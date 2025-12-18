“Can You Identify These Reworded Band Names?”: 28 Challenging, But Funny Phrasings

ADVERTISEMENT

Many bands have gone through at least a few different names before settling on the ones that brought them fame and recognition. Whether the reasoning is legal disputes, controversy, a change of band members, or just a change in their sound and self-image, a new name can completely reform how we see and listen to them. So let’s see if we can trick you by changing the names of these famous bands!

In this quiz, you’ll be presented with 28 famous band names that we’ve reworded with cheeky synonyms, and your job is to guess the original name! Think you can still recognize them?

Silhouettes of a live band performing on stage with colorful gradient lights highlighting the music scene and band names.

Photo credits: David Yu