Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Thought It Was Real”: Fake Cheating Prank Backfires As Boyfriend Ends Relationship Instantly
Couples, Relationships

“I Thought It Was Real”: Fake Cheating Prank Backfires As Boyfriend Ends Relationship Instantly

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust is the foundation of any relationship, but what happens when it’s put on the line in the name of a joke? In today’s post from the subreddit r/AITAH, a man recounts how his girlfriend’s elaborate “prank” with a mutual friend of theirs jeopardized everything they had built in two years. The woman said she was just playing around, but the guy’s definition of fun doesn’t include coming home to his partner straddling someone else in their bedroom.

RELATED:

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Sometimes you can’t know for sure if you’re partner is cheating or not, so we asked marriage and family therapist Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT, also known as the Father of Modern Infidelity Counseling, about the most common signs to look out for. Of course, every situation is different, but Dr. Talal told Bored Panda there are three that stick out:

    #1 Over protection of privacy and access to digital interactions

    “Secrecy is one the most common elements of infidelity,” he explained to us, adding that it manifests in a variety of ways, including:

    • Closing out of chat windows when a partner walks in the room
    • Deleting the computer history
    • Erasing online interactions
    • Deleting texts
    • Pretending to be working on something else when engaging in internet infidelity behaviors
    • Password changes
    • Taking phone everywhere
    • Using a burner phone

    #2 Engaging in selfish behaviors

    “When you don’t feel close to someone, you are less inclined to think and or care about their needs and desires, because you feel that they don’t care about yours,” Dr. Talal said.

    #3 Superficial conversations

    According to the therapist, a lack of intimacy breeds lack of trust and a decrease in vulnerability. As a result, “you are less likely to have a deep, soulful conversation with your partner about your hopes, dreams, and the things that bother you.”

    #4 Living Separate lives

    Dr. Talal said that when the bond is strong, we tend to spend a lot of time with our partners and wholeheartedly enjoy mutual activities. But when it’s weak, couples start drifting apart and look for things to do by themselves or with other people that they feel close to.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most of those who read the story said the man did nothing wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, a few saw the situation differently

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    7

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the f**k dresses down to their underwear and straddles a person for a "prank." It's either a really, really stupid Idea or they decided to actually cheat and were setting up a gaslight in case they got caught in the future. Either way, move on and move forward. There's not much to salvage from a situation like that.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, in the exGF's head, assuming that her intentions were purely prank-filled, what was she expecting to be the reaction? "Oh, you got me! Shucks, that was a good one, babe. Anyway, where do you want to go for dinner tonight?"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toastrovn2 avatar
    person (i think)
    person (i think)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the “best case scenario” and it was actually a joke, that’s my big question too. And _how_ is it funny? (for the record, breaking up was the right call. The whole thing is weird and suspicious) Edit: grammar

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she wanted to be funny she could have painted her face as a clown. Oh wait, she already did that without the makeup

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the f**k dresses down to their underwear and straddles a person for a "prank." It's either a really, really stupid Idea or they decided to actually cheat and were setting up a gaslight in case they got caught in the future. Either way, move on and move forward. There's not much to salvage from a situation like that.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, in the exGF's head, assuming that her intentions were purely prank-filled, what was she expecting to be the reaction? "Oh, you got me! Shucks, that was a good one, babe. Anyway, where do you want to go for dinner tonight?"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toastrovn2 avatar
    person (i think)
    person (i think)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the “best case scenario” and it was actually a joke, that’s my big question too. And _how_ is it funny? (for the record, breaking up was the right call. The whole thing is weird and suspicious) Edit: grammar

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she wanted to be funny she could have painted her face as a clown. Oh wait, she already did that without the makeup

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda