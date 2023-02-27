47 Times A Photoshop Job Was So Hilariously Bad, It Ended Up On This Online Group
As with any powerful tool, Photoshop can be rather "destructive" in the wrong hands. That's why we have the r/Sh***yPhotoshop subreddit, where people can proudly show off their terrible, hilarious, and cringe-worthy attempts at digital manipulation. This page is a goldmine of terrible Photoshop blunders that will have you wondering why anyone would even bother.
I Found This And Can’t Stop Laughing
Ahh! The famous and wealthy superhero Leaning /levitating no Shadow Man! I wondered where he'd gone!
Found On Youtube
I Made This With My Son’s Direction
School Decides To Cover Girls' Chests By Altering Yearbook Photos
Flex On Them All
Made This On My Phone. No.11
Saw This While Looking Up Hairstyle References
He Is Definitely Carrying That Tablet! Found On Amazon
Kid had three hands and they couldn't get one in front of the handle? Geesh! SMH 🤣
Going Through My Photoshops Yesterday Found This
Made This On My Phone. No.18
2 Dads
Well, they haven't found him yet, of course! And Marlin is beside himself, worried, looking for Nemo!
The Art Of Nollywood
If The Moon Landing Is Real Explain This
On An Asos Ad
Made This On My Phone. No.14
So I Screw The Stand Onto The Front Of My Monitor?
Attila The Bun
A real seedy character... Yeah, I'm sorry. I'll shut up.
I Did This On My Phone, Go Easy
Pakistani Chief Minister Did Not Attend A Meeting For Coronavirus Emergency So His Team Decided To Photoshop Him In For Media
Take A Deep Breath, It's Nutella
You Can Barely Tell
Definitely wearing masks. Correction that one guy in the back is.
Made This On My Phone. No.43
Jabba The Hut
Automatic Pet Food Dispenser
I Think That Elastic Is About To Snap. And So Is The Lady
I Made This On My Sister's Request
This Is A From A 3 Billion Dollar Company's Website
They Genuinely Expect People To Believe It's Real
Made This On My Phone. No.24
Ebay Shower Cap
I Made This On My Phone
:( It's sad that someone feels that they have to be Photoshopped to look "thinner" and without their skin condition in order to be... pretty? Presentable on the internet?
Just Found This Gem On Amazon
It Hurts To Look At It
Hmmmm
Ngl I'm Quite Proud Of This. I Did This On My Phone
Part Two In This Series Of Whatever The Hell This Is
Giraffe Lady Gets Amazon Modelling Job
Goose + Horse= Hoose (Or Gorse?)
There Definitely Playing In That Pool Definitely
Cargo Liner To Safely Transport Your Pet Tiger
She's Really Wearing That Mask
Wonderfully Not-To-Scale And Reality-Warping Plant Pots On Amazon
Wish reality would warp my plant pots so the plants would still be alive 😃