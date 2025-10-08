Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant Woman Crushed After Bestie And Ex Humiliate Her, Laughs Out Of Shock When They Meet Again
Pregnant woman with tears on her face, showing emotional distress after humiliation by bestie and ex partner.
Friends, Relationships

Pregnant Woman Crushed After Bestie And Ex Humiliate Her, Laughs Out Of Shock When They Meet Again

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

You know those movie moments when two best friends swear they’ll raise their babies together, sipping decaf and laughing about diaper blowouts? Yeah, this isn’t one of those stories. In fact, it takes an uglier turn.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) and her friend happened to be pregnant at the same time. However, after discovering the most heart shattering news and running into the one person who wasn’t supposed to betray her, she was left questioning her reaction.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    They say friendship is supposed to be a safe harbor, but imagine the person you trust most turns out to be the very one who’s been helping your ex betray you

    Two pregnant women standing outdoors, gently holding their baby bumps in a serene, natural setting.

    Two pregnant women standing outdoors, gently holding their baby bumps in a serene, natural setting.

    Image credits: Juli Kosolapova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author and her friend bonded while leaving their exploitative partners, supporting each other through pregnancy and early motherhood together

    Text excerpt about young pregnant women sharing experiences, highlighting a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliation.

    Text excerpt about young pregnant women sharing experiences, highlighting a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing pregnant women leaving toxic exes and supporting each other as single mums with close due dates.

    Text excerpt describing pregnant women leaving toxic exes and supporting each other as single mums with close due dates.

    Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman crushed after betrayal by bestie and ex during pregnancy and parenting.

    Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman crushed after betrayal by bestie and ex during pregnancy and parenting.

    Pregnant woman feeling crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, reacting with shock and laughter during unexpected reunion.

    Pregnant woman feeling crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, reacting with shock and laughter during unexpected reunion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant woman shocked and humiliated by bestie and ex, laughing when they unexpectedly meet again.

    Pregnant woman shocked and humiliated by bestie and ex, laughing when they unexpectedly meet again.

    Image credits: seasid

    Pregnant woman crushed holding baby bottle feeding infant, showing emotions after betrayal by bestie and ex partner.

    Pregnant woman crushed holding baby bottle feeding infant, showing emotions after betrayal by bestie and ex partner.

    Image credits: Lucy Wolski / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, she discovered that her ex had been cheating on her with her best friend, who actively sided with him and helped spread harmful rumors during her postpartum struggles

    Text excerpt showing a pregnant woman crushed emotionally after humiliation by bestie and ex, describing betrayal and smear campaign.

    Text excerpt showing a pregnant woman crushed emotionally after humiliation by bestie and ex, describing betrayal and smear campaign.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a single mother facing targeted hate and humiliation during lockdown from a bestie and ex.

    Text excerpt describing a single mother facing targeted hate and humiliation during lockdown from a bestie and ex.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman struggling with postpartum depression and PTSD after being emotionally hurt by her bestie and ex.

    Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman struggling with postpartum depression and PTSD after being emotionally hurt by her bestie and ex.

    Text excerpt about a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, reacting with shock and laughter upon meeting again.

    Text excerpt about a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, reacting with shock and laughter upon meeting again.

    Image credits: seasid

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant woman smiling happily while shopping in a store aisle filled with various packaged goods on shelves.

    Pregnant woman smiling happily while shopping in a store aisle filled with various packaged goods on shelves.

    Image credits: Marie-Michèle Bouchard / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While she struggled alone caring for her newborn during lockdown, her ex supported the friend and her baby, even taking them on holidays and publicly undermining her

    Alt text: Sad pregnant woman feeling crushed after humiliation by bestie and ex, shocked when they meet again

    Alt text: Sad pregnant woman feeling crushed after humiliation by bestie and ex, shocked when they meet again

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman’s emotional struggle after being humiliated by her bestie and ex, showing shock upon reunion.

    Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman’s emotional struggle after being humiliated by her bestie and ex, showing shock upon reunion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant woman crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, reacting with shock and laughter upon their unexpected reunion.

    Pregnant woman crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, reacting with shock and laughter upon their unexpected reunion.

    Text on screen describing a pregnant woman crushed emotionally after humiliation by bestie and ex, shocked when they meet again.

    Text on screen describing a pregnant woman crushed emotionally after humiliation by bestie and ex, shocked when they meet again.

    Excerpt from a personal story about a pregnant woman feeling crushed and laughing in shock after humiliation by bestie and ex.

    Excerpt from a personal story about a pregnant woman feeling crushed and laughing in shock after humiliation by bestie and ex.

    Image credits: seasid

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Five years later, she unexpectedly saw the friend in Tesco smiling at her, and laughed in her face out of shock

    The OP and her best friend were soon-to-be moms, bound by the shared experiences of young motherhood. Both of them had left relationships in which they were mistreated, clinging to each other. Their due dates were just two weeks apart, and they had plans to face single motherhood together.

