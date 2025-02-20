ADVERTISEMENT
Memes can be a great tool for communication, especially when it comes to sharing complex feelings or struggles. The combination of captions and goofy pictures allows people to touch on inner hardships with a flicker of humor. Since their introduction online, memes have grown beyond silly cat pictures into a means of discussing mental health, which helps people ease emotional burdens and connect with others online. One place on the internet where life struggles are widely discussed is the ‘Freud Intensifies’ Instagram account. It helps people’s hardships feel seen, which can be nice in a world that sometimes is isolating and lonesome.

#1

Patrick examining SpongeBob's mouth in a meme relating to dentists.

    #2

    A frog puppet in a store aisle, with text above and below about leaving without buying anything, capturing relatable meme humor.

    #3

    Sign on a building reads "Spicy Memory" with text above saying "You call it trauma, I call it," relating to memes.

    Mental health writer Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, shared that she felt weirdly excited when a client sent her a meme for the first time. “It felt like an honor to me. As someone who considers humor and sarcasm her love language, I received the meme as a sign of trust,” she said.

    “I’m grateful that my friends and clients have used memes to communicate with me in order to say the hard things—to make jokes about their traumas or an element of dealing with chronic depression, for example.”
    #4

    A humorous sign about family disappointment and tattoos, relatable for those barely functioning.

    #5

    Lego figure with awkward smile, text about trying not to be awkward during small talk; relatable memes.

    #6

    Cartoon character expressing different tired moods, relatable memes for those barely functioning.

    Sharing memes about mental health struggles, like depression, might look like a sad activity to those who don’t have to deal with melancholic feelings. However, research has shown that memes that discuss difficult-to-talk-about topics like isolation or anxiety are a safer and more comfortable way to share heavy emotions.

    “Also, finding the humor in tough situations can take some of the power away from these otherwise taboo feelings,” Blanchfield added.
    #7

    SpongeBob meme with a glowing suitcase labeled "that's crazy," about not paying attention. Relatable for barely functioning individuals.

    #8

    Three people in a subway, each looking tired, with a pizza box, a crow, and a wedding dress, resembling relatable memes.

    #9

    Psychology textbook meme comparing maladaptive pattern and cognitive restructuring with depression and no depression.

    While mental health memes typically depict dark or negative humor, psychiatrically vulnerable individuals report having positive experiences when engaging with them. In addition, they help them feel seen, providing validation when they feel alone in their struggles.
    #10

    Candy container labeled "We forgot the name" humorously illustrating memory lapses, relatable for those barely functioning.

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg this happened to me once. I was in uni and met this guy on the first day. Vibes matches and we hit it off. As we had similar subjects so we spent almost 3-4 hours together. Next day I saw him, smiled and opened my mouth and just stood there. I had totally forgotten his name and he realised what has happened. He got so offended and asked me to call him once I know his name. I found out later but even after two decades I can't forget the horror and embarrassment I felt

    #11

    Elderly woman with glasses and white hair, paired with a relatable meme about an "inner older lady" and early bedtime.

    #12

    A two-panel meme about barely functioning, depicting a person waking up confused.

    “Sometimes, no matter how many ways I phrase something or ask something to a client, they still have a hard time wrapping their head around the fact that they’re not The Only Person Who Has Ever Felt That Way,” Blanchfield said. “But while, yes, each person’s exact situation is different, feelings are largely universal. That is, while the exact grief of losing my specific mom, Carol, is not the carbon copy of your grief of losing your mom, we’ve probably had relatively similar feelings.”
    #13

    Cartoon character holding a sign saying "Laugh" during a serious situation; relatable memes theme.

    #14

    Cartoon frog drinking water with text advising to stay hydrated while suffering; relatable meme.

    #15

    Man reflecting on past self in a humorous meme about growing older, relatable for those barely functioning.

    According to her, “Memes feel particularly validating for the not-so-charitable feelings.” The study Mental health memes: beneficial or aversive in relation to psychiatric symptoms? carried out by Umair Akram and Jennifer Drabble also claimed that social support through online interactions like memes can help reduce psychiatric symptoms due to the bonds people create with others.
    #16

    Sigmund Freud meme text "Your Mom" reflecting relatable humor and barely functioning moments.

    #17

    Marge Simpson depicting daily struggles from morning to night, relatable meme.

    #18

    Woman humorously navigating a laser grid, relatable memes about therapy honesty.

    But there has to be a downside to this, doesn’t there? Well, yes, as not all mental health memes are beneficial. Some memes may reinforce outdated or inaccurate views and stereotypes of mental health conditions, further spreading misinformation and stigma rather than reducing it.
    #19

    Dog licking a heart-shaped lollipop, with text about avoiding panic, relatable memes.

    #20

    A man labeled "Turning 30" chases a woman labeled "People born in the 90s," depicting a relatable meme moment.

    #21

    Man standing in a messy kitchen with dishes piled everywhere, humorously representing barely functioning.

    They can also be seen as minimizing serious conditions like bipolar disorder, OCD, or schizophrenia, leaving people who suffer from them feeling invalidated. Not only that but in some cases, mental health memes can act as triggers for those experiencing specific symptoms by simplifying them or depicting them in a funny way.

    #22

    Young child with pigtails, wearing a sweater with cartoon characters, text overlay expresses wish to be a cat, relating meme.

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my nephew realised that all my cat does is eat, play, and sleep and also doesn't have to go to school, he said 'i will I was a cat '

    #23

    Viennetta ice cream meme about youthful perceptions of wealth and sophistication.

    #24

    Spider-Man in costume gesturing, with woman looking confused. Text: "Freud explaining the Oedipus complex" and "his mother".

    Therefore, it’s important to mindfully engage with mental health memes online. To avoid any potential harm while scrolling, seek balance by looking at content that promotes understanding, supports empathy, and discusses mental health struggles using reliable sources and facts. When sharing memes, be aware of them promoting the correct and empathic message instead of feeding into outdated and misleading stereotypes.

    #25

    Man in a desert scene referencing self as negative influence; a relatable meme for those barely functioning.

    #26

    Meme showing character in three images with text about becoming a boring adult, relating to those barely functioning.

    #27

    Cat meme about barely functioning: cat holding a phone with text "Using phone coz can't sleep" and "Can't sleep coz using phone."

    #28

    Wolf standing upright humorously mimicking human struggles, symbolizing relatable memes for those barely functioning.

    #29

    Man shouting, questioning life's ups, meme on functioning struggles.

    #30

    A bird holding a "LOVE" disc in its beak, relating to memes about barely functioning individuals.

    #31

    Nintendo quit screen message: "Everything not saved will be lost."

    #32

    Man wearing a humorous shirt about hating dumplings, talking to a woman outside.

    #33

    Alien meme depicting a UFO encounter with a relatable character expressing overwhelm, featuring humor elements.

    #34

    A crow with text overlay about reverse gaslighting, surrounded by skulls and abstract art.

    #35

    Split image meme humorously comparing emotions at the 18th and 30th birthdays.

    #36

    Meme of a frog in bed under city lights, thinking intensely about self-dependence.

    #37

    A man sitting on a couch looking tired, with a large jar of cheese balls beside him, relating to barely functioning memes.

    #38

    Director with a megaphone on set, captioned: "Okay, let’s try that again, but this time good." Relatable meme humor.

    #39

    Gummy bears fused together, illustrating empathy as one smiles and the other shows concern, relatable memes theme.

    #40

    Gravestone with text "Poet, Philosopher, & Failure" reflecting relatable meme humor.

    #41

    Shy emoji surrounded by blue butterflies, capturing relatable meme vibes.

    #42

    Three dancing frogs in a jungle scene, surrounded by flowers, next to a boombox and drinks.

    #43

    Sliced tomato resembling a face, capturing a funny meme moment.

    #44

    Possum meme about change with "shocked hissing" text, relatable for barely functioning individuals.

    #45

    Person in red sweater with a matching image shirt; meme about self-perception and irony.

    #46

    Meme comparing students from 350 BCE eager to learn with modern students barely writing essay titles.

    #47

    Minimalist comic meme illustrating conflicting thoughts, with one side saying "it is what it is" and the other "i am in so much pain."

    #48

    Man with long hair shaking hands in an office, overlaid with relatable meme text about keeping secrets and short memory.

    #49

    Hand holding a cigarette and a cup of coffee, with text reading "Europeans be like: mmmm breakfast." Relatable meme humor.

    #50

    Three identical individuals in a meeting, labeled "Me having a meeting with myself to get my life together," depicting relatable meme.

    #51

    Pixelated Paint palette meme with the word "Pain."

    #52

    Dog humor meme with a dog sitting on a wall, captioned "My dog after eating my philosophy book."

    #53

    Meme with faces swapped on a vintage family photo, captioned "how you met your mother."

    #54

    Waiters serve Spotify and fake scenarios at 3 AM, meme relatable to those barely functioning.

    #55

    Woman laughing with overlay of serious face, text about social meter running out, relatable memes.

    #56

    Drawing of a man climbing a folding chair with text about uncertainty, relating to barely functioning memes.

    #57

    "Vintage girl with deadpan expression, capturing the essence of memes for barely functioning individuals."

    #58

    Cat tangled in yarn with a humorous caption about life's struggles, illustrating memes about barely functioning.

    #59

    Meme depicting a white crab in a dark environment, relating to barely functioning with text about adapting to pressure and darkness.

    #60

    Cat peering through a tiger cutout, humorously illustrating the meme concept of inner strength.

    #61

    Cartoon character dreaming underwater, illustrating memes about barely functioning with an alarm theme.

    #62

    Man pushing boulder uphill meme with humorous caption about poems; relatable memes for those barely functioning.

    #63

    Cartoon woman warning against romanticizing solitude, humorous meme reflecting struggle to function.

    #64

    Man smiling with caption about drunken night, relatable meme.

    #65

    Animated person in red shirt looking stressed, hand on face, with text about acting mentally stable; relatable memes.

    #66

    Nancy from Ernie Bushmiller comic in bed, pondering if the world is another planet's hell, relatable meme theme.

    #67

    Golden statue humorously relating to feeling barely functioning.

    #68

    Digital illustration of a spine with exaggerated curve, captioned "I love your curves," highlighting relatable meme humor.

    #69

    SpongeBob reading a book, feeling relatable while trying not to forget his point or interrupt in a conversation.

    #70

    Tweets about books that evoke tears, featuring humorous reference to an organic chemistry book.

    #71

    3D figures carrying another with text: "what happened to him? he ate without youtube." Relatable meme humor.

    #72

    People on a train focusing on phones while one person is distressed, highlighting relatable functioning struggles.

    #73

    Patrick Star meme reacting awkwardly to old conversations, illustrating how barely functioning people feel.

    #74

    Man humorously displaying a large birthday banner with his photo for attention, despite claiming to dislike it.

    #75

    Young man in a black hoodie looking puzzled with a humorous sleep-related text above him; relatable meme theme.

    #76

    Scruffy man looking confused; relatable meme about houseplants and espresso machine.

    #77

    Person sitting with a tired expression, holding a phone, relating to barely functioning memes.

    #78

    Split meme showing a chaotic scene and peaceful advice, capturing relatable humor for those barely functioning.

    #79

    Frog and Toad meme about eating, relatable to those barely functioning.

    #80

    Meme showing a calculator app set for 7:00 next to an expressionless anime character lying in bed, humorous take on alarm mishap.

    #81

    A damaged car fueling up alongside text about lack of sleep; relatable meme humor.

    #82

    Meme about therapist advice, showing a sign inviting to a crying session at 8, relatable humor for barely functioning individuals.

    #83

    Side-by-side comparison: black boot versus colorful sock, humorous meme about self-perception.

    #84

    Man smiling in a suit with text about cryptic dream symbolism; relatable meme for barely functioning individuals.

    #85

    Person labeled "Tattoo Artists" kneels by labeled sharks, "People who need therapists," depicting humor about barely functioning.

    #86

    A meme comparing scientists and mathematicians’ reactions to philosophers when they can't get answers.

    #87

    Two men side by side, one labeled "Normal cashier," the other "Cashier that knows the code for that exotic fruit," creating a relatable meme.

    #88

    Philosopher meme features a frog in a suit with text overlay about life being meaningless.

    #89

    Cartoon of a person labeled "ME" avoiding an "EX-CLASSMATE" on a street; humorous take on barely functioning social interactions.

    #90

    Person staring at a kitchen fire with humorous captions about life and naps, relating to barely functioning memes.

    #91

    Cartoon mouse strutting confidently with a mischievous grin, relatable meme for those barely functioning.

    #92

    Philosopher holding a pyramid with text, "Every triangle is a love triangle when you love triangles." Relatable memes humor.

    #93

    Two people walk into a cosmic portal, symbolizing deep understanding in a meme relatable to those barely functioning.

    #94

    Blurry hamster holding a cross, reacting with shock; relatable meme humor for those barely functioning.

    #95

    Elderly man with glasses and a scarf, sharing thoughts on relationships in a meme about barely functioning individuals.

    #96

    Man in sunglasses and white jacket holding spray bottle, captioning birth and existence, relatable meme theme.

    #97

    Meme about being desired, featuring abstract art of people embracing, reflecting relatable themes for barely functioning individuals.

    #98

    Two figures illustrating anger levels, with the right one showing heightened anger when someone is in the kitchen. Keywords: relatable memes.

    #99

    A man identifies a butterfly as "random chest pain" in a relatable meme illustration.

    #100

    Cute cat meme with two panels showing contrasting facial expressions, angelic and devilish, relatable to barely functioning individuals.

    #101

    Man looking weary with text about adult responsibilities, relating to barely functioning memes.

    #102

    Neck wrapped in barbed wire, depicting emotional struggle; a relatable meme for those barely functioning.

    #103

    Two adjacent houses at the beach with "My music taste" text overlay, representing contrasting music preferences.

    #104

    Person leaning over reflecting on oversharing instead of being mysterious, relatable meme context.

    #105

    Person buried in sand with wave labeled "random wave of anxiety" and "me chillin," meme about barely functioning.

    #106

    Man with a cigarette looking stressed, relating to barely functioning memes.

    #107

    Nutella jar next to a plate of spaghetti covered in Nutella, captioned with a philosophical meme about morality.

    #108

    Two fish pondering existential philosophy with cigarettes in humorous meme format.

    #109

    Woman looking tired holding a cigarette with a caption about cooking and washing dishes, relatable memes.

    #110

    Stick figure cycle depicting social interaction struggles, common for those barely functioning.

    #111

    Statue with a book as a head, holding a face, captioned about self-judgment, relatable meme.

    #112

    Person dressed as a character with a humorous caption about personality and disorder, relating to functioning memes.

    #113

    Flaming angry cat meme beside a sad, teary-eyed cat meme, illustrating emotional contrast.

    #114

    Person sitting at an outdoor café table, wearing sunglasses, looking serious; relates to barely functioning memes.

    #115

    Cartoon meme with a philosophical statue head, captioned "They don't know that they don't know," reflecting relatable struggles.

    #116

    Meme comparing brain activity of those who need text and image versus those who only need text.

    #117

    Illustration of Plato’s cave with a speech bubble saying “chat is this real,” depicting relatable meme humor.

    #118

    A cyclical meme with five beetles and the text "how was your day," relating to barely functioning.

    #119

    Person in different shirts with text about philosophy and memes as coping mechanisms.

    #120

    Sigmund Freud meme with text about calling your boyfriend "Daddy," humorously relating to barely functioning individuals.

