Teachers can be extremely influential people in their students’ lives. Even if they don’t realize it, one meaningful conversation might alter the trajectory of a child’s educational career. And while the educators that we love are remembered as saints for decades to come, the ones that we despised are never forgotten either…

Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found some of the most disturbing and disappointing images calling out teachers for displaying toxic behavior in their classrooms. From refusing to let students use the bathroom to writing heartless comments on assignments, these educators give the profession a bad name. And they deserve to be held accountable.

#1

While I Am Glad She Was Corrected, That's Such A Terrible Accusation On Her Part

Tweet about a teacher's insensitivity, highlighting the theme of bad-infuriating-teachers' actions in a school setting.

grimgrinningmom Report

Mel Colley
Mel Colley
Mel Colley
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Just because one student lies doesn't mean they all lie. I'm sure if the teacher showed some empathy at first , she would have found the truth either way and she would have saved face.

    #2

    That’s Not It, Professor

    A tweet discussing an infuriating teacher's response to a grieving student on Zoom.

    EmArb19 Report

    iainbranz avatar
    tai
    tai
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Well yes, the real world doesn't stop because a friend died. Your TA shouldn't have mentioned her personal life in the first place.

    #3

    Teacher Taking A Child’s Hearing Aid As Punishment “Cause She Wasn’t Listening Anyway”

    Tweet about a teacher taking a hearing aid from a child, causing outrage. Keywords: Bad-Infuriating-Teachers.

    Sweet-Lullaby Report

    Looking back on my time in school, my memories of most of my teachers are a blur. I might slightly remember how they look, what subjects they taught and how much I struggled or excelled in their classes. But we tend to never forget the teachers that made us feel strongly, whether that was positive or negative.

    I vividly remember having conversations with educators who empowered and encouraged me. And I’ll always appreciate how much they believed in me. But I also remember word-for-word the cruel comments that I received from other teachers that left permanent scars on my self-esteem. Unfortunately, not everyone is cut out to be a teacher.
    #4

    Not Only Did He Not Let Her Use The Bathroom, He Gave Her A Detention For Asking

    Tweet about a frustrating experience with a teacher denying restroom access.

    Rrrrnessa Report

    #5

    Ma’am My Lips Are Cracked What Do You Want From Me

    A tweet about a teacher interrupting class to confiscate student’s chapstick, highlighting bad infuriating teachers.

    iambrattyb Report

    #6

    Uninspiring Teacher Comment

    Child's hopes about becoming a gymnast with discouraging teacher's note, showing bad teacher influence.

    Careful-Total-3216 Report

    So what exactly makes a great teacher? Southern New Hampshire University notes on their site that the best teachers are strong communicators and excellent listeners. They know how to get through to their students, and they take the concerns of their classes seriously. Wonderful teachers also prioritize collaboration and are real team players, which sets a great example for their students too.

    These teachers are flexible and accept when they need to change with the times. When it comes to lesson plans, they also find a way to make sure that both they and their students are engaged. Teachers that truly make an impact on their students’ lives are empathetic, patient and value real-world learning. 
    #7

    I Would Literally Run

    Student standing by a scale in a classroom, highlighting bad, infuriating teachers.

    yangwoncal Report

    iainbranz avatar
    tai
    tai
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    If you are mentally weakened to the point you cannot weigh yourself in from of others then your parents failed you.

    #8

    This Is Insane

    Tweet about a bad experience with an infuriating geometry teacher in 9th grade.

    Governor_Val Report

    #9

    My Little Sister's Notebook Checking

    Handwritten page with teacher's corrections in red ink, illustrating bad-infuriating-teachers' feedback style.

    She's in the third grade and the teacher doesn't know the spelling of about?

    Manas_BOOM Report

    Clearly, the teachers on this list could use a lot of lessons in the best practices described above. But sadly, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find amazing teachers nowadays. Low wages, long working hours, extremely high expectations and pressure to go above and beyond have many teachers feeling burnt out when they’ve barely even begun their careers. In fact, the West Virginia Education Association published a piece discussing why many teachers are walking away from the classroom permanently.
    #10

    Teacher Wrote My Son’s Name On His Blanket In Sharpie. The Blanket Has His Name All Over It

    Personalized towel with "Beckham" print and name tag, showcasing an infuriating print error.

    indigo______________ Report

    #11

    This Is Disgusting And The Teachers Should Be Punished

    School building exterior under a clear sky, related to infuriating teachers refusing bathroom access.

