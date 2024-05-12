ADVERTISEMENT

No matter what level of comedian we think we are, it so happens that our brains occasionally freeze, making us completely oblivious to humor. For some, these unfortunate moments of weakness happen online, where they remain forever for everyone to see. 

However, finding the bright side of it is better than trying to outlive the dread of making a silly mistake on the Internet. That’s where the r/woooosh subreddit comes in, nobly sharing missed jokes for anyone who needs a humorous pick-me-up. Check out the best they have to offer down below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

While you’re busy laughing and cringing at the same time, don’t forget to check out a conversation with business humorist, author, podcaster, and multi-TEDx speaker Lisa David Olson, as well as NY Times bestselling humorist, New Yorker cartoonist, and editor of the humor newsletter Bob Eckstein, who agreed to tell us why some people miss the joke.

#1

These Subtitles Are Really Immersive

These Subtitles Are Really Immersive

#2

I Know A Fat Guy Who Likes To Grill!

I Know A Fat Guy Who Likes To Grill!

#3

Clearly, You're Not Smart As You Think You Are

Clearly, You're Not Smart As You Think You Are

Eckstein tells Bored Panda “Nowadays, with so many avenues of media, so many TV channels, so many different shows and podcasts, and interests, someone can miss the reference being used in a joke easier than ever.”

He explains that our worlds have never been more different. Someone on the other side of the planet might curate a list of the most famous people in the world, and it’s possible he wouldn’t know any of them, and vice versa. 

“We used to say humor is universal. That portion of comedy that everyone can understand and relate to is shrinking,” he adds.
#4

Mews, Mewsment Park

Mews, Mewsment Park

#5

Right Over The Head Of An Anti-Vaxxer

Right Over The Head Of An Anti-Vaxxer

#6

I Mean He Was Trying To Be Helpful

I Mean He Was Trying To Be Helpful

Meanwhile, Olson suggests that sarcasm may be one of the culprits behind a joke going over people’s heads. In fact, she tells us that it’s “the main essence of humor.” 

While trying to understand witticism, she says that education levels matter as well. And if you have to add “you had to be there,” chances are that your joke is not going to resonate with your audience.

#7

1918 Netflix

1918 Netflix

#8

This Is A Drum Set

This Is A Drum Set

#9

Nothing Starts With "N" And Ends With "G"

Nothing Starts With "N" And Ends With "G"

On the other hand, Olson mentions that self-deprecating humor tends to be the one people find the easiest to understand. She illustrates this with an example: ‘I’m a hardworking person. Everything becomes harder when I’m working on it. I made a pallet last week from an old coffee table.’

She adds, “Gently teasing yourself ensures others can’t be the first to make fun of you and shows, ‘Hey! I’m a joke-making machine!’”
#10

I Can't Believe Da Vinci Would Do Something Like That

I Can’t Believe Da Vinci Would Do Something Like That

#11

"This Is Also A Lie"

"This Is Also A Lie"

#12

The Government Controls Everything Stoopit

The Government Controls Everything Stoopit

In his work, Eckstein occasionally tries to eliminate any language barriers that can interfere with humor by creating cartoons with no captions. “There are certainly also age barriers," he adds. "This cartoon enclosed may be relatable only to those of a certain age group, but for many, it is all too relatable.”
#13

Yes, Dorothy

Yes, Dorothy

#14

She Didn't Understood

She Didn’t Understood

#15

C'mon, Pet Smart Would've Told You It Was A Ferret

C'mon, Pet Smart Would've Told You It Was A Ferret

We were also curious to know if it’s possible to improve one’s understanding of humor. Olsen says it can be difficult. “Sarcasm is a tough area for many. Especially if there are language barriers, age differences, or ethnic variations of those around. Sarcasm isn’t universal. If one has to say “Just kidding” or “That was a joke,” it’s time to switch your style for the group you’re with.”
#16

It's Clearly A Magic Eight Ball

It’s Clearly A Magic Eight Ball

#17

You Didn't Solve It

You Didn't Solve It

#18

Looks Like New York To Me

Looks Like New York To Me

However, it’s not impossible. To prove this, she kindly shared her son’s inspiring journey to humor. “One of our sons is on the autistic spectrum and used to laugh when others laughed. When it was realized he was mirroring, we worked to explain jokes in a broken-down method. Years later, he’s performing improv on stages. Taking the time to work at humor matters. It’s also how we learn from each other and about each other.”
#19

The World Goes On

The World Goes On

#20

Onioned Lol

Onioned Lol

#21

How Could You Forget

How Could You Forget

Meanwhile, Eckstein believes that something that can help is being well-read and open-minded. He also adds, “There’s no crime for not getting a joke. I like to say that if EVERYONE gets the joke, it cannot be great but is probably bland enough that people with little or no sense of humor find it funny. When it comes to humor, quality over quantity.”

#22

What An Idiot

What An Idiot

#23

Core-Ean

Core-Ean

#24

Wdym, Its A Picture Taken Back Then

Wdym, Its A Picture Taken Back Then

Olsen concludes by saying that humor can be universal and connect people if you’re including them and taking ideas from a current moment. “Even with strangers in line at the store. “If this line were moving any slower, we’d look like we’re here for a group photo."

She adds, "Humor is a connector. Including those around you in on the fun is a fantastic way to share a laugh, experience joy, and leave laughter in your wake.”
#25

No It's Blue

No It’s Blue

#26

Nope He's From Star Trek

Nope He’s From Star Trek

#27

Definitely The Bird Hitching A Ride

Definitely The Bird Hitching A Ride

#28

Nothing Gets Past This Person, Not Even Those Sneaky Party Invites

Nothing Gets Past This Person, Not Even Those Sneaky Party Invites

#29

Missed Jokes

Missed Jokes

#30

The Bad Doctor

The Bad Doctor

#31

The Comment Got 9 Likes

The Comment Got 9 Likes

#32

This Is So Sad Guys

This Is So Sad Guys

#33

I Thought It Was Real

I Thought It Was Real

#34

Some People Think They Are So Smart

Some People Think They Are So Smart

#35

Bruh Moment

Bruh Moment

#36

The Manager Will Listen To Me... This May Not End Well

The Manager Will Listen To Me... This May Not End Well

#37

Some People Are Just Dumb

Some People Are Just Dumb

#38

I Knew I Would Find That Comment

I Knew I Would Find That Comment

#39

I Think The Punchline Was

I Think The Punchline Was

#40

We Are All Dumb

We Are All Dumb

#41

I Wonder How That Would Work

I Wonder How That Would Work

#42

No Texas Really Is Massive

No Texas Really Is Massive

#43

It's Just All Around Easier

It’s Just All Around Easier

#44

This Is Two Stupid

This Is Two Stupid

#45

I Thought He Would Have Got It

I Thought He Would Have Got It

#46

Why Is Everyone On Instagram So Stupid

Why Is Everyone On Instagram So Stupid

#47

The Irony

The Irony

#48

My Friend On Discord

My Friend On Discord

#49

Russian Vaccine Go Blyat

Russian Vaccine Go Blyat

#50

Facebook Never Disappoints

Facebook Never Disappoints

#51

You Don't Say?

You Don’t Say?

#52

How Do You Not See The Sarcasm?!

How Do You Not See The Sarcasm?!

#53

An Oldie But A Goldie

An Oldie But A Goldie

#54

Would Of Never Guessed Mate

Would Of Never Guessed Mate

#55

We've Been Fooled

We've Been Fooled

#56

That Guy Must've Hard Time Getting Laid

That Guy Must've Hard Time Getting Laid

#57

Instagram People

Instagram People

#58

Same Way All Submarines Do

Same Way All Submarines Do

#59

Maybe It Only Shows On iPhone

Maybe It Only Shows On iPhone

#60

You're Wrong My Friend

You’re Wrong My Friend

#61

Microwave Sounds

Microwave Sounds

#62

Sharks Have Toes

Sharks Have Toes

#63

Eminem

Eminem

#64

Yeah, Why Is She On Them?

Yeah, Why Is She On Them?

#65

I Guess He Won't Be Getting 500k

I Guess He Won't Be Getting 500k

#66

Running Was Invented

Running Was Invented

#67

Cars, Laws, Signs

Cars, Laws, Signs

#68

I'll Admit, I Had To Reread The Original Post

I’ll Admit, I Had To Reread The Original Post

#69

9/11 Is A Conspiracy

9/11 Is A Conspiracy

#70

She's 0 For 2

She's 0 For 2

#71

Went Right Over Her Head

Went Right Over Her Head

#72

That Meat

That Meat

#73

Wow Didn't Know That's How It's Spelled

Wow Didn’t Know That’s How It’s Spelled

#74

It's Healthy

It’s Healthy

#75

Yes, You Were Obviously The Only One That Noticed

Yes, You Were Obviously The Only One That Noticed

#76

How Dense The Population Is

How Dense The Population Is

#77

Well In That Case

Well In That Case

#78

A Simple Pun

A Simple Pun

