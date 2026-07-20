These people would know, as they shared their stories in a recent Threads post . Feel free to join in on the conversation in the comments below.

Indeed, life’s sudden plot twist can feel like fate playing a trick on us. Sometimes, it brings a pleasant surprise . Other times, it can be like a sneaky left hook from out of nowhere that leaves you feeling the sting for a while.

“Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you.” If you’re familiar with Alanis Morissette’s 1996 smash hit Ironic, you likely know this as one of the lines in the outro. She sings these words as the song fades out, serving as a very poignant closer.

#1 Finding out at 40 that i wasn’t bad at being a person. I was autistic.

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#2 Finding out that I had stage for abdominal cancer and that the surgery was so risky I only had a 50-50 chance of surviving that, let alone the cancer. I woke up from that surgery, and now it’s 40 years later. I have felt blessed every day since.

#3 At 47, inheriting the exact dollar amount that I thought it would take to adopt a child, and then adopting a daughter from a Russian orphanage (I was a single, first-time mom). Best thing that ever happened to me.

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#4 I went from felonies to full time custodial girl dad in half a decade.

Definitely didn’t see that coming. Feels like 5 me’s ago.

#5 Being single and celibate is actually peaceful and delightful. Getting comfortable doing things alone is a flex 💪🏼

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#6 Realizing my parents didn’t actually need me to house or dog sit, they were just trying to get me away from my toxic ex 🥺

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#7 Went to hospital with back pain late one evening.

Had a baby the next morning.

#8 My wife getting leukemia when our twins were 2 and I was basically single dad for almost a year while my wife received chemo and a stem cell transplant in Houston(shout-out to MD Anderson!). 15 years later she’s alive and well!

#9 Rescuing a puppy after telling my wife "it's a terrible idea," falling completely in love and having 17 years with the best friend I ever had. I lost him in September and I haven't been the same since

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#10 Broke up with my bf on NYE 2012. Decided I was off men for the foreseeable future. 4 days later, my husband walked into the bar I was in.

#11 Came home from a Kentucky Derby party in another state to find the FBI raiding my house. Turns out my husband was a fugitive wanted for Medicare fraud and I was clueless. Guess where they found him? At his girlfriend’s house.

#12 Being hit by a an asphalt truck, which sent us head-first into another truck, is how I found out I had a 9cm tumor in my pelvis.

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#13 Too many twists but the biggest one was my husband dying during his third year of law school, leaving me with two very young children. My life completely changed direction.

#14 My ex-husband turned out to like men as much as I did 😳

#15 The man I thought was the love of my life 1) came back into my life and 2) turned out to be completely nuts.

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#16 5 minutes into our FIRST marriage counselling session my then-husband announced he was leaving me and the kids that afternoon.

#17 Changing careers, losing over 100lbs, diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, leaving an emotionally abusive relationship all with a year /two.

Then getting promoted, marrying my best friend and brain surgery x2 within a year.

I’m tired.

#18 My dad died and I found out that I have been a citizen of the UK since birth. 1.5 yrs later and I’ve been living in the UK for 1 month now.

#19 I grew up as a “music kid.” I was singing on stage before I can remember. Have traveled the world for music. Went to college for music.

Fast forward a couple of years, I got married and had my first baby. He is deaf. Now my life is sign language and helping other parents navigate the world of raising deaf children.

#20 My husband dying at 49 from a cancer with a 97% cure rate. Was definitely not on my bingo card

#21 Having IVF and getting the little girl I always dreamed of. In 4th grade, they came out to me as trans. Dont worry, he was supported from day 1. He's 18 years old now and finally able to start testosterone :) I love that child more than life itself. But yeah, that was a twist I didnt see coming!

#22 Probably both times that I found out that the parents raising me weren't my biological parents. I was not adopted.

My mom got pregnant on a break in a relationship, he decided to raise me as his own, she wasn't very mentally stable so they ended up running her out of state and my dad immediately married a woman who looked a lot like her so my 4 year old brain forgot and to this day, I only have memories of my bio mom after meeting her again as a teen. My bio dad didn't know I existed until I was like 12 and lived several states as well. It was a very complex deception.

#23 36 hours after finding out we are pregnant with a baby we’ve been trying for for two years, I found out my husband had been having an affair and was leaving me to be with his mistress. I am now 6 months pregnant, taking care of my 6 year old alone, going through a stressful divorce, and having an immensely high risk pregnancy while doing it all alone with no support. Does it ever get better?

#24 I waited 15 years on an investment that finally paid off for me to retire.

