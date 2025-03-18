ADVERTISEMENT

A needle and some ink can transform into beautiful tattoo masterpieces in the right hands. This time, we’d like to share the work of Jing, a talented tattoo artist from Los Angeles, California.

Jing specializes in fine-line, elegant, yet subtle colorwork, which has attracted over 119K admirers on her Instagram account. With Jing, clients seek more than just a tattoo—they want a touch of magic they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. While each tattoo is deeply personal, Jing has created several pieces featuring a signature stripe with a serene background, customized to reflect each client’s unique vision.

More info: Instagram | firstjing.com

#1

Fine-line tattoo featuring cranes and cherry blossoms in dreamy, colorful settings on a forearm.

firstjing Report

    #2

    Fine-line tattoo with dreamy scenery on forearm, featuring intricate designs of a tiger and nature elements.

    firstjing Report

    #3

    Fine-line tattoo depicting a dreamy dragon scene on a person's back.

    firstjing Report

    #4

    Fine-line tattoo of a tiger with floral and geometric elements on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #5

    Fine-line tattoo of an orca and planets on an arm, creating a dreamy setting.

    firstjing Report

    #6

    Fine-line tattoo of a black snake with pink roses, showcasing dreamy artistic design on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #7

    Fine-line tattoo of a pink peony flower with a decorative design on a woman's upper back.

    firstjing Report

    #8

    Fine-line tattoo on arm featuring a dreamy sunset landscape with mountains and clouds.

    firstjing Report

    #9

    A colorful fine-line tattoo featuring dreamy mountain and floral settings on a person's forearm.

    firstjing Report

    #10

    Fine-line tattoo of a planet and jellyfish in a dreamy setting on arm.

    firstjing Report

    #11

    Fine-line tattoo depicting a dreamy scene with vibrant colors, featuring clouds, sun, and a whimsical building.

    firstjing Report

    #12

    Fine-line tattoo featuring colorful, dreamy elements on a forearm.

    firstjing Report

    #13

    Fine-line tattoo with dreamy setting on arm, featuring intricate geometric and floral details.

    firstjing Report

    #14

    Fine-line tattoo featuring a crane and dreamy landscape on upper arm.

    firstjing Report

    #15

    Fine-line tattoo of a dreamy landscape with a crescent moon and clouds on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #16

    Fine-line tattoo of a dreamy scene with butterflies and flowers on a person's arm.

    firstjing Report

    Fine-line tattoo featuring a book, mountains, planets, and animal in dreamy setting on leg.

    firstjing Report

    #18

    Fine-line tattoo on an arm depicting a dreamy scene with moon and fish, featuring vibrant colors.

    firstjing Report

    #19

    Fine-line tattoos showcasing colorful, dreamy settings on a person's arm.

    firstjing Report

    #20

    Colorful fine-line tattoo featuring books, butterflies, and a dragon in a dreamy setting on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #21

    Fine-line tattoo of a koi fish and lotus flowers, showcasing dreamy settings on a person's leg.

    firstjing Report

    #22

    Fine-line tattoo with a dreamy setting on a forearm, featuring vibrant colors and intricate details.

    firstjing Report

    #23

    Fine-line tattoo of a dreamy landscape with deer and waves on an arm, showcasing intricate details.

    firstjing Report

    #24

    Fine-line tattoo of pink flowers and koi fish on forearm, showcasing dreamy settings.

    firstjing Report

    #25

    Fine-line tattoo with a dreamy landscape design on a person's back, featuring cherry blossoms and koi fish.

    firstjing Report

    #26

    Fine-line tattoo of a dragon and kids in a dreamy setting on a person's back, wearing a floral dress.

    firstjing Report

    #27

    Fine-line tattoo on forearm with dreamy settings, featuring colorful landscape and skies.

    firstjing Report

    #28

    Fine-line tattoo with dreamy earth and floral design on arm.

    firstjing Report

    #29

    Fine-line tattoos featuring colorful fish and a leaf on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #30

    Fine-line tattoo of a koi fish with floral accents on an arm, showcasing stunning artistry in dreamy settings.

    firstjing Report

    #31

    Fine-line tattoo of an hourglass with intricate, dreamy design on a person's arm.

    firstjing Report

    #32

    Woman with fine-line tattoos of three small dragons on her shoulder and arm.

    firstjing Report

    #33

    Fine-line tattoo featuring dreamy ocean setting with sharks and flowers on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #34

    Fine-line tattoo featuring whimsical nature scene and text on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #35

    Fine-line tattoo on forearm depicting a colorful, dreamy landscape with trees and water.

    firstjing Report

    #36

    Fine-line tattoo on forearm with intricate, dreamy design featuring bird, leaves, and a stylized spider motif.

    firstjing Report

    #37

    Fine-line tattoo of a butterfly and flowers with dreamy landscape on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #38

    Fine-line tattoos of koi fish on a shoulder, showcasing intricate and dreamy designs.

    firstjing Report

    #39

    Fine-line tattoo of a geometric lion design on an arm, showcasing stunning artistry.

    firstjing Report

    #40

    Fine-line tattoo of purple flowers on forearm, showcasing dreamy design.

    firstjing Report

    #41

    Fine-line tattoo on arm featuring a dreamy setting with blue accents.

    firstjing Report

    #42

    Fine-line tattoo with dreamy winged horse design on arm, showcasing intricate artistry.

    firstjing Report

    #43

    A fine-line tattoo of a butterfly with dreamy settings and geometric patterns on an arm, showcasing artistic detail.

    firstjing Report

    #44

    Fine-line tattoo featuring a dreamy landscape with mountains and trees.

    firstjing Report

    #45

    Fine-line tattoo of blue flowers and paw prints on an arm.

    firstjing Report

    #46

    Fine-line tattoo on arm featuring a dreamy setting with whales and waves.

    firstjing Report

    #47

    Fine-line tattoo of a colorful butterfly on a person's arm, showcasing dreamy settings and artistic detail.

    firstjing Report

