Have you ever been in a situation where something happens in a room full of people, and you’re sure others saw it, too, but no one dares to say a word about it? When you’re forced to share the space with that huge elephant in the room until you can get out safely?

It’s arguably safe to assume that most of us have been in such a situation at least once. It’s clear that many Reddit users definitely have, as a number of them have discussed their experiences in a thread started by a member of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community. Said member asked fellow users about the times they had to share the space with not even an elephant, but a whole blue whale in the room, and they had plenty of stories to tell. Scroll down to find their accounts on the list below, and feel free to add yours in the comments section, if you, too, have ever been in such a situation.

Laptop showing a virtual meeting with many participants on screen, capturing moments where massive awkward truths were ignored. Work zoom call. One of the managers was running late and thought his camera was off - turns out it was on and he had just gotten out of the shower butt naked and everyone saw his huge shlong on camera. He soon realised and quickly turned off the camera.

The meeting went on like normal and nobody said a word, LOL.

bigbel100 Report

    #2

    Female nurse in scrubs using a digital tablet, capturing moments where massive awkward truths were ignored. I worked as a nurse in operating theatres

    The anaesthetist was having an affair with the scrub nurse and the surgeon was the anaesthetists wife who knew about the affair

    That was a VERY awkward case

    Edited to add - nothing went down, it was a routine case with no problems

    But the psychological tension could be cut with a scalpel.

    VerityPushpram Report

    #3

    Person in a video call with another individual, illustrating moments where massive awkward truths were ignored by everyone in the room. When your boss clearly shows up drunk to a Zoom meeting and people are like “technical difficulties?

    palecrystala Report

    #4

    Person in a hat writing notes while surrounded by dense plants, capturing moments where massive awkward truths were ignored. On a global level, the current ongoing collapse in biodiversity. We are causing a mass extinction and it’s barely even talked about. It’s at least as big a problem as climate change which gets way more press. I think it’s ignored because seriously addressing it might be even harder than climate change and we’re utterly failing at that.

    Mnemia Report

    #5

    Close-up of the U.S. Capitol building with an American flag, symbolizing moments where massive awkward truths were ignored. The fact that the US Government is trying to slash the Endangered Species Act because of Colossal Biosciences' so-called "dire wolves". Like everyone's roasting the hell out of them for their grift or making analogies to Jurassic Park but nobody's pointing out the more insidious implications of the project. With the flimsy excuse that "we can just sort of recreate species if they go extinct!" they're fighting to be allowed to cause untold ecological damage without consequence.

    Heroic-Forger Report

    #6

    Woman expressing frustration with clenched fists, capturing a moment of massive awkward truths ignored in the room. My mom and brother got into a stupid argument when we were kids and out camping one time. It was truly some stupid nonsense kid argument, but it ended when she punched my brother in the face. And other than one of her annoying friends (who I later learned also was a child a****r) muttering 'serves him right', no one said a thing.

    Environmental-Age502 Report

    #7

    A group of coworkers in a meeting room, with awkward body language and ignored awkward truths by everyone present. Just about every time there is a corporate meeting where HR assures everyone it's a "judgement free, safe space" yet the heads of departments are in there too.

    Everyone knows that they're being overworked and under-recognized, but anyone saying that is putting a huge target on their back by embarrassing their boss in an open forum, and the idea of a consequence-free acknowledgement of the boss demanding work over weekends or yelling at staff publicly destroying morale is something everyone knows, but no one mentions in front of them.

    Kozeyekan_ Report

    #8

    Close-up portrait of an older man with gray hair and beard, showing a massive awkward truth overlooked by everyone. Many years ago when I was a younger teen, my estranged uncle wanted to have thanksgiving dinner at his house to try and reconnect with the family and prove he had gotten over a lot of the substance abuse issues that caused the rift with the rest of the family.

    With several young children in the house, and in front of his parents, my grandparents, things seemed to be going well at first. Outside of the MASSIVE collection of VHS p**n tapes that literally filled up two entire racks of tape storage just sitting next to the TV. There was some extremely hardcore stuff in there too just out in the open for all of us to see. What's worse was he kept trying to make comments about whatever football game was on at the time, but you literally couldn't look at the TV without seeing several videos that had naked women on the front.

