We live in an era of 24-hour news cycles that primarily focus on the negativity of this world. It can leave many of us cynical, jaded, and even cause us to lose a bit of faith in our fellow humans. 

Occasionally, we will need a social media timeline cleanse, and that’s where Facebook pages like Beauty of Planet Earth come in. The name itself should be a good enough indication of the type of content you can expect: wholesome and uplifting, for a change. 

Here are some of the posts we’ve collected. Enjoy your dose of good vibes for today.

#1

An 83-Year-Old Man From Turkey, Hugging His Kitten During His House Fire

Elderly man holding a small cat tightly in snowy weather, showing compassion and the beauty of planet Earth.

Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #2

    My Sweet Dog Has Been Fawning From A Distance Over Our Newborn Daughter For The Last Couple Of Days

    Man cradling newborn baby with dog resting head on his shoulder, capturing the beauty of planet Earth and family bonds.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    anoushkapanse
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    "why does this puppy have no fur? oh well. she's cute regardless" -the dog, probably

    #3

    Ruff At First Sight

    Stray dog with a purple unicorn toy inside shelter, showing the beauty of planet earth through acts of kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    Ever wondered why most (if not all) news outlets post mostly gloomy and bleak-natured content? Simply put, it’s a rigged system. According to Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences professor Brian Knutson, even “balanced” news sources are incentivized to boost negative news to draw attention and strong emotions.

    #4

    My 90 Year Old Grandfather With Dementia, Hugging My 4 Year Old Son

    Elderly man and young boy sharing a warm hug outdoors, celebrating the beauty of planet Earth and family connection.

    My Son Ran In To Hug Him Before He Left And My Grandfather Who Cannot Remember Us Most Days Said To Me As He Hugged Him “I Really Love This Kid, I’m Glad He’s Here”.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #5

    In 2019, A Mother Won Fifa’s Best Fan Award After She Was Spotted In The Crowd Explaining The Entire Match To Her Blind Son

    Woman and boy in green sports jerseys sitting behind a glass panel, capturing a candid moment of the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #6

    A Stranger On Reddit Painted My Favourite Picture Of Me And My Son

    Two people cycling down a city street, capturing the beauty of planet earth in an urban environment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    “All news sources want their content to go viral, but biased news sources seem more willing to engage users with emotionally charged content, especially as political polarization increases,” Knutson said, adding that such a polarizing strategy can actually be detrimental to an individual’s ability to make well-informed decisions. 

    Knutson also emphasized the importance of filtering content sentiment to sift out strongly negative and, more importantly, misleading news pieces that are primarily divisive in nature.

    #7

    Cyclist Finds Injured Doggo, Carries Him To Safety And Gives Him A Forever Home

    Man cycling with a dog on his back, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through a wholesome outdoor moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #8

    This Swan Hugging The Vet Who Saved Its Life

    Person hugging a large swan indoors, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through a moment of gentle connection.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #9

    Today My Wife Is Officially Under 200 Lbs And I Was Finally Able To Do A Chin Up For The First Time In My Life

    Couples embracing outdoors surrounded by greenery, capturing the beauty of planet Earth in wholesome moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    Fortunately, there are people who purposely turn to social media for the positive side of life. According to a 2022 survey by Sky Mobile, 1 in 3 Brits go online for uplifting content. 

    The study also revealed that more than half of UK citizens use social media to seek out content that only brings good vibes. At the same time, 45% of respondents agreed that positive and inspiring posts improve their mood for the day.

    #10

    A Good Brother

    A big brother and father sharing skin to skin contact with premature twin babies, showing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #11

    Conan O'brien Bought All Of The Seat Fillers A Box Of Complimentary Snacks At The Oscars

    Handwritten note on a box of snacks with a cartoon drawing, showing the beauty of planet Earth through simple kindness and care.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #12

    His Work Has Influenced People's Lives

    Man with Down Syndrome meeting a smiling elderly man, highlighting the beauty of planet earth through wholesome human connection.

    Freedum_Fries Report

    So, what kind of positive content is most popular among users? Findings revealed that posts featuring random acts of kindness (21%), animal photos (23%), and funny videos (30%) were among the most popular. 

    Spreading positive vibes around was also found to help lift one’s spirits. 43% of survey respondents said tagging a family or friend in a funny post also made them laugh, while 30% felt a boost in their mood.

    #13

    Fter 7 Years Chained Up Outside.. We've Given Her A Forever Home 🐾 - She Has A Cleft Palate And Dwarfism, But She’s The Loveliest Girl 🐾

    Close-up of a small black dog with unique teeth standing on a couch, capturing the beauty of planet earth’s animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #14

    Cat Hugging His Mum After Being Lost For Five Hours

    Person in a gray hoodie holding an orange cat hugging their shoulder, showing the beauty of planet Earth’s nature and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    “Mom, I thought you were gone forever. I missed you so much” -kitty

    #15

    Zack, A Special Needs Student At Penn State, Was Sad To Hear His Favorite Football Player On The Team Injured His Knee. So He Gave The Guy Cookies, A Note And A Hug

    Two people sharing a warm hug outdoors, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth in a wholesome moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    As a positive psychology expert and board member of Action for Happiness, Vanessa King reminds us that even the smallest positive mood boosts add up. It also helps us become more open to others and enhances our creative problem-solving abilities.  

    “Connecting constructively with people we care about and doing kind things for others are important for everyone’s happiness and wellbeing,” she said, reiterating the importance of being aware of how social media impacts our mood and managing what we access.

    #16

    I Didn't Even Notice It At First

    Hand with skin-tone band-aid on finger, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth's diverse skin colors and textures.

    ApollonTweets Report

    #17

    My Daughter Got Her First Backpack And Now We Match. Off To Daycare And Work

    Man and child standing in a kitchen, both wearing backpacks, capturing the beauty of planet Earth moments together.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #18

    A Baby Elephant Crosses The River With Mom

    Elephants in natural habitats showcasing the beauty of planet Earth and wildlife in water and on land.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #19

    Happy Is The Look On Willow’s Face When My Boyfriend Picks Him Up And Hugs Him.

    A man in a gray hoodie smiling and hugging a content tabby cat, showing the beauty of planet Earth in a wholesome moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #20

    Everybody Needs A Hug

    Bronze statue of a man and child outdoors with a cat resting on the man’s shoulder, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #21

    Warm Hug When Reunited

    Young girl hugging her adopted cat on a bed, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through wholesome moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #22

    They Tried Stopping Her Running, And Look What Happened 50 Years Later

    Historic and modern marathon runners showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through determination and unity in sports.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #23

    Little Man Is Chuffed

    Small gray rabbit sitting on a patterned rug beside food bowls, a litter box, a wooden bed, and a woven hideout showcasing beauty of planet earth.

    hellollouix Report

    #24

    Today My Mom Donated 22 Crocheted Blankets Made From Recycled Plastic Bags To The Local Homeless Shelter

    Woman holding a handmade woven mat with 22 rolled mats on a couch, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth crafts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #25

    Some Things Never Change

    Father and daughter sharing a tender moment in a cozy kitchen, capturing the beauty of planet Earth’s timeless love.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #26

    When Social Media Is Used For The Good Of Society

    Elderly Walmart cashier smiling happily after viral video highlights beauty of planet earth through human kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #27

    After Losing My Mom, Being Broken Up With, Battling Depression For Many Months, And Dropping Out Of College, I Finally Got My First Real Job

    Young man wearing a white shirt and pink tie taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror, reflecting the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #28

    That Only Happens To You Once

    Chestnut-backed Chickadee perched on its image in a bird guidebook, showcasing the beauty of planet earth wildlife.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #29

    Actually Made Me Smile

    Two female boxers embracing in the ring showcasing the beauty of Planet Earth through sportsmanship and unity.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #30

    13 Year Old Twin Sisters, Chloe And Claire, Were Competing In A Race. After Chloe Was Injured, Claire Carried Her Across The Finish Line

    Two young athletes on a track, with one giving a piggyback ride, showcasing teamwork and the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #31

    During The 2010 Zheng-Kai Marathon Jacqueline Nyetipei Kiplimo From Kenya Saw A Chinese Elite Athlete Struggling To Drink Water

    Two marathon runners showing support and kindness during a race, illustrating the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #32

    Ready As He'll Ever Be!

