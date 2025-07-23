“Beauty Of Planet Earth”: 117 Amazing And Wholesome Posts
We live in an era of 24-hour news cycles that primarily focus on the negativity of this world. It can leave many of us cynical, jaded, and even cause us to lose a bit of faith in our fellow humans.
Occasionally, we will need a social media timeline cleanse, and that’s where Facebook pages like Beauty of Planet Earth come in. The name itself should be a good enough indication of the type of content you can expect: wholesome and uplifting, for a change.
Here are some of the posts we’ve collected. Enjoy your dose of good vibes for today.
An 83-Year-Old Man From Turkey, Hugging His Kitten During His House Fire
My Sweet Dog Has Been Fawning From A Distance Over Our Newborn Daughter For The Last Couple Of Days
"why does this puppy have no fur? oh well. she's cute regardless" -the dog, probably
Ruff At First Sight
Ever wondered why most (if not all) news outlets post mostly gloomy and bleak-natured content? Simply put, it’s a rigged system. According to Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences professor Brian Knutson, even “balanced” news sources are incentivized to boost negative news to draw attention and strong emotions.
My 90 Year Old Grandfather With Dementia, Hugging My 4 Year Old Son
My Son Ran In To Hug Him Before He Left And My Grandfather Who Cannot Remember Us Most Days Said To Me As He Hugged Him “I Really Love This Kid, I’m Glad He’s Here”.
In 2019, A Mother Won Fifa’s Best Fan Award After She Was Spotted In The Crowd Explaining The Entire Match To Her Blind Son
A Stranger On Reddit Painted My Favourite Picture Of Me And My Son
“All news sources want their content to go viral, but biased news sources seem more willing to engage users with emotionally charged content, especially as political polarization increases,” Knutson said, adding that such a polarizing strategy can actually be detrimental to an individual’s ability to make well-informed decisions.
Knutson also emphasized the importance of filtering content sentiment to sift out strongly negative and, more importantly, misleading news pieces that are primarily divisive in nature.
Cyclist Finds Injured Doggo, Carries Him To Safety And Gives Him A Forever Home
This Swan Hugging The Vet Who Saved Its Life
Today My Wife Is Officially Under 200 Lbs And I Was Finally Able To Do A Chin Up For The First Time In My Life
Fortunately, there are people who purposely turn to social media for the positive side of life. According to a 2022 survey by Sky Mobile, 1 in 3 Brits go online for uplifting content.
The study also revealed that more than half of UK citizens use social media to seek out content that only brings good vibes. At the same time, 45% of respondents agreed that positive and inspiring posts improve their mood for the day.
A Good Brother
Conan O'brien Bought All Of The Seat Fillers A Box Of Complimentary Snacks At The Oscars
His Work Has Influenced People's Lives
So, what kind of positive content is most popular among users? Findings revealed that posts featuring random acts of kindness (21%), animal photos (23%), and funny videos (30%) were among the most popular.
Spreading positive vibes around was also found to help lift one’s spirits. 43% of survey respondents said tagging a family or friend in a funny post also made them laugh, while 30% felt a boost in their mood.
Fter 7 Years Chained Up Outside.. We've Given Her A Forever Home 🐾 - She Has A Cleft Palate And Dwarfism, But She’s The Loveliest Girl 🐾
Cat Hugging His Mum After Being Lost For Five Hours
“Mom, I thought you were gone forever. I missed you so much” -kitty
Zack, A Special Needs Student At Penn State, Was Sad To Hear His Favorite Football Player On The Team Injured His Knee. So He Gave The Guy Cookies, A Note And A Hug
As a positive psychology expert and board member of Action for Happiness, Vanessa King reminds us that even the smallest positive mood boosts add up. It also helps us become more open to others and enhances our creative problem-solving abilities.
“Connecting constructively with people we care about and doing kind things for others are important for everyone’s happiness and wellbeing,” she said, reiterating the importance of being aware of how social media impacts our mood and managing what we access.
I Didn't Even Notice It At First
My Daughter Got Her First Backpack And Now We Match. Off To Daycare And Work
A Baby Elephant Crosses The River With Mom
Happy Is The Look On Willow’s Face When My Boyfriend Picks Him Up And Hugs Him.
Everybody Needs A Hug
Warm Hug When Reunited
They Tried Stopping Her Running, And Look What Happened 50 Years Later
Little Man Is Chuffed
Today My Mom Donated 22 Crocheted Blankets Made From Recycled Plastic Bags To The Local Homeless Shelter
Some Things Never Change
When Social Media Is Used For The Good Of Society
After Losing My Mom, Being Broken Up With, Battling Depression For Many Months, And Dropping Out Of College, I Finally Got My First Real Job
That Only Happens To You Once
Actually Made Me Smile
13 Year Old Twin Sisters, Chloe And Claire, Were Competing In A Race. After Chloe Was Injured, Claire Carried Her Across The Finish Line
During The 2010 Zheng-Kai Marathon Jacqueline Nyetipei Kiplimo From Kenya Saw A Chinese Elite Athlete Struggling To Drink Water
Ready As He'll Ever Be!
I love spending time with my grandparents, because once they’re gone I don’t want to regret not spending enough time with them. ❤️
Going Back To Work Next Week. Trying To Convince My Colleagues I Had A Beach Holiday
Lmao at least you can’t get skin cancer there
We All Need A Hug Once In Awhile
He Told Me He's Going To Hug The Evil Out Of The Evil Queen...
This Man Saved Millions Of Kids By Donating Blood 1,173 Times From The Age Of 14 To 81
When I Told My Little Boy That Victor, Our Dog Was Afraid Of Thunders (He Was Literally Shaking Because Rain Was Coming) Today, He Went Over And Gave Him A Hug!
Tia After She Got A Free Bag Of Dog Food For Donating Blood
Indiana Police Department Allowed People To Pay Off Their Parking Tickets By Donating Cat Food
Team USA Coach Andrea Fuentes Saving The Life Of Exhausted Swimmer Anita Alvarez
My 97-Year-Old Grandma Doesn’t Use Computers, But I Found A Meme Years Ago That I Thought She’d Like So I Sent It In The Mail. Turns Out She’s Kept It At Her Bedside Ever Since
I Donated My Hair Today!
Emergency Hug
Pele And British Captain Bobby Moore Trade Jerseys In 1970 As A Sign Of Mutual Respect During A World Cup That Had Been Marred By Racism
Swedes Donating Winter Coats To Anyone Who Needs One
Blessed_pillow
At Least He Was Cute Tho
I Might Win A National Teaching Contest Because Of My Students, And You Can See I Have Their Full Respect!
Our Town's 95-Year-Old Cobbler/Shoemaker Still Working After 76 Year On The Job
Before And After Photos From Donating My Hair To Angel Hair For Kids, Where They Make Wigs For Kids Battling Cancer!
My (Almost 9-Year-Old) Stepson Slid This Under The Door While I Was Working. I Immediately Had To Stop So I Could Go Give Him A Big Hug
My Daughter Donating Her 12” Of Hair She’s Grown For Wigs For Kids
Saw This Guy At Wal-Mart Buying All Of Their Remaining Santa Hats, When I Asked What He Was Buying Them For He Said "I Do This Every Year After Christmas And Donate Them To Children's Hospitals For Next Year"
Couldn't Have Described It Better Myself
What A Blood Donation Center Looks Like In El Paso After Police Said There Was An Urgent Need For Blood
Cheerleader Helping Out A Friend So Fan Could Get A Shot
A Friend Of Mine Is A Goalkeeping Coach. A Weird Goalkeeper Came To His Team's Practice Yesterday
Found This Under My Office Door, Along With $6. I Work At A Sports Venue
Grandma With The Drip
what grandma? I only see the world's most fashionable chair
Heartwarming
Nurse Discovers Her New Coworker Was The Premature Baby She Cared For Years Back.
Blessed Pumpkin
Blessed_cracker
Wholesome Neighbors
My Husband Donated 17 Years Worth Of Hair Growth Today To The Little Princess Trust
Sent An Image Of A Lobster To My Korean Grandmother Who Can Barely Speak English
Now That's A Cool Guy
(This Was A Few Months Ago) The Day After My Birthday Last Year My I Went To My Grandmas House And She Surprised Me With A Birthday Bundt Cake And “Party Animals” Surrounding It
Wholesome Grandpa Sharing Memes
4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff
Had A Rough Day And My Co-Workers Saw Me Crying. I Came Back To This
Man Builds Stand To Help Feed His Neighbors
Blessed_hispanic
Blessed_cow
Couples Shrek-Themed Wedding Completes With Fairy Tailed Guests
My 50th Blood Donation Tonight. Onwards To 100!
Ok so I need to go to sleep. I thought it meant he donated blood 50 times in one night and was going for 100…
My 95 Year Old Grandma Sent Me $20 To Donate To The Animal Rescue Group I Just Started Volunteering For
The Good Hearted People In My Neighborhood Set Up And Regularly Donate To A Free Community Book Exchange
I Work At Goodwill And Found $560 Inside A Book That Was Donated. Everyday Is A Good Day
Grandpa Crochets Dolls With Vitiligo
The First Number On My Scale Has Been A ’2’ For The Past 21 Years, But Not Today
Blessed Round
The Love Of Grandma
Happy Pride Month, Everyone!
Best Neighbor...
When Your 80-Year Old Neighbor Clears Three Feet Of Snow, So Your Husband Can Go To His Chemo Appointment
The Wedding Dress
I Have The Best Co-Workers In The World. Down With Lymphoma For A Bit And They Just Made Day!
The 66 Year Old Receptionist Where I Work Prints Out Memes On Paper And Puts Them On The Wall
Good Neighbor Fence Mod, Or Table On Demand
Wholesome Neighbor
My Fiancées Son Gave Me A Coupon For Free Hugs For Life. It's A Small Thing, But Fills Me With Great Joy Knowing He's Accepted Me As Part Of His Family.
Aw! This is sweet. My son’s name is Jude. He is 5 and he comes up to me daily and says “I know what you want mom….. JUDY SNUGGLES!!!” It’s the best.