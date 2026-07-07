Some of these clients cried. Some of them tipped anyway because they panicked. All of them have our full respect and our deepest sympathies. Buckle up, protect your eyebrows, and whatever you do, do not show these to your nail tech. Not even as a joke .

Nobody walks into a beauty salon expecting to leave looking like they just visited Spirit Halloween. And yet. Here we are. Dozens of glorious, catastrophic, deeply upsetting examples of what happens when "just clean up my nails a little" gets wildly misinterpreted, when brows get measured by confidence instead of skill, and when someone describes a look as "trendy" and means it as a threat.

#1 Stumbled Across This Account. I Thought It Was Satire Or Something But I’m Not So Sure Anymore

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#2 She Paid 350 For This

#3 I Don’t Trust Anyone Anymore

Let's address the elephant in the room, or more accurately, the two caterpillars on everyone's foreheads. Laminated brows are responsible for more crimes against the human face than anything else on this list. The treatment, which essentially glues your brow hairs upward into a brushed-up fluffy effect, works beautifully when done correctly and looks like you lost a bet when it doesn't. ADVERTISEMENT The line between "model off duty" and "startled Victorian chimney sweep" is razor thin, and a surprising number of technicians have discovered that line by crossing it entirely, on someone else's face, with no way back.

#4 They Said My Nails Were Too Short For 5 Colors But Said They Could Do 3

#5 I Caaaaant

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#6 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

The laminated brow conversation got super messy in 2023 when Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posted a video together that many viewers interpreted as a very thinly veiled dig at Selena Gomez's laminated brows. The internet, who would walk through fire for Selena Gomez, noticed immediately and responded accordingly. ADVERTISEMENT What followed was a full-scale social media trial that lasted approximately seventy-two hours and resulted in Hailey Bieber crying on camera and the word "laminated" being searched more times in one week than it had been in its entire existence. All of this over eyebrows. Magnificent, chaotic, completely on-brand for 2023.

#7 Spent £40 Getting My Nails Done. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#8 “A Platform Of Absolute Hate”

#9 Why Do They Always Make Everyone Yellow

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In some good news for anyone whose eyes have been slowly disappearing behind increasingly architectural lash sets, the era of the heavy, multi-layered false lash is officially winding down. According to Glam, the stacked, dramatic falsies that dominated the last decade are being replaced by lightweight, peptide-infused lashes and individual flares applied only to the outer corners for a subtle eye-lift effect. The goal is to make your eyes look bigger and more awake rather than like two chandeliers fighting for space on your face. Progress. Real, measurable, very welcome progress.

#10 My Wedding Nails Are Atrocious

#11 Literally Cried In The Salon. I’m Usually Easy Going About My Nails But This Set Was So Bad I Had Them Remove It And I Left

#12 Found On Instagram

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Before we judge these salon fails too harshly, a brief history lesson in the name of perspective. In the early 20th century, a French cosmetics line called Tho-Radia marketed face creams, makeup, and toothpaste containing actual radioactive elements (radium and thorium) with the promise that they would firm skin, remove wrinkles, and make your complexion glow. They were not wrong about the glow. They were catastrophically wrong about everything else. Women applied radioactive cream to their faces in pursuit of beauty, which puts a slightly uneven gel manicure into very sharp perspective. Bad nails grow out. Radiation sickness is considerably less convenient.

#13 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#14 She’s Like A Full 8 Shades Darker Than Her Arm

#15 I’m Not Sure What Got Me More The Makeup Or The Hair. The Title Was “Wedding Glam”

Tho-Radia was not even the worst of it. Meet arsenic complexion wafers, an actual over-the-counter Victorian beauty product that women literally ate in pursuit of the fashionable ghostly pale complexion of the era. Manufacturers like Dr. Campbell marketed them as completely safe, which they were not, at all, even slightly. Regular ingestion of arsenic causes things like organ damage, skin lesions, and an early grave. Women were nibbling on toxic wafers for translucent skin while the beauty industry called it wellness. So the next time a nail technician applies your gel slightly thicker than requested, remember that at least nobody is asking you to eat anything.

