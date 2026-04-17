Mother Pours Wine Over Daughter’s Wedding Dress While Smiling, Says It’s Fate

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One of the staples of a wedding for a bride is a dream dress. There are many things to consider: the weather, the theme of the wedding, the price, etc. On average, it takes brides four to five months to find the perfect dress. Some brides get custom dresses, others rent for this one occasion, while others opt for something vintage.

This mother tried to pressure her daughter to wear her wedding dress from 1989. Unfortunately, the young bride wasn’t a fan of the vintage vibe and went for a modern look. To buy her dream dress, she even worked double shifts. So, when her mother spitefully sabotaged her dress, the only thing she could do was uninvite her and hope for no drama going forward.

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A bride broke her back to finally buy the wedding dress of her dreams

Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But in a few seconds, her mother completely ruined the gown and put her wedding in peril

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Image credits: Sunny-FlowerBoi / Reddit (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: MerlinTotem7

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Commenters sided with the bride, questioning what kind of narcissist a mother has to be to do something like this to her own daughter

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