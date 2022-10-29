Sculpture has been used as a form of human expression since prehistoric times. In fact, the earliest known works of sculpture date from around 32,000 B.C.

They were, of course, far from how we imagine sculptures today, mostly either utilitarian objects decorated with sculptural forms or small animal and human figures carved in bone, ivory, or stone. Researchers suspect that these earliest forms of sculpture had been used mostly for spiritual and religious purposes.

Fast forward to Greek sculpture, which shaped the way we perceive human creativity and skill as something eternal. Then you look back at its revival in Roman art that opened up new horizons still relevant today, and then you look at the great Renaissance master Michelangelo or French sculptor Rodin or Jeff Koons, the sculptor of today, and you wonder.

Can there be anything more profound and beautiful than these incredible sculptures? Well, the answer is below thanks to a beautiful Facebook account titled “Sculpture.” We wrapped up some of the most incredible pictures of sculpture shared on this page, so enjoy!

#1

Nichola Theakston

Nichola Theakston

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited)

I love them. The Sphynx kitty is my favorite.

#2

Artist: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia, Moonlight Shadow, Bronze, 2019

Artist: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia, Moonlight Shadow, Bronze, 2019

college.lesbian
college.lesbian
Community Member
41 minutes ago

boys can indeed wear skirts. fight me.

#3

Bruno Walpoth, Wood Sculpture

Bruno Walpoth, Wood Sculpture

college.lesbian
college.lesbian
Community Member
44 minutes ago

wow, speechless

#4

Zhanna Martin

Zhanna Martin

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
50 minutes ago

These are adorable!

#5

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

college.lesbian
college.lesbian
Community Member
42 minutes ago

so stunning wow

#6

Artist, Ostinelli & Priest, Ceramic

Artist, Ostinelli & Priest, Ceramic

#7

Artist: Hans Op De Beeck

Artist: Hans Op De Beeck

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Aw! Looks so real.

#8

Gaku, Broccoli Carving

Gaku, Broccoli Carving

college.lesbian
college.lesbian
Community Member
40 minutes ago

WHAT. how has the world not known this has existed before.

#9

Artist: Luo Li Rong

Artist: Luo Li Rong

college.lesbian
college.lesbian
Community Member
39 minutes ago

wow, no words

#10

Leah Jeffrey, Scrap Metal Sculpture

Leah Jeffrey, Scrap Metal Sculpture

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
43 minutes ago

So cool. Love the bunny!

#11

Christopher Robin Nordstrom, Miniature Japanese Building

Christopher Robin Nordstrom, Miniature Japanese Building

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I love the tiny air conditioners.

#12

"Black Maiden In Veil Of Midnight", 2022, Morel Doucet, Slip-Casted White Earthenware

"Black Maiden In Veil Of Midnight", 2022, Morel Doucet, Slip-Casted White Earthenware

#13

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

#14

Daniele Barresi

Daniele Barresi

#15

Artist: Valérie Hadida

Artist: Valérie Hadida

#16

Artist: Matthew Simmonds, Rock Carving

Artist: Matthew Simmonds, Rock Carving

#17

Johnson Tsang, Ceramic

Johnson Tsang, Ceramic

#18

Matt Buckley

Matt Buckley

#19

Alex Chinneck

Alex Chinneck

#20

Johnson Tsang, Ceramic

Johnson Tsang, Ceramic

college.lesbian
college.lesbian
Community Member
39 minutes ago

slightly creepy yet beautiful? kinda reminds me of the disney short called Bao

#21

Paola Grizi

Paola Grizi

#22

Artist: Anton Smit

Artist: Anton Smit

#23

Henrique Oliveira

Henrique Oliveira

#24

Mila Zemliakova, Textile Art

Mila Zemliakova, Textile Art

#25

Warren King, Cardboard Sculpture

Warren King, Cardboard Sculpture

#26

Nichola Theakston, Ceramic

Nichola Theakston, Ceramic

#27

Sabin Howard

Sabin Howard

#28

Ikuo Inada, Wooden Sculpture

Ikuo Inada, Wooden Sculpture

#29

Tach Pollard, Wood Sculptor

Tach Pollard, Wood Sculptor

#30

Artist: Brian Mock, Welded Metal Sculpture

Artist: Brian Mock, Welded Metal Sculpture

#31

Artist: Willy Verginer, Wood Sculpture

Artist: Willy Verginer, Wood Sculpture

#32

Artist: Valérie Hadida

Artist: Valérie Hadida

#33

Artist: Daniel Popper

Artist: Daniel Popper

#34

"Dream Dancer", 2009, Keith Wallace Smith, Porcelain, Terra-Cotta, And Rope

“Dream Dancer”, 2009, Keith Wallace Smith, Porcelain, Terra-Cotta, And Rope

#35

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

#36

Vestige, K. William Lequier, Glass Sculpture

Vestige, K. William Lequier, Glass Sculpture

#37

Wilfried Grootens

Wilfried Grootens

#38

Vaishali & Naya, Miniature Paper Sculpture

Vaishali & Naya, Miniature Paper Sculpture

Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
44 minutes ago

That's amazing. It's so detailed and tiny!

#39

Oliver Marinkoski

Oliver Marinkoski

#40

Berit Hildre

Berit Hildre

#41

"Catch Your Breath", Debra Baxter

"Catch Your Breath", Debra Baxter

#42

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

#43

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

#44

#45

Artist: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia, Moonlight Shadow, Bronze, 2019

Artist: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia, Moonlight Shadow, Bronze, 2019

#46

Anna Nazarenko

Anna Nazarenko

#47

Artist : Krzysztof Śliwka

Artist : Krzysztof Śliwka

#48

Artist: Gerard Mas

Artist: Gerard Mas

#49

Marie Cohydon

Marie Cohydon

#50

Christopher Guinet

Christopher Guinet

#51

Diana Beltrán Herrera

Diana Beltrán Herrera

#52

Green Hermes, 2022, Massimiliano Pelletti, Green Onyx

Green Hermes, 2022, Massimiliano Pelletti, Green Onyx

#53

Venere Di Arles, 2022, Massimiliano Pelletti, Calcare Grottoso

Venere Di Arles, 2022, Massimiliano Pelletti, Calcare Grottoso

#54

Fanni Sandor

Fanni Sandor

#55

Ikuo Inada, Wooden Sculpture

Ikuo Inada, Wooden Sculpture

#56

"Forest Of Coexistence", 2021, Kang Dong Hyun, Stainless Steel & Urethane Paint

“Forest Of Coexistence”, 2021, Kang Dong Hyun, Stainless Steel & Urethane Paint

#57

Martin Eichinger

Martin Eichinger

#58

En Iwamura, Ceramic

En Iwamura, Ceramic

#59

Irma Gruenholz, Clay Sculpture

Irma Gruenholz, Clay Sculpture

#60

Lee Sangsoo

Lee Sangsoo

#61

Mitchell Grafton

Mitchell Grafton

#62

Lidiya Marinchuk

Lidiya Marinchuk

#63

César Orrico

César Orrico

#64

Isabel Miramontes

Isabel Miramontes

#65

Peter Hayes

Peter Hayes

#66

Sabin Howard

Sabin Howard

#67

Paul Harvey

Paul Harvey

#68

Patrick Berthaud

Patrick Berthaud

#69

Taiichiro Yoshida

Taiichiro Yoshida

#70

Mark Coreth

Mark Coreth

#71

Artist: Kraig Varner, Sleeping Beauty

Artist: Kraig Varner, Sleeping Beauty

#72

Ofer Rubin

Ofer Rubin

#73

"Staircase To Heaven", Strijdom Van

“Staircase To Heaven”, Strijdom Van

#74

Helena Oplakanska

Helena Oplakanska

#75

Artist: Jason Decaires Taylor, Museum Of Underwater Sculpture

Artist: Jason Decaires Taylor, Museum Of Underwater Sculpture

#76

Artist: Hans Op De Beeck, Dancer, 2021

Artist: Hans Op De Beeck, Dancer, 2021

#77

T.a.g. Smith

T.a.g. Smith

#78

Sharif Bey, Mixed Media

Sharif Bey, Mixed Media

#79

Mohsen Heydari Yeganeh

Mohsen Heydari Yeganeh

#80

Martin Eichinger

Martin Eichinger

#81

Steampunk Mask, Dmitriy Bragin

Steampunk Mask, Dmitriy Bragin

#82

Matthew Chambers, Ceramic

Matthew Chambers, Ceramic