Cashier Throws A Fit Over Customer Not Leaving A Tip On A $2 Ice Cream Cone, The Woman Goes Viral With 1.7M Views Retelling The Story

A few months ago, food writer Mackenzie Filson said “we’ve reached tipping max capacity.”

“It’s the year 2023: a flip of an iPad causes your palms to sweat like the condensation forming on your $6.49 iced chai. The iPad screen prompts you to choose a tip percentage before you can safely leave Starbucks with your drink. You hit the middle button, 20 percent, making the total cost for one beverage almost eight actual dollars,” Filson wrote. “Days later you start to notice the same iPad prompt at a pet-supply store, your butcher shop, and maybe even your weed dispensary.”

Her piece went out in February. But now that a few months have passed, the situation appears to have gotten even worse. We are no longer just asked to express our gratitude in cash. We’re also given attitude if we don’t.

Last week, content creator Sydney Littlefield, who goes online by the nickname @poorandhungry, uploaded a TikTok, describing the time a cashier at Ben & Jerry’s made their interaction really uncomfortable after noticing that Sydney wasn’t going to give her a tip for a single cone, sparking a heated discussion on the service industry and its workers’ compensation.

More info: Instagram | TikTok | Twitch

Image credits: poorandhungry

So I go to Ben & Jerry’s yesterday and I just wanted a cone, just wanted a nice, fresh, warm cone. So I walk over to the counter and I was like, ‘Hi can I just have a waffle cone?’ and she was like, ‘Yes, sure. Here you go. That’d be $2.’ So I said ‘Okay.’ I go to put my card in. And of course, the tipping screen comes up, and I was like, I didn’t say this out loud, but in my head I was like, I’m not tipping you on a cone.

Image credits: poorandhungry

You literally just handed me a cone. And I’m also like, the percentages were insane. I was like, I’m not tipping you $1 on a $2 cone that you just handed me, I’m not. So she hands me my cone, I put my card in, it gives me like how much you want to tip, I hit ‘no tip.’ And the cashier goes:

Image credits: poorandhungry

to my face, to my actual face. Like on no planet, is that ever appropriate, even if I got $100 worth of ice cream and I don’t tip you, you can’t do that to the customer. On top of that, Miss Girl, what were you expecting I tipped you to hand me a cone?

Image credits: poorandhungry

There wasn’t even a service being exchanged. There was an exchange as a transaction. It wasn’t even an act of service.

Sydney’s TikTok has gone viral

Prompting a discussion on the current state of the tipping culture