    This awkwardness went on for a little bit while we were there till my mom, who had been in the kitchen helping cook since we got there, came in and saw the videos and lost it on him and we left almost immediately. I never found out why he thought it was a good idea to leave them out. Or why no one else said anything to him up to that point. But I never saw him again after that and no one else ever brought it up again. I guess morale of the story is that when you're trying to prove to the rest of your family you've turned over a new leaf, don't leave hardcore pornography in plain view for children to see.

    SpaceCowboy_32 Report

    #9

    Young woman smiling while listening to a man in a conversation, capturing awkward truths ignored in the room When two people in the group clearly have something going on but they keep acting like we’re all blind, like babe your eyes do the heart emoji thing every time he talks pls.

    sunsetmothh Report

    #10

    Industrial factory emitting thick smoke into the air, illustrating massive awkward truths ignored by everyone in the room. Climate Change.

    anex_stormrider Report

    #11

    Aerial view of massive destruction with people sifting through rubble, highlighting moments where massive awkward truths were ignored. The ongoing g*nocide in Gaza.

    Devir__ Report

    smnock avatar
    OhnoI’vebeencensored
    OhnoI’vebeencensored
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hi there. It appears that Eric Trump has made a pseudonymous BP account. Just covering up one of his dumber and more offensive comments.

    #12

    Virtual meeting on laptop screen with a coffee mug nearby, capturing moments of massive awkward truths ignored. Company-wide Zoom meeting. Exec logs in with a bottle of scotch, clearly tipsy. Starts off with, ‘Let's be honest ,none of you are hitting Q4 targets. Nobody said a thing. HR just sent a follow-up email thanking him for being transparent.

    IllWasabi8734 Report

    #13

    Young couple sharing an intimate moment, capturing awkward truths and emotions often ignored by everyone in the room. When I was still in college, there was a tutor who was married and had kids. Everybody knew this , she was very obviously having an affair with another tutor they barely hid it.

    Nobody called them out, not even the head of the department.

    FunkyElderberry Report

    #14

    Two young men in casual wear sharing an awkward moment while massive truths are ignored by everyone around. Went on a lads holiday with my mates when I was younger, there was 8 of us altogether and one of them had slept with another one’s’ girlfriend a few months beforehand. Everyone there knew about it and this was the first time the two of them had seen each other since it all came out.

    Accomplished-Kale-77 Report

    #15

    American flag standing in grass at sunset with dramatic sky, highlighting moments where massive awkward truths are ignored. How litigious America has become and, as a result, workplaces are completely micromanaged. Instead of solving a problem with a human approach, we do everything based on the possibility of being sued.

    Prudent-Proof7898 Report

    moonrunner12 avatar
    Elvis McPelvis
    Elvis McPelvis
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because we have raised a few entitled generations who believe they deserve something for nothing.

    #16

    People grilling skewers and seafood on a barbecue, capturing massive awkward moments ignored by everyone in the room Little tinfoil m**h pipe being casually passed around at a friend-of-a-friend's backyard barbeque. It was an unassuming McMansion suburb and everyone there was mid-30s and kinda nerdy, so it was baffling.

    impeccadillo Report

    #17

    Close-up of a middle-aged man with gray hair and a slight smile illustrating massive awkward truths ignored by everyone. The Epstein client lists. They think this similar s**t with Diddy got us distracted enough to forget.

    SuperiorityComplex87 Report

    #18

    Graduates in caps and gowns gathered outdoors with a crowd, capturing moments where massive awkward truths were ignored. I went to a graduation ceremony last year (pouring rain and the ceremony itself was an absolute train wreck) and there was obviously something up with commencement speaker. His face was red, his words kept slurring, he seemed kind of stumbly. It was pretty subtle at first but got worse throughout the more he was up there. At first I was concerned he was having a medical emergency, but he spent so long talking about himself and his accomplishments (in a really disorganized manner) and hadn’t dropped to the ground for a 15 min speech so it didn’t seem like it.

