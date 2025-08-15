ADVERTISEMENT

Street art can be anything from colorful graffiti and powerful murals about important issues to funny little touches like googly eyes on random objects. It can make you smile, think, or stop in your tracks to take a photo.

In this post, we're sharing the street art our community artists created and our readers loved the most. From quick tags to big awareness pieces and playful surprises, these are the works that got the most votes, comments, and love.

#1

Street art of a cat walking on a rusty chain painted on a gray wall blending with the environment.

Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist

    #2

    Street art painted on a rock showing a man in a white suit and hat leaning, blending with outdoor surroundings.

    Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist

    #3

    Street art mural showing two hands, one holding plants and the other reaching out, symbolizing connection on a weathered wall.

    Sath , sath2

    #4

    Street art of a police officer riding a Segway, painted on a black trash bin against a red wooden fence.

    Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist

    #5

    Street art photo showing creative white stripes made from paper rolls on a street, blending art with urban space.

    Davide , TokTok

    #6

    Large detailed street art mural of green leaves and a bird on a white building wall in an urban courtyard scene.

    mona caron , mona.caron

    #7

    Artist painting street art of an excavator on a weathered wall, showcasing creative urban street art photos.

    Pejac , pejac_art

    #8

    Large street art mural with white intricate patterns on a brick wall under a clear blue sky in an urban setting.

    NeSpoon , nes.nespoon

    #9

    Street art photo of a painted rock showing two people riding a jet ski reflected in a puddle on a city street.

    Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist

    #10

    Large street art mural of yellow flowers on a tall building facade in an urban setting during sunset.

    mona caron , mona.caron

    #11

    Street art painting of green leaves on an urban rooftop structure with a background of brick city buildings.

    mona caron , mona.caron

    #12

    Woman wearing mask stands near street art showing two painted shadows holding hands with colorful reflections on pavement.

    Pejac , pejac_art

    #13

    Blue and white geometric street art painted on a corner wall with a blue door under a clear sky

    afttf , addfuel

    #14

    Street art photo of a red car painted on rocky surface blending with natural stone formations.

    Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist

    #15

    Street art photo of hands creating shadow puppets beside a tire and antenna against a white wall on rubble ground.

    Sath , sath2

    #16

    Street art photo of a tall flower mural painted on the corner of an old house in a green mountainous area.

    mona caron , mona.caron

    #17

    Street art photo of a black silhouette woman pouring water that turns into a wave on a white brick wall.

    Pejac , pejac_art

    #18

    Silhouette of a person painting colorful street art depicting a landscape on a large concrete wall outdoors.

    Pejac , pejac_art

    #19

    Colorful street art mural covering the curved interior and exterior walls of a modern urban building at dusk.

    Arno , arno.coenen

    #20

    Colorful street art mural of a blue-skinned figure floating among abstract black and white patterns on an urban wall.

    James Chuter , jameschuter

    #21

    Colorful street art mural of a confused explorer with the word Cloak on an urban wall behind a metal fence.

    Cloakwork , cloakwork

    #22

    Street art mural featuring cartoon animals and vibrant graffiti with lush green leaves on an outdoor wall background.

    Cloakwork , cloakwork

    #23

    Street art mural of a girl in a school uniform holding a chain, blending real and painted elements on an urban wall.

    Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist

    #24

    Child playing hopscotch on street art mural painted on a wall depicting a binary system concept outdoors.

    Sath , sath2

    #25

    Street art mural of a hand holding a fork above a green dumpster, blending urban environment with creative street art canvas.

    Sath , sath2

    #26

    Street art mural of a creature with three eyes in a white furry costume inside a broken, abandoned building.

    Sath , sath2

    #27

    Street art poster of a stolen fluo green Fiat Multipla with tear-off Instagram tags on a black wall background.

    Bert Musketon , awkwardflyer

    #28

    Street art poster showing a humorous workshop about timing holding a door, featured among vibrant street art photos.

    Bert Musketon , awkwardflyer

    #29

    Street art photo showing a toy figure lifting a large concrete bollard on a city street canvas.

    Davide , TokTok

    #30

    Close-up of street art featuring a rusty surface with attached googly eyes creating a playful face.

    Attila Deák , dailyeyescream

    #31

    Colorful street art photo of a small bear painted on a wall near a large motorcycle tire on an urban sidewalk.

    Kaybid , kaybid

    #32

    Street art photo of a colorful sea turtle mural painted on a rough concrete urban surface.

    Kaybid , kaybid

    #33

    Van covered in colorful street art painting of a person and money, parked next to trees on a city street.

    Cloakwork , cloakwork

    #34

    Night scene of street art projection on building facade by a canal with boats, showcasing creative street art photos.

    Rick Banes , philippe_echaroux

    #35

    Foggy city skyline glowing at night above a park with lush greenery, illustrating urban street art photography scenes.

