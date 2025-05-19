“Distant Cousin Wants Me To Fund Her Entire Wedding Because I’m Single With No Kids”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user ScarcityGlum647 has spent the last few years away from her family, so when she came to her home state, the woman attended a gathering where relatives met to catch up, and reminisce about old times. However, there were also plans for the future: one of her cousins was preparing to get married. Only the news (and invitation) were presented together with a not-so-subtle request for extra help with the wedding costs.

RELATED:

Family get-togethers always come with seconds — of food and drama

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

This woman, for example, was approached by a cousin, casually fishing for extra wedding money

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Juli Kosolapova (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: ScarcityGlum647

The story has sparked plenty of reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT