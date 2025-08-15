Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Dog Rides A Harley With His Owner And Is Winning The Internet
Dog wearing reflective goggles riding in a custom motorcycle capsule with rider on an open road surrounded by greenery.
This Dog Rides A Harley With His Owner And Is Winning The Internet

In the seaside town of Marín, Spain, one biker and his dog are turning heads on the road and online. Sergio Rodríguez Gil and his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Harley, ride together everywhere and have become an inseparable adventure team.

From the front of a roaring Harley-Davidson to the waves of the Galician coast, they have captured the hearts of thousands. With a custom-built motorcycle capsule and a love for the open road, Harley has become an online star and a symbol of friendship on two wheels.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

    Meet Harley, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves riding shotgun on a Harley-Davidson

    Dog wearing a black beanie and chain collar, resting indoors, evoking a cool vibe for motorcycle capsule lifestyle.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    At the handlebars is Sergio, his best friend, a man who loves roaring Harleys and loyal dogs

    Dog wearing goggles in a custom motorcycle capsule riding with motorcyclist on a Harley-Davidson on a sunny day.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Harley joined Sergio’s life in January 2020, and the bond was instant

    Puppy wrapped in a purple blanket sitting on a car seat, showcasing a custom motorcycle capsule for the open road.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Small dog secured with a harness inside a custom motorcycle capsule, ready and comfortable for the open road adventure.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Since then, they have been inseparable partners in adventure

    Man standing in forest holding leash of a dog known for a custom motorcycle capsule and love of the open road.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Black dog resting comfortably, showcasing a custom motorcycle capsule setup, ready to enjoy the open road adventure.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Sergio wanted Harley to be part of every ride

    A dog stands beside a custom motorcycle capsule in a wooded area covered with fallen leaves.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    He designed and built a special capsule for him, thinking ahead to when Harley would grow

    Dog wearing goggles in a custom motorcycle capsule riding on the open road with a rider in a black helmet.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Inside, there is a padded blanket for comfort and a pair of goggles to protect Harley’s eyes

    Dog wearing a red bandana sitting happily in a custom motorcycle capsule, ready to enjoy the open road adventure.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Together, they hit the road and turn heads in every town they pass

    Man riding a custom motorcycle capsule with a dog wearing goggles enjoying the open road on a sunny day.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Dog wearing reflective goggles riding in a custom motorcycle capsule enjoying the open road on a sunny day.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Dog standing on hind legs next to custom motorcycle capsule, ready to enjoy the open road and ride adventure.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    One ride turned into a video, and that video spread fast

    Smiling dog sitting next to a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle on an open road with green trees in the background.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    ViralHog shared it, and soon over 50 million people had seen Harley’s ears flapping in the wind

    Man carrying dog on shoulders wearing denim vest outdoors, showcasing dog with custom motorcycle capsule love for open road.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Dog with custom motorcycle capsule, enjoying the open road with a calm and curious expression.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    When they are not riding, Harley is surfing or skimming across the water on a jet ski

    Happy dog enjoying the open road, standing on a motorcycle capsule with a bright, sunny background.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Grey dog wearing a collar, lying on grass, linked to a leash beside a wooden post, enjoying the open road outdoors.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Dog resting its head on a custom motorcycle capsule, enjoying the open road with a relaxed and content expression.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Sergio says, “It’s Harley who takes me for a ride, not the other way around”

    Dog wearing reflective goggles in a custom motorcycle capsule riding with a man on an open road during sunset.

    Image credits: flanagan_mas

    Cute
    dog
    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

