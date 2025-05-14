Surprisingly Easy Diet That Can Help You Age Like Fine Wine, As Confirmed By Studies

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole internet is alive with multiple diets claiming they’re the best for healthy aging, so choosing one is like finding a needle in a haystack. However, what if we told you that this one is not just a fib on the web, but actually backed by 30 years of study?

You read that right, because this study has revealed that there is actually a diet that ranks first when it comes to aging well, and in general, it has shown wonderful results. If just a few changes to your eating habits can ensure you age like fine wine, we bet you’d love to try that!

A 30-year-old study has revealed that the Alternative Healthy Eating Index may be the best diet for healthy aging

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This 30-year study consisted of 105,015 male and female participants whose diets were analyzed by researchers. This research is super interesting because it shows how one’s diet during one’s middle years can really set the stage for healthy aging. It even connects certain eating habits to the chances of making it to 70 without any major health issues, and the unhealthy habits that might jeopardize it.

To figure out how different food groups played a role in aging well, the researchers took a close look at eight dietary patterns people consumed. It was found that 9.3% aged healthily, meaning: sharp mind, fit body, good mental health, reaching 70 without major diseases. Eating more plant-based foods, rather than being fully vegetarian or vegan, was linked to a higher chance of healthy aging, regardless of other lifestyle factors.

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Here are all the dietary patterns that the experts studied:

Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) Alternative Mediterranean Index (aMED) Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) Healthful Plant-Based Diet (hPDI) Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI) Empirically Inflammatory Dietary Pattern (EDIP) Empirical Dietary Index for Hyperinsulinemia (EDIH)

However, the one that you need to be concerned with is the first one, as it snagged the top spot for the healthy aging criteria. This diet is basically a clever scoring system created by Harvard. They give foods and nutrients ratings to figure out how much they might increase your chances of getting a long-term illness, almost like a risk assessment for what you eat.

This diet is packed with veggies, whole grains, nuts, beans, and good fats, but it also keeps red and processed meats, sugary drinks, salt, and refined grains to a minimum. To give you an idea, it suggests aiming for around five portions of vegetables daily, four of fruit, five or six of whole grains, and a daily serving of nuts, beans, or other plant-based proteins.

Basically, the AHEI is like a report card for your diet. It gives you a score from 0 to 110 based on how often you eat different foods, both healthy and unhealthy, and a score closer to 110 means you’re really nailing that healthy eating plan. For healthy foods like veggies, eating more gives you a higher score, and for unhealthy options like sugary drinks, eating less gives you a higher score.

The diet prioritizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, and healthy fats, but also cuts down on processed meats, sugary drinks, and salt

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“Our findings suggest that dietary patterns rich in plant-based foods, with moderate inclusion of healthy animal-based foods, may promote overall healthy aging and help shape future dietary guidelines,” said co-corresponding author Marta Guasch-Ferré, associate professor in the Department of Public Health at the University of Copenhagen.

It’s an interesting fact to note how plant-focused diets with lots of whole foods like fruits, veggies, and beans can be quite beneficial. However, did you know that the “blue zones” around the world, where people tend to live long lives, are known for eating foods that are barely processed?

For example, in Nicoya, Costa Rica (a blue zone), their main “three sisters” (that’s what they’re locally referred to) of food are squash, corn, and beans, which really highlights the power of simple, plant-based eating.

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, what’s important to note is that the researchers stressed that there’s no one single diet that will work perfectly for everyone. “Our findings also show that there is no one-size-fits-all diet. Healthy diets can be adapted to fit individual needs and preferences,” mentioned Anne-Julie Tessier, a professor of nutrition from the University of Montreal in Canada.

While many experts might come up with multiple diets for healthy aging, Marta Guasch-Ferré emphasized, “Long-term habits, not short-term fixes, are what shape healthy aging.” That definitely sounds insightful if you are looking for an actual solution to a long and healthy life, doesn’t it?

Netizens were quite thankful for such a simple diet that literally anyone can follow, while others also shared their healthy tricks. What are your thoughts about it, though? Don’t hesitate to share them with us in the comments!

Netizens shared that they really need this type of diet for a healthy life, while others revealed different diets that have helped them

