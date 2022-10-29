95 Beautiful And Interesting Sculptures Shared On This Page With 360k Followers
Sculpture has been used as a form of human expression since prehistoric times. In fact, the earliest known works of sculpture date from around 32,000 B.C.
They were, of course, far from how we imagine sculptures today, mostly either utilitarian objects decorated with sculptural forms or small animal and human figures carved in bone, ivory, or stone. Researchers suspect that these earliest forms of sculpture had been used mostly for spiritual and religious purposes.
Fast forward to Greek sculpture, which shaped the way we perceive human creativity and skill as something eternal. Then you look back at its revival in Roman art that opened up new horizons still relevant today, and then you look at the great Renaissance master Michelangelo or French sculptor Rodin or Jeff Koons, the sculptor of today, and you wonder.
Can there be anything more profound and beautiful than these incredible sculptures? Well, the answer is below thanks to a beautiful Facebook account titled “Sculpture.” We wrapped up some of the most incredible pictures of sculpture shared on this page, so enjoy!
Nichola Theakston
Artist: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia, Moonlight Shadow, Bronze, 2019
Bruno Walpoth, Wood Sculpture
Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture
Artist, Ostinelli & Priest, Ceramic
Gaku, Broccoli Carving
WHAT. how has the world not known this has existed before.
Artist: Luo Li Rong
Leah Jeffrey, Scrap Metal Sculpture
Christopher Robin Nordstrom, Miniature Japanese Building
"Black Maiden In Veil Of Midnight", 2022, Morel Doucet, Slip-Casted White Earthenware
Daniele Barresi
Artist: Valérie Hadida
Artist: Matthew Simmonds, Rock Carving
Johnson Tsang, Ceramic
Matt Buckley
Alex Chinneck
Johnson Tsang, Ceramic
slightly creepy yet beautiful? kinda reminds me of the disney short called Bao
Paola Grizi
Artist: Anton Smit
Henrique Oliveira
Mila Zemliakova, Textile Art
Warren King, Cardboard Sculpture
Nichola Theakston, Ceramic
Sabin Howard
Ikuo Inada, Wooden Sculpture
Tach Pollard, Wood Sculptor
Artist: Brian Mock, Welded Metal Sculpture
Artist: Willy Verginer, Wood Sculpture
Artist: Valérie Hadida
Artist: Daniel Popper
“Dream Dancer”, 2009, Keith Wallace Smith, Porcelain, Terra-Cotta, And Rope
Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia
Vestige, K. William Lequier, Glass Sculpture
Wilfried Grootens
Vaishali & Naya, Miniature Paper Sculpture
Oliver Marinkoski
Berit Hildre
"Catch Your Breath", Debra Baxter
