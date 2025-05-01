ADVERTISEMENT

You know, I assume exactly what you’re thinking just by looking at the headline: “What on Earth should we eat then if we can’t eat cucumbers, eggs, meat, and milk?” In fact, of course, we can. And we should, even despite the rising prices. You just need to take extra precautions when preparing dishes containing these products. That’s all.

This post is based on an annual report compiled by Consumer Reports on medical data on hospitalizations associated with food-borne illnesses caused by bacteria such as salmonella, E. coli, and listeria, information on food recalls, and advice from doctors. In other words, take this post as a tool, not a ban, and you’ll definitely find it useful.

Deli meat

The production of sausages and deli meat is always associated with the possibility of cross-contamination – after all, the production process inevitably involves a lot of contact of the product with various surfaces that may contain bacteria. More than once or twice in recent years, large batches of deli meat with pathogens of various diseases have been identified, so you should always be on the alert.

In this case, you should either try to subject the purchased deli meat to heat treatment or just refrain from eating it at all. After all, the less we risk, the better for our health, isn’t it?

Cucumbers

Cucumbers have long symbolized healthy eating, but recently, there have been many cases of salmonella infection caused by cucumbers. Consumers of ready-made salads containing this vegetable are especially at risk because the manufacturer cannot always guarantee full compliance with safety precautions when cooking.

As a last resort, it’s better to check that the vegetables’ skin is not damaged so that microbes cannot penetrate.

Raw milk, raw cheese

Pathogens, such as salmonella, enter milk through the animal’s body. Fortunately, pasteurization was invented back in the 19th century – that is, heating milk to 161°F, which is guaranteed to destroy bacteria and the bird flu virus, that can also be found in raw milk. In other words, pasteurized milk provided that the container is sealed, is practically a guarantee of your safety.

As for raw milk cheese, the Food and Drug Administration requires that the product be aged for at least 60 days before being sold. However, sometimes manufacturers, unfortunately, don’t comply with these requirements. So, it’s probably better to switch to cheeses made from pasteurized milk.

Cotija and Queso Fresco Cheese

The main risk factor here is listeria, which can easily multiply in these soft cheeses due to the environment’s low acidity. If consumption doesn’t involve heat treatment of the cheese (for example, baking as part of another meal), then experts strongly recommend switching to hard cheeses—made from pasteurized milk, of course.

Eggs

The major problem here is salmonella. During the formation of the egg or during laying, bacteria can get from the bird’s body into or out of the egg. Therefore, it’s best to throw away eggs with cracked shells (even if they are so expensive!). Always wash your hands after handling any egg, and be sure to boil, fry, or bake them. If the white or yolk has become hard, then the potential danger has most likely passed.

Onions

If you eat raw onions – for example, as part of a burger, you expose yourself to the risk of infection with E. coli. So experts strongly recommend refraining from buying foods containing raw onions – after all, no one guarantees that cooks in a commercial kitchen will comply with all safety requirements.

If you buy onions for home use, if possible, choose onions without external damage and remove several outer layers when cooking. The doctors say this significantly reduces the risk of infection.

Leafy Greens

According to experts, leafy greens in the US are often grown near cattle feedlots, and the water used there can be mixed with the water used to irrigate the plants. The conclusion? Well, it’s better not to buy fast food items with leafy greens, and for home cooking, please give preference, for example, to lettuce grown in hydroponic greenhouses.

By the way, the ‘onion principle’ also works here – throwing away the outer leaves when using whole heads of lettuce will also reduce the risk of getting sick.

Raw carrots

Carrots can also be affected by salmonella if the bacteria gets into the field of the company that grows vegetables. Such cases have occurred recently, so experts simply advise not to eat carrots raw. It’s better to just use it as part of thermally cooked dishes. Well, if you really want to crunch on fresh carrots – at least wash them thoroughly before eating.

Organic basil

Everything that concerns carrots and leafy greens applies to organic basil as well since it’s also grown in large fields by large-scale producers, is often eaten raw, and, according to medical statistics, is also susceptible to salmonella contamination. The principle of combating bacteria is similar—wash thoroughly before cooking and, if possible, heat everything.

Cooked poultry and meat

We are talking, of course, about semi-finished products and ready-made foods containing meat and poultry. After all, each semi-product goes through more than one or two stages of preparation, which significantly increases the risk of contamination. So always check how effectively the product you buy was frozen, and be sure to heat it up. Better not mess with your health!

In addition to the top ten products that can cause the risk of various food-borne illnesses, the Consumer Experts report contains five more products: sprouts, raw shellfish, ground meat and poultry, uncooked flour, and unpasteurized juice and cider. When buying any of the items on this list, you also need to pay close attention to the possible risks and follow basic food safety rules.

The opinions of commenters on the Internet are actually divided into two categories. Some folks sarcastically stated that their diet was now being reduced – because doctors “prohibited” certain products. Some noted that in a country with over 350 million people, several hundred people hospitalized due to foodborne infections are just very few. However, why take risks?

And some people in the comments quite rightly admitted that it’s enough to just follow fairly simple rules of kitchen hygiene, not buy fast food from dubious street vendors – and this reduces the risk of illness to almost zero. In any case, as the ancient Romans used to say, “forewarned is forearmed!” So, what do you, our dear readers, think of this warning list?