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#16 It Only Cost Me $80 To Turn My Thumbs Into Toes!

#17 I Did Pay Bc I Was Too Scared To Say Anything After They Said They Didn’t Have Time To Fix Them

#18 She Works In Beauty Salon

And yet, for every person wincing at the fails in this list, there is someone on TikTok actively celebrating the most maximalist, unhinged beauty looks imaginable and absolutely thriving. The "M to the B" trend took the platform by storm, with thousands of creators leaning fully into the iconic heavy Geordie makeup aesthetic of bold brows, dramatic liner, and full glam dialled to eleven. They all wore it with the energy of someone who has never once considered toning it down and never will. It became a love letter to unapologetic, over-the-top glamour from the northeast of England, and honestly? The confidence is immaculate. Beauty, it turns out, is not a Pinterest board. It's a feeling. And some people feel it loudest in a full set of acrylics and a cut crease you can see from space.

#19 On An Instagram Page For A Clinic That Does Eyebrow Implants

#20 Oh

#21 What I Asked For vs. What I Got! Idk What To Do

Here is something the beauty industry does not advertise loudly enough: becoming a licensed manicurist is really hard. You need real, formal qualifications to legally work on someone's nails, which makes the fails in this list even worse. Even Amanda Bynes enrolled in cosmetology school in 2022 and failed her written board exam at least three to four times. This was before she announced she would be returning to beauty school to study the theory properly before retaking the test. So if your nail tech is licensed, perhaps extend a little more gratitude than usual. They earned it. Probably multiple times.

#22 I Have Never Seen A Delusional Nail Artist Like This

#23 Oh

#24 These Are All From The Same Mua From My Last Post About The Smoll Eyes. She Likes Everyone To Look Like They Have Pisshole Eyes

Beauty is chaos, beauty is joy, and occasionally beauty is a laminated brow situation that takes three weeks to grow out and a full year to emotionally process. The fails in this list are not just funny; they are a reminder that the pursuit of looking and feeling good is a wonderfully human, wonderfully messy endeavour. One that has involved radioactive face cream, arsenic wafers, and a viral TikTok beef about eyebrows that somehow united the entire internet in 2023. Through all of it, people keep sitting in the chair, handing over the reference photo, and hoping for the best. And most of the time, it works out beautifully. Most of the time. What is the worst crime a beautician has committed against you? Share your trauma with us in the comments!

#25 I Almost Died After Seeing The Result Of My Makeup Trial For My Brother’s Wedding. $40 I Will Never Get Back

#26 Went To Get A Manicure At A Well-Reviewed Place After Having My Nails Damaged At Another Salon. This Is How My Fingers Look A Day After

#27 Nail Experience Gone Wrong

#28 How Much Did They Use

#29 Woahhhh

#30 Two For One, Bad Nails For A Worse Price

#31 Help I Look Like "Angry Bird"

#32 This Was Posted By A Hairdresser

#33 Why Brows? Why Eyeshadow? Why Everything

#34 Are Why Lashes Okay Here?

#35 I’d Rather Have No Brows Than Her Microblading

#36 My Nails Less That 24 Hours After Paying 60$ To Have Them Painted

#37 Distracted By The Amount Of Foundation In Her Hair And The Eyeshadow Fallout

#38 She Called It Baking, I However, Have No Words

#39 $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

#40 Just Give Me That Magical Look

#41 What The Fuck Am I Looking At

#42 Beats Me

#43 Never Seen Eyebrows Like This

#44 Yes This Mua Does All Eyebrows To Look This Angry

#45 Got Her Looking Like A Ghost

#46 It's Just A Bit Too Heavy For My Liking

#47 Nail Art Allowed?

#48 Ah Yes, I Would Love Painted Stick On Nails

#49 I Wouldn’t Let This Nail Artist Do My Nails If She Paid Me $15. How Is She Charging For This Mess?!

#50 Do Delusional Nail Artists Count? (Repost With Proof Of Outrageous £25 Cost After Mods Took It Down For Breaking Rules!)

#51 "I Am So Good At Everything I Do"