    Rick Banes , philippe_echaroux

    #36

    Small colorful street art of a giraffe painted on the side of a cardboard box near a sidewalk.

    Kaybid , kaybid

    #37

    Concrete street bollards designed with eyes and open mouths, creative street art blurring urban function and playful sculpture.

    Vanyu Krastev , lokusbokus

    #38

    Street art photo of a vibrant orange flower mural painted on an urban rooftop wall with city buildings in the background.

    mona caron , mona.caron

    #39

    Street art photos showing large intricate white lace designs and a mural of a woman holding a child on building walls.

    NeSpoon , nes.nespoon

    #40

    Large intricate lace pattern street art painted on a house wall along a roadside under a partly cloudy sky.

    NeSpoon , nes.nespoon

    #41

    Street art photo showing a humorous workshop flyer about timing coughing to cover up fart sounds on a city street window.

    Bert Musketon , awkwardflyer

    #42

    Street art photo showing a humorous workshop poster with people and tear-off Instagram handles on a wall.

    Bert Musketon , awkwardflyer

    #43

    Street art photo of a clever camouflage T-shirt sign with peeling tabs against an outdoor background.

    Bert Musketon , awkwardflyer

    #44

    Pedestrian crosswalk with artistic brick and concrete pattern blending street art and urban design elements.

    Davide , TokTok

    #45

    Heart-shaped pothole in pavement on the left and a spilled red paint can forming a heart shape on the right, street art photos.

    Davide , TokTok

    #46

    Playful street art with googly eyes on a weathered pipe fixture against a colorful urban backdrop.

    Attila Deák , dailyeyescream

    #47

    Colorful street art mural covering an entire building corner, showcasing vibrant hexagon patterns and artistic designs.

    Marina Zumi , marinazumi

    #48

    Street art on a public utility box designed to look like blue and white decorative tiles in an urban park setting.

    afttf , addfuel

    #49

    Blue and white patterned street art painted on an old building wall with wooden door and window in

    afttf , addfuel Report

    #50

    Facade of an old building decorated with intricate black and white street art mural spreading across walls and windows.

    NeSpoon , nes.nespoon Report

    #51

    Car covered in colorful street art featuring a cartoon character, parked on wet pavement with snowy background.

    Cloakwork , cloakwork Report

    #52

    Yellow BOMAG street roller with street art text they see me rollin' they steamin' on its rusty metal drum on asphalt road.

    Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist Report

    #53

    Street art mural of a Predator character painted on a building wall near a coastal area with clear sky.

    Jamie Scanlon , jps_artist Report

    #54

    Street art mural on building showing hands holding a key with text, showcasing creative street art photos as urban canvas.

    Sath , sath2 Report

    #55

    Rusty drainpipe with googly eyes on a textured wall, showcasing creative street art and urban visual expression.

    Attila Deák , dailyeyescream Report

    #56

    Close-up of an outdoor pipe fixture with googly eyes, an example of creative street art on a textured wall background.

    Attila Deák , dailyeyescream Report

    #57

    A striped metal pole in asphalt with googly eyes and a painted mouth, resembling playful street art.

    Vanyu Krastev , lokusbokus Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the googly eyes ones (about my level of competence)

    #58

    White door with two googly eyes and newspaper pieces resembling street art creating a face-like expression.

    Vanyu Krastev , lokusbokus Report

    Surveillance cameras mounted on ocean rocks with waves crashing, a striking example of street art photos.

    Jakub Geltner , jakub_geltner Report

    #60

    Vibrant street art mural featuring colorful underwater creatures and abstract shapes on an urban building wall.

    James Chuter , jameschuter Report

    #61

    Colorful street art mural featuring abstract shapes, waves, and palm trees, showcasing vibrant street art creativity on an urban canvas.

    James Chuter , jameschuter Report

    #62

    Vibrant street art mural of two dancing characters with colorful glasses and tropical background being painted on a large wall.

    Cloakwork , cloakwork Report

    #63

    Colorful street art mural on building facade featuring cartoon characters, graffiti lettering, and vibrant urban canvas art.

    Cloakwork , cloakwork Report

    #64

    Night street art installation of a large illuminated face sculpture blending with trees and city buildings in the background.

    Rick Banes , philippe_echaroux Report

    #65

    Large street art sculpture of a face illuminated at night with blue light beams under a cloudy moonlit sky.

    Rick Banes , philippe_echaroux Report

    #66

    Nighttime street art photo showing a large illuminated face blending with trees reflected on calm water.

    Rick Banes , philippe_echaroux Report

    #67

    Colorful street art spelling free on a wall with a small tree growing through the letter R in an urban outdoor setting.

    Sath , sath2 Report

    #68

    A cluster of satellite dishes arranged as street art on the concrete wall of an unfinished building.

    Jakub Geltner , jakub_geltner Report

