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Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet
A Grammy-winning artist with gray hair and beard, wearing a gold earring, looking unrecognizable on the Met Gala red carpet.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Bad Bunny fast-forwarded through life with his 2026 Met Gala look.

In an absolutely unexpected move, the Grammy winner made aging look like the boldest accessory of the night, looking several decades older than he actually is.

“Give this guy an Oscar,” one commenter wrote online.

RELATED:

    Bad Bunny made his fifth Met Gala appearance on Monday, May 4

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

    Image credits: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Bad Bunny joined fellow celebrities for his fifth Met Gala appearance on Monday, May 4.
    • The Puerto Rican star fast-forwarded through life with his 2026 Met Gala look.
    • “Old Bunny,” one commented on his look, while another said, “Geriatric Bunny’s clearly still gonna have it going on.”

    32-year-old Bad Bunny attended fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 4, looking like he time-traveled straight from the future.

    His look fit the brief in a unique way, complete with wrinkles, sagging skin, and a head covered in white hair.

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

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    By transforming himself into an eerily realistic aged version of himself, he tapped directly into the Met exhibition’s focus on the human body.

    Last year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the theme for the 2026 Met Gala and concurrent spring 2026 museum exhibition was “Costume Art.” And the dress code was “Fashion is Art.”

    The Puerto Rican star fast-forwarded through life with his 2026 Met Gala look

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    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

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    Pieces in the Met’s “Costume Art” exhibition would cover a “series of thematic body types,” including the “Nak*d Body” and the “Classical Body,” which are already well represented within the museum’s collection.

    The exhibition would also throw the focus on overlooked body types, such as the “Pregnant Body” and the “Aging Body,” the museum announced last year.

    Image credits: Vogue / Variety

    With the 2026 Met Gala brief asking celebrities to treat their bodies like canvases, Bad Bunny did exactly that.

    The DtMF artist not only rocked a black suit and a satin bow tie but also walked with a cane while posing for the cameras.

    The custom tuxedo suit was his own design, created in collaboration with Zara.

    The singer rocked a black suit and posed for the cameras with a cane in hand

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

    Image credits: Variety

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    While speaking to an interviewer on the red carpet, the singer said he “always [tries] to do something different” for the Met Gala.

    The singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said he enjoys “being creative” as he made his fifth consecutive appearance on the famous steps this year.

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

    Image credits: Complex

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

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    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

    It “took a little bit,” he said about the time he invested in making himself appear double his age. But it was “worth it,” he added.

    Netizens had plenty to say about Bad Bunny serving hot grandpa energy.

    “He looks like my 1920 grandfather,” one said, while another wrote, “Colonel Sanders called and he wants his look back.”

    “Old Bunny,” one netizen commented, while another said, “Geriatric Bunny’s clearly still gonna have it going on”

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

    Image credits: Complex

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    “Bad Bunny…elegance with an edge, rewriting the Met Gala in his own rhythm,” read one comment online.

    “I feel like he’s intentionally looking like an old white man cause that’s who criticized his halftime performance the most,” one said, referring to his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

    Image credits: JC Olivera/WireImage

    Another said, “I can’t wait for the post in 40 years that compares this ‘costume’ to his aged look.”

    In 2024, Bad Bunny was the co-chair for the Met Gala, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Anna Wintour.

    The Grammy winner performed during the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year

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    At the time, he spoke about his process of choosing a Met Gala look and said, “You can’t really improvise for the Met.”

    “If I want to attend a different red carpet and decide to wear boxers last minute, I do it. I just do it,” he added.

    This year, to bring his vision to life, the Puerto Rican star took help from makeup artist Mike Marino, who is known to be the one behind Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween costumes.

    Klum also took help from Marino for her Met Gala look this year, fully committing to her veiled, statue-like look.

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    Marino reportedly used foam and latex to create the look, which was Klum’s homage to classical art pieces like the Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sammartino and the Veiled Vestal by Raffaele Monti.

    “So it’s basically become Halloween with all the costumes,” one netizen commented online

    Grammy-Winning Artist Totally Unrecognizable On Met Gala Red Carpet

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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