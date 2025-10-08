Pregnant Woman Crushed After Bestie And Ex Humiliate Her, Laughs Out Of Shock When They Meet Again

ADVERTISEMENT

You know those movie moments when two best friends swear they’ll raise their babies together, sipping decaf and laughing about diaper blowouts? Yeah, this isn’t one of those stories. In fact, it takes an uglier turn.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) and her friend happened to be pregnant at the same time. However, after discovering the most heart shattering news and running into the one person who wasn’t supposed to betray her, she was left questioning her reaction.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

They say friendship is supposed to be a safe harbor, but imagine the person you trust most turns out to be the very one who’s been helping your ex betray you

Two pregnant women standing outdoors, gently holding their baby bumps in a serene, natural setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Juli Kosolapova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author and her friend bonded while leaving their exploitative partners, supporting each other through pregnancy and early motherhood together

Text excerpt about young pregnant women sharing experiences, highlighting a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing pregnant women leaving toxic exes and supporting each other as single mums with close due dates.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman crushed after betrayal by bestie and ex during pregnancy and parenting.

Share icon

Pregnant woman feeling crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, reacting with shock and laughter during unexpected reunion.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman shocked and humiliated by bestie and ex, laughing when they unexpectedly meet again.

Share icon

Image credits: seasid

Pregnant woman crushed holding baby bottle feeding infant, showing emotions after betrayal by bestie and ex partner.

Share icon

Image credits: Lucy Wolski / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, she discovered that her ex had been cheating on her with her best friend, who actively sided with him and helped spread harmful rumors during her postpartum struggles

Text excerpt showing a pregnant woman crushed emotionally after humiliation by bestie and ex, describing betrayal and smear campaign.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a single mother facing targeted hate and humiliation during lockdown from a bestie and ex.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman struggling with postpartum depression and PTSD after being emotionally hurt by her bestie and ex.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, reacting with shock and laughter upon meeting again.

Share icon

Image credits: seasid

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman smiling happily while shopping in a store aisle filled with various packaged goods on shelves.

Share icon

Image credits: Marie-Michèle Bouchard / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While she struggled alone caring for her newborn during lockdown, her ex supported the friend and her baby, even taking them on holidays and publicly undermining her

Alt text: Sad pregnant woman feeling crushed after humiliation by bestie and ex, shocked when they meet again

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman’s emotional struggle after being humiliated by her bestie and ex, showing shock upon reunion.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, reacting with shock and laughter upon their unexpected reunion.

Share icon

Text on screen describing a pregnant woman crushed emotionally after humiliation by bestie and ex, shocked when they meet again.

Share icon

Excerpt from a personal story about a pregnant woman feeling crushed and laughing in shock after humiliation by bestie and ex.

Share icon

Image credits: seasid

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Five years later, she unexpectedly saw the friend in Tesco smiling at her, and laughed in her face out of shock

The OP and her best friend were soon-to-be moms, bound by the shared experiences of young motherhood. Both of them had left relationships in which they were mistreated, clinging to each other. Their due dates were just two weeks apart, and they had plans to face single motherhood together.

However, she then found out that throughout their relationship, her friend has been cheating with her ex. In fact, they had both gotten together during their pregnancies, and the ex was supporting the friend through it all, showing up for her baby’s birth and playing the doting dad while ignoring his own.

As if the betrayal wasn’t enough, the friend and ex also launched a campaign to destroy her reputation. While she battled postpartum depression and PTSD, they publicly called her names and turned mutual friends against her. This left the OP baffled, especially because her friend, knowing everything about the ex’s mistreatment of her, stood firmly by him.

One day, the OP saw her former friend at Tesco, and the friend smiled and started making her to way to the OP. Instead, as her friend opened her mouth to speak, the OP laughed and turned away from her. She noted that the reaction was the only thing she could muster up, which left her wondering if she was wrong or if she should have done worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand the emotional fallout of betrayal, Bored Panda spoke with clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that when a close friend sides with an exploiter, it can cut far deeper than ordinary disappointment. “Betrayal by a close friend, especially one who knew about past maltreatment can shake your sense of trust, leaving shock, hurt, and even shame,” she said.

Pregnant woman crying with tears streaming down her face, showing emotional pain and distress indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Ben Iwara / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to Madondo, this type of betrayal can intensify feelings of isolation, self-doubt, and anger, making it harder to open up in future relationships. She emphasized that healing involves reclaiming boundaries, validating your own experiences, and remembering that the betrayal reflects the other person’s choices, not your worth.

She also offered insight into why people sometimes enable exploiters, even when they know harm is being caused, like in the case of the friend. “People often side with them for complex psychological and social reasons. It’s rarely simple cruelty,” she said, emphasizing that “wanting to maintain a relationship with the exploiter can outweigh concern for the victim.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s important to note that the exploiter may also manipulate them by framing themselves as the victim,” Madondo emphasized, so when we asked about coping strategies for confronting or encountering someone who has caused harm, she highlighted that reactions like laughter or walking away can be surprisingly effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Responses like laughter, walking away, or making a joke can be powerful ways to protect yourself emotionally,” she said, noting that it’s not to be considered as weak or avoidant, but rather, it can “maintain control and safeguard emotional energy, and when paired with reflection later, it allows an instinctive coping mechanism to become conscious self-protection.”

Netizens overwhelmingly took the side of the OP, praising her boundary and validating the laugh as perfect. They also condemned the friend’s behavior and urged her not to give the friend the attention she craved.

What do you think you would have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have laughed, confronted the friend, or walked away? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens supported the author, validating that her boundary was spot on and that the friend had no right to approach her

Comment expressing sympathy for a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, praising her boundary setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text conversation discussing a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, laughing out of shock when they meet again.

Share icon

Comment text on a white background discussing disbelief about someone speaking to another person after humiliation involving pregnant woman.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background expressing support, related to a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text post with sarcastic comment about someone deserving a slap, relating to pregnant woman crushed and humiliation themes.

Share icon

Alt text: Text post describing a woman’s experience with her ex and his affair partner at a sporting event, highlighting humiliation.

Share icon

Screenshot of an online comment praising a response that humiliated a pregnant woman, highlighting shock and laughter upon reunion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing support for a pregnant woman crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, encouraging her to keep laughing.

Share icon

Comment text about nervous laughter in response to humiliation during a meeting involving a pregnant woman and her bestie.

Share icon