    Elderly man sitting on front porch preparing fishing rod, capturing simple moments of the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I love spending time with my grandparents, because once they’re gone I don’t want to regret not spending enough time with them. ❤️

    #33

    Going Back To Work Next Week. Trying To Convince My Colleagues I Had A Beach Holiday

    Wood stain and varnish can sitting on a prosthetic leg, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth through restoration.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #34

    We All Need A Hug Once In Awhile

    Person cuddling two cats on a couch, showing the beauty of planet Earth through love and wholesome moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #35

    He Told Me He's Going To Hug The Evil Out Of The Evil Queen...

    Children interacting with a character in costume outside rustic building, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through joyful moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #36

    This Man Saved Millions Of Kids By Donating Blood 1,173 Times From The Age Of 14 To 81

    Elderly man donating blood in a medical facility, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth through acts of kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #37

    When I Told My Little Boy That Victor, Our Dog Was Afraid Of Thunders (He Was Literally Shaking Because Rain Was Coming) Today, He Went Over And Gave Him A Hug!

    Young child hugging a brown dog on a porch surrounded by green trees, capturing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #38

    Tia After She Got A Free Bag Of Dog Food For Donating Blood

    Happy dog sitting in a pet store aisle next to large bags of dog food, showcasing the beauty of planet earth and animals.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #39

    Indiana Police Department Allowed People To Pay Off Their Parking Tickets By Donating Cat Food

    Orange tabby cat inside a cage at an animal shelter, highlighting the beauty of planet earth and kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #40

    Team USA Coach Andrea Fuentes Saving The Life Of Exhausted Swimmer Anita Alvarez

    Two people gently embracing underwater in a clear blue pool showing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #41

    My 97-Year-Old Grandma Doesn’t Use Computers, But I Found A Meme Years Ago That I Thought She’d Like So I Sent It In The Mail. Turns Out She’s Kept It At Her Bedside Ever Since

    Paper with simple stick figure drawings showing going to and leaving grandma's house, placed near a lamp and a panda plush, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #42

    I Donated My Hair Today!

    Two men in indoor settings smiling casually, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through genuine human moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #43

    Emergency Hug

    Screenshot of a heartfelt tweet showing the beauty of planet Earth through a touching story of a child offering comfort.

    Flaminhaystack Report

    #44

    Pele And British Captain Bobby Moore Trade Jerseys In 1970 As A Sign Of Mutual Respect During A World Cup That Had Been Marred By Racism

    Two soccer players embracing on the field with photographers capturing the moment, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #45

    Swedes Donating Winter Coats To Anyone Who Needs One

    Wall of kindness with coats hanging outside a building, showcasing community care and beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #46

    Blessed_pillow

    White dog gently holding a pillow in its mouth, showcasing a sweet moment reflecting the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #47

    At Least He Was Cute Tho

    Black puppy lying on a keyboard in an office setting, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth with a cute and wholesome moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #48

    I Might Win A National Teaching Contest Because Of My Students, And You Can See I Have Their Full Respect!

    Math lesson projected on a whiteboard with notes and drawings, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through education.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #49

    Our Town's 95-Year-Old Cobbler/Shoemaker Still Working After 76 Year On The Job

    Elderly man working with leather shoes in a rustic workshop, showcasing craftsmanship and the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #50

    Before And After Photos From Donating My Hair To Angel Hair For Kids, Where They Make Wigs For Kids Battling Cancer!

