Review: "This little egg cooker is AMAZING. First off, the color is cute. I usually hate making hard boiled eggs on the stove because it’s such a pain to figure out when they’re done and cook all of them evenly. This made even hard boiled eggs every single time I’ve used it. It made Easter a breeze! All I had to do was pop some eggs in, poke a hole in the top with the tool that comes with the cooker, plug it in, and wait. It takes about 5-10 minutes and has an auto shut off they’re done. Put them in an ice bath, peeled them, and it was absolutely easier to peel them than when I’ve made them the traditional way. I don’t have to stay by the stove and babysit them and the boiled water, I just get to walk away and come back to perfect eggs. I highly recommend!" - Mia

