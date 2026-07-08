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Friendship is probably one of the greatest gifts we have because they’re the kind of bonds that make you believe you’ve found family outside your own. And when life knocks one of you down, helping them back up feels less like a favor and more like the obvious thing to do.

That’s why stories of betrayal by someone you trusted often hit harder than those involving strangers. Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently opened up about how a decade-long friendship unraveled in a way they never imagined.

More info: Reddit

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Opening doors for others is one of the best things we can do, but when that generosity is met with betrayal, the emotional damage can go far beyond the situation itself

Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author helped his struggling best friend by offering him a place to stay, financial support, and guidance when he was going through a difficult period in life

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Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Years later, he invited the same friend to join his AI startup and gave him access to important business resources because he trusted him completely

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Image credits: user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He eventually discovered that his friend had allegedly created a copy of his project, built a competing company, and possibly tried to damage his reputation with clients

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Image credits: Cold_Pizz

After confronting his friend and losing business opportunities, he questioned whether he could ever trust people again after such a personal betrayal

After the OP’s closest friend’s life fell apart, the OP stepped in to help. He opened his home to the friend, allowing him to stay rent-free, helping him cover therapy expenses, and lending him over $9,000. Still, watching his friend slowly recover and regain his footing made him proud. After some time, the OP finally achieved his long-held dream by launching a small startup that developed custom AI tools for small businesses.

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Although still in its early stages, the company had attracted paying clients and represented years of hard work finally becoming reality. When his longtime friend expressed excitement about the project and asked to join the company, saying yes felt almost automatic. That trust extended to giving him access to the company’s code repositories, client database, and private research without much concern.

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Everything appeared to be going well until odd technical issues started surfacing. Some clients casually mentioned that versions of the product they had seen elsewhere seemed more polished than the one created by the original developer. At first, the OP assumed he was dealing with software bugs and spent countless hours trying to track down problems that didn’t seem to make sense.

Eventually, he discovered that his friend had been using access to monitor changes as they happened while developing a competing version of the software. While reviewing files, the OP also found notes stretching back years that described him as an “opportunity” and documented observations about how he worked.

When he finally confronted him, the friend admitted he had taken advantage of the entrepreneur’s willingness to help, leaving him to process not only the collapse of a business partnership but the possibility that one of his closest friendships had never been what he believed it to be.

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Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Betrayal by someone close can be especially difficult to process because it affects more than trust, it can damage a person’s sense of security and emotional safety. Psychology Today notes that when someone you have supported and relied on breaks that bond, the experience can feel far more painful than being deceived by a stranger because of the history and expectations involved.

The situation also highlights why cybersecurity experts frequently warn about insider threats. According to Proofpoint, these risks can be among the hardest for businesses to detect because they often involve people who already have legitimate access to sensitive systems. Unlike outside attacks, insider misuse can remain hidden because the person involved may appear to be a trusted member of the organization.

Beyond cybersecurity, the story also raises questions about mixing friendship and business. For instance, Business Insider highlights that working with a close friend can create a strong partnership, but it can also become complicated when personal trust replaces professional safeguards. Experts recommend setting clear responsibilities, defining expectations, and putting agreements in writing from the beginning.

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Netizens were largely shocked by the betrayal and expressed sympathy for the OP, emphasizing that helping someone in need should not be seen as a mistake. They advised him to take legal action, but also encouraged him not to let one person’s actions change his character.

Netizens urged the author to document everything and seek professional advice, especially because of the misuse of company resources and manipulated videos

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