    Side-by-side images of a man before and after cutting long hair into braided strands, showing natural beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #51

    My (Almost 9-Year-Old) Stepson Slid This Under The Door While I Was Working. I Immediately Had To Stop So I Could Go Give Him A Big Hug

    Handwritten note on white paper showing wholesome love and innocence, capturing the beauty of planet earth in simple words.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #52

    My Daughter Donating Her 12” Of Hair She’s Grown For Wigs For Kids

    Young girl with long hair tied in sections for donation and smiling after haircut, showcasing beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #53

    Saw This Guy At Wal-Mart Buying All Of Their Remaining Santa Hats, When I Asked What He Was Buying Them For He Said "I Do This Every Year After Christmas And Donate Them To Children's Hospitals For Next Year"

    Shoppers at a grocery store checkout with carts full of items, highlighting the beauty of planet earth in daily life.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #54

    Couldn't Have Described It Better Myself

    US Men's Curling Team celebrating on ice, wearing blue USA jerseys, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth in sports.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #55

    What A Blood Donation Center Looks Like In El Paso After Police Said There Was An Urgent Need For Blood

    A diverse crowd gathered indoors, showing the beauty of planet Earth through community and connection.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #56

    Cheerleader Helping Out A Friend So Fan Could Get A Shot

    Cheerleaders helping a fan at a sports event showcasing the beauty of Planet Earth through community spirit.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #57

    A Friend Of Mine Is A Goalkeeping Coach. A Weird Goalkeeper Came To His Team's Practice Yesterday

    Wild boar on a soccer field near the goalpost at night, showcasing the unexpected beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #58

    Found This Under My Office Door, Along With $6. I Work At A Sports Venue

    Handwritten apology letter on lined paper showing honesty and responsibility, reflecting the beauty of planet Earth values.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #59

    Grandma With The Drip

    Elderly woman dressed to match her favorite chair sitting in a cozy living room showcasing the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #60

    Heartwarming

    Text post about a personal transition experience highlighting the beauty of planet earth in everyday moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #61

    Nurse Discovers Her New Coworker Was The Premature Baby She Cared For Years Back.

    Two healthcare professionals smiling, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through kindness and care moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #62

    Blessed Pumpkin

    Carved pumpkin with a simple happy face, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth’s natural and wholesome art.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #63

    Blessed_cracker

    Black cat gently eating cracker held by human hand, showcasing the simple beauty of planet Earth moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #64

    Wholesome Neighbors

    Silver car with a cardboard cover over its open sunroof showing the beauty of planet earth and neighborhood kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #65

    My Husband Donated 17 Years Worth Of Hair Growth Today To The Little Princess Trust

    Man with tattoos holding two long braided hair strands in a salon, showcasing beauty of planet earth through natural hair.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #66

    Sent An Image Of A Lobster To My Korean Grandmother Who Can Barely Speak English

    Crab wearing striped knit mittens on snow, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth in a unique, wholesome moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #67

    Now That's A Cool Guy

    Man wearing orange cone hat and dark shirt indoors, symbolizing the beauty of planet Earth and technology innovation.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #68

    (This Was A Few Months Ago) The Day After My Birthday Last Year My I Went To My Grandmas House And She Surprised Me With A Birthday Bundt Cake And “Party Animals” Surrounding It

    Assorted animal figurines wearing party hats gathered around a frosted cinnamon roll on a tiled kitchen counter.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #69

    Wholesome Grandpa Sharing Memes

    Elderly man sharing printed nature photos with friends, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth in a cozy setting.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #70

    4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff

    Man wearing glasses and a red shirt sitting at a store counter holding assorted cleaning products representing care for the planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #71

    Had A Rough Day And My Co-Workers Saw Me Crying. I Came Back To This

    M&Ms and Van Houten chocolate bars beside a milk coffee drink and a cheerful note on a dark marble surface.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #72

    Man Builds Stand To Help Feed His Neighbors

    Wooden stand built outdoors to share excess vegetables from the garden showcasing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #73

    Blessed_hispanic

    Man standing and smiling with arms crossed in front of frozen food aisle in a grocery store, showcasing beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #74

    Blessed_cow

    Calf enjoying a bath and wrapped in a towel, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth in a wholesome moment.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #75

    Couples Shrek-Themed Wedding Completes With Fairy Tailed Guests

    Couple dressed as Shrek and Fiona celebrating a joyful wedding surrounded by colorful costume guests and themed cake.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #76

    My 50th Blood Donation Tonight. Onwards To 100!

