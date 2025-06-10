ADVERTISEMENT

With plastic surgery promising to make people look 20 years younger and many women feeling pressure around aging (which is a completely natural process, might I add), it’s refreshing to celebrate those who embrace it with confidence.

Beauty is so much more than skin keeping its elasticity. It lies in your choices, the meaningful connections you make along the way, and the love you share with the world. To honor the power and grace of aging, let’s explore how women age around the world, captured by talented photographer Mihaela Noroc, the artist behind the photo project “The Atlas of Beauty”.

