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Known for his work in The New Yorker, Tom Toro has built a reputation for blending humor with subtle social commentary, often touching on modern life, politics, and human behavior. His format is deceptively simple. There's no elaborate setup, no extended narrative, just a single scene built around one idea and a precisely timed punchline.

Many of his comics go beyond a quick laugh. Moving between absurd everyday moments and darker, more reflective observations, Toro captures the quiet strangeness of the world around us.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy | patreon.com | tomtoro.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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Greymom
Greymom
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32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So if these were chickens, would that be a “c**k” pic?😁

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Sorry I'm late, Boss. Traffic was Biblical this morning."

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    Greymom
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Louder for those in the back!

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    Khavrinen
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    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "After all, it's tradition."

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I read it on the Internet, it must be true!"

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    63 Brilliant One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro That Are Funny, Smart, And Slightly Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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    "Don't worry, they've got *two* rolls of duct tape."

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    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And each one leaves a pile of 💩in its wake

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