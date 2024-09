A few of these parting lines, from funny to touching, have even made their way into this popular Reddit thread . Scroll down to read them and upvote the ones you’d want to be remembered by!

None of us really know when our last moment on this planet will come or what we’ll say when it does—that is, if we manage to say anything at all. But some people have left behind final words so unforgettable that they’ve stayed with us long after they’re gone.

#1 I like my Gramma's last words.



"My, what a LOVELY party!!"



She was 102 and a half, at home, and the end was very near. Family and friends (including her cardiologist, a close friend of ours) were over for Christmas, and after dinner mom put Gramma to bed. Then everyone gathered in Gramma's room with bottles of wine and champagne, played Big Band music, sang, chatted, passed Gramma wine and bubbly. Eventually everyone retired, and as mom tucked her in, Gramma said "My, what a LOVELY party!" She never woke up. It was a good passing.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#2 Willem Arondeus. “Tell people that homosexuals are not cowards”. He was a Dutch anti-N*zi resistance fighter. Bad a*s.

#3 As Voliatire was on his deathbed, a priest performed the last rites and asked him if he "rejects Satan and all his deed?" Voltaire said: “MY goodman, now is not the time for making new enemies.”

#4 Just before hanging, French aristocrat Marquis de Favras read his death warrant and commented “I see that you have made 3 spelling errors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 “I’m well done on this side. Turn me over.”



-St. Lawrence (while being burned to death on a gridiron).

#6 My grandfather wasn't famous but I was with him when he passed. His last words were "Mary, I've missed you" and i tear up and am comforted every time i think of it. Mary was my grandmother's name, she passed about 15 years before him.

#7 “If anyone has a message for the Devil, tell me now, for I shall be seeing him shortly.” -Lavinia Fisher, the first female serial k*ller in the US.

#8 “How can we expect righteousness to prevail when there is hardly anyone willing to give himself up individually to a righteous cause? Such a fine, sunny day, and I have to go, but what does my death matter, if through us, thousands of people are awakened and stirred to action?” - Sophie Scholl



Sophie Scholl was an anti-n*zi political activist who was executed for treason at the age of 21. I highly recommend looking into her story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 There is an apocryphal story about the last words of jazz drummer Buddy Rich. As he was being prepped for surgery the nurse asked him if there was anything he was allergic to, he replied "Yeah, country music." He never recovered from the surgery and died a couple weeks later.

#10 The almost final words of writer Roald Dahl, were "You know, I'm not frightened. It's just that I will miss you all so much" to his family. After appearing to fall unconscious the nurse then injected him with morphine to ease his passing and he said his actual last words:



“Ow, f**k!”.

#11 "They couldn't hit an elephant at this distance."



Union General John Sedgewick.

#12 “Lady, you shot me.” - Sam Cooke upon having been shot. By some lady.

#13 “Let’s Roll” Todd Beamer, on board UA flight 93(9/11).

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I find Marie Antoinette’s last words to be very tragic - on her way to the block she accidentally trod on the executioner’s foot and said “pardon me, sir, I did not mean to do it”.

#15 "Don't let it end like this. Tell them I said something." - Pancho Villa.

#16 Oleksandr Matsievskiy was a Ukrainian sniper who was captured and executed by the russian invaders in late December of 2022. He was standing in what would be his grave. He said "Slava Ukraini" (Glory to Ukraine) and the russians m*rdered him.

#17 Last words are for fools who haven't said enough in life.



-Karl Marx.

#18 A 17 year old Yugoslavian girl, Lepa Radic, was caught fighting the N*zis. As they hung a noose around her neck they offered her a reprieve if she were to give up her co conspirators.



She responded by telling them she was not a traitor, and that they would reveal themselves when they avenged her death.



"I am not a traitor of my people. Those whom you are asking about will reveal themselves when they have succeeded in wiping out all you evildoers, to the last man."

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 "More weight." - Giles Corey, as he was pressed to death for refusing to confess to witchcraft.

#20 "Die, my dear? Why, that's the last thing I'll do!" - Groucho Marx.

