Whirlwind Romance Between Australian Woman And Man From Amazon Jungle Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian woman has gone viral for her unconventional relationship with an indigenous Ecuadorian living in the Amazon jungle. After forming a connection online, the couple’s whirlwind romance that transcends cultural boundaries has captivated a global audience.

26-year-old Jordan Hauenschild was living a conventional life in Queensland, Australia, when she came across 24-year-old Pitiuruk’s profile on Instagram one night. She was immediately enthralled by the South American content creator’s photography, which captures life in a rural Kichwa community, an indigenous people native to Ecuador.

“I was so intrigued about how people still live this way of life and to some degree I knew there were tribes in the Amazon, but I had never taken the time to learn about it,” the Australian told news.com.au. “I clicked on his page and I just messaged him.”

Jordan Hauenschild, a 26-year-old Australian woman, and Pitiuruk, a 24-year-old indigenous Ecuadorian man, formed a romantic connection after meeting online

Share icon

Image credits: jordankh_

Share icon

Image credits: pitiuruk

With an initial message telling the Ecuadorian how “gorgeous” he was and asking to learn more about his unique culture, the 26-year-old was stunned when she actually received a response. The two began video chatting regularly “to understand each other’s cultures, what we do in our day to day, and what our [lives are] like on opposite sides of the world.” Eventually, they broached the subject of meeting up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four months after meeting online, Hauenschild quit her 9-5 office job and undertook the journey to meet Pitiuruk in person. Consisting of four flights and a bus trip from Quito to Guayusa Runa, it took 35 hours in total.

At first, she was nervous. “As the plane was landing in Quito, I realised the magnitude of the situation – I had gone on a whim with a ‘why not’ attitude and I was about to meet someone I had never seen in real life.”

Yet all that apprehension melted away when she saw Pitiuruk. “I just couldn’t believe he was real,” she said. “It was my first time in Ecuador and I just wanted to ensure I was really respectful, but I just couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.”

This feeling persisted despite the fact that they didn’t speak each other’s languages. The Australian insists that much of the magic comes from body language alone. “If the spark is there, it doesn’t matter if you can’t speak each other’s language,” she confided. “I’ve never had such a connection with somebody where I know exactly where I stand.”

After four months of frequent texting and video calls, Jordan left her job to travel to Ecuador so the couple could meet in person

Share icon

Image credits: jordankh_

The Queensland native also found her love interest’s family to be particularly hospitable, and she never felt unwelcome. “Our jungle is your jungle,” they told her.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her time in the Ecuadorian Amazon, Pitiuruk and his family showed Hauenschild their way of life, from cooking to playing with monkeys. The couple canoed through the jungle, swung through the trees, and kissed beneath waterfalls. In the end, the woman described it as “cinematic.”

Pitiuruk’s people welcomed Jordan with open arms, and her time in the Amazon jungle was “cinematic”

Share icon

Image credits: jordankh_

Share icon

Image credits: jordankh_

The Australian wants to convince the Kichwa community that to preserve their traditions and educate others, it’s important that they embrace tourism and foreign visitors. Pitiuruk is doing just that by promoting their culture and offering guided tours online. In the future, he wants to be an indigenous model to further promote his way of life.

Jordan encourages Pitiuruk in his goal to promote the Kichwa culture, a branch of the indigenous Quechua culture native to the Amazon jungle and Andes mountains

Share icon

Image credits: jordankh_

The Kichwa are the Ecuadorian branch of the Quechua people, an indigenous people native to South America. They have significant populations in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Ecuador. As the dominant culture in the area prior to Spanish colonization, the Quechua were responsible for establishing the Inca Empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Quechua people speak the Quechua language, of which Kichwa is a dialect local to Ecuador. There are over 10 million speakers, making it the most spoken language in South America after Spanish and Portuguese.

Although the couple intend to continue their relationship, Jordan had to return to Australia to arrange her finances

Share icon

Image credits: jordankh_

Although Hauenschild said “nothing else seemed to matter” when the couple were together, she inevitably had to return to Australia for financial reasons. As they plan for “a life together,” they keep in daily contact.

Now, their happily ever after may be that much closer.

“I … received an email from Flight Centre saying they were invested in our story and wanted to see us reunited. We were both in tears because we didn’t expect to see each other for another year or so.”

Apparently, the Australian travel agency is offering to pay for Jordan’s next trip to see Pitiuruk in Ecuador. “They’re going to fund my flights which is just incredible. When I told Pitiuruk, we both just cried.”

Share icon The romance has inspired thousands online and gone viral for its transcendence of cultural and linguistic boundaries



ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon