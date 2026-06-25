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A fitness influencer says a routine boarding process turned into a standoff at the gate after airline staff took issue with what she was wearing during a European heatwave.

Edda Pilz, known online as Edda Elisa, had dressed for the conditions. Temperatures across parts of Europe had climbed past 30°C, and like many travelers trying to cope with the heat, the 25-year-old opted for shorts and a crop top.

Highlights A German influencer said she was stopped from boarding after staff claimed her outfit made her look undressed.

She was allowed onto the plane only after putting on a hoodie and covering up.

The incident took place during a heatwave across Europe.

The timing was far from unusual. Authorities in the United Kingdom had issued travel advice for those heading to destinations such as Spain, France, and Portugal as the heatwave spread across the region.

At the airport, everything appeared to be moving normally until she reached the gate.

She raised her phone to scan her boarding pass.

“You cannot board,” she recalled being told. “You have nothing on. You are n*ked.”

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An influencer was almost denied boarding for wearing a crop top during a heatwave

Image credits: edda.elisa/Instagram

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What began as a routine check at the gate quickly turned into a dispute over what counted as acceptable clothing for a flight.

Edda said staff zeroed in on her outfit, which she had chosen to deal with the heat, but which they considered inappropriate for travel.

She was told to cover up before being allowed onto the plane. With little room to argue and a flight about to leave, she adjusted. Edda pulled on a hoodie and zipped it to the top. Only then was she cleared to board and take her seat.

Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

But the moment did not end at the gate.

After sharing the experience online, she appeared to expect support. The response moved in the opposite direction.

Many commenters sided with the airline, arguing that her outfit crossed the line for air travel.

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Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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“Save it for the beach,” one user wrote.

Others pointed out that dress codes are standard across airlines and do not bend for individual cases.

“Their company. Their rules.”

Lufthansa is far from the only airline that reserve the right to deny boarding to passengers based on their clothing

Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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In a statement, Lufthansa said it reviews cases where passengers report irregular interactions with staff.

“Lufthansa takes indications of potential irregularities in the way passengers are handled very seriously and reviews such incidents internally,” a spokesperson said.

At the same time, the airline made clear that its employees are expected to enforce its policies.

Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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“As a general principle, Lufthansa expects all passengers to wear clothing appropriate to the nature of public travel and not to impair the well-being of fellow passengers from a wide range of countries,” the spokesperson added.

“This expectation forms part of our General Conditions of Carriage. Our employees act on this basis with due discretion and within the scope of their judgment.”

Denying boarding over inappropriate clothing is a worldwide standard industry practice

Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

Airlines have long drawn their own lines on what passengers can and cannot wear, and those lines rarely look the same.

For instance, at United Airlines, passengers can be stopped for being barefoot or wearing clothing considered “lewd, obscene or offensive.” Southwest Airlines follows a similar approach, enforcing its own standards around what qualifies as appropriate attire.

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Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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American Airlines places the responsibility on passengers to dress accordingly, with the option to bar those who do not. At Delta Air Lines, the threshold extends beyond clothing, allowing removal if a passenger’s attire or hygiene is deemed likely to offend others.

Some carriers go further.

Spirit Airlines has updated its policy to reject passengers who are barefoot or “inadequately clothed,” including see-through garments or outfits exposing private areas, while Hawaiian Airlines reportedly bars items such as bikinis or anything that does not properly cover the torso.

This #German content creator said that @lufthansa prevented her from boarding a flight because of her #sportswear, which the airline’s staff considered inappropriate for air travel…#Germanistanpic.twitter.com/mTdPUFJMCB — Rami Zahra (@rami_zahra) June 24, 2026

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Beyond the United States, expectations tighten.

Qatar Airways applies stricter standards in premium cabins, limiting shorts and sportswear, and Saudia enforces one of the most restrictive dress codes, requiring loose clothing that fully covers arms and legs.

“They have dress codes.” The influencer’s attempt to have netizens side with her backfired

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