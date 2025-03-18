ADVERTISEMENT

A needle and some ink can transform into beautiful tattoo masterpieces in the right hands. This time, we’d like to share the work of Jing, a talented tattoo artist from Los Angeles, California.

Jing specializes in fine-line, elegant, yet subtle colorwork, which has attracted over 119K admirers on her Instagram account. With Jing, clients seek more than just a tattoo—they want a touch of magic they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. While each tattoo is deeply personal, Jing has created several pieces featuring a signature stripe with a serene background, customized to reflect each client’s unique vision.

More info: Instagram | firstjing.com