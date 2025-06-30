ADVERTISEMENT

Sooner or later, death comes for us all. Sometimes you get a heads-up, like when you’re diagnosed with a terminal condition. Other times, it comes as a complete surprise - one second you’re here, the next you’re facing the afterlife.

Someone recently asked the internet what the silent life-enders are that people don’t realize are slowly shortening their lifespan, and netizens didn’t hold back with their answers. Here’s a collection of some of the most lethal culprits.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in brown sweater showing distress while sitting on couch, with a hand on his shoulder, representing bad things people life. Unspoken grief. The kind that lingers quietly in the body, stored in joints, skin, appetite, sleep. People carry so much they never name, and it eats them in silence. The body remembers what the mouth refuses to.

lettersfromluna , Alex Green Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two people running along a waterfront path with lamps, highlighting bad things people face in everyday life. Lack of exercise, present company included. Even just getting out and walking around the neighborhood for a while, gotta do something.

    Long-Tradition6399 , Kate Trifo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get all my exercise on BP - leaping to conclusions, dodging responsibility, and running in circles.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    A tired man yawning on a couch indoors, illustrating bad things people face in life and daily struggles. Sleep deprivation.

    TheRexRider , eugeneshemyakin9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Modern life is full of dangers we don’t see, or feel, coming. High blood pressure, often dubbed the “silent life-ender,” quietly strains arteries and organs. Experts say untreated hypertension can lead to heart attacks, strokes, or kidney failure, yet most people feel nothing until it’s too late.

    Diabetes, especially Type 2, is another stealthy threat. Blood sugar can subtly oscillate for years, leading to nerve, kidney, and eye damage without clear warning signs. Experts stress that regular screenings (especially for those with a family history) can spot it early and prevent serious complications.
    #4

    X-ray images of a human hand and wrist showing bones, highlighting bad things people life may experience physically. Apparently osteoporosis is known as the silent [death] because you don’t realise you have it. I’m 43 and have been recently diagnosed with it.

    Edit: d**n I can’t believe this is the most upvotes I’ve ever had. Please advocate for your own healthcare, no one else is going to do it for you.

    yogipandabear , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Multiple colorful birds crowded inside small cages. Owning birds...their dust f***s up your lungs long term.

    Dependent-These , Kelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman sitting on a couch looking stressed and tired, illustrating bad things people experience in life. Honestly, I feel like I’m living to die. Wake up, work, pay bills, I can only afford s****y food, walking outside in s****y polluted air, can’t buy a home unless I’m in a relationship (in some cases 2 incomes aren’t enough), student loans defaulting, regular loans defaulting. And sadly, I can’t possibly be the only one who feels this way. IN THIS ECONOMY… lol.

    cubanitah , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Your liver may be under attack too. Fatty liver disease often develops in silence, triggered by poor diet, inactivity, or alcohol. While reversible in early stages, it may progress to cirrhosis or liver failure long before symptoms emerge. Regular check-ups and lifestyle tweaks can be lifesavers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While it may not be lethal, osteoporosis, the “silent bone-breaker,” usually shows up with fragility fractures, often after a minor fall. This makes bone-density scans invaluable. Detecting osteoporosis early empowers you to strengthen bones with exercise, calcium, and vitamin D before gravity delivers a cruel surprise.
    #7

    Young woman brushing teeth in front of a mirror. Poor mouth hygiene.

    Thrashmanic43 , grustock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Doctor holding a paper liver model near an hourglass, illustrating bad things people face in life related to health. Liver disease. It’s likely that the prevalence of fatty liver disease is up to 1 in 3 people. Fatty liver is harmless but it can progress to cirrhosis and liver failure over a long period of time. The vast majority of people will have zero symptoms until they’re on the brink of total liver failure.

    sixcylindersofdoom , Burdun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person attaching an insulin pump to their abdomen illustrating bad things people face in life related to health challenges. Insulin resistance.

    I spent years having cognitive issues (leading to one entirely avoidable accident), low energy, terrible sleep quality and being super susceptible to any kind of infection, only to discover that low dose semaglutide (which addresses insulin resistance) instantly fixed all of those issues.

    Diabetes is not a good way to go, and doctors under prescribe semaglutide given it’s high cost. All I got were suggestions to live a less stressful life, exercise more and eat healthier, which I tried and didn’t find at all productive.

    uriejejejdjbejxijehd , romanzaiets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Glaucoma robs vision slowly and quietly. About 40 % of vision might be lost before anyone notices. Annual eye exams (and routine “air puff” checks) are the only ways to catch it early and prevent blindness. Treatment can preserve sight but, once lost, it’s rarely regained.

    Brain aneurysms may lie hidden for years without symptoms, until rupture strikes. Typically caused by genetics, high blood pressure, or trauma, they can cause sudden severe headaches, vision issues, or neurological problems. Managing blood pressure and early detection through imaging can prevent catastrophe.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Couple painting a wall blue together, illustrating bad things people face in life through teamwork and change. If you are in the UK it could be lead. There are around 10,000 lead mines in England alone. Most abandoned and never made safe. Also used in pipes and paint until the 90s.

