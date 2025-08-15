ADVERTISEMENT

Street art can be anything from colorful graffiti and powerful murals about important issues to funny little touches like googly eyes on random objects. It can make you smile, think, or stop in your tracks to take a photo.

In this post, we’re sharing the street art our community artists created and our readers loved the most. From quick tags to big awareness pieces and playful surprises, these are the works that got the most votes, comments, and love.