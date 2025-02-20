ADVERTISEMENT

Memes can be a great tool for communication, especially when it comes to sharing complex feelings or struggles. The combination of captions and goofy pictures allows people to touch on inner hardships with a flicker of humor. Since their introduction online, memes have grown beyond silly cat pictures into a means of discussing mental health, which helps people ease emotional burdens and connect with others online.

One place on the internet where life struggles are widely discussed is the ‘Freud Intensifies’

Instagram account

. It helps people’s hardships feel seen, which can be nice in a world that sometimes is isolating and lonesome.