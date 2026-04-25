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Preparing for a first date can be nerve-wracking. You’ll want to look your best, be in a great headspace, and have plenty of conversation topics at the ready to charm your potential new partner with. But it’s important to be yourself when you meet someone new. Even if your honesty means that there won’t be a second date, at least you’ll avoid wasting any more of your time.

TikTok users have recently been sharing stories about first dates where they realized that, not only did they not want to date the person, they never even wanted to speak to them again. Below, you’ll find all the juicy details about these terrible dates, so be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to stay single forever!

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#1

A man smiling at a woman, a waitress, who is taking his order at an outdoor cafe. Possibly a first date. Took me to a restaurant his cousin owned, the waitress asked how his wife and new baby were doing.

emilylovereads , freepik Report

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    #2

    Young woman in a white shirt, sitting in a car and looking at her phone. She is having a horrible first date. Date lasted only 7 minutes. I picked her up, let her go on my phone to pick a song, and she went through my texts. I drove her back home.

    alwaysastralprojecting , user18526052 Report

    5points
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    #3

    A couple on a first date, captured through a window, showing slight tension or reflection. This scene could be a character-building trauma. He wouldn't talk to me, at all. I asked multiple things and the answers i got were head shakes and "Mhm". After a while, i got tired and told him "If you don't talk to me there's no point in being here" in an awkward tone. He got up and went to the bathroom, 5 minutes later he comes back, eyes red, and tells me that what i said made him cry.

    rexbustamante1 , teksomolika Report

    5points
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    #4

    75 Horrible First Dates So Bad They Should Count As Character‑Building Trauma Picked me up in his Tesla and on the drive to the restaurant he put it on autopilot and turned a full 90° to talk to me with his hand under his chin.

    maloreehallman , anatoliy_gleb Report

    5points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When she saw it was a Tesla, why did she even get in?

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    #5

    75 Horrible First Dates So Bad They Should Count As Character‑Building Trauma He recorded the entire date with his glasses.

    solangehg4 , freepik Report

    5points
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    #6

    A smiling mother holds her baby, who looks sad. A reminder that sometimes first dates can be character-building trauma. I told him I can’t consume dairy, because I have intolerances. He asked if that can be inherited, I said yes then he asked me how will I feed our baby then… If the baby gets my intolerance. On the first date…

    veviennev , lookstudio Report

    5points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some highly lateral thinkers can be misunderstood.

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    #7

    Black and white movie poster for Fifty Shades of Grey, featuring a man embracing a woman. Recalls horrible first dates. Not even a first date but he told me his favorite movie was fifty shades of grey. That’s no one’s favorite movie.

    sumayyah.parody Report

    5points
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    #8

    A woman in a blue shirt is paying with a credit card at a table, possibly after a horrible first date. Towards the end he said “ let’s split the bill so I know if you really like me or if this was just a free meal for you” I payed the whole bill, quietly called an uber and left him there.

    quari.lee , standret Report

    5points
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    #9

    A smiling woman on a first date, seated at a restaurant table across from a man, enjoying her meal. Honestly it’s petty … but he ate off my plate. He didn’t ask. He just took a tender off my plate. I was so upset I literally didn’t touch the rest of the food and never spoke again. Because who does that!?!

    nicihelena , boggy Report

    5points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elvis: "Love my tender / Love my sweet / ..."

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    #10

    As he drove us to the restaurant he asked “why should I give you a chance to be my girl?” I got out at the stop light.

    rorieelaine Report

    5points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was given the right chance, and she took it.

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    #11

    Asked him if he was enjoying his food and he said it’s not as tasty as I’m going to be.

    user2233444477 Report

    5points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First date, no. Fifteenth anniversary, you're on!

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    #12

    Smiling man with a beard on his phone at a cafe, possibly on one of his first dates. A person uses a tablet in the foreground. He called his mom to help calculate the tip 😭

    raylas.left.braid , rawpixel Report

    5points
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    #13

    A man looking contemplative on a first date with a woman, whose hands are gesturing. A common scene when discussing horrible first dates. I was like “I’m setting boundaries” and he has the audacity to go “ I don’t really like boundaries”.

    05anna.2 , cookie_studio Report

    5points
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    #14

    A smiling couple, dressed casually, walks hand-in-hand through a grassy field with trees in the background. Their joyful expressions contrast with the idea of horrible first dates and character-building trauma. I asked him what he did for a living and he said ‘this isn’t an interview’.

    shannonmariaj , prostooleh Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And it's no longer a date. Bye-ee."

