property from falling apart due to overcrowding.

#14 Frankenstein's monster.



All of the monster's flaws can be traced to Victor Frankenstein's abandonment of his creation. Nobody taught the monster how to live and it was immediately reviled by everyone, but nevertheless the monster forgives Victor in the end. Victor is definitely the "bad guy."



Yet at Halloween all over America we mock that poor monster.

#15 Pee-Wee Herman. He had a highly acclaimed kids show. He gets caught masturbating in a public porno theater. And then hes painted as a danger to children. How did people mush those together?



Edit: for the record, here's the list of [**awards & nominations**](http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090500/awards?ref_=tt_awd)



My wife recoiled when i started showing my son Pee Wee's playhouse on DVD. "Hes a child molester!!" She said. I was like where did you even get that?!? But shes not alone



The i go around defending Pee Wee everywhere





I say we let him go.

#16 T-Rex in Jurassic Park. The m**********r was just hungry.

#17 Tom. He just want some peace and this a*****e mouse came in and ruined them all.

#18 Defense attorneys. Always the bad guys on TV, Movies, and real life."

#19 The casino owner from oceans 11. He's a businessman who made all his money legally. He might be an a*****e but stealing millions of dollars from him, an innocent rich people who had money in the casino is still a crime.

#20 Napoleon. He tried to get rid birth privileges; establish freedom of religion, and have merit based government. The rest of the European countries being religious Monarchs took exception to him and villified him.

#21 I've always thought Magneto has been wrongly accused of being completely a villian. Sure he has done terrible things, but he is jewish and witnessed the holocaust as a young boy. Later he discovers his mutant powers and sees how fearful humans are of mutants. Can you really blame him? Even though his methods are extreme i think his overall goal is not letting two of his "people" wiped from the earth.

#22 The indigenous people in most movies made before 2000.

#23 Judas.

Never really understood the whole betrayal thing. Jesus "Died to save us from himself" etc and Judas was instrumental in that process. He was an enabler. He let Jesus reach his full potential and should be hailed for the part he played.



Still, glad I'm an atheist.

#24 The boyfriend in Bee Movie. The only sane person in the movie.

#25 Better Call Saul did a good bait and switch on Howard, first presenting him like he was a bad guy and the problem, but almost every time the plot turns around to Jimmy, Kim, and even Chuck, being these high-functioning but unstable personalities with Howard caught in the very unenviable position of trying to manage them while being forced to choose sides. Even the perspective that Howard was a jerk feels like a matter of perspective bias. He really only acted douchy when someone else escalated against him over very petty grievances and while Howard at first shot back in kind, by the end of the series he was the only one of the main characters who seemed to want to become a better person rather than continue downward spiraling. For which his reward was being sabotaged by Kim and Jimmy who wouldn't let things go, and then inadvertently k***ed through no real fault of his own.

#26 Skyler White from Breaking Bad. As a teenager, I rooted for Walt and found Skyler annoying. How dare she not support her lying d**g lord husband?!

#27 The psychologist in What About Bob? The poor guy is trying to go on vacation with his family and a f*****g clinically insane person tries to tag along. If my wife tried to convince me to let him come, I would pull her aside and be like, "Girl, who is the psychologist here? THIS IS NOT HEALTHY OR PROFESSIONAL.".

#28 Jack Kevorkian (Dr. Kevorkian)



While not a radical thought in 2016, he was portrayed as a monster by the media. "He was often portrayed in the media as "Dr. Death"; however, many consider him a hero as he helped set the platform for reform. He famously said, ["Dying is not a crime."](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Kevorkian)".

#29 I always thought Loki from the first Thor movie was way less villainous than portrayed. He was making choices that made sense from the perspective of the governance of a medieval kingdom. His a*****e brother starts a war and the king kicks him out, then becomes incapacitated. Loki steps up, trying to keep Thor from running back to Asgard to start a dangerous power struggle in the middle of an ongoing conflict with a foreign enemy. Loki even k***s the enemy head of state himself. Then Thor's friends try to get him back into Asgard to start that civil war (which is treason), and Loki acts to stop them. When that fails, he decides to finish off the enemies (which were Thor's fault to begin with). None of that is wrong if your goal is to prevent the unnecessary deaths of your citizens. Why should Loki expect to find himself in a superhero movie where Thor will have a complete change of character in a few days rather than a political drama?

