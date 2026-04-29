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Known for his work in The New Yorker, Tom Toro has built a reputation for blending humor with subtle social commentary, often touching on modern life, politics, and human behavior. His format is deceptively simple. There's no elaborate setup, no extended narrative, just a single scene built around one idea and a precisely timed punchline.

Many of his comics go beyond a quick laugh. Moving between absurd everyday moments and darker, more reflective observations, Toro captures the quiet strangeness of the world around us.

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