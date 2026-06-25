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A fitness influencer says a routine boarding process turned into a standoff at the gate after airline staff took issue with what she was wearing during a European heatwave.

Edda Pilz, known online as Edda Elisa, had dressed for the conditions. Temperatures across parts of Europe had climbed past 30°C, and like many travelers trying to cope with the heat, the 25-year-old opted for shorts and a crop top.

Highlights
  • A German influencer said she was stopped from boarding after staff claimed her outfit made her look undressed.
  • She was allowed onto the plane only after putting on a hoodie and covering up.
  • The incident took place during a heatwave across Europe.

The timing was far from unusual. Authorities in the United Kingdom had issued travel advice for those heading to destinations such as Spain, France, and Portugal as the heatwave spread across the region.

At the airport, everything appeared to be moving normally until she reached the gate.

She raised her phone to scan her boarding pass.

“You cannot board,” she recalled being told. “You have nothing on. You are n*ked.”

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    An influencer was almost denied boarding for wearing a crop top during a heatwave

    A fitness influencer in a skimpy white outfit on a beach, smiling with a building and sky in the background.

    Image credits: edda.elisa/Instagram

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    What began as a routine check at the gate quickly turned into a dispute over what counted as acceptable clothing for a flight.

    Edda said staff zeroed in on her outfit, which she had chosen to deal with the heat, but which they considered inappropriate for travel.

    She was told to cover up before being allowed onto the plane. With little room to argue and a flight about to leave, she adjusted. Edda pulled on a hoodie and zipped it to the top. Only then was she cleared to board and take her seat.

    A fitness influencer in a skimpy purple sports bra and leggings, posing in a kitchen.

    Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

    But the moment did not end at the gate.

    After sharing the experience online, she appeared to expect support. The response moved in the opposite direction.

    Many commenters sided with the airline, arguing that her outfit crossed the line for air travel.

    A social media comment discussing a fitness influencer and a social media content creator.

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    A social media comment about a skimpy outfit and a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy.

    A fitness influencer in a white skimpy sports bra and headphones taking a selfie in a gym.

    Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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    “Save it for the beach,” one user wrote.

    Others pointed out that dress codes are standard across airlines and do not bend for individual cases.

    “Their company. Their rules.”

    Lufthansa is far from the only airline that reserve the right to deny boarding to passengers based on their clothing

    Fitness influencer in a skimpy outfit at the airport, denied boarding during a heatwave.

    Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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    In a statement, Lufthansa said it reviews cases where passengers report irregular interactions with staff.

    “Lufthansa takes indications of potential irregularities in the way passengers are handled very seriously and reviews such incidents internally,” a spokesperson said.

    At the same time, the airline made clear that its employees are expected to enforce its policies.

    Screenshot of a comment saying Put a shirt on maam.

    Screenshot of a comment about cold airport and plane temperatures, -10 °C.

    Fitness influencer in a skimpy outfit, denied boarding, talking at the airport during a heatwave.

    Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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    “As a general principle, Lufthansa expects all passengers to wear clothing appropriate to the nature of public travel and not to impair the well-being of fellow passengers from a wide range of countries,” the spokesperson added.

    “This expectation forms part of our General Conditions of Carriage. Our employees act on this basis with due discretion and within the scope of their judgment.”

    Denying boarding over inappropriate clothing is a worldwide standard industry practice

    Fitness influencer in a skimpy outfit showing abs at the airport, denied boarding during a heatwave.

    Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

    Airlines have long drawn their own lines on what passengers can and cannot wear, and those lines rarely look the same.

    For instance, at United Airlines, passengers can be stopped for being barefoot or wearing clothing considered “lewd, obscene or offensive.” Southwest Airlines follows a similar approach, enforcing its own standards around what qualifies as appropriate attire.

    Screenshot of a comment on social media: Pro tip: A bra is not a shirt. Hope this helps. A fitness influencer denied boarding.

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    Screenshot of a comment on social media about a fitness influencer's skimpy outfit: It's so hot that she's wearing a sweater rather than a shirt? Makes sense.

    A fitness influencer in a skimpy outfit (sports bra and shorts) at an airport, denied boarding. She looks upset.

    Image credits: edda.elisa/TikTok

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    American Airlines places the responsibility on passengers to dress accordingly, with the option to bar those who do not. At Delta Air Lines, the threshold extends beyond clothing, allowing removal if a passenger’s attire or hygiene is deemed likely to offend others.

    Some carriers go further.

    Spirit Airlines has updated its policy to reject passengers who are barefoot or “inadequately clothed,” including see-through garments or outfits exposing private areas, while Hawaiian Airlines reportedly bars items such as bikinis or anything that does not properly cover the torso.

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    Beyond the United States, expectations tighten.

    Qatar Airways applies stricter standards in premium cabins, limiting shorts and sportswear, and Saudia enforces one of the most restrictive dress codes, requiring loose clothing that fully covers arms and legs.

    “They have dress codes.” The influencer’s attempt to have netizens side with her backfired

    Screenshot of a comment on social media: It's a plane not the beach. About a fitness influencer's outfit denied boarding.

    Screenshot of a comment on social media: Why didnt she just zip up her sweatshirt till the plane took off duh. About a fitness influencer's skimpy outfit denied boarding.

    A social media user comments on a fitness influencer outfit being too skimpy and denied boarding on an airplane.

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    A social media user sarcastically comments that airports and airplanes have air conditioning regarding a fitness influencer outfit.

    A social media user comments 'Everybody look at me' about a fitness influencer's skimpy outfit and being denied boarding.

    A social media user discusses a fitness influencer's outfit, noting it was a bra and not a shirt, causing her denied boarding.

    A social media user agrees that airlines have dress codes, explaining why a fitness influencer was denied boarding for her outfit.

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    A social media comment about a fitness influencer being denied boarding, saying, She'll be freezing on the flight with the ac.

    A social media comment about a fitness influencer's outfit, stating, Their company Their rules.

    A social media comment suggesting outfit alternatives for a fitness influencer, Or wear shorts and a tshirt that covers you up.

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