#21 During the sinking of the Titanic, a person named Benjamin Guggenheim was offered a life jacket. He refused, saying:



"No thank you, we are dressed in our best and are prepared to go down like gentlemen... But we would like a brandy".



He did not survive the sinking.

#22 “How about this for a headline for tomorrow’s paper? French fries.”



James French convicted m*rderer before his execution by electric chair. ( not likely to be after it).

#23 My battery is low and it’s getting dark. - Mars rover.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 On his deathbed, Spanish Prime Minister Ramón María Narváez was asked to forgive his enemies, to which he replied:



"I don't need to forgive my enemies — I have had them all shot."

#25 "I have offended God and mankind because my work did not reach the quality it should have." - Leonardo da Vinci.

#26 Oscar Wilde: “My wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. One or the other of us must go.”

#27 I'm going out now. I may be some time.



-Lawrence Oates, on an Antarctic expedition, just before leaving the tent during a blizzard to sacrifice himself and give the other explorers a better chance at survival.

#28 "Eg er kvit or hjarterota, kongen har fødd oss vel", or in English: "There is fat around my heart, the king has fed us well”, said by Tormod Kolbrunarskald as he pulled an arrow out of his heart and saw fat on the arrowhead.

#29 "I've had 18 straight whiskies...... I think that's the record." - Dylan Thomas.

#30 “Just a little off the top, please.” - King Louis XVI.



ChronoLegion2:



The irony was that he was the one to suggest the use of a diagonal blade for the guillotine for a better and more reliable cut. On his own head, as it were

#31 "Damn it! Don't you dare ask God to help me!" - Joan Crawford



"Why do you weep? Did you think I was immortal?" - Louis XIV



Anne Boleyn's whole speech: "Good Christian people, I am come hither to die, for according to the law, and by the law I am judged to die, and therefore I will speak nothing against it. I am come hither to accuse no man, nor to speak anything of that, whereof I am accused and condemned to die, but I pray God save the king and send him long to reign over you, for a gentler nor a more merciful prince was there never: and to me he was ever a good, a gentle and sovereign lord. And if any person will meddle of my cause, I require them to judge the best. And thus I take my leave of the world and of you all, and I heartily desire you all to pray for me. O Lord have mercy on me, to God I commend my soul. To Jesus Christ I commend my soul; Lord Jesu receive my soul.’" (It's classy but also very biting which is indicative of her personality.).

#32 Cop k*ller George Appel at the time of his execution in the electric chair, August 9th, 1928.



"Well, gentlemen, you are about to see a baked Appel."

#33 Not really last words last words, but last words to someone. And definitely a funny story imo.



So there used to be this supergroup called cream, consisting of jack Bruce, ginger Baker and Eric Clapton. Bruce and Baker famously hated each other. With a burning passion.



So when Bruce was a few hours from death in 2014, he phoned up close friends to say goodbye. When he called his ex-cream band mate Baker, he told him, “I’m dying, Ginger, f**k you!" and proceeded to then slam down the phone. Baker tried to call back several times, but obv Bruce wouldn’t pick up.



As Bruce always felt baker just had to have the last word in any conversation. So by doing this he knew baker would resent him even more because he could never get baker back.

#34 Galois’ last words “Dry your eyes brother I need all the courage I can have to die at 20”.

#35 "I only regret, that I have but one life to lose for my country."



axonbrun:



Nathan Hale, a spy in the American Revolution who was hanged by the British after his capture. Hanging was "common practice" for spies as they were considered illegal combatants since they did not wear a uniform.

#36 Allegedly the last words of poet John Keats were "My chest of books divide among my friends" which is perfect iambic pentameter.

#37 Oscar-winning actor George Sanders committed s*icide at the age of 65. His suicide note read:

“Dear World, I am leaving because I am bored. I feel I have lived long enough. I am leaving you with your worries in this sweet cesspool. Good luck.”

#38 Spike Milligan upon his death bed



“ I told you I was ill”.

#39 "Shoot straight, you bastards! Don't make a mess of it!”

-Breaker Morant.

#40 I like Julius Caesar's last words. In the Shakespeare play he says "Et tu, Brute? Then fall, Caesar." The "et tu, Brute" part is based on what we historically think Caesar said, but he was thought to have said it in Greek, "kai su, teknon" which translates to "and thou, child."



