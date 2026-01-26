Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You Smarter Than Primary School You?”: Prove It By Scoring 35/38 On This Basic Math Quiz
Hand pointing at math equation on whiteboard alongside neon sign with words math type it.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Are You Smarter Than Primary School You?”: Prove It By Scoring 35/38 On This Basic Math Quiz

1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest – this quiz is very basic. We’re talking simple additions and subtractions, easy fractions, percentages, shapes, angles, and a bit of number logic.

All the questions are type-in. If you’re paying attention, this should feel easy. If not… Well, let’s just say missing too many might feel a little embarrassing.

Take it slow, double-check your answers, and see if your math basics are still solid. And if you haven’t tried the earlier parts yet, Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 are waiting for you.

Good luck – you probably won’t need it! 😉

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Calculator and pen resting on an open spiral notebook, symbolizing a primary school math quiz challenge.

    Calculator and pen resting on an open spiral notebook, symbolizing a primary school math quiz challenge.

    Image credits: PNW Production

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 38
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 38
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    robstevens avatar
    Rob Stevens
    Rob Stevens
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #36 is ambiguous. Also the number 14 doesn't fit because all the other numbers are divisible by 3.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    robstevens avatar
    Rob Stevens
    Rob Stevens
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #36 is ambiguous. Also the number 14 doesn't fit because all the other numbers are divisible by 3.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT