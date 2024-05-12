ADVERTISEMENT

No matter what level of comedian we think we are, it so happens that our brains occasionally freeze, making us completely oblivious to humor. For some, these unfortunate moments of weakness happen online, where they remain forever for everyone to see.

However, finding the bright side of it is better than trying to outlive the dread of making a silly mistake on the Internet. That’s where the r/woooosh subreddit comes in, nobly sharing missed jokes for anyone who needs a humorous pick-me-up. Check out the best they have to offer down below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

While you’re busy laughing and cringing at the same time, don’t forget to check out a conversation with business humorist, author, podcaster, and multi-TEDx speaker Lisa David Olson, as well as NY Times bestselling humorist, New Yorker cartoonist, and editor of the humor newsletter Bob Eckstein, who agreed to tell us why some people miss the joke.