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Nobody walks into a beauty salon expecting to leave looking like they just visited Spirit Halloween. And yet. Here we are. Dozens of glorious, catastrophic, deeply upsetting examples of what happens when "just clean up my nails a little" gets wildly misinterpreted, when brows get measured by confidence instead of skill, and when someone describes a look as "trendy" and means it as a threat.

Some of these clients cried. Some of them tipped anyway because they panicked. All of them have our full respect and our deepest sympathies. Buckle up, protect your eyebrows, and whatever you do, do not show these to your nail tech. Not even as a joke.

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#1

Stumbled Across This Account. I Thought It Was Satire Or Something But I’m Not So Sure Anymore

A split image of a person getting significantly worse makeup results at a beauty salon.

SmegmaCheeseDick Report

9points
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cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
Premium 8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's fine, if it's the way she WANTED to look.

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    #2

    She Paid 350 For This

    Before and after images of a woman with botched microblading from a beauty salon, looking significantly worse.

    blurredlines13 Report

    9points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Defends... How? By sending out an army of malformed catapillers to eat the complaints?

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    #3

    I Don’t Trust Anyone Anymore

    A woman with very heavy, mismatched gold and dark eyeshadow, a beauty salon makeup application looking significantly worse.

    Jmjfairylight Report

    9points
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some good blending and a lighter hand, and this could be fine.

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    0points
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    Let's address the elephant in the room, or more accurately, the two caterpillars on everyone's foreheads. Laminated brows are responsible for more crimes against the human face than anything else on this list. The treatment, which essentially glues your brow hairs upward into a brushed-up fluffy effect, works beautifully when done correctly and looks like you lost a bet when it doesn't.

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    The line between "model off duty" and "startled Victorian chimney sweep" is razor thin, and a surprising number of technicians have discovered that line by crossing it entirely, on someone else's face, with no way back.
    #4

    They Said My Nails Were Too Short For 5 Colors But Said They Could Do 3

    Two side-by-side images comparing ombre glitter nails; one looking significantly better with long gradient, the other looking worse and short from a beauty salon.

    holly948 Report

    8points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The nails ARE too short for 5 colors. Frankly, they're too short for 3 colors (at least, to have a nice transition between color layers.) I think OP went in with a bit of an unrealistic expectation and then got angry that it wasn't fulfilled. The blending does súck on OP's nails, but again, that might be a space limitation.

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    #5

    I Caaaaant

    A split image showing a woman before and after a beauty salon visit, with makeup that makes her look significantly worse.

    Own-Mail-7587 Report

    8points
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a muddy mess.

    1
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    #6

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Two side-by-side images comparing skull nail art; one looking significantly better with clear design, the other looking worse from a beauty salon.

    Street_Assumption_40 Report

    7points
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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ones on the left are done using a stencil sticker - I doubt anyone could reproduce those freehand.

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    The laminated brow conversation got super messy in 2023 when Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posted a video together that many viewers interpreted as a very thinly veiled dig at Selena Gomez's laminated brows. The internet, who would walk through fire for Selena Gomez, noticed immediately and responded accordingly.

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    What followed was a full-scale social media trial that lasted approximately seventy-two hours and resulted in Hailey Bieber crying on camera and the word "laminated" being searched more times in one week than it had been in its entire existence. All of this over eyebrows. Magnificent, chaotic, completely on-brand for 2023.
    #7

    Spent £40 Getting My Nails Done. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Two side-by-side images comparing tortoise shell nails; one looking significantly better, the other looking worse from a beauty salon.

    skatieprice Report

    7points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've only gotten my nails done once in my adult life, but I feel like the work on the left would cost way more than £40 and OP may have expected a bit too much of the nail tech. I also don't know why OP didn't stop the tech or give feedback while her nails were still being worked on. It's not like they blindfold you while they're doing your nails XD

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    #8

    “A Platform Of Absolute Hate”

    A woman getting makeup applied, resulting in 'beef lips' after a beauty salon service, looking significantly worse.

    sloweyarole Report

    7points
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    #9

    Why Do They Always Make Everyone Yellow

    A woman with an overly contoured face and visible makeup lines, a beauty salon transformation gone wrong.

