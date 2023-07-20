Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)
We are on our way to the ruins… Puruchuco, meaning ‘Feather hat’ in Quechua, is located at km 4.5 of the Carretera Central, east of Lima, in today’s district of Ate. In the sprawling shantytown known as Tupac Amaru, lies the pre-Hispanic site known to archaeologists as Puruchuco-Huaquerones, which was once the main ceremonial center of the Incas. During archaeological investigations, the archaeologist Guillermo Cock discovered the extent of the hidden settlement.