    Grucci_Belt Report

    #12

    The Difference Between This And A Business Meeting Is That A Business Meeting Is Actually Important

    Tweet about a bad infuriating teacher yelling at a student for asking to get a pad during P.E.

    Woman4W Report

    Frustrated teachers note that they’re fed up with budget cuts, violence in their classrooms and salaries so low that many have to take on extra jobs during their free time. Many educators also complain about being expected to work during every hour of the day, even when they’re sick. They tend to spend at least 40 hours a week in the classroom, but that usually doesn’t account for time spent grading papers, planning lessons and meeting with parents. 

    #13

    Teacher In My School Never Cleans His Bin Nor Asks Anyone To Empty It, There's Even A Half-Eaten Pie On The Floor

    Overflowing trash can in a classroom setting, highlighting frustrating teacher challenges with student waste management.

    RedstoneRiderYT Report

    #14

    Teacher Doesn’t Hide His Use Of AI

    Hand holding a sheet with discussion questions and a note about AI inaccuracies, relating to bad infuriating teachers.

    Theaterkid01 Report

    #15

    What A Nasty Thing For Him To Say

    Tweet describing a bad teacher's response to a girl happy about attending an all-girls school.

    Woman4W Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited)

    And.. regardless male teachers should make you feel safe.

    While many teachers don’t want to say goodbye to their careers in education, they all have to put food on the table. And at a certain point, it’s not worth it to struggle to make ends meet when you’re working one of the most stressful jobs. Not to mention the fact that teachers have very little creative control in their classrooms. The lesson plans are typically created by the state or school district and designed to ensure that students pass exams, regardless of whether or not they truly master the material.

    #16

    Why Would You Incentivized That?

    Tweet about a math teacher's controversial bathroom pass rule, sparking debate over infuriating teachers.

    MamaSitaa__ Report

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    my middle school did this too! the teachers just started ignoring the policy after weeks of complain tho

    #17

    That Was One Lousy Art Teacher

    Tweet shows a student upset by infuriating teacher's critique on art style, featuring a watercolor of an angel and a fairy.

    magnoliamouse Report

    #18

    Why Did Teachers Always Do This?

    Tweet about an infuriating teacher correcting a student's grammar in a humorous exchange.

    VGMAcademy Report

    According to Teachers of Tomorrow, some of the biggest challenges educators face today are: limited access to funding, drowning in endless paperwork, struggling with time management, adapting to educational trends, helping students with various learning preferences and difficulties, disciplining students, lacking effective communication, trying to meet the standards of school administrators, burning out, keeping their lessons inclusive and dealing with socio-emotional challenges students face.    
    #19

    What A Weird Thing To Assume

    Tweet discussing a teacher's infuriating mistake about a student's last name spelling.

    Dvmheather Report

    #20

    A Teacher In Texas Asking Students To Rate Their Book 5 Stars In Order To Get A's

    Classroom slide with instructions for bonus offer, illustrating a controversial teaching method.

    TwasAnChild Report

    #21

    Penguins Are Mammals Now

    Text image about an infuriating teacher who incorrectly marked platypus as wrong, saying the answer was penguin.

    ItalyanBalaclava Report

    Teachers are often expected to juggle many roles at once without complaining at all or asking for higher wages. And unfortunately, this drives many great educators out of the profession, while leaving room for terrible teachers like the ones on this list. Educating the future generations is one of the most important jobs a person can have, so it’s crucial that we call out this toxic behavior in classrooms and ensure that it doesn’t continue.
    #22

    My Professor's Handwriting

    Whiteboard filled with illegible notes, possibly from a bad-infuriating-teachers class session.

    DVMPGMHL Report

    #23

    My Boyfriend’s Accounting Professor Says He Uses ChatGPT For Everything

    Students in a classroom, facing a lesson on the projector, potentially highlighting infuriating teaching practices.

    He just used it to teach everyone how 401k’s work and is actively promoting that they use it.

    Text says “If I invest $12,000 a year into a 12% money market account, what will that value be in 15 years?”

    clarkclancyy Report

    #24

    That's Horrible

    Tweet about a teacher misunderstanding a student's bathroom request, highlighting bad-infuriating-teachers.

    SparkzRox Report

    We know this isn’t the most fun list in the world, pandas. But it is an important reminder to value the great teachers out there, because I promise, there are still plenty. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly infuriating, and let us know in the comments below what the worst thing you’ve ever seen a teacher do was. Then, you can check out another Bored Panda list featuring awful teachers right here
    #25

    I Hope He Got Fired

    Tweet text describing a bad experience with infuriating teachers, where a teacher made a funny slideshow of a student's Instagram photos.

    SamGolbach Report

    #26

    Why Would This Be Me

    A tweet recounting an experience with an infuriating teacher's response to a student's allergic reaction.

    matchu_chutrain Report

    #27

    This Is Mean

    A sketch of a rat crossed out by a teacher, causing confusion and frustration.

    EM0DOG Report

    #28

    Just Gross. And So Many Stories Like This Of Terrible Boys And Equally Terrible Teachers

    Tweet criticizes school response to an incident, highlighting bad-infuriating-teachers in classroom discipline.

    hamnan1984 Report

    #29

    The Power Of Words

    Tweet about a student's experience with teachers impacting art confidence.

    kennadee84 Report

    #30

    No You Didn’t

    Tweet about a cynical homework experiment highlighting infuriating teachers and grading practices, referencing Lil Wayne lyrics.

    ZachSvobodny Report

    banzai_88 avatar
    Kristen Woehlke
    Kristen Woehlke
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    I had a biology teacher in HS that owned a limo company. He was more into that! He wanted us to copy (write out) paragraphs from our text book. We knew he didn't read this c**p, so my friends and I put down lyrics to our favorite songs, mine being DANZIG.. Passed the class with flying colors!

    #31

    My Professor Doesn’t Show Powerpoint Slides In Full Screen

    A poorly set up classroom presentation, with visible desktop icons, representing bad infuriating teachers.

    anarchyx34 Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    I've lost count of how many meetings I've been in where people fail to use the "Start Slide Show" command

    #32

    My Teacher Always Leaves The Mouse On Screen

    Classroom projector with paused video on teacher, representing bad-infuriating-teachers.

    ForgottenWorld Report

    #33

    My Kid's Teacher Said "Gnome" Begins With N

    Worksheet with red circles highlighting incorrect items for the letter 'N'; example of bad-infuriating-teachers decisions.

    D_K_8_8 Report

    #34

    Got Called Out By My Teacher Because The Essay I Wrote Was Flagging As AI

    "AI-generated text indicator at 100% matching the bad writing of infuriating teachers."

    Wrote a report on my marketing and she checks on a AI detector and the essay I wrote is flagging as AI. What kind of a world do we live in.

    ChazandGame Report

    #35

    Racist Teacher Gets 3 Day Suspension After Telling Exchange Students To "Go Back To Working On Rice Farms"

    Article headline about a teacher suspended for inappropriate comments in Vancouver.

    ivorycameo Report

    #36

    This Is Why I Hate Telling People I Have It, And I'm Actually Medically Diagnosed

    Tweet discussing rude response from an uninterested teacher about ADHD, highlighting bad-infuriating-teachers.

    NoodleVEVO Report

    iainbranz avatar
    tai
    tai
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Why should a teacher of 100s of students daily care whether you have ADHD or not?

    #37

    What A Horrible Man

    Tweet describing a bad experience with an infuriating teacher's unsympathetic response to a student's personal loss.

    minxyrockerchic Report

    #38

    That Isn’t How You Pronounce It?

    Tweet about Bad-Infuriating-Teachers scolding a student for mispronouncing "hyperbole," highlighting a teaching moment.

    DrSNewport Report

    #39

    Well At Least My Work Was Right

    Grade perfect before late penalty illustrating infuriating teachers.

    Pretend-Raisin914 Report

    #40

    What Is This. Professor Cut My Marks For Writing Too Much. I'm A 3rd Year Student, Obviously The Answers Would Be Long

    Handwritten notes with a teacher's comment on word count deduction, highlighting infuriating teaching practices.

    JLF2411 Report

    #41

    It Was Pretty Upsetting. I Never Had A Problem With My Name

    Text exchange about a bad teacher insisting on using an incorrect name, viewed on a social media platform.

    SLPMedicare4All Report

    #42

    Whe Didn't You Tell Me

    Tweet about teachers scolding a student on their birthday, highlighting infuriating teacher behavior.

    tinaturttle Report

    #43

    Child Shows Creativity, His Teacher Doesn't Care

    A note highlighting a teacher's response to a student's creative writing in pixelated font. Bad-Infuriating-Teachers.

    ComeOutNanachi Report

    #44

    TA Forgets To Remove The Part Of The Email Where The Prof Mocks My Question Before Responding

    Email screenshot showing a student asking a clarifying question to potentially infuriating teachers in a psychology class.

    pumpkinppie Report

    #45

    Had A Project In Art Class And I Put It In My Art Journal Without Thinking. I Turned It In With A Bookmark And Asked Her Not To Go Through It. I Got It Back With This On Every Page

    The word "inappropriate" written in red on a paper, possibly highlighting bad teachers' remarks.

    reddit.com Report

    301eliriv avatar
    _-DungeonKeeper-_
    _-DungeonKeeper-_
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    No way. That's really crossing many lines. If someone looked through my non-school notebooks I would be so upset. And writing on it too.

    #46

    Pay Thousands Of Dollars For A Masters Program And It Is All Virtual. The Professor Rattles Off Info The Entire Class Never Stopping. When Asked To Clarify, This Is The Email Reply

    Email exchange with a bad teacher giving negative and unhelpful responses to questions about continuous functions.

    nailbunny1313 Report

    #47

    Teacher Must Be Over 50

    Tweet expressing frustration with a teacher's outdated punctuation rule; a parent's dilemma about intervening.

    SaraMooreWagne1 Report

    #48

    The Question Was What Was The Relation Between Kant's Critique Of Judgment And The Weekend Trip To Connecticut The Professor Had Just Taken

    Tweet about a bad teacher's comment during a grad school seminar, highlighting infuriating experiences with educators.

    artcrimeprof Report

    #49

    Professor Is Reducing My Test Score Because I Argued My Answer Was Correct

    Online quiz question about cybersecurity protection, illustrating bad-infuriating-teachers.

    Danish_boy42 Report

    #50

    Professor Gave My BF The Wrong Exam

    Email from a teacher about a wrong exam taken, showing a frustrating mistake by a bad-infuriating-teacher.

    Has this happened to anyone else? Any advice?

    depression_snack Report

    #51

    Why She Up In There Bare Foot

    Teacher standing barefoot in a classroom doorway, wearing plaid shirt and dark pants.

    Kdhaartist Report

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    If you are talking like that I think you are the one who is trifling.

    #52

    How Is This Even Possible

    Teacher changes grade to 99.99999999999997, highlighting infuriating behavior.

    Treys_goat Report

    #53

    When Professors Weigh Their Grades Like This

    Assignment weight distribution table with exams at 79%, reflecting potential bad infuriating teachers.

    My problem is that the low percentile given to homework almost makes it hard to do. Where's the motivation when it'll only affect a whopping 6% of my total grade?

    trabe39 Report

    #54

    This His How My Professor Presents His Slides

    Classroom with a presentation on the screen, student seated, related to infuriating teachers.

    owarner40 Report

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Maybe you should show them how to present them properly after class. They maybe don't know how.

    #55

    Sorry, Was That A Threat?

    Text message from a teacher requesting positive evaluations, referencing their role as Program Head.

    Disastrous-Cold-7083 Report

    #56

    My Little Sister's School Assignment. Written And Handed Out By The Teacher, And She Has To Find The Answers

    Handwritten questions on French history highlighting bad-infuriating-teachers.

    She can't even figure out what half of these questions even mean.

    Lenore8264 Report

    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    It's like the teacher wrote that with their non-dominant hand.

    #57

    Physics Teacher Refuses To Use Corresponding Colors

    Teacher writing on a smart board during class discussion with notes in various colors.

    moosies999 Report

    #58

    I Feel Horrible For This Child, Its The 4th Time The Teacher Would Not Allow Him To Go The Nurse For His Insulin

    Facebook post criticizing bad teachers for not allowing a student to take insulin, leading to parental frustration.

    zdaily12 Report

    #59

    That Is A Despicable Thing To Say To A Child

    Tweet about a bad teacher experience, highlighting a hurtful comment made by a 6th-grade teacher.

    DiscoPaco Report

    #60

    Thank God I Graduated In 1965

    A tweet about a college math experience highlights an infuriating teacher who gave an F for not using a specific method.

    RealJessica05 Report

    #61

    The Perfume Industry Begs To Differ

    Tweet highlighting an infuriating teacher's comment on a story about a grandma's scent, questioning if people can smell multiple things.

    JMOBrien_Dublin Report

    #62

    Education Is Important

    Math problem with fractions and handwritten answer, illustrating a misunderstanding related to bad-infuriating-teachers.

    What kinda question is this? If you expect people to say "no that is impossible" just ask them "Is this possible" not "How is this possible."

    SomeoneTookMyUsernameToo Report

    #63

    If This Is How The Teacher Behaves In Public, People Should Be Questioning Their Behaviour To Students Behind Closed Doors

    Laser-cut Christmas tree in focus, related to a story about infuriating teachers and a student’s charity project conflict.

    flaminhaystacks Report

    #64

    Is This A History Class Or A Philosophy Class?

    Research paper questions by frustrating teacher; questions cover theology, morality, and existence.

    AuntyCarpetWeed Report

    #65

    Professor Still Wants Student To Attend Zoom Meeting Despite Her Father's Funeral Being The Same Day. Says "It Could Take Your Mind Off Things"

    Twitter post criticizing bad, infuriating teachers for lack of empathy towards a grieving student.

    IHateThisKittenHat Report

    #66

    I Sincerely Hope They Became An Egyptologist

    Tweet describing discouraging remarks from teachers, highlighting bad experiences with teachers discouraging a career in Egyptology.

    Toria015 Report

    #67

    Was Told I Wasn’t Allowed To Write My Math Test Unless I Put My "Vape" Away

    A hand holding a fountain pen with a large cap, illustrating bad infuriating teachers' confusing demands.

    C_Truman Report

    #68

    My Professor Is Blatantly Using Chatgpt To "Give Feedback" And Grade Our Assignments

    Screenshot of a forum discussion on film analysis, possibly relating to bad infuriating teachers.

    All of my professors including this one emphasize the importance of not using ChatGPT for assignments and how they will give out 0’s if it gets detected.

    So naturally this gets under my skin in a way I can’t even explain, some students like myself put a lot of effort into the assignments and spend a lot of time and the feedback isn’t even genuine.

    I’m not even against AI, I use all the time and it’s extremely helpful to organize ideas, but never do I use it in such a careless manner that’s so disrespectful.

    JareDamnn Report

    #69

    This Email From My Professor

    Frustrating email from teacher announcing class cancellation and then stating the class is not canceled, causing confusion.

    SquashHorn Report

    #70

    My Daughter’s Teacher, The "Literary Specialist" Used The Wrong Form Of You’re In Their Email To Me

    Email from a literacy-reading specialist with a grammar mistake, illustrating bad-infuriating-teachers.

    DolanThyDank Report

    #71

    Apparently (Red) Is A High School English Teacher. The Confidence In How Incorrect She Was. I'm Concerned For Said Students

    Facebook comment thread with grammar corrections, highlighting bad infuriating teachers misunderstanding language rules.

    DnnyDevito Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    No you don't. Go sit in the corner with the dunce's cap on. Bonus demerits for "It nice try"

    #72

    Teacher At My Former School Wrote This On A Second Graders Paper

    Math worksheet with teacher's critical remarks, illustrating bad-infuriating-teachers.

    Rsweeney33 Report

    #73

    Harsh

    Tweet about a frustrating experience with an infuriating teacher's feedback.

    feistyfrank Report