    Boerboellovers Report

    7points
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    In some good news for anyone whose eyes have been slowly disappearing behind increasingly architectural lash sets, the era of the heavy, multi-layered false lash is officially winding down. According to Glam, the stacked, dramatic falsies that dominated the last decade are being replaced by lightweight, peptide-infused lashes and individual flares applied only to the outer corners for a subtle eye-lift effect.

    The goal is to make your eyes look bigger and more awake rather than like two chandeliers fighting for space on your face. Progress. Real, measurable, very welcome progress.
    #10

    My Wedding Nails Are Atrocious

    Hands with uneven, pearlescent French tip nails, a beauty salon service looking significantly worse.

    Weissmuller6 Report

    7points
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    #11

    Literally Cried In The Salon. I’m Usually Easy Going About My Nails But This Set Was So Bad I Had Them Remove It And I Left

    A hand with poorly applied, chipped rose gold nail polish, a beauty salon mishap looking significantly worse.

    MushyroomGirl Report

    7points
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    #12

    Found On Instagram

    A woman with thin, drawn-on eyebrows, smiling uncomfortably after a beauty salon experience.

    Dangerous-Map5666 Report

    7points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's... that's very non-traditional, all right. I'm pretty sure my Micron art pens I use for inking my drawings produce thicker lines than this.

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    Before we judge these salon fails too harshly, a brief history lesson in the name of perspective. In the early 20th century, a French cosmetics line called Tho-Radia marketed face creams, makeup, and toothpaste containing actual radioactive elements (radium and thorium) with the promise that they would firm skin, remove wrinkles, and make your complexion glow.

    They were not wrong about the glow. They were catastrophically wrong about everything else. Women applied radioactive cream to their faces in pursuit of beauty, which puts a slightly uneven gel manicure into very sharp perspective. Bad nails grow out. Radiation sickness is considerably less convenient.
    #13

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    A split image of two manicures showing significantly worse results at a beauty salon than expected.

    Tanya_McQuoid Report

    6points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gold bits on the left-side nails are decals. There's no way that even the most artistic hand can reproduce that with gold nail polish and a blunt nail polish brush.

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    #14

    She’s Like A Full 8 Shades Darker Than Her Arm

    A woman with heavily bronzed skin and exaggerated makeup after a beauty salon visit, looking significantly worse.

    Conde81 Report

    6points
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    azjsy1 avatar
    Az Oz
    Az Oz
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not normally one to comment on the way people look, but this is unsettling.

    1
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    #15

    I’m Not Sure What Got Me More The Makeup Or The Hair. The Title Was “Wedding Glam”

    A woman with an extreme tan, heavy makeup, and a dramatic updo, a beauty salon outcome looking significantly worse.

    thopupulopulous Report

    6points
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her makeup "artist" graduated from the Trump school of cosmetology.

    3
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    Tho-Radia was not even the worst of it. Meet arsenic complexion wafers, an actual over-the-counter Victorian beauty product that women literally ate in pursuit of the fashionable ghostly pale complexion of the era. Manufacturers like Dr. Campbell marketed them as completely safe, which they were not, at all, even slightly.

    Regular ingestion of arsenic causes things like organ damage, skin lesions, and an early grave. Women were nibbling on toxic wafers for translucent skin while the beauty industry called it wellness. So the next time a nail technician applies your gel slightly thicker than requested, remember that at least nobody is asking you to eat anything.

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    #16

    It Only Cost Me $80 To Turn My Thumbs Into Toes!

    A split image of a thumb with a light pink nail polish and four fingers with poorly applied, lumpy pink gel nails from a beauty salon.

    Additional_Oil_7747 Report

    6points
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    #17

    I Did Pay Bc I Was Too Scared To Say Anything After They Said They Didn’t Have Time To Fix Them

    A hand with poorly done black and clear tip acrylic nails, featuring rhinestones, looking significantly worse than expected.

    Fluffy_Drama4745 Report

    6points
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    #18

    She Works In Beauty Salon

    A young woman with long brown hair and unusually shaped, arched eyebrows, showcasing a beauty salon mishap.

    fafarifa Report

    6points
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Live long, and prosper. 🖖

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    And yet, for every person wincing at the fails in this list, there is someone on TikTok actively celebrating the most maximalist, unhinged beauty looks imaginable and absolutely thriving. The "M to the B" trend took the platform by storm, with thousands of creators leaning fully into the iconic heavy Geordie makeup aesthetic of bold brows, dramatic liner, and full glam dialled to eleven.

    They all wore it with the energy of someone who has never once considered toning it down and never will. It became a love letter to unapologetic, over-the-top glamour from the northeast of England, and honestly? The confidence is immaculate. Beauty, it turns out, is not a Pinterest board. It's a feeling. And some people feel it loudest in a full set of acrylics and a cut crease you can see from space.
    #19

    On An Instagram Page For A Clinic That Does Eyebrow Implants

    A person with extreme lip and brow fillers, wearing a pink cap and gown, after a beauty salon visit.

    wasted_ouija Report

    6points
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    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The eyebrows are not the only issue here...

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    #20

    Oh

    A woman at a beauty salon with a unibrow and ill-defined eyebrows, looking significantly worse.

    zoidbergssi Report

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    #21

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got! Idk What To Do

    Beauty salon client showing two images of colorful French tip nails, one better than the other.

    outlivingli Report

    6points
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    Here is something the beauty industry does not advertise loudly enough: becoming a licensed manicurist is really hard. You need real, formal qualifications to legally work on someone's nails, which makes the fails in this list even worse. Even Amanda Bynes enrolled in cosmetology school in 2022 and failed her written board exam at least three to four times.

    This was before she announced she would be returning to beauty school to study the theory properly before retaking the test. So if your nail tech is licensed, perhaps extend a little more gratitude than usual. They earned it. Probably multiple times.
    #22

    I Have Never Seen A Delusional Nail Artist Like This

    Hands with unusually long, mismatched, square-shaped false nails with a holographic finish, demonstrating a beauty salon blunder.

    GorgeousGlassDoll Report

    6points
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    #23

    Oh

    A woman looking significantly worse after a beauty salon visit, with poorly applied makeup and an ill-fitting blonde wig.

    Substantial-Text196 Report

    5points
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    #24

    These Are All From The Same Mua From My Last Post About The Smoll Eyes. She Likes Everyone To Look Like They Have Pisshole Eyes

    A collage of six images showing various women with poorly applied makeup after beauty salon visits, looking significantly worse.

    Ne0c0rtexx Report

    5points
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    Beauty is chaos, beauty is joy, and occasionally beauty is a laminated brow situation that takes three weeks to grow out and a full year to emotionally process. The fails in this list are not just funny; they are a reminder that the pursuit of looking and feeling good is a wonderfully human, wonderfully messy endeavour.

    One that has involved radioactive face cream, arsenic wafers, and a viral TikTok beef about eyebrows that somehow united the entire internet in 2023. Through all of it, people keep sitting in the chair, handing over the reference photo, and hoping for the best. And most of the time, it works out beautifully. Most of the time.

    What is the worst crime a beautician has committed against you? Share your trauma with us in the comments!
    #25

    I Almost Died After Seeing The Result Of My Makeup Trial For My Brother’s Wedding. $40 I Will Never Get Back

    A blonde woman after a beauty salon visit, looking significantly worse due to poorly applied makeup.

    staytrecool Report

    5points
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    #26

    Went To Get A Manicure At A Well-Reviewed Place After Having My Nails Damaged At Another Salon. This Is How My Fingers Look A Day After

    A close-up of fingers with bright orange nail polish and badly peeled cuticles, indicating a beauty salon mistake.

    Beatrix_Potter-Kiddo Report

    5points
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    #27

    Nail Experience Gone Wrong

    A hand with poorly done, chipped blue acrylic nails, showcasing a bad beauty salon nail job.

    Thy_Water_BottIe Report

    5points
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    #28

    How Much Did They Use

    A woman with very dark, smudged eyeshadow and long, fake eyelashes from a disappointing beauty salon experience.

    Chance_Librarian2204 Report

    5points
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    #29

    Woahhhh

    A woman with excessively dramatic purple eyeshadow and poorly sculpted eyebrows after a beauty salon visit.

    Pommom25999 Report

    5points
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    #30

    Two For One, Bad Nails For A Worse Price

    A hand with poorly applied red and green nail polish, with polish on the cuticles, indicating a bad beauty salon experience.

    madammayorislove Report

    5points
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    #31

    Help I Look Like "Angry Bird"

    A woman looking significantly worse after a beauty salon eyebrow treatment, showing uneven and harshly drawn brows.

    Impressive-Sweet-950 Report

    4points
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    #32

    This Was Posted By A Hairdresser

    A woman with light blonde hair and very dark, thick eyebrows after a beauty salon visit, looking significantly worse.