However, kai su teknon at that time was used like slang or colloquially to mean "you too, *kid*" in an insulting or condescending manner.



So, it is possible that on being stabbed by his friend and ally and betrayed by his colleagues, Caesar was not lamenting and questioning this betrayal with a melancholy "even *you*, Brutus?" but more giving Brutus the middle finger.

#41 ”I am about to - or I am going to - die: either expression is acceptable.”



Dominique Bouhours (1628-1702) - Priest, essayist, critic and grammarian.

#42 I have always been intrigued by Steve Jobs’ last words “OH WOW. OH WOW.” I wonder what he was seeing.

#43 "The city is fallen, and I am still alive." - Constantine XI Palaiologos before charging into battle against the Ottoman Empire.

#44 “Surprise me” - Bob Hope



His wife asked him where he wanted to be buried.

#45 “I’m going to the bathroom to read”



Elvis.

#46 Henrik Ibsen, When his nurse assured a visitor that he was a little better, Ibsen spluttered his last words "On the contrary" ("Tvertimod!"). He died the following day at 2:30 pm.

#47 “I have a terrific headache.”- Franklin Delano Roosevelt seconds before dying of a hemorrhagic stroke.

#48 My aunt's last words:



>I swear, I could die right now and nobody would even care.



She spit that at her husband while sitting on the couch, then her head dropped to her chest...dead. They guy adored her. She was...very sweet to many, and very unpleasant to many others. I learned to love her after growing up though.

#49 July 4th, 1826….



“Jefferson lives” -John Adams



“Adams lives” -Thomas Jefferson



Imagine hating your longtime colleague so much, your last words are about them still breathing 😂.

#50 "More Light"



*— Goethe*.

#51 My mom woke up for a moment toward the end, saw the people gathered to say goodbye and her last words were, "Holy s**t!".

#52 Carl Panzram





When asked for any last words, he responded: "Yes. Hurry it up, you Hoosier bastard; I could k*ll a dozen men while you're screwing around!"

#53 **Archimedes** was doing some maths in the sand during the Battle of Syracuse in 212 BC, when a Roman soldier messed up his drawings. Archimedes' last words were "**Do not disturb my circles**" before he was stabbed to death by the soldier.

#54 When Warren Zevon, who knew he was dying, was asked by David Letterman if he had any advice for the rest of us, he said “Enjoy every sandwich”.

#55 " I die a queen, but I would rather die the wife of Culpepper." Katherine Howard, King Henry VIII teenage bride, who was beheaded for adultery.

#56 "The war is at its height – wear my armor and beat my war drums. Do not announce my death."-Admiral Yi Sun Sin, arguably one of the best military leaders in history. He died during a battle and asked his son to make sure his fleet doesn’t know he died so they won’t lose moral.

#57 Che Guevara: “Shoot, you coward. You are only going to k*ll a man.”

#58 There is nothing proper about what you are doing, soldier, but do try to k*ll me properly.



Cicero.

#59 Confederate general Stonewall Jackson said: “Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of those trees.”



Only rivaled by other confederate general JEB Stuart (after getting shot in the head): “Honey bun, how do I look in the face”.



I guess I just like hearing about the last words of traitors.

#60 “I am leaving life to enter history” - Getúlio Vargas, 14th and 17th Brazilian president in his s*icide note.

#61 Some f****r on Youtube ran at someone with a chainsaw for a prank and got shot, his last words being "It's just a prank bro".

#62 "well, if it must be so." Manuel de falla, Spanish 19th century composer. Battled what we now call asthma his whole life & it finally got him in his early sixties. Always thought those were pretty bad*ss last words.

#63 "No friend ever served me, and no enemy ever wronged me, whom i have not repaid in full"



Lucius Cornelius Sulla Felix.

#64 “Dear me, i think im becoming a god” - Roman Emperor Vespasian



And his son Titus, who left a intriguing mystery with: “i have but one regret” and then died without saying it.

#65 "What are you gonna do, stab me?" - Guy who got stabbed.

#66 F**k you! “Tupac” his last words ever were to the bicycle officer on the scene asking him who did this.