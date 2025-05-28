ADVERTISEMENT

Getting married is exciting. But everything leading up to it? Not so much.

There’s a mountain of things to organize, budgets to juggle, and guests to keep happy. It’s overwhelming, nerve-wracking, and time-consuming, all for a day you (hopefully) only do once.

And for brides, one major pre-wedding pressure point is the hen do. How will they celebrate with their closest friends? How much fun is too much fun? Because let’s be honest, when the cost goes up, friendships can get tested.

That’s exactly why Kirsty, founder of Main Characters—a platform designed to help the modern maid of honour plan a hen do without the headache—turned to TikTok to ask: what’s a reasonable amount to expect people to spend?

Let’s just say… the internet had opinions. Read on to see what sparked the debate and where people draw the line.

RELATED:

One woman posed a simple question: how much should people be expected to pay for a hen do?

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: maincharacters.co.uk

The responses were wildly different

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Many commenters were happy to spend hundreds, so long as they had enough notice

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Others, however, felt it was unreasonable to expect bridesmaids to pay anything at all

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: dapor2560 (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon