Sculpture has been used as a form of human expression since prehistoric times. In fact, the earliest known works of sculpture date from around 32,000 B.C.

They were, of course, far from how we imagine sculptures today, mostly either utilitarian objects decorated with sculptural forms or small animal and human figures carved in bone, ivory, or stone. Researchers suspect that these earliest forms of sculpture had been used mostly for spiritual and religious purposes.

Fast forward to Greek sculpture, which shaped the way we perceive human creativity and skill as something eternal. Then you look back at its revival in Roman art that opened up new horizons still relevant today, and then you look at the great Renaissance master Michelangelo or French sculptor Rodin or Jeff Koons, the sculptor of today, and you wonder.

