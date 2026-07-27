Wife Shocks Husband By Firing The Nanny On The Spot, Calls Her Reason An Overreaction
Finding a good nanny can be difficult. Parents want to find someone with the same values, someone who respects boundaries, and who will, of course, love their child. On average, it takes families around four to eight weeks to find the right fit. Even then, you never know what could happen after the nanny is hired.
Things seemed to be going well for this family until the mother found out the nanny had been “masquerading” as her child’s mother. The toddler would call her “mama,” and the nanny wouldn’t correct strangers’ assumptions that she was the mother. After noticing some racial microaggressions as well, the mom decided it was time to confront the nanny.
A mom confronted her nanny after finding out she let people think she was actually the mother and not the nanny
Image credits: partystock / magnific (not the actual photo)
What made the situation worse was that there were racist undertones to the misunderstandings
Image credits: DC Studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
In an update, the mom spotted even more racist microaggressions in the nanny’s past behavior
Image credits: ArthurHidden / magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Nannythrowaway00
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