    SadStarSpaceStation Report

    4points
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    #33

    Why Brows? Why Eyeshadow? Why Everything

    A woman with exaggerated red and black eye makeup from a beauty salon, looking significantly worse.

    EconomistLow7802 Report

    4points
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did the makeup artist think she was painting an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus?

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    #34

    Are Why Lashes Okay Here?

    A person with extremely long and dense eyelash extensions from a beauty salon, looking significantly worse.

    alittleredportleft Report

    4points
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    #35

    I’d Rather Have No Brows Than Her Microblading

    Beauty salon client showing before and after microbladed eyebrows, looking significantly worse.

    icodia Report

    4points
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    #36

    My Nails Less That 24 Hours After Paying 60$ To Have Them Painted

    A person's hands with poorly applied black nail polish and a tattoo of 10:32 on their wrist, showing a beauty salon fail.

    ivorella Report

    4points
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    #37

    Distracted By The Amount Of Foundation In Her Hair And The Eyeshadow Fallout

    A person with heavy, glittery eyeshadow and thick foundation, demonstrating a beauty salon outcome gone wrong.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    clareg544 avatar
    Mama Clare
    Mama Clare
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of foundation full stop

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    #38

    She Called It Baking, I However, Have No Words

    A woman with badly applied makeup at a beauty salon, looking worse with thick, uneven foundation and dark eyeshadow.

    DefiantPumpkin Report

    4points
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    #39

    $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

    A side-by-side comparison of a woman with elegant makeup and the same woman with poorly applied, scary zombie makeup from a beauty salon.

    enukez Report

    4points
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    #40

    Just Give Me That Magical Look

    A woman with over-applied makeup, including poorly shaped eyebrows and heavy eye shadow, after a beauty salon visit.

    DisposablePuppy90 Report

    4points
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    #41

    What The Fuck Am I Looking At

    A close-up of a person's eyebrow being brushed up, illustrating a beauty salon treatment gone wrong.

    espresso506 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Beats Me

    A woman with poorly done microblading at a beauty salon. Her eyebrows look significantly worse after the procedure.

    gerrymentleman Report

    3points
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    #43

    Never Seen Eyebrows Like This

    A woman with exaggerated, feathered eyebrows and botched lip fillers from a beauty salon, looking significantly worse.

    imvital Report

    3points
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    #44

    Yes This Mua Does All Eyebrows To Look This Angry

    A young woman after a beauty salon visit, with overly done makeup, appearing significantly worse.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #45

    Got Her Looking Like A Ghost

    A person receiving a beauty salon treatment for dramatic eye makeup, looking significantly worse than expected.

    borderlinebad Report

    3points
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    #46

    It's Just A Bit Too Heavy For My Liking

    Beauty salon client showing an extreme makeup look, looking significantly worse than expected.

    lauretta101 Report

    3points
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    #47

    Nail Art Allowed?

    Beauty salon client showing ice cream themed 3D nail art, looking significantly worse than expected.

    frankincense420 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Ah Yes, I Would Love Painted Stick On Nails

    Beauty salon client showing poorly done stick-on nails, looking significantly worse than expected.

    ___whyyy___ Report

    3points
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    #49

    I Wouldn’t Let This Nail Artist Do My Nails If She Paid Me $15. How Is She Charging For This Mess?!

    Two hands with clear, long, and uneven acrylic nails, revealing an unflattering beauty salon nail extension.

    thelaur Report

    3points
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    #50

    Do Delusional Nail Artists Count? (Repost With Proof Of Outrageous £25 Cost After Mods Took It Down For Breaking Rules!)

    A hand with glitter gel nails, one featuring a small red Santa hat, showing an example of a beauty salon result.

    weflyballoons Report

    3points
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    #51

    "I Am So Good At Everything I Do"

    A close-up of a woman's face with poorly microbladed eyebrows that are thick, dark, and uneven, from a beauty salon.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #52

    I’m Sorry But She Really Shouldn’t Do Nails. She Really Thinks These Are Perfect

    A hand with poorly done ombre acrylic nails, showing discolored and uneven tips from a beauty salon visit.

    GlitteringBenefit329 Report

    3points
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    salttypepper avatar
    Salttypepper
    Salttypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those really are not that bad

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