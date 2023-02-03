Although many things make a movie into an iconic one, and it’s rather a symbiosis of many factors over just one, there’s still one thing that might be just a teeny bit more important than the others - the performance of the actors. Really, what’s a movie if an actor delivers a performance that’s not believable, relatable, or immersive in any way? Best to just read a book in that case. But, in the world of good performances, there are also plenty of excellent ones, just like the best one-scene performances that we’ve gathered on our list!

While most of these one-scene performances are attributed to Hollywood actors who played the role of the main character in the movies we’ve selected, plenty of supporting actors shined their brightest and won awards for their incredible performances. And you know what, every famous actor in a leading role needs a supporting actor to supplement their performance and give the plot a whole new depth and perspective. So, watching a movie with some of the best actors’ performances in supporting roles makes it much better. Wouldn’t you agree? Don't know about you, but we’re adding it to our list of things that make for an iconic movie.

So, ready to look at our picks of Hollywood's best one-scene performances? If so, scroll on down below and check them out! For now the submissions are in no particular order, so if you’d like to see one of these performances on the top of our list, give it your vote. Lastly, share this article with your cinema-crazy friends, too!