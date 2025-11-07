ADVERTISEMENT

best new kitchen finds

#1

The Very Serious And Scientific Act Of Measuring Is About To Get 100% More Adorable With This Penguin Measuring Cup

Measuring cup shaped like a penguin pouring milk into a bowl, one of the new kitchen finds trending now.

Review: "Very cute!! They seem to be accurately sized & durable. I love them. Great addition to any kitchen." - Slyfive

    Modern kitchen gadget with drinks including iced coffee with whipped cream and cocktails on marble countertop showcasing new kitchen finds.

    Review: "I have used so many different coffee brewers in the last twenty years. I’m so impressed by the first cup out of this Rapid Brewer, it is easily up there with AeroPress and one can even argue it’s better! For the longest time, I have reduced my coffee habit to just a simple pour over (Kalita), and this Rapid Brewer is easily my new favor method of brewing a single cup." - BookGenius

    #3

    Enjoy A Respectable Breakfast Without The Subsequent Pan-Scrubbing Ceremony Of Regret By Using This Microwave Omelet Maker

    Silicone omelette cooker with cooked omelette, cherry tomatoes, fresh spinach, and kitchen finds on white table.

    Review: "Amazing. I have recommended this to so many people now. I work nights in the hospital and I was so tired of bringing hard boiled eggs. Now I can have a hot cheesy omelette at 2am." - Kelby

    #4

    The Ghost Of That Garlic You Just Minced Will Finally Stop Haunting Your Hands With A Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar

    Stainless steel scrubber bar next to fresh salmon on cutting boards, featured among new kitchen finds trending now.

    Review: "Saves my hand from garlic and spices." - Ye He

    #5

    All Your Future Baking Fails Will Have No One To Blame But Yourself Once You Start Using The Incredibly Precise KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Kitchen Scale

    Digital kitchen scale with raspberries on the weighing platform, showcasing new kitchen finds for precise cooking.

    Review: "Unit arrived in good order. It has been used on multiple occasions since and has served very reliably on all occasions. I am very pleased with having purchased it." - Snowcat

    #6

    You Will Never Again Have To Break A Sweat Or A Cork In Front Of Your Dinner Guests With This Ridiculously Smooth Electric Wine Opener

    Electric wine opener with rechargeable base and glass of red wine, a popular new kitchen find for wine lovers.

    Review: "Love our electric wine opener. Easy to operate. Removes the cork efficiently. The foil cutter is an added bonus." - Charlene

    #7

    The Annual Science Experiment Of Watching Your Brown Sugar Solidify Into One Giant Rock Has Officially Been Canceled By This Terracotta Brown Sugar Saver

    Terracotta moisture absorber placed in a bowl of brown sugar, one of the new kitchen finds trending now.

    Review: "Works like a charm. Be sure to rinse and soak it for the required 20 minutes. I recommend using room temperature, filtered water." - L. Brown

    Green dinosaur-shaped kitchen gadget inside a microwave, showcasing new kitchen finds trending now.

    Review: "This guy is ADORABLE and works exactly like he should. He creates excellent steam, and cleans the microwave well! Affordable, high quality! I love him." - LucyRN

    #9

    The Daily Gamble Of Whether You're About To Eat A Perfectly Jammy Or A Tragically Overcooked Egg Is Officially Over Thanks To This Mini Rapid Egg Cooker

    Electric egg cooker steaming eggs and a plate with peeled, halved hard-boiled eggs as new kitchen finds.

    Review: "This little egg cooker is AMAZING. First off, the color is cute. I usually hate making hard boiled eggs on the stove because it’s such a pain to figure out when they’re done and cook all of them evenly. This made even hard boiled eggs every single time I’ve used it. It made Easter a breeze! All I had to do was pop some eggs in, poke a hole in the top with the tool that comes with the cooker, plug it in, and wait. It takes about 5-10 minutes and has an auto shut off they’re done. Put them in an ice bath, peeled them, and it was absolutely easier to peel them than when I’ve made them the traditional way. I don’t have to stay by the stove and babysit them and the boiled water, I just get to walk away and come back to perfect eggs. I highly recommend!" - Mia

    Hand holding a colorful reusable kitchen scrubber with patterns, a popular new kitchen find for cleaning tasks.

    Review: "These are wonderful replacement for your scrubber sponge. They do not scratch your glass dishes and your pots and pans.I use them to clean burned on residue off my glass stove top without scratching it. Food residue washes out well from the cloths and they dry quickly and do not smell. You can throw them in the washer if you need to. The thickness of the cloths is perfect and the size fits well in your hand for cleaning. I have used it scrub my glass baking dishes with no scratches." - 5280CO

    Source: Hilarious Cooking Memes
    #11

    The Humbling Ritual Of Admitting Defeat And Having To Ask Someone Else To Open The Pickle Jar Is Officially Over With This Silicone Grip Jar Opener

    Hand using a red silicone gripper to open a jar of green olives, a new kitchen find trending for ease of use.

    Review: "These are great bottle openers. I especially like the red one for lids on jars. They grip well. And do the job, and they’re not terribly expensive." - Carol B

    #12

    Your Kitchen Counter Will No Longer Be Decorated With Mysterious Drips And Drabs Thanks To This Super-Flexible Sit-Up Spatula

    Hand holding a green spatula flipping cookies in a white pan, showcasing new kitchen finds and cooking tools.

