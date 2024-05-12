78 People Who Completely Missed The Joke And Made Fools Of Themselves (Best Of All Time)Interview With Expert
No matter what level of comedian we think we are, it so happens that our brains occasionally freeze, making us completely oblivious to humor. For some, these unfortunate moments of weakness happen online, where they remain forever for everyone to see.
However, finding the bright side of it is better than trying to outlive the dread of making a silly mistake on the Internet. That’s where the r/woooosh subreddit comes in, nobly sharing missed jokes for anyone who needs a humorous pick-me-up. Check out the best they have to offer down below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
While you’re busy laughing and cringing at the same time, don’t forget to check out a conversation with business humorist, author, podcaster, and multi-TEDx speaker Lisa David Olson, as well as NY Times bestselling humorist, New Yorker cartoonist, and editor of the humor newsletter Bob Eckstein, who agreed to tell us why some people miss the joke.
These Subtitles Are Really Immersive
I Know A Fat Guy Who Likes To Grill!
Clearly, You're Not Smart As You Think You Are
Eckstein tells Bored Panda “Nowadays, with so many avenues of media, so many TV channels, so many different shows and podcasts, and interests, someone can miss the reference being used in a joke easier than ever.”
He explains that our worlds have never been more different. Someone on the other side of the planet might curate a list of the most famous people in the world, and it’s possible he wouldn’t know any of them, and vice versa.
“We used to say humor is universal. That portion of comedy that everyone can understand and relate to is shrinking,” he adds.
Mews, Mewsment Park
Right Over The Head Of An Anti-Vaxxer
I Mean He Was Trying To Be Helpful
Meanwhile, Olson suggests that sarcasm may be one of the culprits behind a joke going over people’s heads. In fact, she tells us that it’s “the main essence of humor.”
While trying to understand witticism, she says that education levels matter as well. And if you have to add “you had to be there,” chances are that your joke is not going to resonate with your audience.
1918 Netflix
This Is A Drum Set
Nothing Starts With "N" And Ends With "G"
On the other hand, Olson mentions that self-deprecating humor tends to be the one people find the easiest to understand. She illustrates this with an example: ‘I’m a hardworking person. Everything becomes harder when I’m working on it. I made a pallet last week from an old coffee table.’
She adds, “Gently teasing yourself ensures others can’t be the first to make fun of you and shows, ‘Hey! I’m a joke-making machine!’”
I Can’t Believe Da Vinci Would Do Something Like That
"This Is Also A Lie"
The Government Controls Everything Stoopit
In his work, Eckstein occasionally tries to eliminate any language barriers that can interfere with humor by creating cartoons with no captions. “There are certainly also age barriers," he adds. "This cartoon enclosed may be relatable only to those of a certain age group, but for many, it is all too relatable.”
Yes, Dorothy
She Didn’t Understood
C'mon, Pet Smart Would've Told You It Was A Ferret
We were also curious to know if it’s possible to improve one’s understanding of humor. Olsen says it can be difficult. “Sarcasm is a tough area for many. Especially if there are language barriers, age differences, or ethnic variations of those around. Sarcasm isn’t universal. If one has to say “Just kidding” or “That was a joke,” it’s time to switch your style for the group you’re with.”
It’s Clearly A Magic Eight Ball
You Didn't Solve It
Looks Like New York To Me
However, it’s not impossible. To prove this, she kindly shared her son’s inspiring journey to humor. “One of our sons is on the autistic spectrum and used to laugh when others laughed. When it was realized he was mirroring, we worked to explain jokes in a broken-down method. Years later, he’s performing improv on stages. Taking the time to work at humor matters. It’s also how we learn from each other and about each other.”
The World Goes On
Onioned Lol
How Could You Forget
Meanwhile, Eckstein believes that something that can help is being well-read and open-minded. He also adds, “There’s no crime for not getting a joke. I like to say that if EVERYONE gets the joke, it cannot be great but is probably bland enough that people with little or no sense of humor find it funny. When it comes to humor, quality over quantity.”
What An Idiot
Core-Ean
Wdym, Its A Picture Taken Back Then
Olsen concludes by saying that humor can be universal and connect people if you’re including them and taking ideas from a current moment. “Even with strangers in line at the store. “If this line were moving any slower, we’d look like we’re here for a group photo."
She adds, "Humor is a connector. Including those around you in on the fun is a fantastic way to share a laugh, experience joy, and leave laughter in your wake.”