#30 People who work in orphanages. I mean these people do highly important work for vulnerable children yet any movie set in a orphanage usually portrays the workers there as abusive sociopaths. I mean i get it, its a thing that happens but its really s******g on what i assume to be the majority of good people who work in these important facilities.

#31 Mojo Jojo. I mean c'mon man, half the time the Powerpuff Girls just busted into his tower, knocked his s**t out, then left and pretended that they did the city a huge service. Uh, no???? Y'all c***s just beat up a monkey for no reason, man. I mean he even tried to babysit y'all at one point.

#32 Tom Nook. He gave you a loan with no background check. Didn't charge interest. Gave you unlimited time to pay it back.

#33 Darth Vader. After watching the first 3 movies, I would have gone to the dark side as well.

#34 Davey Jones from he Pirates Of the Caribbean series. Dude was in love. Lover scarred him after agreeing to meet in 10 years and not f*****g showing up. So he got pissed. Scorned the b***h. CUT HIS HEART OUT AND PUT IT IN A CHEST AND BURIED IT. Took his punishment (growing all tentacle-y) like a f*****g man and owned it. And at the end of it all, AT THE END OF IT ALL, he still tells her that's he's in love and he'll always belong to her. Davey Jones was a romantic. A committed individual who got pissed off after being dicked around, just like any of us would be, but stayed true to his word and was in still in love. Davey Jones was simply the manliest biggest badass out of all them pirates. Not the villain.

#35 The Trix Rabbit and the Lucky Charms Leprechaun. They just want some f*****g cereal!

#36 Bruce Ismay. He survived the Titanic sinking but paid a heavy price.

#37 General Hummel in the Rock.



He wanted fallen soldiers under his command to be recognized for their sacrifices even though they were classified ops and for their families to be compensated like they would in normal circumstances. As he said, 'These men died for their country and they weren’t even given a go**amn military burial.'

#38 He's still 100% a villain, but I've always found Voldemort quite an inspirational character. He came from nothing with no possessions and excelled through school in a culture he had absolutely no exposure to. Before this, he had learned to control his abilities as a ~10 year old, who not only didn't have a wand but also didn't know magic even existed. Dumbledore himself would go on to say that Voldemort was probably the most brilliant student Hogwarts had ever seen. It was thought that the Chamber of Secrets was only a myth, yet Voldemort found it. It was thought that unsupported flight was magically impossible, yet Voldemort figured out how to do it. Dumbledore again would say that Voldemort pushed the boundaries of magic further than anyone before him. Despite the support and followers he acquired, Voldemort never really hid from confrontation. In the Battle of the Seven Potters, rather than delegate, Voldemort himself went straight for Mad-Eye Moody (the most famous dark wizard catcher of all time). He did this confident in his own abilities. What happened when Voldemort came face to face with Dumbledore (supposedly the only person he ever feared) in the ministry? Voldemort didn't run, he battled and even matched him (despite the fact Dumbledore was in possession of the Elder Wand). Voldemort only left because he knew Dumbledore had back-up on the way in the form of a contingent of Aurors. Above all though, it's worth looking at what happened at the end of the final book (and how this compares with other villains). Voldemort had just seen his final horcrux destroyed, and also seen all his followers either k***ed or desert him. Again, did he run? No. Did he ask for forgiveness? No. He stuck to his principles in the face of his greatest fear (death) and fought for what he believed in.

#39 Zooey Deschanel in "500 Days of Summer," first time I saw it, I was about 18, I thought she was just an entitled a*****e stringing some guy along.



Later on, I realized that she is put into a situation where the guy tries to make her into something she isn't; some fantasy filled with expectations that she doesn't want to fulfill, nor is she obliged to.



Not to say what's-his-face is wrong or a bad person, or that Zooey was completely free of guilt, just that it was a bit preemptive for him to expect everything he did from what started as a fling where she clearly stated her intentions.

#40 Sid from Toy Story. I have nothing against the movie but I realized as an adult how weird it is for a child to be demonized for altering his toys, the s**t he did was pretty damn creative. Stealing from his sister and messing with fireworks is bad but I don't think kids modifying toys should be treated as such.