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    #15

    A man in military camouflage uniform, head bowed, hands clasped, appearing to pray or reflect. Could this be one of those horrible first dates? He told me he plans to joins the military. Ended it right there.

    withluv.bry , wirestock Report

    4points
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    #16

    A man looks bored and annoyed on a horrible first date as a woman talks animatedly. This scene reflects character-building trauma. He made me pay him back for half the meal, only after I said I wasn’t interested in seeing him again.

    alexh126 , africaimages Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe OP should have offered the money herself after delivering that news. Not mandatory, but classy.

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    #17

    A man in a black beanie and a woman laugh, covering their mouths, on a first date. This might be a horrible first date. I was talking a lot bc I was nervous and he asked “do you ever shut up?”

    kellys.library , peus80 Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thinking that, ok. Saying it out loud, too soon.

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    #18

    Recently I went on a coffee date and about 15 minutes into it he said, "I can't decide if you're pretty or not."

    jennysoups Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually an interesting thing to say. Really unwise, but interesting.

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    #19

    He told me I was the 1st he’d never gotten flowers for…

    ahepling Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "That's ok. You'll be the first guy I ever kicked in the groin."

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    #20

    Stopped responding to me the entire week before planned date so I assumed he didn’t want to go out so I minded my own business then 4 hours after the date was suppose to happen he texted me “you stood me up” noo I texted you once a day every day up until the date and was left on read so I assumed you were not interested.

    goth_bimbo420 Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aren't they just made for each other?

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    #21

    we hugged after the date and he said (very serious): "I know you wouldn't have been able to sleep without a hug from me".

    midnight.baby04 Report

    4points
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    #22

    He asked me out for dinner. 4 days later asked if I could send him half the money. Boy bye.

    vivvselini Report

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    #23

    He said he wanted a serious relationship with me.. His wife called, she was in labour.

    bloominglotus85 Report

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    #24

    He said ‘I’ve complimented you, now tell me some nice things about me ‘😏

    abbiebates Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Well, you seem to embrace your shortcomings easily enough, so there's that."

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    #25

    Busy bar. He was drunk when I turned up. After 10mins he got down on one knee and proposed. The whole bar went silent and looked at us. I wanted to just cry and run.

    beeknee9 Report

    4points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But.. did you accept? 🧐🤦‍♀️

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    #26

    He told me I was lying about where I grew up and that no such place existed…I told him I grew up in Montana…

    sawwahpaw Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's right. I've been there. There is no such place.

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    #27

    Told me I was using words that were too big... I said "deliberately"... really?

    sun.flower_kk Report

    4points
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    #28

    Rude to the waiter and ordered for me. Absolutely not 😂

    ningina_za Report

    4points
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    #29

    Took his socks off at dinner. LEFT THEM ON THE TABLE THROUGHOUT.

    coppadom Report

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    #30

    It was "cute" I ran my own business.

    jamiepbruno Report

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    #31

    He talked about ants the whole date. THE WHOLE DATE.

    liz_doodles Report

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    #32

    First and last blind date years ago. "I'm so glad this worked out while my wife is in Greece." (i had no idea he was married w/kids but the coworker who set us up DID).

    jesstagirl89 Report

    4points
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    #33

    We didn't even get to the first date..he sent me links to Facebook posts talking about how he hopes i don't break his heart and how hard it is to love him.

    noneyerbizness Report

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    #34

    I asked what he liked to do for fun and he genuinely said “I hate small talk… let’s talk about aliens or the meaning of life” …. Like dude I just want to know if we have overlapping hobbies.

    _vanessa_nicole Report

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    #35

    He told me the exact perfume I was wearing. It was a limited edition one

    heavenlyalecs Report

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    #36

    My sister invited me & the guy I was seeing at the time to dinner. After we all eat he tells my sister “I’m not paying for you”. SHE invited US out???? In what world omg.

    kayyyleeeg Report

    3points
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    #37

    he complained about money as we were ordering food so I only ordered fries. he ordered a bunch of food. after we ate he told me I had to pay him back for the fries.

    bubblegumbutterfly9 Report

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    #38

    He ordered and made me try escargot.

    gabriellaescobedo Report

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    #39

    He genuinely got annoyed because I said I liked alanis over celsius.

    chandlerkeller2 Report

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    #40

    He told me he didn’t eat vegetables! Like ever! He said he didn’t like them so he didn’t eat vegetables at all!

    sarah.luna_24 Report

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    #41

    Dude brought a clown nose and asked me to honk it.

    crashoutroyalty Report

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    #42

    He asked me what i majored in and I told him psychology he told me he always wanted to read people's minds.

    28.06.42.12.tu Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell him to take all the courses twice. Then he'll have a para psychology degrees.

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    #43

    He told me it was cute I know a lot of words but I don’t have to use all of them. I have a doctorate in linguistics and literary analysis…

    28.06.42.12.tu Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "OK. I'll just confine myself to W*F. With you, that'll be natural."

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    #44

    Told me 30 minutes in that he doesn’t believe birds are real.

    zorya_dagmar Report

    3points
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    #45

    My dates profile said 5.9 when we met he was literally eye to eye 👀 with me 😭 I’m 5ft 😂

    cherrypicking123 Report

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    #46

    I said I liked to read and he laughed at me.

    samanthamr Report

    3points
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    #47

    He told me he didn’t really feel empathy 🧍🏻‍♀️

    softly.pony Report

    3points
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    #48

    He kept referring to himself in the 3rd person.

    isasliner Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't Bob Dole a little old for the OP?

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    #49

    Told him i liked to read on the beach, and then proceeded to tell me I was boring.

    gabibussell Report

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    #50

    I asked him if he was going to ask me what I do for work next, he responded "it wouldn't matter".

    vanidalim Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you know, it really wouldn't.

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    #51

    “My best friend is my mom” … sir,no we are not doin this.

    bubblebee2be Report

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    #52

    He said: "I love you, say it back even if you don't mean it." When i did, he said :"I feel like you don't even mean it." and got mad.

    lst_aug Report

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    #53

    On the date the guy was cleaning his nails with his fork while we are eating dinner

    kiraseas Report

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    #54

    On the first date he tried to Amazon ship semolina flour to my house so he would have a reason to come over and cook for me. I was like “why can’t you order it to your house and bring it” and he got super upset about it ⁉️

    jeeztoni Report

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    #55

    Said “aren’t you too old to be starting a new career” I was 30 at the time.

    jenw2105 Report

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    #56

    I waited for him in a book store before our first date and ended up buying a book and he said that was weird.

    mijatori Report

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    #57

    started singing acapella because I said I liked pitch perfect .. we were at chipotle btw

    kyanapanoussi2 Report

    3points
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    #58

    told.me I needed to switch to dayshift because it would be my responsibility to raise our kids... 1. I dont want kids 2. it was the first date 3. when I pointed this out, he asked why I was afraid to let him love me

    brix7642 Report

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    #59

    I mentioned I spoke Russian and he asked to hear some of it so I did. In response he said “do you always show off on first dates?”

    amina.n50 Report

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    #60

    He told me on the date he was married, in an open relationship and had a child. No thank you.

    antjepantje Report

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    #61

    Said I don’t do kisses on the first date and he proceeded to say ‘I’ll be the exception”, leaned I and I step to the left.

    melaniemyburgh_ Report

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    #62

    He said he wrote me a poem. It was our first date. And even cringier…he said it was suppose to be a song but he forgot his guitar.

    streaminghyperfixations Report

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    #63

    “I like to read” “oh that’s nice I’m too spontaneous for books”. 🤨🧐 say what?

    cecefg Report

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    #64

    They randomly brought an ex they were still friends with. I arrived and they were both sitting at the booth. I “went to get something from my car” and didn’t come back.

    sorceress.8 Report

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    #65

    We watched a movie at his house…you know what he picked? CARS! Like KACHOW Lightning McQueen Cars….and then proceeded to recite every single Mater part with enthusiasm.

    happypantsonfire Report

    3points
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    #66

    He asked what my hobbies were. I said I liked to crochet. He proceeded to call crocheting “super lame”. He didnt have any hobbies himself.

    noxians.muse Report

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    #67

    This guy spent 15 mins talking about his stools and where they rated on the bristol stool chart.

    bubba_the_bulldog Report

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    #68

    twenty minutes into a date asked me "why do you smile so much?" in a near disgusted tone. It was in fact because the weather was nice, and I try to enjoy my life. hard to imagine somehow.

    medeonmogelijk Report

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    #69

    He ate soup with a fork at Olive Garden.

    desiree_leigh Report

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    #70

    After I said anything about myself he’d reply with “do you think you’re better than me”

    ripameliag Report

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    #71

    Asked me if I was on the pill 10 minutes into the date….. I walked out

    orchardbrooke Report

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    #72

    He said, “I really like you, you remind me of my mom.”

    jennbarr2784 Report

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    #73

    He got mad I didn’t know the beef between drake and Kendrick.

    alexis_boymom Report

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    #74

    Just randomly said " by the way my friends call me a walking red flag" then started laughing.

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    #75

    he went on about how he hated big cars and trucks after watching me get out of my tahoe…. then proceeded to ask if he could drive my car…. and was upset when i said i don’t let other ppl drive my car.

    katelyn..88 Report

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