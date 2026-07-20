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“Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you.” If you’re familiar with Alanis Morissette’s 1996 smash hit Ironic, you likely know this as one of the lines in the outro. She sings these words as the song fades out, serving as a very poignant closer. 

Indeed, life’s sudden plot twist can feel like fate playing a trick on us. Sometimes, it brings a pleasant surprise. Other times, it can be like a sneaky left hook from out of nowhere that leaves you feeling the sting for a while. 

These people would know, as they shared their stories in a recent Threads post. Feel free to join in on the conversation in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A man in a light blue polo shirt looks down thoughtfully, contemplating unexpected twists and turns that changed his life. Finding out at 40 that i wasn’t bad at being a person. I was autistic.

thisistrustwork , Siarhei Nester / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

10points
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ontariocanada_1 avatar
Bored Silly
Bored Silly
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Late stage ADHD diagnosis. Can I finally stop feeling bad about myself now ?

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    #2

    A young woman with a shaved head smiles, reflecting on unexpected twists and turns that changed her life. Finding out that I had stage for abdominal cancer and that the surgery was so risky I only had a 50-50 chance of surviving that, let alone the cancer. I woke up from that surgery, and now it’s 40 years later. I have felt blessed every day since.

    marilynkeenan , Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #3

    A mother lifting her young daughter in the air outdoors, showcasing moments that changed people's lives. At 47, inheriting the exact dollar amount that I thought it would take to adopt a child, and then adopting a daughter from a Russian orphanage (I was a single, first-time mom). Best thing that ever happened to me.

    memphisperson , juliane Monari / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #4

    A father and daughter play together, navigating the twists and turns of family life with joy. I went from felonies to full time custodial girl dad in half a decade.
    Definitely didn’t see that coming. Feels like 5 me’s ago.

    kylee_wylee1 , Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #5

    A joyful woman bites her sunglasses, experiencing an unexpected twist that changed her life for the better. Being single and celibate is actually peaceful and delightful. Getting comfortable doing things alone is a flex 💪🏼

    ammq67 , Serdar Göksu / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    9points
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it's other people who have an issue with women being single and happy. I had an older Russian coworker in his 60ties tell me my life was pointless because I lived alone with no husband or children. And that I may as well off myself. Completely ignoring the fact that I had been married and divorced and raised a now adult child and was a happy empty nester. All he could see was a woman without a man who therefore had no propose in life. I still constantly hear people say " maybe you'll finally meet someone " if I mention I am going to any exhibit or outing. Or my absolute favorite, that I must be a closeted lesbian because I have been single for 20 years. I still struggle with the knowledge that people view me as flawed and odd simple because I am content being single.

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    #6

    A person in a hoodie sits with a large black dog, representing unexpected twists and turns that changed their lives. Realizing my parents didn’t actually need me to house or dog sit, they were just trying to get me away from my toxic ex 🥺

    kapn.america , JacLou- DL / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #7

    A newborn baby held by a medical professional while the mother looks on, a moment that changed people's lives. Went to hospital with back pain late one evening.
    Had a baby the next morning.

    lifeasgems , Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #8

    A father reads to his child on the floor, illustrating unexpected twists and turns that changed people's lives. My wife getting leukemia when our twins were 2 and I was basically single dad for almost a year while my wife received chemo and a stem cell transplant in Houston(shout-out to MD Anderson!). 15 years later she’s alive and well!

    tuckerm80 , Ksenia Chernaya / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #9

    A man sits by a window, looking out with a pensive expression, representing unexpected twists and turns. Rescuing a puppy after telling my wife "it's a terrible idea," falling completely in love and having 17 years with the best friend I ever had. I lost him in September and I haven't been the same since

    photopup , cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    8points
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    #10

    A man with a beard looking intently at a woman in a dimly lit bar, signifying twists and turns in relationships. Broke up with my bf on NYE 2012. Decided I was off men for the foreseeable future. 4 days later, my husband walked into the bar I was in.

    pauletteerato , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There has got to be a better way to write this such that you don't think she had a husband and a boyfriend at the same time. Or maybe she did? Who am I to judge? ;-)

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    #11

    A silver SUV parked on a suburban street, illustrating unexpected twists and turns in daily life. Came home from a Kentucky Derby party in another state to find the FBI raiding my house. Turns out my husband was a fugitive wanted for Medicare fraud and I was clueless. Guess where they found him? At his girlfriend’s house.

    lisastone619 , Paul Esch-Laurent / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #12

    A car crash scene with a blue SUV and a white truck, an unexpected twist and turn that changed people's lives. Being hit by a an asphalt truck, which sent us head-first into another truck, is how I found out I had a 9cm tumor in my pelvis.

    itsabbynormal Report

    7points
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    #13

    A woman with long brown hair looks down, possibly reflecting on life's unexpected twists and turns. Too many twists but the biggest one was my husband dying during his third year of law school, leaving me with two very young children. My life completely changed direction.

