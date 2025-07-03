“Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?”: Prove It By Scoring Above 29/38

ADVERTISEMENT

Is your IQ as high as a fifth grader’s?

This trivia is your opportunity to show off your math skills. Whether math was your cup of tea or your worst nightmare, these questions will make you think about some of the most basic math concepts 🧮 ➕. You might say it’s too easy, but are you sure you’ll be able to keep your mind and fingers focused and not make silly mistakes because you were rushing? We’re not too certain, but one thing is for sure: this trivia is going to show how sharp your mind is and whether you can outsmart the basics of math.

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

Image credits: Cottonbro studio

