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Barron Trump’s UFC Appearance Fuels Concern And Wild Speculation About His Changed Look: “Absolutely Miserable”
Barron Trump looking serious at UFC event, sparking concern and speculation about his changed appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Barron Trump’s UFC Appearance Fuels Concern And Wild Speculation About His Changed Look: “Absolutely Miserable”

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Barron Trump drew significant internet attention after appearing at the June 14 UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

The youngest son of the US President, typically seen in tailored suits with neatly styled hair, opted for a more relaxed look, going without a tie and wearing his curls over his forehead.

He also appeared more subdued than in some of his previous public appearances. 

Highlights
  • Barron Trump attracted significant social media attention after attending a UFC event at the White House.
  • Viewers focused on his calm, low-key demeanor and speculated he looked “sad,” “tired,” or “burned out.”
  • The discussion came amid attention to his reported involvement in Sollos, a new beverage venture.

The change in style and demeanor quickly prompted discussion on social media, with users sharing a range of interpretations.

“Barron looks absolutely miserable,” one commenter wrote.

RELATED:

    Barron Trump’s laid-back appearance at UFC Freedom 250 drew widespread attention online

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump attending UFC event with Barron Trump in background

    Image credits: Getty/Jeff Bottari

    UFC Freedom 250 was a mixed martial arts spectacle staged on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

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    The event also coincided with the president’s 80th birthday.

    Close-up of Barron Trump looking serious at UFC event

    Image credits: Getty/Jeff Bottari

    Barron watched the fighters from cage-side VIP seating, which he shared with his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as his half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.

    While people usually discuss Barron as a potential successor to Trump’s legacy during his public appearances, this time the focus shifted, with many commenting on his apparent mood.

    “Barron is looking different… older, slightly heavier, tired. I hope all is well with him,” one said, while another agreed, writing, “He’s kind of carrying a brooding look.”

    Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Barron Trump at UFC appearance under dramatic lighting

    Image credits: Getty/Chris Unger

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    “Barron looks burned out,” a third noted.

    “He looks sad,” commented a fourth.

    A fifth attempted to explain his demeanor, saying, “He looked tired because he doesn’t enjoy the spotlight like his father.”

    Barron Trump raising hand at UFC event wearing a dark suit

    Image credits: Getty/Tasos Katopodis

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    The commenter added that the difference gave them “hope” that Barron would not follow the president’s public path and would instead chart his own course.

    “Be yourself and be a good person who gives back to the world,” they expressed.

    The last social media discourse surrounding Barron Trump had been comparatively light-hearted

    Barron Trump’s last public appearance came during his father’s State of the Union address on February 24.

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    Before the annual speech delivered by the U.S. president to Congress, the Trump family posted a picture of Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., his then-fiancée (now wife) Bettina Anderson, and Tiffany Trump, all dressed up.

    Barron, who was also part of the group, caused viewers to joke about his stature, calling him “an alien” and a “giant.”

    Screenshot of tweet discussing Barron Trumps look and energy

    Image credits: MPaps2

    Barron Trump at UFC event with group of people looking concerned

    Image credits: Getty/Bloomberg

    “Barron just reached up and changed a light bulb,” one user said.

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    Another compared him to “Slender Man,” a fictional supernatural character known for his exaggerated height.

    Some also argued that the photo was digitally altered.

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    “He looks photoshopped lol,” one wrote, while another added, “His proportions are diabolical.”

    “Why does it look like Barron is cut off at the hips and his legs are behind him?” asked a third.

    “Barron is actually two kids in a trench coat,” another user quipped.

    Tweet about a young man appearing to have seen too much for his age

    Image credits: cosmiccrucifix

    Barron’s father previously credited his maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs, for his height, which stands at 6 feet 7 inches.

    Barron appears to enjoy home-cooked meals. 

    One of his Oxbridge Academy friends told The Daily Mail last year that he avoided eating lunch with them in the cafeteria.

    “They had American food, Asian, and Indian food. There was a salad bar, a fruit bar, and on special holidays they would serve steak,” Barron’s friend said. “But he never ate.”

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    “He never specifically said why—just that he would wait until he got home.”

    The chatter about Barron Trump’s mental health came on the heels of the debut of his beverage company

    Box and can of Sollos Yerba Mate pineapple coconut flavor drink

    Image credits: Sollos

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    Sollos, a beverage brand “built around the Florida lifestyle,” started by a group of “close friends aged 19–23,” lists Barron Trump as a founding partner and director.

    The company launched a single flavor, Pineapple + Coconut, in early June, calling it “flawless” on its website, where it can be purchased.

    A 12-pack of the beverage costs $39. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

    It is said to contain Brazilian yerba mate, organic pineapple and coconut, and is sweetened with organic cane sugar, organic raw honey, and organic monk fruit extract.

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    The company’s website states that each can contains 250 mg of natural caffeine and 50 calories, adding, “SOLLOS is designed around the cycle of the sun, making it a versatile drink.”

    “From a crisp, refreshing start to your morning, to an afternoon pick-me-up, and even as a clean nighttime mixer, SOLLOS is built to move with your day.”

    SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc. is headquartered just minutes from the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

    Netizens continued debating the reason for Barron Trump’s downcast appearance at the 250 Freedom UFCTweet commenting on someone looking like they broke up with girlfriend

    Image credits: DanilaAOfficial

    Tweet suggesting someone is mad about having class in 4 hours

    Image credits: mick_g_w

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    Tweet stating Barron Trump has not been in class for over a year related to his changed look

    Image credits: juliethomas5_21

    Tweet saying Barron Trump looks absolutely miserable after UFC appearance

    Image credits: rentfree_lol

    Tweet defending Barron Trump as serious, not miserable about his changed look

    Image credits: pwilsondtf

    Tweet commenting Barron Trump looks like his father and has grown up

    Image credits: natlee308

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    Tweet noting Barron Trump grew out his hair and gained weight, appearing normal

    Image credits: Daywalker249

    Tweet commenting on Barron Trump's older and longer hair look

    Image credits: Sunshine_blue2

    Tweet mentioning Barron Trump's weight gain and college life

    Image credits: JelqingJohn

    Tweet saying Barron Trump knows the truth about his life

    Image credits: MikeMusial44713

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    Tweet stating Barron Trump is no longer 14 years old

    Image credits: MichaelTramuto

    Tweet noting Barron Trump looked tired late at night

    Image credits: AldaMetaX

    Barron Trump UFC appearance raises concern about his changed look and wellbeing

    Image credits: tx_heartland

    Social media comments speculate on Barron Trump's mental health and relationships

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    Image credits: kabirmki

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    michaelgrant avatar
    Michael Grant
    Michael Grant
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As much as I despise Michael Cohen now, his first book was pretty good. I always remember him saying "Don Jr. used to be a really nice kid, until Don Sr. f****d him up. Sins of the father.

    0
    0points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't you be miserable with that fvcking g**n as your old man? I bet he can't wait for his inheritance..

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    0points
    reply
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just read the title and can tell this is article is bovine excrement. Barron's look hasn't changed a bit. "Absolutely miserable" is his look.

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    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    michaelgrant avatar
    Michael Grant
    Michael Grant
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As much as I despise Michael Cohen now, his first book was pretty good. I always remember him saying "Don Jr. used to be a really nice kid, until Don Sr. f****d him up. Sins of the father.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't you be miserable with that fvcking g**n as your old man? I bet he can't wait for his inheritance..

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just read the title and can tell this is article is bovine excrement. Barron's look hasn't changed a bit. "Absolutely miserable" is his look.

    0
    0points
    reply
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