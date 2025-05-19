Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Distant Cousin Wants Me To Fund Her Entire Wedding Because I’m Single With No Kids”
Two women having coffee and chatting on a couch, illustrating distant cousin wedding funding dilemma.
Family, Relationships

“Distant Cousin Wants Me To Fund Her Entire Wedding Because I’m Single With No Kids”

Reddit user ScarcityGlum647 has spent the last few years away from her family, so when she came to her home state, the woman attended a gathering where relatives met to catch up, and reminisce about old times. However, there were also plans for the future: one of her cousins was preparing to get married. Only the news (and invitation) were presented together with a not-so-subtle request for extra help with the wedding costs.

    Family get-togethers always come with seconds — of food and drama

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    This woman, for example, was approached by a cousin, casually fishing for extra wedding money

    Image credits: Juli Kosolapova (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ScarcityGlum647

    The story has sparked plenty of reactions

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I asked my single friend if she could buy me a Hermes Birkin but she said no. I’m considering firing her!