    thisiswhereifit , www.kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #14

    A woman gestures in surprise during an argument, a moment of unexpected twists and turns that changed people's lives. My ex-husband turned out to like men as much as I did 😳

    kimberlymazella , Budgeron Bach / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #15

    A woman looking stressed and holding her head, illustrating the unexpected twists and turns in people's lives. The man I thought was the love of my life 1) came back into my life and 2) turned out to be completely nuts.

    littleoldlisa , www.kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A woman crying while a man walks away in the background, depicting unexpected twists and turns that changed people's lives. 5 minutes into our FIRST marriage counselling session my then-husband announced he was leaving me and the kids that afternoon.

    alison_k_s , RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #17

    A woman looking contemplatively into the distance, representing life's unexpected twists and turns. Changing careers, losing over 100lbs, diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, leaving an emotionally abusive relationship all with a year /two.
    Then getting promoted, marrying my best friend and brain surgery x2 within a year.
    I’m tired.

    megarooni , engin akyurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #18

    A man reads documents, experiencing unexpected twists and turns that changed his life. My dad died and I found out that I have been a citizen of the UK since birth. 1.5 yrs later and I’ve been living in the UK for 1 month now.

    newashf , Michael Burrows / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #19

    I grew up as a “music kid.” I was singing on stage before I can remember. Have traveled the world for music. Went to college for music.
    Fast forward a couple of years, I got married and had my first baby. He is deaf. Now my life is sign language and helping other parents navigate the world of raising deaf children.

    mschnabel_ Report

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    #20

    A solemn woman in a dark head covering standing in a graveyard, representing life's unexpected twists and turns. My husband dying at 49 from a cancer with a 97% cure rate. Was definitely not on my bingo card

    blbalit , Ivan S / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #21

    Having IVF and getting the little girl I always dreamed of. In 4th grade, they came out to me as trans. Dont worry, he was supported from day 1. He's 18 years old now and finally able to start testosterone :) I love that child more than life itself. But yeah, that was a twist I didnt see coming!

    leesmom6508 Report

    5points
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    #22

    A young woman with her hair pulled back gazes out a window, contemplating life's unexpected twists and turns. Probably both times that I found out that the parents raising me weren't my biological parents. I was not adopted.
    My mom got pregnant on a break in a relationship, he decided to raise me as his own, she wasn't very mentally stable so they ended up running her out of state and my dad immediately married a woman who looked a lot like her so my 4 year old brain forgot and to this day, I only have memories of my bio mom after meeting her again as a teen. My bio dad didn't know I existed until I was like 12 and lived several states as well. It was a very complex deception.

    ninthelegy , Agung Pratama / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #23

    A woman with short dark hair cries, experiencing a deep emotional twist or turn in her life. 36 hours after finding out we are pregnant with a baby we’ve been trying for for two years, I found out my husband had been having an affair and was leaving me to be with his mistress. I am now 6 months pregnant, taking care of my 6 year old alone, going through a stressful divorce, and having an immensely high risk pregnancy while doing it all alone with no support. Does it ever get better?

    sugarsalltheway , cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #24

    A smiling man with gray hair and a beard sits outdoors, enjoying a moment of calm amidst life changes. I waited 15 years on an investment that finally paid off for me to retire.

    terrillific , Fernanda Latronico / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #25

    In 1993 my granddad died, who I adored, my wife cheated on me and left, I was made redundant, I lost my flat, and had my first breakdown. That year changed everything, up until then I was doing mostly alright. You never know what’s around the corner.

    igate68 Report

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    #26

    A man looking intently at a woman, symbolizing the unexpected twists and turns that changed people's lives. A once thriving marriage failing after 21 years and six kids. As we came to utter the word “divorce”, I asked if maybe he wasn’t entirely straight. And in that moment, the pain, anger, and confusion of the past few years started healing rapidly. Everything made sense, finally. As we split, we became each other’s most trusted friend again. I’m so thankful. Not what either of us planned, but being his support person as he came out has been my biggest life’s honor.

    katelundquist , Mizuno K / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #27

    Judging my mom for loads of things as I was growing up to becoming a grownup and getting judged for the same damn things.

    themushmama Report

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    #28

    A happy family of four smiling at the camera, showing how twists and turns changed people's lives positively. My first husband died from alcoholism in 2020.
    I met my current husband online. We were long distance, taking turns flying back and forth between the US and the UK, and we finally got married in 2024. We have four daughters, two from my first marriage and two born in 2023 and 2025.

    amandaleadley , Sofia Shultz / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #29

    A couple embraces outdoors, showing support through life-changing unexpected twists and turns. Met the love of my life while at university. Decided to spend life together. We were working in the same industry so made plans to move to London after I graduated in late June. In early June he was diagnosed with aggressive MS. I was too traumatised to go it alone so gave up the house and job. I was 23. He made me leave to have a shot at life and passed away exactly 20 years after I left. I don’t know if my heart will ever heal.

    roswellpublishing , Doğu Tuncer / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #30

    A young girl stands by a tree in a park, holding a leaf, symbolizing unexpected twists and turns in life. The man in the house raising me with mom wasn’t my real dad. Real father had died. Found out when I was 8-9. Everyone in the family lied to me.

    saniyemusic , Bulat Khamitov / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like this one. The man raising you while he might not be OP's Biological father, he was in fact OP's father in every other sense. I don't pretend to know what finding out something like this feels like but to diminish the commitment that man put in to raise the OP as his own is so incredibly disrespectful.

