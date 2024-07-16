Viral Star Bella Brave Described “Heaven” As “Big Castle” Of Clouds Before Passing Away At Age 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Isabella Thomson, fondly known to her vast online community as Bella Brave, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, at the tender age of 10.

Her mother, Kyla Thomson, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking update posted July 15 on social media.

“Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms,” Kyla wrote in the TikTok caption.

Isabella Thomson was fondly known as Bella Brave to her 397,000 followers on Instagram and 7.3 million followers on TikTok

Image credits: KylaCT • Bella Brave / Instagram

Image credits: KylaCT • Bella Brave / Instagram

“Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts,” the grieving mother continued. “Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy.”

Young Bella, who was diagnosed with a combination of rare health problems, captured hearts across the world with her infectious personality and bravery. Her parents, Kyla and Lyle, chronicled her battle with dwarfism, Hirschsprung’s disease, and severe combined immunodeficiency.

The 10-year-old’s mother chronicled her journey over the years, including meeting stars like Ryan Reynolds and Halsey

Despite facing numerous medical hurdles, Bella’s spirit remained unbroken as Kyla shared videos of her daughter going to Disneyland and playing around with makeup.

Earlier this month, the courageous child suffered complications from a viral infection in her lungs, leading to doctors placing her in a medically induced coma, her mother revealed last week.

The inspiring young child lived with rare health issues, including dwarfism, Hirschsprung’s disease, and severe combined immunodeficiency

View this post on Instagram A post shared by seen.tv (@seen.tv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KylaCT • Bella Brave (@kylact)

“We are, of course, gutted for Bella. Her bowel transplant last August was supposed to be the last medical trauma she would ever have to endure,” her mother told People at the time. “We are not out of the woods.”

“She sailed through that recovery faster than any child with a bowel transplant has, and finally she could be free of hospital stays,” she added.

Unfortunately, the mother had to share a gut-wrenching update a few days later.

“She was fearless,” Kyla told the outlet. “What ever she faced I never saw fear in her. She taught me bravery.”

Although she was no stranger to going in and out of hospitals, Bella Brave always had a positive spirit, which the internet fell in love with

Before her tragic death, the young TikTok star described what she thought of heaven and told the outlet, “Heaven has a lot of clouds, a big castle built of clouds. God would be there.”

Her bereaved mother now hopes that people will continue to remember her daughter for her “love and light.”

“Don’t ever stop sharing her love and light,” the grieving mother said after her death. “Don’t let her memory ever fade.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KylaCT • Bella Brave (@kylact)

♬ Never Enough – Loren’s Version – Loren Allred @kylact Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. 🧸 #bellabrave

“Everything is hard without her,” the parent told the outlet. “Please help me let the world know I need them to share with us how Bella touched their lives, helped them or how she lives on in their hearts & lives.”

“Don’t ever stop sharing her love and light,” she continued. “Don’t let her memory ever fade. Continue to be brave, be closer to God and love each other fiercely, for her. Though she be but little, she is fierce.”