    However, she then found out that throughout their relationship, her friend has been cheating with her ex. In fact, they had both gotten together during their pregnancies, and the ex was supporting the friend through it all, showing up for her baby’s birth and playing the doting dad while ignoring his own.

    As if the betrayal wasn’t enough, the friend and ex also launched a campaign to destroy her reputation. While she battled postpartum depression and PTSD, they publicly called her names and turned mutual friends against her. This left the OP baffled, especially because her friend, knowing everything about the ex’s mistreatment of her, stood firmly by him.

    One day, the OP saw her former friend at Tesco, and the friend smiled and started making her to way to the OP. Instead, as her friend opened her mouth to speak, the OP laughed and turned away from her. She noted that the reaction was the only thing she could muster up, which left her wondering if she was wrong or if she should have done worse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To understand the emotional fallout of betrayal, Bored Panda spoke with clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that when a close friend sides with an exploiter, it can cut far deeper than ordinary disappointment. “Betrayal by a close friend, especially one who knew about past maltreatment can shake your sense of trust, leaving shock, hurt, and even shame,” she said.

    Pregnant woman crying with tears streaming down her face, showing emotional pain and distress indoors.

    Pregnant woman crying with tears streaming down her face, showing emotional pain and distress indoors.

    Image credits: Ben Iwara / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    According to Madondo, this type of betrayal can intensify feelings of isolation, self-doubt, and anger, making it harder to open up in future relationships. She emphasized that healing involves reclaiming boundaries, validating your own experiences, and remembering that the betrayal reflects the other person’s choices, not your worth.

    She also offered insight into why people sometimes enable exploiters, even when they know harm is being caused, like in the case of the friend. “People often side with them for complex psychological and social reasons. It’s rarely simple cruelty,” she said, emphasizing that “wanting to maintain a relationship with the exploiter can outweigh concern for the victim.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s important to note that the exploiter may also manipulate them by framing themselves as the victim,” Madondo emphasized, so when we asked about coping strategies for confronting or encountering someone who has caused harm, she highlighted that reactions like laughter or walking away can be surprisingly effective.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Responses like laughter, walking away, or making a joke can be powerful ways to protect yourself emotionally,” she said, noting that it’s not to be considered as weak or avoidant, but rather, it can “maintain control and safeguard emotional energy, and when paired with reflection later, it allows an instinctive coping mechanism to become conscious self-protection.”

    Netizens overwhelmingly took the side of the OP, praising her boundary and validating the laugh as perfect. They also condemned the friend’s behavior and urged her not to give the friend the attention she craved.

    What do you think you would have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have laughed, confronted the friend, or walked away? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens supported the author, validating that her boundary was spot on and that the friend had no right to approach her

    Comment expressing sympathy for a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, praising her boundary setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy for a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, praising her boundary setting.

    Text conversation discussing a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, laughing out of shock when they meet again.

    Text conversation discussing a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her, laughing out of shock when they meet again.

    Comment text on a white background discussing disbelief about someone speaking to another person after humiliation involving pregnant woman.

    Comment text on a white background discussing disbelief about someone speaking to another person after humiliation involving pregnant woman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background expressing support, related to a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background expressing support, related to a pregnant woman crushed after bestie and ex humiliate her.

    Text post with sarcastic comment about someone deserving a slap, relating to pregnant woman crushed and humiliation themes.

    Text post with sarcastic comment about someone deserving a slap, relating to pregnant woman crushed and humiliation themes.

    Alt text: Text post describing a woman’s experience with her ex and his affair partner at a sporting event, highlighting humiliation.

    Alt text: Text post describing a woman’s experience with her ex and his affair partner at a sporting event, highlighting humiliation.

    Screenshot of an online comment praising a response that humiliated a pregnant woman, highlighting shock and laughter upon reunion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment praising a response that humiliated a pregnant woman, highlighting shock and laughter upon reunion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for a pregnant woman crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, encouraging her to keep laughing.

    Comment expressing support for a pregnant woman crushed and humiliated by bestie and ex, encouraging her to keep laughing.

    Comment text about nervous laughter in response to humiliation during a meeting involving a pregnant woman and her bestie.

    Comment text about nervous laughter in response to humiliation during a meeting involving a pregnant woman and her bestie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened sounds awful, and if I were OP I would have done the same (I once hid behind some melons in M&S to avoid my old bully). However, I hope OP realises that she will have come out of this much much stronger, she's going to be one kick-a*s Momma Bear and clearly a great Mum.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened sounds awful, and if I were OP I would have done the same (I once hid behind some melons in M&S to avoid my old bully). However, I hope OP realises that she will have come out of this much much stronger, she's going to be one kick-a*s Momma Bear and clearly a great Mum.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT