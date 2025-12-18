Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Can You Identify These Reworded Band Names?”: 28 Challenging, But Funny Phrasings
Image showing a monkey in water with text asking to identify reworded band names in synonyms challenge.
“Can You Identify These Reworded Band Names?”: 28 Challenging, But Funny Phrasings

Many bands have gone through at least a few different names before settling on the ones that brought them fame and recognition. Whether the reasoning is legal disputes, controversy, a change of band members, or just a change in their sound and self-image, a new name can completely reform how we see and listen to them. So let’s see if we can trick you by changing the names of these famous bands!

In this quiz, you’ll be presented with 28 famous band names that we’ve reworded with cheeky synonyms, and your job is to guess the original name! Think you can still recognize them?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Silhouettes of a live band performing on stage with colorful gradient lights highlighting the music scene and band names.

    Silhouettes of a live band performing on stage with colorful gradient lights highlighting the music scene and band names.

    Photo credits: David Yu

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    16/28. Some I have never heard of

    1
    1point
    reply
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    25/28. Annoyed I missed Aerosmith, especially since I was obsessed with them as a teenager!

    0
    0points
    reply
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    19/28. "You guessed some of the obvious ones..." How condescending can you get? No, I just figured them out. Had nothing to do with guessing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
