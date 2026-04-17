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Mother Pours Wine Over Daughter’s Wedding Dress While Smiling, Says It’s Fate
Upset woman holding head in hands next to a vintage wedding dress hanging on a door, ban mother attend wedding ruin dress concept.
Lifestyle, Occasions

Mother Pours Wine Over Daughter’s Wedding Dress While Smiling, Says It’s Fate

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One of the staples of a wedding for a bride is a dream dress. There are many things to consider: the weather, the theme of the wedding, the price, etc. On average, it takes brides four to five months to find the perfect dress. Some brides get custom dresses, others rent for this one occasion, while others opt for something vintage.

This mother tried to pressure her daughter to wear her wedding dress from 1989. Unfortunately, the young bride wasn’t a fan of the vintage vibe and went for a modern look. To buy her dream dress, she even worked double shifts. So, when her mother spitefully sabotaged her dress, the only thing she could do was uninvite her and hope for no drama going forward.

RELATED:

    A bride broke her back to finally buy the wedding dress of her dreams

    Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But in a few seconds, her mother completely ruined the gown and put her wedding in peril

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    Image credits: Sunny-FlowerBoi / Reddit (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MerlinTotem7

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    Commenters sided with the bride, questioning what kind of narcissist a mother has to be to do something like this to her own daughter

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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