    A number of people (no testing so no way of knowing how many) make themselves sick decorating their house, by dry sanding lead paint.

    blueally85 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lead in pipes hasn't been a thing for decades, and even if it's still there in older properties the basic precautions that we learned as kids will suffice, that is: run the cold tap for a minute to clear out any water that's been sitting in the pipe and never use water from the hot tap for cooking or drinking. Accidents involving abandoned lead mines are incredibly rare.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Young man looking stressed while an older couple argues angrily behind him, illustrating bad things in people’s life. Keeping a*****e family around. Yes, they may not even realize the damage their toxic behavior does to others, and it’s incredibly painful to distance yourself or cut them off, but living life taking abuse is going to cut so much from your life. Get away and find yourself, and you’ll also find better health.

    an_ethans_life , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Pile of discarded clear plastic containers and bottles. Plastic. It's literally everywhere.

    eco_chan , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not "literally" "everywhere". Trees aren't made of it, nor is the ground, the sky, mountains, grass, and water. Yes, there's far too much of it, and it's very widespread, but now we're more aware, hopefully there's time to get it under control before it's too late.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Chronic stress and high-demand jobs can stealthily raise risks of metabolic illnesses like Type 2 diabetes, through sustained insulin resistance. A Swedish study found emotionally draining jobs increased diabetes risk by up to 47% . Stress management, regular movement, and healthy eating can help shield long-term health.

    Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the deadliest silent killers, and it’s completely odorless and invisible. Often dubbed the “invisible enemy,” it can build up in homes from faulty heaters or poor ventilation. Without a detector, people may fall asleep and never wake up. Installing CO alarms can literally mean the difference between life and death.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Medical professional measuring blood pressure of a patient. High blood pressure.

    ABigNothingBurger , stocky01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Young man wearing a red plaid shirt exhaling a cloud of smoke, illustrating bad things people face in life. Vaping. Constantly see young kids using them, heartbreaking.

    graveyeverton93 , prostooleh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Close-up of sugar cubes and granulated sugar on a spoon illustrating bad things people face in life. Sugar. Everyone is so obsessed with food being fat-free, but it's sugar they should be wary of.

    ffzxc , fabrikasimf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is not sugar, it's simply over-consumption, and not only of sugar, leading to obesity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Bottom line? These hidden health threats don’t knock before entering. The antidote? Regular screenings; from blood pressure checks and glucose tests to bone-density scans and eye exams. Detecting issues early saves lives. A random test could mean decades more quality life - don’t leave it until it’s too late!

    So, readers? What do you think of this list? Are you at risk of succumbing to any of these silent life-enders? Upvote the ones you’re most concerned about and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A person giving food to a homeless man sitting outdoors, highlighting bad things people face in life. Poverty.

    Bad public policy. Which in turn leads to poverty.

    Emm_withoutha_L-88 , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Four pieces of corn arranged beside a bottle of oil and a lemon half with dried flowers on a dark surface representing bad things people life. Processed "food". Most of the rest of the world has already banned high fructose corn syrup, when will the US catch up?

    account_disabled , KamranAydinov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another bandwagon to jump on? Yes, HFCS is almost ubiquitous in a lot of US food production, and personally I dislike the flavour, (in soft drinks, for example) but is there any evidence to suggest it's any worse than other sugar? Again, the real problem is the quantity of sugar ingested, not the particular type.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Woman working at a desk with laptop and writing tablet, reflecting on the bad things people face in life. Being mostly sedentary. Even if you aren’t overweight, you’re screwing yourself out of a longer, higher quality life if you aren’t moving and exercising. Being strong isn’t optional if you want to feel great.

    HBMart , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Stressed man overwhelmed with work, surrounded by hands offering papers, phone, and pencil. Stress.

    CrypticFeline , creativeart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Young woman at the beach wearing a sun hat and applying sunscreen, enjoying a moment despite bad things in life Not wearing sunscreen and getting skin cancer.

    FarGold45 , sosiukin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Woman stressed at work, holding her head while colleagues work on a laptop nearby. Overworking.

    HydrophobicPlankton , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Three men drinking beer by a lake, illustrating some bad things people face in life related to alcohol use. The hundreds of little bad lifestyle habits that add up in the end.

    Traditional_Ad_9378 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Young woman wearing a mask sitting indoors looking out the window, reflecting on bad things people face in life. Repeated COVID infection.

    IsaacJacobSquires , Wavebreak Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Pouring whiskey into a glass on a wooden table, illustrating bad things people experience in life. ALCOHOL.

    Kindly_Wind8731 , freepic.diller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Young woman lying on gray couch with eyes closed, reflecting on bad things people face in life and struggles. Sleep apnea.

    TH0RP , dikushin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Angry young woman expressing frustration while sitting on a couch, illustrating bad things people face in life. Anger. .

    wronglever45 , kues1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two male colleagues discussing bad things people face in life during a business meeting in a modern office setting. Your job and a toxic manager.

    One-Imagination-1230 , Drazen Zigic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Person sitting on a bed near window, hugging pillow, reflecting on bad things in life in a quiet, dimly lit room. Loneliness.

    Alone_Wonder_8188 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Hand holding a small silver alarm clock, symbolizing bad things people experience in life and limited time. Time.

    BulkyBoysenberry508 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Young woman experiencing discomfort sitting on couch, illustrating bad things people face in life situations. Breathing. Our bodies are in a constant war to repair the damage oxidation of our internal organs causes.

    ClassicNo6656 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!