#25 In 1993 my granddad died, who I adored, my wife cheated on me and left, I was made redundant, I lost my flat, and had my first breakdown. That year changed everything, up until then I was doing mostly alright. You never know what’s around the corner.

#26 A once thriving marriage failing after 21 years and six kids. As we came to utter the word “divorce”, I asked if maybe he wasn’t entirely straight. And in that moment, the pain, anger, and confusion of the past few years started healing rapidly. Everything made sense, finally. As we split, we became each other’s most trusted friend again. I’m so thankful. Not what either of us planned, but being his support person as he came out has been my biggest life’s honor.

#27 Judging my mom for loads of things as I was growing up to becoming a grownup and getting judged for the same damn things.

#28 My first husband died from alcoholism in 2020.

I met my current husband online. We were long distance, taking turns flying back and forth between the US and the UK, and we finally got married in 2024. We have four daughters, two from my first marriage and two born in 2023 and 2025.

#29 Met the love of my life while at university. Decided to spend life together. We were working in the same industry so made plans to move to London after I graduated in late June. In early June he was diagnosed with aggressive MS. I was too traumatised to go it alone so gave up the house and job. I was 23. He made me leave to have a shot at life and passed away exactly 20 years after I left. I don’t know if my heart will ever heal.

#30 The man in the house raising me with mom wasn’t my real dad. Real father had died. Found out when I was 8-9. Everyone in the family lied to me.

#31 Finding my wonderful husband on the floor the morning of our 16th wedding anniversary. He’d had a brain hemorrhage. He’s been severely disabled ever since… 10 years.

#32 A few days after our 15th anniversary, I was shaking violently all day and we didn’t know why. I thought anxiety but there was nothing to be anxious about. So we thought maybe I was gonna have a seizure. Husband and I took a long walk that evening, and he read an article to me about snowstorms in Virginia. Then he had a “widowmaker” heart attack and passed away. We were 36 years old.

#33 Having six figures in my checking account in ‘23 to living paycheck to paycheck now in ‘26.

#34 The loss of my adult sons within 5 months and 20 days of each other in 2020 after I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

#35 Getting a divorce from who I thought was my person. Then meeting the absolute love of my life. Having a baby. Then realizing now that all that was meant to happen because I have a beautiful life now!

#36 Someone calling me at 10PM on a Friday during an ice storm and literally asking me if I want a baby. Then doing it again a year later. (I said yes.)

#37 Watching my husband enter into an affair with my boss’s daughter was fun. Especially as said daughter was already having an affair with a colleague.

#38 Losing all 3 close females. Sister. Mom. Aunt.

My sister was biggest plot twist as we had no idea how much drinking she had been doing.

#39 There’s probably two— a) my former boyfriend in college actually living a double life with a whole family in another state (finding that out was a wild moment). B) when someone murdered my best friend because he liked her house and wanted to live there instead.

#40 So many, but I’d say leaving my marriage of sixteen years, with two teenagers, having wanted more children but unable to have them, thinking I was entering my single and empty nest era only to fall in love with a younger man and now I’m remarried with two adult kids and two eight year olds.

#41 Was working a solid job as a funeral director until my six month old had a stroke for no reason. I didn’t know babies could have strokes. Still navigating his recovery and had to leave my profession. Working on financially stabilizing my life.

#42 I got diagnosed with leukemia in the middle of nursing school. About 6 months in to treatment my husband died waiting for a kidney while I was in the hospital getting chemo. My best friend died of an asthma attack less than 90 days from him we had her funeral on his birthday. But in the end I finished nursing school last month 🙂 and have been cancer free in remission for a year 🤷🏽‍♀️

#43 My brain tried to kill me at 43 (massive hemorrhagic stroke). Survived that, learned to walk again. A few years later, developed CRPS. Could not walk again. Husband decided he could not handle MY pain anymore. Had multiple affairs. Going through a divorce after a 30 year marriage at age 55. This will be in the cover jacket of my memoir.

#44 My grandmother was diagnosed with diabetes. I was warned many times that if I didn't lose weight I would end up diabetic like my grandmother. Six months after her diagnosis, she was dead of pancreatic cancer. She probably never had diabetes.

#45 Learning that my nephews i help raise into young men regard me more as a dad than an uncle (my sister hasnt had the best luck with men til recently). Im childless, and wanted to show them the care and understanding i nevet got growing up from teachers, peers or family.

#46 Pregnant post separation by a man if only known a few months. Best plot twist ever

#47 Becoming a widow at 43. That rocked my socks pretty hard.