    Review: "This is great spatula. It works great for any type of food." - Marcia Naderer

    #13

    Your Phone's Search History Will No Longer Be A Desperate Cry For "How Many Ounces In A Cup" Once This Measurements Shortcut Magnet Lives On Your Fridge

    Kitchen measurements magnet with weight and liquid conversions, egg timer, and oven temperature guide for new kitchen finds.

    Review: "This little measuring conversation chart magnet is very handy to have around. I've worn my phone assistant out asking those same measurement questions over and over. The chart is colorful with picture decorations as well. The magnet has a nice quality thickness to it. It's smaller than I expected. I thought it was going to be big enough to read without my glasses but, thats ok with me. I'm going to move the magnet from my refrigerator to the inside of my spice cabinet door. I can also use this conversion chart for measuring the pool chemicals." - Minney

    #14

    Prevent Your Deli Drawer From Becoming A Graveyard Of Slimy, Forgotten Meats With This Deli Food Storage Container With Air-Tight Silicone Seal

    Clear kitchen storage container with deli meats and cheese neatly organized inside a refrigerator drawer.

    Review: "This thing pays for itself in the amount of food it saves from going bad! I love it so much. I especially love the dry erase part on the lid for dating the items inside. I do wish however that the dry erase portion wasn’t right where your fingers go to open the lid - it is easily erased that way! I feel much better about eating lunchmeat beyond a couple days from opening, when I know it’s in an airtight container. You can easily see what’s inside from the top, and the large split container fits perfectly in the fridge drawer (see photo for size)! I think I may get another just for leftovers. Great size and quality. 10/10 recommend." - AHyde

    #15

    That Sad Bag Of Frozen Fruit You Bought With The Best Of Intentions Can Finally Fulfill Its Delicious Destiny With The Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker

    Image showing a new kitchen appliance making frozen fruit sorbet, highlighting innovative kitchen finds.

    Review: "This amazingly exceed my expectations. Very easy to use and in just one minute we enjoyed a delicious and healthy treat. Very easy to use and clean." - Javiera Alvarez Leon

    Silicone food storage lids in various colors covering grapefruit slices, showcasing new kitchen finds.

    Review: "I’m really impressed with this 4-Piece Set of Silicone Food Storage Containers, the Farmers Orchard collection. They’re multifunctional and work perfectly for storing a variety of vegetables and fruits, including lemons, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, and even avocados. I’ve used similar containers in the past, but these are a huge upgrade. The double-sided silicone and seal make a big difference in keeping food fresh. I’ve noticed my avocados, lemons, and garlic stay fresh for much longer compared to other containers I’ve used. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to clean – I can hand wash them or pop them in the dishwasher with no issues. These containers are not only practical but also a great gift idea for anyone who loves to keep their produce fresh. Highly recommend them – they really do make a difference in food storage!" - Heather

    #17

    The Sacred Ritual Of Sacrificing A Few Brave Noodles To The Sink Drain Every Time You Make Pasta Can Finally Be Ended By A Snap N' Strain Clip On Strainer

    Person using a green kitchen strainer attached to a pot to drain water from peeled potatoes and vegetables.

    Review: "This is a convenient strainer; it fits any pot that I own, less awkward to wash than traditional strainer, dishwasher safe (takes less room up too), and it doesn't take up any room to store. I think it's of good quality, silicone. Easy care. The clamps seem strong as well." - kei.

    #18

    Stop Turning Your Avocados Into A Sad, Guacamole-Like Mess Before You Even Start With This Brilliant 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer

    Hand using a new kitchen find avocado slicer to cut and prepare an avocado on a white countertop.

    Review: "My wife and I love this 3-1 tool. We each avocados a lot and this makes it so easy to open, get the seed out and slice the avocado. One tools does it all." - Dwayne S.

    #19

    Turning Your Sunday Into A Productivity Montage That Your Weekday Self Will Worship You For Starts With These Meal Prep Containers

    Stacked meal prep containers with soups and sides inside a fridge alongside organic milk and heavy whipping cream.

    Review: "These are amazing for food prep. No leaking, easy to stack, easy to clean. I bought one set and then came back for another. So happy with my purchases!" - Blessed

    #20

    That One Junk Drawer We All Have That's Basically A Horrifying Metal Labyrinth Will Finally Be Tamed With A Compact Utensil Organizer

    Organized kitchen drawer with utensils, cutlery, and cooking tools showcasing popular new kitchen finds and gadgets.

    Review: "Perfect for organizing my daughter's small kitchen, giving her more room for other utensils." - Jimmie Hutchison

    #21

    The Annual Summer Wrestling Match You Have With A Giant Watermelon In Your Kitchen Can Be Won In Seconds By A Melon Slicer

    Watermelon sliced evenly using a kitchen find on a granite countertop with a knife nearby

    Review: "Love this watermelon slicer! Makes it easy to cut the watermelon really fast and with less of a mess. Washed this several times already in the dishwasher with no problems. Very satisfying to make such nice even slices. Works well for large Costco watermelons and medium grocery store watermelons." - G mom

    #22

    Any Dish Instantly Gets A Gourmet Glow-Up When You Finish It With A Little Something From The Lemon Zester And Cheese Grater Combo

    Zester and grater on wooden cutting board with fresh lime zest, fresh vegetables in background, kitchen finds.

    Review: "My old Zester I had to pass through blades 3-4 times to get a little zest. This one just one pass and I get so much zest it’s insane!! Easy grip hold and just overall best Zester I’ve ever had. Definitely worth the money." - Ana