#41 Pre-transformation Ebenezer Scrooge. He earned his damn money, and people who owed him knew they would have to repay their loans when they signed. Sure, he could have been more generous with his wealth, but when generosity becomes an expectation, it ceases to be generosity.

#42 This is like the 5th thread ive done this on but Captain Hook is actually the goodguy in the original Peter Pan story. Captain Hook was just trying to save kids from Peter Pan who would k**l his kidnapped kids when they grew too old.

#43 The empire in Skyrim. Splitting the nords strength and having a civil war only weakens skyrim as a whole against the stinkin' Thalmor.

#44 Scar from Lion King.



First off his parents named him Scar and his brother Mufasa, which means "king". He's already starting out s****y.



In the movie the hyenas are banned from the Pridelands because Mufasa calls them evil and food crazy. When really, the lions don't want to contend for food with them. And Scar leads the hyenas in a revolution to take back the Pridelands. Scar helping the little man.



Disney shows that brute strength (Mufasa) wins instead of brains (Scar).



There's more to it but I should probably get back to work lol.

#45 Ivan Drago,



TL/DR In Rocky IV Ivan Drago drew worldwide hatred because an unhealthy boxer who insulted his wife died under the rules provided. His country men proceed to turn on him for no reason.



This guy was raised in Communist Russia admiring the best boxers in the world and finally his country opens its gates and allows him to prove himself to the public but they keep him on a tight leash.



He wants to fight the current champ but instead they make him fight a guy who is long since retired. This retired guy puts his hand in his face during a press conference, insults him in a language he isn't familiar with and then talks s**t about his wife.



After constantly humiliating the guy they have their boxing match and the guy dies. In communist Russia people die all the time? Ivan Drago was just spitting truth. You can die in boxing. They had a legal match and Apollo Creed died because he ignored everyones advice. Apollo's corner failed him. His friend failed him. The athletic commission failed him. Even his wife failed him. Ivan Drago is the LEAST responsible for Apollo dying. He didn't hit him after the bell or while he was on the ground. It was clean.



Now America is all mad and him and his wife are getting death threats and the champion wants to beat him up just for winning an exhibition match. Okay. whatever. Fight me in Russia so I wont be embarrassed again.



Not happening. We fight in Russia where people love me right? Right? Wrong!!!!! They begin to love this short American dude who's lifestyle represents everything the USSR opposes, only because he's good at getting his a*s kicked.



When the American loses all of Ivan's Russian comrades flock the ring to celeberate his victory. Ivan Drago is left in his corner alone.



Only his wife remains by his side.

#46 Nathan Prescott, from Life is Strange. He was mentally ill and being manipulated.

#47 Dinkleberg.

#48 The people in charge in 2012. They needed to save the human race not necessarily every human they can. They needed to maximize their ability to survive and to do that they needed money to pull it off so only the rich people and whoever they saw necessary could go.

#49 Mr Freeze. Just wants to save his wife.



PS the new 52 dosent exist.

#50 Lady Eboshi from Princess Mononoke.

#51 Javert from Les Mis



He is doing his job.

#52 Sif from dark souls



RIP.

#53 Jim Lahey. Sure he's a drunken lunatic, but on a deeper level he really does care about the trailer park and the people who live in it, and everything Ricky and Julian and (to a lesser degree) Bubbles do is actively harmful to the quality of life there. He's not wrong for wanting to get them the f**k out of there.

#54 The Wicked Witch in Wizard of Oz. Dorothy comes out of nowhere, lands her house on the witch's sister and then steals the shoes off her dead body. The witch wants the shoes back seeing as how Dorothy has absolutely no reason to take them. They b***h tells her to get lost and then runs off with one of the only items left of her dead sister. She, rightfully, sends her flying monkeys after Dorothy who evades them, then to add insult to injury k**l's the "Wicked" witch. Dorothy's a c**t.

#55 Niccolò Machiavelli. Some see *The Prince* as a treatise on evil manipulation of the people. Better to look at in the light of behaviours that bring positive responses from people.



By chance I read Confucious, and came away with the thought that Machiavelli likely also read and was inspired by Confucious thought.

If you have not read Confucious, you might be surprised to find that much of what is in his writing is observed actions or writing of his contemporaries; he was an observer of humankind.

#56 Same answer as "wrongly portrayed as a hero."



Edward Snowden.



He is neither.