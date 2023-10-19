ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey De Keyser, a talented street photographer from Ghent, Belgium, deeply believes in street photography's potential to encapsulate fleeting moments of humanity and stir feelings in those who view them. To Jeffrey, this form of photography acts as a window into human thought and perception which often tends to transcend verbal communication by tapping into a visuality.

He remarks, “Street photography has the power to capture a small slice of the human condition, to evoke people’s emotions and to influence their thinking through a universal visual language. It’s a mirror of our imagination, an existential inquiry into perception, with the ability to express something that is beyond words.”

