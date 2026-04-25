TikTok users have recently been sharing stories about first dates where they realized that, not only did they not want to date the person, they never even wanted to speak to them again. Below, you’ll find all the juicy details about these terrible dates , so be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to stay single forever!

Preparing for a first date can be nerve-wracking. You’ll want to look your best, be in a great headspace, and have plenty of conversation topics at the ready to charm your potential new partner with. But it’s important to be yourself when you meet someone new. Even if your honesty means that there won’t be a second date, at least you’ll avoid wasting any more of your time.

#1 Took me to a restaurant his cousin owned, the waitress asked how his wife and new baby were doing.

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#2 Date lasted only 7 minutes. I picked her up, let her go on my phone to pick a song, and she went through my texts. I drove her back home.

#3 He wouldn't talk to me, at all. I asked multiple things and the answers i got were head shakes and "Mhm". After a while, i got tired and told him "If you don't talk to me there's no point in being here" in an awkward tone. He got up and went to the bathroom, 5 minutes later he comes back, eyes red, and tells me that what i said made him cry.

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#4 Picked me up in his Tesla and on the drive to the restaurant he put it on autopilot and turned a full 90° to talk to me with his hand under his chin.

#5 He recorded the entire date with his glasses.

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#6 I told him I can’t consume dairy, because I have intolerances. He asked if that can be inherited, I said yes then he asked me how will I feed our baby then… If the baby gets my intolerance. On the first date…

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#7 Not even a first date but he told me his favorite movie was fifty shades of grey. That’s no one’s favorite movie.

#8 Towards the end he said “ let’s split the bill so I know if you really like me or if this was just a free meal for you” I payed the whole bill, quietly called an uber and left him there.

#9 Honestly it’s petty … but he ate off my plate. He didn’t ask. He just took a tender off my plate. I was so upset I literally didn’t touch the rest of the food and never spoke again. Because who does that!?!

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#10 As he drove us to the restaurant he asked “why should I give you a chance to be my girl?” I got out at the stop light.

#11 Asked him if he was enjoying his food and he said it’s not as tasty as I’m going to be.

#12 He called his mom to help calculate the tip 😭

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#13 I was like “I’m setting boundaries” and he has the audacity to go “ I don’t really like boundaries”.

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#14 I asked him what he did for a living and he said ‘this isn’t an interview’.

#15 He told me he plans to joins the military. Ended it right there.

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#16 He made me pay him back for half the meal, only after I said I wasn’t interested in seeing him again.

#17 I was talking a lot bc I was nervous and he asked “do you ever shut up?”

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#18 Recently I went on a coffee date and about 15 minutes into it he said, "I can't decide if you're pretty or not."

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#19 He told me I was the 1st he’d never gotten flowers for…

#20 Stopped responding to me the entire week before planned date so I assumed he didn’t want to go out so I minded my own business then 4 hours after the date was suppose to happen he texted me “you stood me up” noo I texted you once a day every day up until the date and was left on read so I assumed you were not interested.

#21 we hugged after the date and he said (very serious): "I know you wouldn't have been able to sleep without a hug from me".

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#22 He asked me out for dinner. 4 days later asked if I could send him half the money. Boy bye.

#23 He said he wanted a serious relationship with me.. His wife called, she was in labour.

#24 He said ‘I’ve complimented you, now tell me some nice things about me ‘😏

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#25 Busy bar. He was drunk when I turned up. After 10mins he got down on one knee and proposed. The whole bar went silent and looked at us. I wanted to just cry and run.

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#26 He told me I was lying about where I grew up and that no such place existed…I told him I grew up in Montana…

#27 Told me I was using words that were too big... I said "deliberately"... really?

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#28 Rude to the waiter and ordered for me. Absolutely not 😂

#29 Took his socks off at dinner. LEFT THEM ON THE TABLE THROUGHOUT.

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#30 It was "cute" I ran my own business.

#31 He talked about ants the whole date. THE WHOLE DATE.

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#32 First and last blind date years ago. "I'm so glad this worked out while my wife is in Greece." (i had no idea he was married w/kids but the coworker who set us up DID).

#33 We didn't even get to the first date..he sent me links to Facebook posts talking about how he hopes i don't break his heart and how hard it is to love him.

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#34 I asked what he liked to do for fun and he genuinely said “I hate small talk… let’s talk about aliens or the meaning of life” …. Like dude I just want to know if we have overlapping hobbies.

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#35 He told me the exact perfume I was wearing. It was a limited edition one

#36 My sister invited me & the guy I was seeing at the time to dinner. After we all eat he tells my sister “I’m not paying for you”. SHE invited US out???? In what world omg.

#37 he complained about money as we were ordering food so I only ordered fries. he ordered a bunch of food. after we ate he told me I had to pay him back for the fries.

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#38 He ordered and made me try escargot.

#39 He genuinely got annoyed because I said I liked alanis over celsius.

#40 He told me he didn’t eat vegetables! Like ever! He said he didn’t like them so he didn’t eat vegetables at all!

#41 Dude brought a clown nose and asked me to honk it.

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#42 He asked me what i majored in and I told him psychology he told me he always wanted to read people's minds.

#43 He told me it was cute I know a lot of words but I don’t have to use all of them. I have a doctorate in linguistics and literary analysis…

#44 Told me 30 minutes in that he doesn’t believe birds are real.

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#45 My dates profile said 5.9 when we met he was literally eye to eye 👀 with me 😭 I’m 5ft 😂

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#46 I said I liked to read and he laughed at me.

#47 He told me he didn’t really feel empathy 🧍🏻‍♀️

#48 He kept referring to himself in the 3rd person.

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#49 Told him i liked to read on the beach, and then proceeded to tell me I was boring.

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#50 I asked him if he was going to ask me what I do for work next, he responded "it wouldn't matter".

#51 “My best friend is my mom” … sir,no we are not doin this.

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#52 He said: "I love you, say it back even if you don't mean it." When i did, he said :"I feel like you don't even mean it." and got mad.

#53 On the date the guy was cleaning his nails with his fork while we are eating dinner

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#54 On the first date he tried to Amazon ship semolina flour to my house so he would have a reason to come over and cook for me. I was like “why can’t you order it to your house and bring it” and he got super upset about it ⁉️

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#55 Said “aren’t you too old to be starting a new career” I was 30 at the time.

#56 I waited for him in a book store before our first date and ended up buying a book and he said that was weird.

#57 started singing acapella because I said I liked pitch perfect .. we were at chipotle btw

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#58 told.me I needed to switch to dayshift because it would be my responsibility to raise our kids... 1. I dont want kids 2. it was the first date 3. when I pointed this out, he asked why I was afraid to let him love me

#59 I mentioned I spoke Russian and he asked to hear some of it so I did. In response he said “do you always show off on first dates?”

#60 He told me on the date he was married, in an open relationship and had a child. No thank you.

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#61 Said I don’t do kisses on the first date and he proceeded to say ‘I’ll be the exception”, leaned I and I step to the left.

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#62 He said he wrote me a poem. It was our first date. And even cringier…he said it was suppose to be a song but he forgot his guitar.

#63 “I like to read” “oh that’s nice I’m too spontaneous for books”. 🤨🧐 say what?

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#64 They randomly brought an ex they were still friends with. I arrived and they were both sitting at the booth. I “went to get something from my car” and didn’t come back.

#65 We watched a movie at his house…you know what he picked? CARS! Like KACHOW Lightning McQueen Cars….and then proceeded to recite every single Mater part with enthusiasm.

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#66 He asked what my hobbies were. I said I liked to crochet. He proceeded to call crocheting “super lame”. He didnt have any hobbies himself.

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#67 This guy spent 15 mins talking about his stools and where they rated on the bristol stool chart.

#68 twenty minutes into a date asked me "why do you smile so much?" in a near disgusted tone. It was in fact because the weather was nice, and I try to enjoy my life. hard to imagine somehow.

#69 He ate soup with a fork at Olive Garden.

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#70 After I said anything about myself he’d reply with “do you think you’re better than me”

#71 Asked me if I was on the pill 10 minutes into the date….. I walked out

#72 He said, “I really like you, you remind me of my mom.”

#73 He got mad I didn’t know the beef between drake and Kendrick.

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#74 Just randomly said " by the way my friends call me a walking red flag" then started laughing.