    All the professors on the stage and the chancellor, fully decked out in their regalia, safely sheltered from the rain (unlike the graduates) were just looking at him like he was saying some insightful stuff. . . but it literally didn’t make sense. He talked about how he lost so much money that his parents gave him that he had “seen rock bottom” and that people threatened to k**l his family. Multiple times throughout the ceremony he roasted the graduating class for sitting in the rain and some student who didn’t bring an umbrella. It reeked of tone deafness. He even acknowledged his wife, who was on the stage, she didn’t seem phased or concerned at all by the slurring. Then when the chancellor came up to continue on the ceremony, as it was pouring rain and everyone was getting soaked, the speaker came back up a few minutes later and INTERRUPTED HIM. And the chancellor just let him?

    Some people in the crowd began to boo, but then he told the graduates he was giving them $1000 bucks so that was nice, I guess. It was just envelopes full of wet cash. News reported on how a kind hearted billionaire gave graduates money and advice, but failed to mention him referring to the umbrellas in the audience as “elevators”? I guess money talks.

    There was also something very “too on the nose” with the chancellor and speaker commending the graduates on their hard work and telling them to be proud of what they have accomplished while watching them get absolutely pelted with rain and wind.

    Godawfulresturant Report

    #19

    Person in full protective gear adjusting mask in a lab, highlighting moments where massive awkward truths were ignored. America has taken no time to mourn their covid dead. It's f*****g wild.

    WinglessJC Report

    #20

    Group of young people sitting on stairs, showing moments where massive awkward truths were ignored by everyone in the room Saw my high school friends pass around a tin of Altoids with a white powder in it with a rolled up $1 bill as they all took turns going to the bathroom with it. I was so naive, I thought they were snorting crushed up Altoids!

    Lord_Bentley Report

    #21

    Elderly man in glasses and patterned bow tie looking serious, representing massive awkward truths ignored by everyone. My old boss said "H*tler had the right idea about the gays" in front of me and some other people. I'm gay, and I'm pretty sure he knew, so I didn't feel comfortable saying anything, but I paused waiting for the others to. No one said anything. So I just walked away. It was in the middle of a conversation and noticeable.

    greyslayers Report

    #22

    Man in a white sweatshirt looking thoughtfully at the ocean, capturing a moment of massive awkward truths ignored. My cousin disappeared for like a month once.

    Like full on disappeared. He stopped showing up to work with no explanation, stopped messaging his mother, didnt say a word to any of his friends or on/off girlfriends. His sister even went to his apartment, it looked like he had just vanished one day leaving all his stuff. I think a missing persons report was even filed.

    He resurfaced claiming he'd been over seas interviewing for a job. Clearly something checked out because the report was dropped, but that is literally all that he said as far as I know.

    We had a family get together not long after he resurfaced. Nobody asked him anything, nobody even made a joke. Everyone just acted like he never left. It was weird. Especially as my family *love* the opportunity to rib each other. The closest any of my family have come to addressing it is my uncle joking that my cousin got replaced by a lizardman in disguise.

    tryingtobebettertry4 Report

    #23

    That the post-WW2 boom in the American economy was a fluke, and that it was unsustainable even with our military dominance. Many of the issues we're facing as a culture are a direct result of this.

    The golden era that the MAGA movement keeps calling back to -- huge U.S. manufacturing, demand for American products, outsized credibility and influence with foriegn governments -- all originate from a time when the rest of the world was crippled from the most destructive series of events in human history. America was one of the very few countries to benefit from it, and it lasted long enough that it created an entire generation who then assumed that the boom was the natural order of the world.

    It's baked into their worldview, and that will never change.

    But the world has changed. Instead of accepting that, or ceeding power to a younger generation with a better understanding of the actual realities of the modern world, they would rather live in the fantasy. It's infantile and entitled beyond belief, and it's also very obviously unsustainable.

    It's killing our country and our planet, but instead of just acknowledging that things have changed we're arguing about how much more money the rich old people need for things to get better.

    WordWord1337 Report

    #24

    Large crowd gathered outdoors with a waving American flag, capturing a moment where massive awkward truths were ignored by everyone. We can kick the orange man out but we still have about 70 Million people in the US that are laughably easy to brainwash and take advantage of.

    Its not going to be easy at all to fix. We need to start with the functional literacy rate and critical thinking skills, and unfortunately grown adults don't like to be told they aren't as smart as a 5th grader.

