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Most tattoos are designed to be seen. Mine are designed to transform. I’m Jonny Hall, a globally recognized tattoo artist specializing in realism and ultraviolet tattooing. While most artists focus on what’s visible in daylight, I became obsessed with what could be hidden within it. Over the past several years, I’ve developed techniques that allow a tattoo to exist in two distinct states — one that stands strong in natural light, and another that only reveals itself under blacklight.

Below are some of my favorite UV tattoos so you can see exactly how each piece transforms.

More info: jjhalltattoo.com | Instagram | Instagram