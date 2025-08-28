ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks have a way of turning into accountants when they sniff out money. You could be invisible for years, but the second you get a paycheck, suddenly everyone’s dialing your number.

Relatives, especially, tend to develop x-ray vision when it comes to someone else’s wallet. They can skip birthdays and forget phone calls, but the second the word gets out about your new job, they’re calling like telemarketers.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor, who learned the hard way that money can trigger some wildly creative requests from relatives, when his aunt asked him to pay for her son’s college.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some relatives can ignore your birthday for years but smell your paycheck faster than a bloodhound at a barbecue

Share icon

Image credits: rimsha52 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One young man’s aunt remembered he existed after hearing about his new job, and asked him to pay her son’s college fees

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man’s aunt refuses to host him while he goes to school, so his parents are forced to buy an apartment for him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As soon as he gets a job, the man’s aunt calls him and demands he pay for her son’s college, despite making more money than him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ok_Training_8198

The man refuses to pay anything for his aunt and reminds her she didn’t want to help out when he got into a new school

The OP (original poster) had just landed his first real job after years of surviving on fast-food shifts. And like many people raised with a sense of gratitude, he decided to gift his first paycheck to his parents. It wasn’t a fortune, but it was symbolic, a sweet thank-you gesture. Everyone was thrilled…for about 10 minutes.

Then, mom shared the good news in the family group chat. Rookie mistake. Because her sister, the OP’s aunt, immediately called him. Now, this woman had shown little to no interest in the OP before, but the moment she smelled a paycheck, she jumped.

She acted all curious about the OP’s new gig, before telling him he should pay for her son’s college fees. Yup, in her mind, a teen’s rent money, tuition savings, and grocery budget should apparently be rerouted to fund the cousin’s education, because “family supports family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, that’s true, but auntie dearest makes way more money than the OP. But her logic seems to be “why spend my money when I can spend yours?” That’s already eyebrow-raising, but let’s not forget the history here. When the OP got into a new school, his mom asked this same aunt if he could live with her to save up.

But the aunt said no, “no space.” So , the OP’s parents had to scrape together enough for a tiny apartment, and the OP picked up work to help pay rent. But now, suddenly, there’s space in his paycheck for her son’s tuition? Convenient. Apparently, if OP could afford food, then he could afford to “donate.” The entitlement practically jumped through the phone.

Share icon

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Entitlement is basically when someone struts around like the universe is their personal butler and everyone else’s time, energy, or wallet exists purely for their convenience. Sometimes it’s sneaky, like framing a huge ask as “just a little favor”, and sometimes it’s bold, like demanding money from someone who’s barely keeping their own lights on.

People act entitled maybe because of the way they were raised, maybe it’s old wounds talking, or maybe it just makes their ego feel tall. Either way, it’s a relationship wrecker. The giver ends up drained, while the taker stays blissfully clueless. It’s the same loop on repeat: they ask, you say no, they throw a tantrum.

And boy, did the OP’s aunt throw one, as we find out from his update. At a family dinner with the whole crew present, the cousin was bragging about scraping by with a passing score in school, when the OP casually flexed a near-perfect result that had the room clapping and the cousin fuming.

That’s when Auntie saw her chance and pounced, declaring this was proof the OP should fund her son’s education. But the OP shot back with the line of the night: he was happy to contribute what his aunt had chipped in for his own tuition, which, in case anyone missed it, was a big fat zero. Absolute mic drop moment.

That right there is conditional love in action, which is basically love with an asterisk. It’s the kind that says, “I’ll treat you nicely… but only if you meet my terms.” Just like the OP’s aunt remembered her nephew existed only when he started making money.

Parents, relatives, even partners can fall into this trap, swapping out genuine care for manipulation tactics like guilt trips and silent treatments. It’s the constant “you owe me” energy, the disappearing act when you don’t play along, and the selective praise that magically appears only when you’re useful. But, at the end of the day, real love doesn’t come with invoices.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster a jerk for refusing to pay for his cousin’s college? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he should suggest his aunt ask her son to get a job and pay for school himself

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok_Training_8198

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)