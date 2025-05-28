Getting married is exciting. But everything leading up to it? Not so much.
There’s a mountain of things to organize, budgets to juggle, and guests to keep happy. It’s overwhelming, nerve-wracking, and time-consuming, all for a day you (hopefully) only do once.
And for brides, one major pre-wedding pressure point is the hen do. How will they celebrate with their closest friends? How much fun is too much fun? Because let’s be honest, when the cost goes up, friendships can get tested.
That’s exactly why Kirsty, founder of Main Characters—a platform designed to help the modern maid of honour plan a hen do without the headache—turned to TikTok to ask: what’s a reasonable amount to expect people to spend?
Let’s just say… the internet had opinions. Read on to see what sparked the debate and where people draw the line.
One woman posed a simple question: how much should people be expected to pay for a hen do?
Image credits: maincharacters.co.uk
The responses were wildly different
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
Many commenters were happy to spend hundreds, so long as they had enough notice
Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual image)
Others, however, felt it was unreasonable to expect bridesmaids to pay anything at all
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)
Image credits: dapor2560 (not the actual image)
Being peoples friend is friggin expensive. Showers, bridesmaids parties, gifts, dresses, then all the inevitable baby gifting costs. You know what I get for being single? Do I get a housewarming gift if I move? I get questioning looks if I ask why no one called on my birthday or why no one could bother to check on me when I was in the hospital. I've dropped tens of thousands on friends, but like, eff me right? A whole weekend? Really? doesn't feel a tad exclusionary to you?
Where I live, bachelorparties are not a weekend but usually a day or afternoon/evening. I think costs can range anywhere from 20 euros to 150 euros, depending entirely on what you're going to do of course.
The people calling out others in the comments for being miserable must be young and haven't endured years of costly hen do's!!! I also miss the days of it being a hen night. Whilst I realise it's ok to say no when it's too expensive but some people really don't understand that not everyone can afford expensive trips abroad for hen dos. I've always done my best to attend all my friends once there is plenty of notice for anything costly but I've noticed that there is a tendency to try and outdo the last person's hen now and it's tiresome. I'm so glad that I'm at an age where hens are becoming rarer in my friend group!!!! They are a novelty the 1st few years but they can become really tiresome and costly.
Being peoples friend is friggin expensive. Showers, bridesmaids parties, gifts, dresses, then all the inevitable baby gifting costs. You know what I get for being single? Do I get a housewarming gift if I move? I get questioning looks if I ask why no one called on my birthday or why no one could bother to check on me when I was in the hospital. I've dropped tens of thousands on friends, but like, eff me right? A whole weekend? Really? doesn't feel a tad exclusionary to you?
Where I live, bachelorparties are not a weekend but usually a day or afternoon/evening. I think costs can range anywhere from 20 euros to 150 euros, depending entirely on what you're going to do of course.
The people calling out others in the comments for being miserable must be young and haven't endured years of costly hen do's!!! I also miss the days of it being a hen night. Whilst I realise it's ok to say no when it's too expensive but some people really don't understand that not everyone can afford expensive trips abroad for hen dos. I've always done my best to attend all my friends once there is plenty of notice for anything costly but I've noticed that there is a tendency to try and outdo the last person's hen now and it's tiresome. I'm so glad that I'm at an age where hens are becoming rarer in my friend group!!!! They are a novelty the 1st few years but they can become really tiresome and costly.
26
6