    Man with beard and glasses donating blood indoors, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through acts of kindness.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    cadegroon
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Ok so I need to go to sleep. I thought it meant he donated blood 50 times in one night and was going for 100…

    #77

    My 95 Year Old Grandma Sent Me $20 To Donate To The Animal Rescue Group I Just Started Volunteering For

    Handwritten card expressing love and prayers with a twenty-dollar bill on a granite countertop, showing beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #78

    The Good Hearted People In My Neighborhood Set Up And Regularly Donate To A Free Community Book Exchange

    Person in a black coat browsing books on outdoor wooden shelves beside a city sidewalk against a stone wall.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #79

    I Work At Goodwill And Found $560 Inside A Book That Was Donated. Everyday Is A Good Day

    Money in various denominations placed on a closed pizza box on a toilet seat in a bathroom setting.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #80

    Grandpa Crochets Dolls With Vitiligo

    Grandfather with vitiligo holding crocheted dolls representing diverse skin tones celebrating beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #81

    The First Number On My Scale Has Been A ’2’ For The Past 21 Years, But Not Today

    Digital bathroom scale showing a weight of 199.9 pounds on tiled floor reflecting the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #82

    Blessed Round

    Handwritten note describing a dog as a circle companion because he is round, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth humor.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #83

    The Love Of Grandma

    Tweet text about grandma wrinkling a library book to show its popularity, highlighting the beauty of Planet Earth humorously.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #84

    Happy Pride Month, Everyone!

    Elderly woman holding a knitted sweater with a rainbow design, representing the beauty of planet earth and love.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #85

    Best Neighbor...

    A heartfelt neighbor story showing the beauty of Planet Earth through kindness and understanding between families.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #86

    When Your 80-Year Old Neighbor Clears Three Feet Of Snow, So Your Husband Can Go To His Chemo Appointment

    Person clearing snow outside window blinds on a sunny winter day, showcasing beauty of planet earth in snowfall.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #87

    The Wedding Dress

    Side-by-side photos showing the beauty of planet earth in timeless wedding dress memories and family love.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #88

    I Have The Best Co-Workers In The World. Down With Lymphoma For A Bit And They Just Made Day!

    Xbox Series X box with green and blue ribbons, a framed cancer fight quote, and a Sonic drink on a doorstep, showcasing beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #89

    The 66 Year Old Receptionist Where I Work Prints Out Memes On Paper And Puts Them On The Wall

    Printed meme pinned on a corkboard showing a man frustrated, highlighting the humor in workplace struggles.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #90

    Good Neighbor Fence Mod, Or Table On Demand

    Two men enjoying drinks with a wooden fold-out table on a backyard fence, showcasing the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #91

    Wholesome Neighbor

    Man playing outside with kids in a neighborhood, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth and wholesome moments.

    www.facebook.com Report

    Dominyka
    Dominyka
    #92

    My Fiancées Son Gave Me A Coupon For Free Hugs For Life. It's A Small Thing, But Fills Me With Great Joy Knowing He's Accepted Me As Part Of His Family.

    Note with handwriting offering free hugs on black fabric, representing the beauty of planet Earth through kindness and connection.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    lizsiemens
    Liz Siemens
    Liz Siemens
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Aw! This is sweet. My son’s name is Jude. He is 5 and he comes up to me daily and says “I know what you want mom….. JUDY SNUGGLES!!!” It’s the best.

    #93

    Rather Than Issuing Parking Fines This Holiday Season, My City’s Parking Inspectors Are Leaving Notes Asking People To Donate To A Food Bank Or Local Charity

    Green courtesy parking ticket on a car windshield with holiday decorations, highlighting beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #94

    Japan as a nation is full of madlads. From the food to the art to their work ethic, really mad indeed

    Group of people in yellow vests holding trash bags and cheering during a trash collecting event celebrating beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #95

    My Work Friend Just Got Back From A Cruise And I Found This Under My Office Door This Morning

    Handwritten letter and silver bracelet on wooden surface highlighting the beauty of planet Earth and thoughtful gifts.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #96

    A Coworker Noticed My Boots Needed Replacing, I'm Casual And New Boots Are At My Cost. These Were Waiting For Me At My Workstation

    Used black boots and a new boxed pair on a mat, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth through everyday moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #97

    This Couple Re-Creating Their Marriage Photo 70 Years Later

    Grandparents recreated wedding photos 70 years later, showcasing the timeless beauty of planet Earth and love’s lasting bond.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #98

    My Grandpa’s 88th Birthday Was A Few Weeks Ago. My Sister Got Him A Coloring Book And Crayons. He Says He’s Never Colored Before, But He Seems To Enjoy It. He Shows All His Visitors The Pages He’s Finished. He’s Colorblind, So Some Of The Puppies Are Pink, But He’s So Happy. He Melts My Heart.

    Elderly man sitting in chair coloring a cartoon page, enjoying a moment reflecting the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #99

    I Asked My Coworkers To Not Do Huge Decorations On My Desk. My Work Place Is The Kind To Bubble Wrap Your Whole Desk And Fill The Cubicle With Balloons For Your Birthday

    Miniature birthday decorations on a wooden desk shelf near a keyboard and computer mouse, showcasing the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #100

    The President Of Our Company Is A Giant Kid, So For His Birthday We Made His Office Into A Ball Pit

    Man sitting and smiling in an office filled with colorful plastic balls showing the beauty of planet earth theme.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #101

    My Coworker Was Crying During Our Shift So During Lunch I Got Her A Gift

    Plush duck sitting on a stack of books in an office space, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through everyday moments.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #102

    This Sign In My Neighbors Yard Makes Me Smile Every Time I Walk Past It

    Sign with messages about love, science, water, and human rights placed in green plants showcasing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #103

    Good Fences Make Good Neighbours!

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a wholesome story about neighbors rebuilding a fence, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #104

    My Kids Love The Neighbor’s Dog. I Noticed Toys Have Been Provided For Everyone’s Enjoyment

    Three orange and blue balls stuck in a chain link fence over green grass, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #105

    Today I Found Out That My 85 Year Old Grandma Puts These Little People In Seashells And Then Hides Them On The Beach For Kids To Find

    Miniature handmade figures inside seashells, showcasing the beauty of planet Earth through creative natural art.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #106

    A 76 Yr Old Retired Air Force Colonel Is No Match For His 4 Year Old Granddaughter

    Older man with colorful bows in his hair and beard, interacting with a young girl, showing the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #107

    You're Joking. You're Joking. I Can't Believe My Eyes! This Is How My Coworker Came Into Work Today

    Person in a burlap costume sitting at a desk with computer in an office, capturing the beauty of planet Earth theme.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #108

    Helping A Coworker With His Ties

    Text post screenshot showing a story about a co-worker needing help with ties, highlighting kindness in the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #109

    An Effective Strategy At Any Age

    Text post humor about a girlfriend turning on basketball to keep her partner occupied, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #110

    Blessed_lecture

    Small white dog sitting on floor between students in a classroom, capturing a moment of the beauty of planet earth.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #111

    Devastated Man Decieved By Best Friends, Cries Tears Of Despair

    Friendship and kindness captured in a heartfelt moment showing unexpected gifts and emotional gratitude.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #112

    A Museum Being Incredibly Wholesome To A Child

    Display of Bethan's donated rock in a museum case, highlighting the beauty of planet Earth and its natural wonders.

    Beauty Of Planet Earth Report

    #113

    A Mom Was Wondering Where Her Son Had Gone - She Found Out That He Had Seen An Elderly Ne