Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)
10points
User submission
Travel

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Felix Balcazar
Community member

We are on our way to the ruins… Puruchuco, meaning ‘Feather hat’ in Quechua, is located at km 4.5 of the Carretera Central, east of Lima, in today’s district of Ate. In the sprawling shantytown known as Tupac Amaru, lies the pre-Hispanic site known to archaeologists as Puruchuco-Huaquerones, which was once the main ceremonial center of the Incas. During archaeological investigations, the archaeologist Guillermo Cock discovered the extent of the hidden settlement.

My brother-in-law and my wife

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Steps, leading to the site

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

A corridor…

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

View from the top

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

A woman prying in the ruins

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

And another one

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

A view of Ate, from the ruins

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Plan of the ruins

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Info

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

More corridors

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Hallways

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

More corridors and rooms

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Storage room

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

A broken grinding stone

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Walking thru the corridors

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Triangular hornances, the most photographed part of the site

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

More info

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

To the ceremonial area…

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

The ceremonial area

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

A grinding stone

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Another storage room

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Info again

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

A huge ceramic water jug…

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

More corridors…

Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Felix Balcazar
Felix Balcazar
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Homepage
Next in Community
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda