Occasionally, we will need a social media timeline cleanse, and that’s where Facebook pages like Beauty of Planet Earth come in. The name itself should be a good enough indication of the type of content you can expect: wholesome and uplifting , for a change.

We live in an era of 24-hour news cycles that primarily focus on the negativity of this world. It can leave many of us cynical, jaded, and even cause us to lose a bit of faith in our fellow humans.

#1 An 83-Year-Old Man From Turkey, Hugging His Kitten During His House Fire Share icon

#2 My Sweet Dog Has Been Fawning From A Distance Over Our Newborn Daughter For The Last Couple Of Days Share icon

#3 Ruff At First Sight Share icon

Ever wondered why most (if not all) news outlets post mostly gloomy and bleak-natured content? Simply put, it’s a rigged system. According to Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences professor Brian Knutson, even “balanced” news sources are incentivized to boost negative news to draw attention and strong emotions. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My 90 Year Old Grandfather With Dementia, Hugging My 4 Year Old Son Share icon My Son Ran In To Hug Him Before He Left And My Grandfather Who Cannot Remember Us Most Days Said To Me As He Hugged Him “I Really Love This Kid, I’m Glad He’s Here”.



#5 In 2019, A Mother Won Fifa’s Best Fan Award After She Was Spotted In The Crowd Explaining The Entire Match To Her Blind Son Share icon

#6 A Stranger On Reddit Painted My Favourite Picture Of Me And My Son Share icon

“All news sources want their content to go viral, but biased news sources seem more willing to engage users with emotionally charged content, especially as political polarization increases,” Knutson said, adding that such a polarizing strategy can actually be detrimental to an individual’s ability to make well-informed decisions. Knutson also emphasized the importance of filtering content sentiment to sift out strongly negative and, more importantly, misleading news pieces that are primarily divisive in nature.

#7 Cyclist Finds Injured Doggo, Carries Him To Safety And Gives Him A Forever Home Share icon

#8 This Swan Hugging The Vet Who Saved Its Life Share icon

#9 Today My Wife Is Officially Under 200 Lbs And I Was Finally Able To Do A Chin Up For The First Time In My Life Share icon

Fortunately, there are people who purposely turn to social media for the positive side of life. According to a 2022 survey by Sky Mobile, 1 in 3 Brits go online for uplifting content. The study also revealed that more than half of UK citizens use social media to seek out content that only brings good vibes. At the same time, 45% of respondents agreed that positive and inspiring posts improve their mood for the day.

#10 A Good Brother Share icon

#11 Conan O'brien Bought All Of The Seat Fillers A Box Of Complimentary Snacks At The Oscars Share icon

#12 His Work Has Influenced People's Lives Share icon

So, what kind of positive content is most popular among users? Findings revealed that posts featuring random acts of kindness (21%), animal photos (23%), and funny videos (30%) were among the most popular. Spreading positive vibes around was also found to help lift one’s spirits. 43% of survey respondents said tagging a family or friend in a funny post also made them laugh, while 30% felt a boost in their mood.

#13 Fter 7 Years Chained Up Outside.. We've Given Her A Forever Home 🐾 - She Has A Cleft Palate And Dwarfism, But She’s The Loveliest Girl 🐾 Share icon

#14 Cat Hugging His Mum After Being Lost For Five Hours Share icon

#15 Zack, A Special Needs Student At Penn State, Was Sad To Hear His Favorite Football Player On The Team Injured His Knee. So He Gave The Guy Cookies, A Note And A Hug Share icon

As a positive psychology expert and board member of Action for Happiness, Vanessa King reminds us that even the smallest positive mood boosts add up. It also helps us become more open to others and enhances our creative problem-solving abilities. “Connecting constructively with people we care about and doing kind things for others are important for everyone’s happiness and wellbeing,” she said, reiterating the importance of being aware of how social media impacts our mood and managing what we access.

