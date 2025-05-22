Intricate, Colorful, Incredible: Explore The Best In Paper Art (50 Pics)Interview With Artist
Paper might seem like a simple material, but in the hands of skilled artists, it turns into something truly extraordinary. From intricate cutouts to colorful collages, these works show just how creative and surprising paper art can be.
We looked at the artworks submitted by our community and picked the ones that stood out the most—based on likes, comments, and overall love from our readers. These are the paper art pieces that captured your attention and imagination!
We reached out to one of the featured artists, Parth Kothekar, to gain deeper insight into his artistic journey, creative process, and what continues to drive his passion for the intricate craft of papercutting. The artist shared that his inspiration for papercutting emerged through experimentation with his own art. "I was unaware of this art form at first—it all started accidentally while I was creating stencils for graffiti. When I inverted the stencil design, I realized it looked like a papercut. I was impressed by the result, and that moment sparked my curiosity. Since then, the desire to see the final outcome has kept me motivated to explore more."
Kothekar revealed that his paper artworks come to life through a process of trial and error. "I usually don’t have a clear idea about my next series of artworks. I believe that to truly challenge myself, I need to try something I haven’t done before, so I begin by sketching new concepts on paper. I draw around 20 to 30 sketches for a series, and once the sketching is complete, I start cutting the artwork. While cutting, I begin thinking about the next series—that’s how the process continues."
As you might’ve guessed, papercutting is no easy feat. Kothekar shared that working with intricate designs is especially challenging, requiring intense focus and precision. "I have to be extremely careful not to make any mistakes—if I do, I have to start the work all over again. I also take short breaks to rest my eyes and reduce strain.
From a technical perspective, I use only the tip of the blade to cut the fine details. If I apply too much pressure, it can slip and cut other parts of the design, which could ruin the piece. So while cutting, I have to stay very focused and fully conscious of every movement."
Speaking about future plans, Kothekar shared his excitement for a new series in which he's incorporating color into his work for the first time. "Until now, I had only worked with white paper, but to challenge myself, I began experimenting with colored materials. In this series, the artwork gently shifts in color when viewed from different angles or perspectives, adding a new dimension to the experience."
To explore more of Kothekar's work and stay updated on his latest projects, be sure to follow him on Instagram. You can also view his portfolio on his website and purchase his creations on Etsy.