    Everyoneheresamoron Report

    #25

    Small town homes surrounded by trees and mountains on a cloudy day, capturing moments of massive awkward truths ignored. I live in Canada, where you just don’t really see guns very often, especially not open carry in a city. Well working in a dr*gstore in a city some old guy came in with a massive rifle strapped to his back and everyone kinda just pretended not to see it. It was super weird. I think it might’ve been an air rifle for biathlon or something, but a lot of dr*gstore employees in Canada probably can’t tell things apart from far away, I know I can’t and was never completely sure lol. I just saw him walk past management on his way in and they clearly saw it and said nothing so no way I was gonna be the one. Nobody mentioned it later either.

    Feral_doves Report

    #26

    Man with tattoos and piercings sitting alone wearing a black hoodie, illustrating awkward moments ignored by everyone in the room I've been the elephant. I had a substance abuse problem and went to rehab. Went twice in 2021 then 2022-2023 spent the better part of 18 months in a long term facility. I've been clean and sober since getting out and have been very open about my time and where i had been but a side from my parents the rest of my family refuse to acknowledge my treatment or rehab. The word and that place is taboo. It's like for 3 years I just disappeared then suddenly I'm back and nothing ever happened. Rehab has an awful stigma around it even though it has been the best thing I've ever done.

    tryna_earn_a_crust Report

    #27

    Person holding US flag and mail-in ballot with I Voted sticker in front of an election ballot drop box outdoors. When Trump bluntly stated that they rigged the election. On live tv. Twice.

    YaBoyfriendKeefa Report

    #28

    Black and tan dog in a dimly lit room, capturing a moment of awkward truth ignored by everyone in the space. Went to a birthday party for a friend’s 4 year old. Mom of the birthday kid has a “super sweet” dog who was an absolute menace throughout the party. Barreled into everyone, especially when they first walked in the door, causing multiple kids to fall and many parents to drop the presents they brought. Stole food directly from people’s hands. Giant tail whapping around bruising peoples legs. Knocking kids over. During “Happy Birthday” a dad was trying to calm his kid down and kiddo fell onto the dog’s back, causing it to freak out and growl and snap. I thought I was about to see a child get torn apart but the dad of the birthday kid just pulled the dog over to the side and laughed. I wanted to say something but the friend I came with told me to not even try, people had talked to the mom for years and no good ever came of it so everyone just ignored it.

    remembering_things Report

    #29

    Young woman in a red jacket sitting on a bench looking pensive, capturing a moment of massive awkward truths ignored. Mine is more like several elephants that people are still trying to ignore. We have had several issues in our department. Injuries/sickness during rehearsals. Rampant sexual h*rassment and discrimination. Verbal ab*se out the wazoo.

    It's all been brushed under the rug. people have gotten yelled at and ab*sed further for bringing anything up, or for even posting jokes on social media. All because our department is getting a brand new building that was just built and they're afraid that any little thing will cause them to "lose" it. I'm at the point where I believe we don't deserve that new building with all the things that have been done or covered up, we deserve to be shut down.

    saltysounddesigner44 Report

    #30

    Man analyzing stock charts on laptop screens, highlighting moments where massive awkward truths were ignored in the room. At a global level, the cambridge analytica scandal.

    I literally think we have lived the french revolution of our generation.

    If the french revolution marks the end of feudalism in favor of parliamentary democracies. The cambridge analytica scandal marks the end of democracy.

    It showed that is perfectly possible to change the outcome of elections and it just got worse, and propagated to other countries. Its not only cambridge analytica, nowadays there are dozens of companies doing the same thing.

    So essentially they have got the knowledge, the tools and the money to do whatever they want with people.

    We are in a completely new social era.

    asimov-solensan Report

    #31

    Human hand and robotic hand reaching towards each other symbolizing massive awkward truths ignored in the room. Oh you know, the AI police state the US government is building with our tax dollars. Pretty soon everyone will be replaced by robots and AI so that'll be fun, especially because they're using our own money against us.

    XvFoxbladevX Report

    #32

    This is not nearly as bad as some of the other ones, but I have a friend who I have confessed to on two separate occasions, they said they felt the same, and then nothing happened in person, we both just ignored it (ON BOTH OCCASIONS).

    heresjohnny_237 Report

    smnock avatar
    OhnoI’vebeencensored
    OhnoI’vebeencensored
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did you confess to that they felt the same way about? Was it unironically liking Taylor Swift?

    #33

    During an online Town Hall, leadership announces this person, who is known for having multiple Ethics complaints against them, as an Ethics and Compliance “champion” - AKA the person you talk to for E&C advice.

    There were others named and most received applause but this person was called and I and another coworker were mouthing “but why?” and nobody reacted. There was just uncomfortable silence, and then the speaker moved on to the next person.

    IDK if it was a power move or leadership just were complete idiots about it.

    darcydidwhat Report

    #34

    Strange that nobody is mentioning the geopolitical and social upheavals currently happening before our very eyes.

    The illegal mass deportation of non-white but completely legitimate US citizens
    The obliteration of the American system of law bit by bit
    The gutting of US government agencies- all of whom are clearly just an obstacle to the very people making these sweeping changes
    The purposeful collapse of the US economy only for those with the resources and connections to buy everything up when the prices hit rock bottom
    The fact that uber wealthy billionaires are the ones behind this and have done an amazing job at deceiving the public and changing things for their own benefit so far
    Russian interference in US elections and government
    And how about Russia invading another country- a country that made a deal to get rid of it's nukes in return for protection from the US (and other countries) who has now officially turned it's back on it

    And on top of all of this- nobody really seems to be doing anything about these issues. There's a certain amount of outrage and complaining online- but where are the mass protests, the arrests and the actual enforcement of laws against the people who are causing catastrophic to millions and millions of people and bringing us closer every day to tyrannical control, economic collapse and/or war?

    serberusno1 Report

    moonrunner12 avatar
    Elvis McPelvis
    Elvis McPelvis
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There has not been a single deportation of a legitimate U.S. citizen to date.

    #35

    I used to work in an office where my cubicle was next to the boss’s daughter. We were office buds and would chat and banter all day. Our cubes were also right next to the bathroom. Her dad, our boss, would use that bathroom and it was the most heinous thing I’d ever experienced. The most violent s***s I’d ever heard and they smelled truly awful. Like a dead opossum. I honestly wondered if he had some serious illness. This happened at least once a day. And of course his daughter and I would never acknowledge it. Her dad would go to that bathroom and we just immediately switched from chatting to staring at our computers in stone cold silence. Silence only interrupted by the most terrible sounds imaginable.

    thelesserkudu Report

    #36

    When my dad told me I was adopted while teaching me the traditional method of flensing.

    Popular_Try_5075 Report

    #37

    FSU shooter from last month.

    Correct me if I am wrong, but it was a white guy who shot and killed two Hispanic men who were workers and did not go to FSU.

    I believe he shot 5 other individuals as well, but like the story is just gone. Maybe it is just because I do not live in Tallahassee, but I know someone who called her mom from the student union or cafeteria thinking it was the last call she would ever make.

    Analrapist03 Report

    #38

    What happened to the report on Russian interference in the UK government, Boris?

    mellotronworker Report

    #39

    Donald Trump has admitted twice on camera that he doesn’t ask God for forgiveness, because he likes to think he’s a good person who doesn’t do anything wrong. Also, he doesn’t have a favorite Bible quote, but rather, “It’s the whole thing, all of it.” Really, all 4,000+ pages? (That he also claims to have read.)

    He’s the closest thing to the Bible’s description of the antichrist the world has ever seen, and Christians just bury their heads in the sand because he plays for their team.

    Godzirrraaa Report

    moonrunner12 avatar
    Elvis McPelvis
    Elvis McPelvis
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here goes the antichrist rhetoric again. Get real people, and maybe get some counseling. TDS is a real mental disorder.

    #40

    The amount of actual alcoholics is so much greater... the issue? You're only labeled an acoholic if it affects your surroundings negatively...

    If it doesn't, you're just called outgoing, fun-loving... just having your "Feierabendbier"...

    AndaramEphelion Report

    #41

    I had a job where the full company, all employees meeting (remote, thankfully) included within the span of about ten minutes 1) the upper management level congratulating themselves and each other for record profits for the fifth year in a row, and 2) a "sincere" apology that they simply did not have the budget leeway to provide raises for anyone working at the ground/customer facing levels.

    I quit a week later.

    FalseMagpie Report

    #42

    Brexit in the UK. It’s the #1 driver of economic issues here right now and everyone in power is studiously ignoring it.

    Thisoneissfwihope Report