#16 I Didn't Even Notice It At First Share icon

#17 My Daughter Got Her First Backpack And Now We Match. Off To Daycare And Work Share icon

#18 A Baby Elephant Crosses The River With Mom Share icon

#19 Happy Is The Look On Willow’s Face When My Boyfriend Picks Him Up And Hugs Him. Share icon

#20 Everybody Needs A Hug Share icon

#21 Warm Hug When Reunited Share icon

#22 They Tried Stopping Her Running, And Look What Happened 50 Years Later Share icon

#23 Little Man Is Chuffed Share icon

#24 Today My Mom Donated 22 Crocheted Blankets Made From Recycled Plastic Bags To The Local Homeless Shelter Share icon

#25 Some Things Never Change Share icon

#26 When Social Media Is Used For The Good Of Society Share icon

#27 After Losing My Mom, Being Broken Up With, Battling Depression For Many Months, And Dropping Out Of College, I Finally Got My First Real Job Share icon

#28 That Only Happens To You Once Share icon

#29 Actually Made Me Smile Share icon

#30 13 Year Old Twin Sisters, Chloe And Claire, Were Competing In A Race. After Chloe Was Injured, Claire Carried Her Across The Finish Line Share icon

#31 During The 2010 Zheng-Kai Marathon Jacqueline Nyetipei Kiplimo From Kenya Saw A Chinese Elite Athlete Struggling To Drink Water Share icon

#32 Ready As He'll Ever Be! Share icon

#33 Going Back To Work Next Week. Trying To Convince My Colleagues I Had A Beach Holiday Share icon

#34 We All Need A Hug Once In Awhile Share icon

#35 He Told Me He's Going To Hug The Evil Out Of The Evil Queen... Share icon

#36 This Man Saved Millions Of Kids By Donating Blood 1,173 Times From The Age Of 14 To 81 Share icon

#37 When I Told My Little Boy That Victor, Our Dog Was Afraid Of Thunders (He Was Literally Shaking Because Rain Was Coming) Today, He Went Over And Gave Him A Hug! Share icon

#38 Tia After She Got A Free Bag Of Dog Food For Donating Blood Share icon

#39 Indiana Police Department Allowed People To Pay Off Their Parking Tickets By Donating Cat Food Share icon

#40 Team USA Coach Andrea Fuentes Saving The Life Of Exhausted Swimmer Anita Alvarez Share icon

#41 My 97-Year-Old Grandma Doesn’t Use Computers, But I Found A Meme Years Ago That I Thought She’d Like So I Sent It In The Mail. Turns Out She’s Kept It At Her Bedside Ever Since Share icon

#42 I Donated My Hair Today! Share icon

#43 Emergency Hug Share icon

#44 Pele And British Captain Bobby Moore Trade Jerseys In 1970 As A Sign Of Mutual Respect During A World Cup That Had Been Marred By Racism Share icon

#45 Swedes Donating Winter Coats To Anyone Who Needs One Share icon

#47 At Least He Was Cute Tho Share icon

#48 I Might Win A National Teaching Contest Because Of My Students, And You Can See I Have Their Full Respect! Share icon

#49 Our Town's 95-Year-Old Cobbler/Shoemaker Still Working After 76 Year On The Job Share icon

#50 Before And After Photos From Donating My Hair To Angel Hair For Kids, Where They Make Wigs For Kids Battling Cancer! Share icon

#51 My (Almost 9-Year-Old) Stepson Slid This Under The Door While I Was Working. I Immediately Had To Stop So I Could Go Give Him A Big Hug Share icon

#52 My Daughter Donating Her 12” Of Hair She’s Grown For Wigs For Kids Share icon

#53 Saw This Guy At Wal-Mart Buying All Of Their Remaining Santa Hats, When I Asked What He Was Buying Them For He Said "I Do This Every Year After Christmas And Donate Them To Children's Hospitals For Next Year" Share icon

#54 Couldn't Have Described It Better Myself Share icon

#55 What A Blood Donation Center Looks Like In El Paso After Police Said There Was An Urgent Need For Blood Share icon

#56 Cheerleader Helping Out A Friend So Fan Could Get A Shot Share icon

#57 A Friend Of Mine Is A Goalkeeping Coach. A Weird Goalkeeper Came To His Team's Practice Yesterday Share icon

#58 Found This Under My Office Door, Along With $6. I Work At A Sports Venue Share icon

#59 Grandma With The Drip Share icon

#60 Heartwarming Share icon

#61 Nurse Discovers Her New Coworker Was The Premature Baby She Cared For Years Back. Share icon

#62 Blessed Pumpkin Share icon

#64 Wholesome Neighbors Share icon

#65 My Husband Donated 17 Years Worth Of Hair Growth Today To The Little Princess Trust Share icon

#66 Sent An Image Of A Lobster To My Korean Grandmother Who Can Barely Speak English Share icon

#67 Now That's A Cool Guy Share icon

#68 (This Was A Few Months Ago) The Day After My Birthday Last Year My I Went To My Grandmas House And She Surprised Me With A Birthday Bundt Cake And “Party Animals” Surrounding It Share icon

#69 Wholesome Grandpa Sharing Memes Share icon

#70 4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff Share icon

#71 Had A Rough Day And My Co-Workers Saw Me Crying. I Came Back To This Share icon

#72 Man Builds Stand To Help Feed His Neighbors Share icon

#75 Couples Shrek-Themed Wedding Completes With Fairy Tailed Guests Share icon

#76 My 50th Blood Donation Tonight. Onwards To 100! Share icon

#77 My 95 Year Old Grandma Sent Me $20 To Donate To The Animal Rescue Group I Just Started Volunteering For Share icon

#78 The Good Hearted People In My Neighborhood Set Up And Regularly Donate To A Free Community Book Exchange Share icon

#79 I Work At Goodwill And Found $560 Inside A Book That Was Donated. Everyday Is A Good Day Share icon

#80 Grandpa Crochets Dolls With Vitiligo Share icon

#81 The First Number On My Scale Has Been A ’2’ For The Past 21 Years, But Not Today Share icon

#82 Blessed Round Share icon

#83 The Love Of Grandma Share icon

#84 Happy Pride Month, Everyone! Share icon

#85 Best Neighbor... Share icon

#86 When Your 80-Year Old Neighbor Clears Three Feet Of Snow, So Your Husband Can Go To His Chemo Appointment Share icon

#87 The Wedding Dress Share icon

#88 I Have The Best Co-Workers In The World. Down With Lymphoma For A Bit And They Just Made Day! Share icon

#89 The 66 Year Old Receptionist Where I Work Prints Out Memes On Paper And Puts Them On The Wall Share icon

#90 Good Neighbor Fence Mod, Or Table On Demand Share icon

#91 Wholesome Neighbor Share icon

#92 My Fiancées Son Gave Me A Coupon For Free Hugs For Life. It's A Small Thing, But Fills Me With Great Joy Knowing He's Accepted Me As Part Of His Family. Share icon

#93 Rather Than Issuing Parking Fines This Holiday Season, My City’s Parking Inspectors Are Leaving Notes Asking People To Donate To A Food Bank Or Local Charity Share icon

#94 Japan as a nation is full of madlads. From the food to the art to their work ethic, really mad indeed Share icon

#95 My Work Friend Just Got Back From A Cruise And I Found This Under My Office Door This Morning Share icon

#96 A Coworker Noticed My Boots Needed Replacing, I'm Casual And New Boots Are At My Cost. These Were Waiting For Me At My Workstation Share icon

#97 This Couple Re-Creating Their Marriage Photo 70 Years Later Share icon

#98 My Grandpa’s 88th Birthday Was A Few Weeks Ago. My Sister Got Him A Coloring Book And Crayons. He Says He’s Never Colored Before, But He Seems To Enjoy It. He Shows All His Visitors The Pages He’s Finished. He’s Colorblind, So Some Of The Puppies Are Pink, But He’s So Happy. He Melts My Heart. Share icon

#99 I Asked My Coworkers To Not Do Huge Decorations On My Desk. My Work Place Is The Kind To Bubble Wrap Your Whole Desk And Fill The Cubicle With Balloons For Your Birthday Share icon

#100 The President Of Our Company Is A Giant Kid, So For His Birthday We Made His Office Into A Ball Pit Share icon

#101 My Coworker Was Crying During Our Shift So During Lunch I Got Her A Gift Share icon

#102 This Sign In My Neighbors Yard Makes Me Smile Every Time I Walk Past It Share icon

#103 Good Fences Make Good Neighbours! Share icon

#104 My Kids Love The Neighbor’s Dog. I Noticed Toys Have Been Provided For Everyone’s Enjoyment Share icon

#105 Today I Found Out That My 85 Year Old Grandma Puts These Little People In Seashells And Then Hides Them On The Beach For Kids To Find Share icon

#106 A 76 Yr Old Retired Air Force Colonel Is No Match For His 4 Year Old Granddaughter Share icon

#107 You're Joking. You're Joking. I Can't Believe My Eyes! This Is How My Coworker Came Into Work Today Share icon

#108 Helping A Coworker With His Ties Share icon

#109 An Effective Strategy At Any Age Share icon

#111 Devastated Man Decieved By Best Friends, Cries Tears Of Despair Share icon

#112 A Museum Being Incredibly Wholesome To A Child Share icon