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    #31

    A person comforts an elderly man lying in bed, suggesting unexpected twists and turns in people's lives. Finding my wonderful husband on the floor the morning of our 16th wedding anniversary. He’d had a brain hemorrhage. He’s been severely disabled ever since… 10 years.

    hollyand.bulls , Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #32

    A couple sits on a bench by a lake in autumn, symbolizing unexpected twists and turns that changed their lives. A few days after our 15th anniversary, I was shaking violently all day and we didn’t know why. I thought anxiety but there was nothing to be anxious about. So we thought maybe I was gonna have a seizure. Husband and I took a long walk that evening, and he read an article to me about snowstorms in Virginia. Then he had a “widowmaker” heart attack and passed away. We were 36 years old.

    jra_artist , Maksim Goncharenok / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #33

    Having six figures in my checking account in ‘23 to living paycheck to paycheck now in ‘26.

    demmayyy Report

    4points
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    #34

    The loss of my adult sons within 5 months and 20 days of each other in 2020 after I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

    clkrisko Report

    4points
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    #35

    Parents happily hold their baby, celebrating an unexpected twist and turn that changed their lives profoundly. Getting a divorce from who I thought was my person. Then meeting the absolute love of my life. Having a baby. Then realizing now that all that was meant to happen because I have a beautiful life now!

    _travelingwithmariah , RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #36

    Someone calling me at 10PM on a Friday during an ice storm and literally asking me if I want a baby. Then doing it again a year later. (I said yes.)

    blackxtourmaline Report

    4points
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    #37

    Watching my husband enter into an affair with my boss’s daughter was fun. Especially as said daughter was already having an affair with a colleague.

    unapologeticallycait Report

    4points
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    #38

    A senior woman looks sadly at a framed photo, reflecting on unexpected twists and turns that changed people's lives. Losing all 3 close females. Sister. Mom. Aunt.
    My sister was biggest plot twist as we had no idea how much drinking she had been doing.

    emma.jane.photos , Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #39

    There’s probably two— a) my former boyfriend in college actually living a double life with a whole family in another state (finding that out was a wild moment). B) when someone murdered my best friend because he liked her house and wanted to live there instead.

    linds.paulson Report

    4points
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    #40

    So many, but I’d say leaving my marriage of sixteen years, with two teenagers, having wanted more children but unable to have them, thinking I was entering my single and empty nest era only to fall in love with a younger man and now I’m remarried with two adult kids and two eight year olds.

    yuchiwildflower Report

    4points
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    #41

    Was working a solid job as a funeral director until my six month old had a stroke for no reason. I didn’t know babies could have strokes. Still navigating his recovery and had to leave my profession. Working on financially stabilizing my life.

    mybloodygalentine Report

    4points
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    #42

    I got diagnosed with leukemia in the middle of nursing school. About 6 months in to treatment my husband died waiting for a kidney while I was in the hospital getting chemo. My best friend died of an asthma attack less than 90 days from him we had her funeral on his birthday. But in the end I finished nursing school last month 🙂 and have been cancer free in remission for a year 🤷🏽‍♀️

    mayalenay Report

    4points
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    #43

    My brain tried to kill me at 43 (massive hemorrhagic stroke). Survived that, learned to walk again. A few years later, developed CRPS. Could not walk again. Husband decided he could not handle MY pain anymore. Had multiple affairs. Going through a divorce after a 30 year marriage at age 55. This will be in the cover jacket of my memoir.

    bern2write Report

    4points
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    #44

    My grandmother was diagnosed with diabetes. I was warned many times that if I didn't lose weight I would end up diabetic like my grandmother. Six months after her diagnosis, she was dead of pancreatic cancer. She probably never had diabetes.

    j3nindallas Report

    4points
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    #45

    Learning that my nephews i help raise into young men regard me more as a dad than an uncle (my sister hasnt had the best luck with men til recently). Im childless, and wanted to show them the care and understanding i nevet got growing up from teachers, peers or family.

    daiatlus79 Report

    4points
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    #46

    Pregnant post separation by a man if only known a few months. Best plot twist ever

    cqtheresa Report

    3points
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    #47

    Becoming a widow at 43. That rocked my socks pretty hard.

    karenlouwho Report

    3points
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    #48

    I swore I never wanted to write for TV. Ever. I even turned down gigs. In 2021, a showrunner reached out and was like “trust me, you’ll love this show” and I said fiiiiine. And it absolutely changed my life. Turns out I love it and I’m so furious what’s happened to the industry post 2023.

    chelalyn89 Report

    3points
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