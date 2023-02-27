As with any powerful tool, Photoshop can be rather "destructive" in the wrong hands. That's why we have the r/Sh***yPhotoshop subreddit, where people can proudly show off their terrible, hilarious, and cringe-worthy attempts at digital manipulation. This page is a goldmine of terrible Photoshop blunders that will have you wondering why anyone would even bother.

#1

I Found This And Can’t Stop Laughing

I Found This And Can’t Stop Laughing

39 minutes ago

Ahh! The famous and wealthy superhero Leaning /levitating no Shadow Man! I wondered where he'd gone!

#2

Found On Youtube

Found On Youtube

10 minutes ago

It's on Youtube, so it must be real!

#3

I Made This With My Son’s Direction

I Made This With My Son’s Direction

#4

School Decides To Cover Girls' Chests By Altering Yearbook Photos

School Decides To Cover Girls' Chests By Altering Yearbook Photos

#5

Flex On Them All

Flex On Them All

9 minutes ago

How many ears does he have?

#6

Made This On My Phone. No.11

Made This On My Phone. No.11

31 minutes ago

Very clever 😂😂😂

#7

Saw This While Looking Up Hairstyle References

Saw This While Looking Up Hairstyle References

#8

He Is Definitely Carrying That Tablet! Found On Amazon

He Is Definitely Carrying That Tablet! Found On Amazon

34 minutes ago

Kid had three hands and they couldn't get one in front of the handle? Geesh! SMH 🤣

#9

Going Through My Photoshops Yesterday Found This

Going Through My Photoshops Yesterday Found This

14 minutes ago

Not bad photoshop. Just gross photoshop.

#10

Made This On My Phone. No.18

Made This On My Phone. No.18

#11

2 Dads

2 Dads

22 minutes ago

Well, they haven't found him yet, of course! And Marlin is beside himself, worried, looking for Nemo!

#12

The Art Of Nollywood

The Art Of Nollywood

20 minutes ago

Tied up by a*al beads huh?

#13

If The Moon Landing Is Real Explain This

If The Moon Landing Is Real Explain This

38 minutes ago

Looks like the cat's pushed the lander over the edge!

#14

On An Asos Ad

On An Asos Ad

#15

Made This On My Phone. No.14

Made This On My Phone. No.14

#16

So I Screw The Stand Onto The Front Of My Monitor?

So I Screw The Stand Onto The Front Of My Monitor?

#17

Attila The Bun

Attila The Bun

20 minutes ago

A real seedy character... Yeah, I'm sorry. I'll shut up.

#18

I Did This On My Phone, Go Easy

I Did This On My Phone, Go Easy

#19

Pakistani Chief Minister Did Not Attend A Meeting For Coronavirus Emergency So His Team Decided To Photoshop Him In For Media

Pakistani Chief Minister Did Not Attend A Meeting For Coronavirus Emergency So His Team Decided To Photoshop Him In For Media

28 minutes ago

Well he has a huge presence!

#20

Take A Deep Breath, It's Nutella

Take A Deep Breath, It's Nutella

32 minutes ago

Just the thought of this makes me want to vomit

#21

You Can Barely Tell

You Can Barely Tell

29 minutes ago

Definitely wearing masks. Correction that one guy in the back is.

#22

Made This On My Phone. No.43

Made This On My Phone. No.43

#23

Jabba The Hut

Jabba The Hut

17 minutes ago

I'd prefer Pizza the Hut.

#24

Automatic Pet Food Dispenser

Automatic Pet Food Dispenser

#25

I Think That Elastic Is About To Snap. And So Is The Lady

I Think That Elastic Is About To Snap. And So Is The Lady

#26

I Made This On My Sister's Request

I Made This On My Sister's Request

#27

This Is A From A 3 Billion Dollar Company's Website

This Is A From A 3 Billion Dollar Company's Website

#28

They Genuinely Expect People To Believe It's Real

They Genuinely Expect People To Believe It's Real

#29

Made This On My Phone. No.24

Made This On My Phone. No.24

#30

Ebay Shower Cap

Ebay Shower Cap

#31

I Made This On My Phone

I Made This On My Phone

26 minutes ago

:( It's sad that someone feels that they have to be Photoshopped to look "thinner" and without their skin condition in order to be... pretty? Presentable on the internet?

#32

Just Found This Gem On Amazon

Just Found This Gem On Amazon

#33

It Hurts To Look At It

It Hurts To Look At It

#34

Hmmmm

Hmmmm

23 minutes ago

this is hilarious you may even say it's CRACKING me up

#35

Ngl I'm Quite Proud Of This. I Did This On My Phone

Ngl I'm Quite Proud Of This. I Did This On My Phone

#36

Part Two In This Series Of Whatever The Hell This Is

Part Two In This Series Of Whatever The Hell This Is

30 minutes ago

I'd wear all of these shirts.

#37

Giraffe Lady Gets Amazon Modelling Job

Giraffe Lady Gets Amazon Modelling Job

#38

Goose + Horse= Hoose (Or Gorse?)

Goose + Horse= Hoose (Or Gorse?)

#39

There Definitely Playing In That Pool Definitely

There Definitely Playing In That Pool Definitely

26 minutes ago

WAIT IS THAT FIRE NEXT TO THE POOL

#40

Cargo Liner To Safely Transport Your Pet Tiger

Cargo Liner To Safely Transport Your Pet Tiger

#41

She's Really Wearing That Mask

She's Really Wearing That Mask

#42

Wonderfully Not-To-Scale And Reality-Warping Plant Pots On Amazon

Wonderfully Not-To-Scale And Reality-Warping Plant Pots On Amazon

4 minutes ago

Wish reality would warp my plant pots so the plants would still be alive 😃

#43

Who Would Do Such A Thing??

Who Would Do Such A Thing??

#44

Really?!

Really?!

#45

This Absurd Clickbait Article's Attempt At A Shocking Image

This Absurd Clickbait Article's Attempt At A Shocking Image

#46

Can You Spot It?

Can You Spot It?

#47

How Does This Even

How Does This Even

